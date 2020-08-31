Komatsu : 11-Year Summary, Non-Financial Highlights, External Evaluations (266 KB)

In the mid-term management plan (FY2019-FY2021), Komatsu has set the target of reducing the CO2 emissions from the operation of products (construction, mining, and forest equipment) by 50% by 2030 (compared to 2010).
To evaluate progress toward this goal, we compared the performance of the current year's products to the products of the reference year (2010) and estimated CO2 reduction rates through the improvement of fuel consumption and work efficiency. The products of 2019 achieved a CO2 reduction of 14%, compared to the reference year.
Incidence Rate of Occupational Accidents (Frequency Rate of Lost Work Time)
(Frequency rate)
2.0
1.83
1.80
1.66
1.61
1.63
1.66
1.5
1.44
1.0
1.02
0.88
0.81
0.79
0.87
0.73
0.56
0.79
0.75
0.59
0.72
0.5
0.42
0.32
0.45
0.46
0.29
0.44
0.36
0.05
0.14
0.32
0.20
0.0
0.16
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
(FY)
All industries (Japan)
Construction and mining equipment manufacturing industry (Japan)
Komatsu Group (Japan and Global)
Komatsu Group (Japan)
Komatsu (Non-consolidated)
Notes:1.The data for all industries (Japan) and construction and mining equipment manufacturing industry (Japan) are provided by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
The scope of Komatsu Group (Japan) includes Komatsu Ltd. and Group companies in Japan.
The scope of Komatsu Group (global) includes "Komatsu Group (Japan)" and overseas production plants.
ISS-Oekom
EURONEXT VigeoEIRIS
FTSE Blossom Japan Index*2
MSCI Japan ESG Select
MSCI Japan Empowering
S&P/JPX Carbon
Leaders Index*1
Women Index*1
Efficient Index
Number of Global Officers
(People)
32
29
27
26
24
18
18
16
16
8
0
2017
2018
2019
(FY)
Total■ National top managers out of total executive officers
Numbers and Ratios of Female Employees and Female Managers
(People)
(%)
1,600
1,463
16
1,281
1,321
1,200
12.2
12.3
12
12.0
800
7.0
8
6.2
5.5
400
4
94
109
129
0
0
2017
2018
2019
(FY)
Number of female employees
Number of women in management and executive positions Ratio of female employees (right scale)
Ratio of women in management and executive positions (right scale)
Digital Transformation
SBT
Grand Prix of the Corporate Value
Stock Selection
Improvement Award,
Grand Prix 2020
