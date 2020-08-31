Log in
Komatsu : 11-Year Summary, Non-Financial Highlights, External Evaluations (266 KB)

08/31/2020

Resolution of ESG Issues

Komatsu's Business Model

Komatsu's Growth Strategies

Corporate Profile

through Growth Strategies

Corporate Profile

11-Year Summary

Millions of yen

FY2009

FY2010

FY2011

FY2012

FY2013

FY2014

FY2015

FY2016

FY2017

FY2018

FY2019

Net sales

1,431,564

1,843,127

1,981,763

1,884,991

1,953,657

1,978,676

1,854,964

1,802,989

2,501,107

2,725,243

2,444,870

Operating income

67,035

222,929

256,343

211,602

240,495

242,062

208,577

174,097

268,503

397,806

250,707

Operating income ratio (%)

4.7

12.1

12.9

11.2

12.3

12.2

11.2

9.7

10.7

14.6

10.3

Income from continuing operations before income taxes and

64,979

219,809

249,609

204,603

242,056

236,074

204,881

166,469

291,807

377,471

223,114

equity in earnings of affiliated companies

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

33,559

150,752

167,041

126,321

159,518

154,009

137,426

113,381

196,410

256,491

153,844

Capital investment

96,191

97,738

122,038

136,962

179,070

192,724

160,051

142,006

145,668

179,210

166,552

Depreciation and amortization*1

90,215

88,442

89,015

88,005

85,837

100,666

111,174

103,219

132,442

129,860

129,525

Research and development expenses

46,449

49,005

54,843

60,788

64,479

70,715

70,736

70,507

73,625

73,447

74,761

Total assets

1,959,055

2,149,137

2,320,529

2,517,857

2,651,556

2,798,407

2,614,654

2,656,482

3,372,538

3,638,219

3,653,686

Shareholders' equity

833,975

923,843

1,009,696

1,193,194

1,376,391

1,528,966

1,517,414

1,576,674

1,664,540

1,815,582

1,771,606

Shareholders' equity ratio (%)

42.6

43.0

43.5

47.4

51.9

54.6

58.0

59.4

49.4

49.9

48.5

Net interest-bearing debt*2

502,818

459,110

563,814

585,926

513,918

481,817

349,081

286,512

663,740

779,890

762,705

Net debt-equity ratio (times)

0.60

0.50

0.56

0.49

0.37

0.32

0.23

0.18

0.40

0.43

0.43

Net cash provided by operating activities

182,161

150,402

105,608

214,045

319,424

343,654

319,634

256,126

148,394

202,548

295,181

Net cash used in investing activities

(72,967)

(88,509)

(124,539)

(131,397)

(167,439)

(181,793)

(148,642)

(133,299)

(377,745)

(187,204)

(190,930)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(116,363)

(56,365)

18,781

(71,814)

(155,349)

(143,983)

(173,079)

(107,718)

243,949

(3,660)

(3,457)

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

82,429

84,224

83,079

93,620

90,872

105,905

106,259

119,901

144,397

148,479

247,616

Number of common share issued (thousands of shares)

998,744

998,744

983,130

983,130

983,130

971,967

971,967

971,967

971,967

972,252

972,581

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. per share (yen)

34.67

155.77

173.47

132.64

167.36

162.07

145.80

120.26

208.25

271.81

162.93

Cash dividends per share (yen)

16.0

38.0

42.0

48.0

58.0

58.0

58.0

58.0

84.0

110.0

94.0

Consolidated payout ratio (%)*3

38.0

24.4

24.2

36.2

34.7

35.8

39.8

48.2

40.3

40.5

57.7

ROA (%)

3.3

10.7

11.2

8.5

9.4

8.7

7.6

6.3

9.7

10.8

6.1

ROE (%)

4.1

17.2

17.3

11.5

12.4

10.6

9.0

7.3

12.1

14.7

8.6

Exchange rate for the U.S. dollar (yen)*4

93

85

79

83

100

110

121

109

111

111

109

Exchange rate for the Euro (yen)*4

131

113

110

107

133

140

132

119

130

129

121

Exchange rate for the Chinese Renminbi (yen)*4

13.6

12.7

12.4

13.2

16.3

17.7

19.0

16.2

16.8

16.5

15.6

Number of employees (persons)

38,518

41,059

44,206

46,730

47,208

47,417

47,017

47,204

59,632

61,908

62,823

Overseas employee ratio (%)

51.9

55.5

57.5

64.3

61.8

61.0

60.7

62.7

66.7

68.4

68.4

CO2 emissions (thousand t)

359

554

583

468

458

412

342

384

459

519

404

Waste generated (thousand t)

69.5

111.1

119.5

112.1

101.4

83.2

62.4

83.5

113.1

117.8

95.1

Volume of water used (thousand m3)

7,022

7,400

6,784

5,737

5,114

4,265

3,627

3,351

4,016

3,941

3,557

*1 Depreciation is the total of depreciation on property, plant and equipment and on intangible assets. *2 Net interest-bearing debt = Interest-bearing debt - Cash and equivalents - Time deposits.

*3 Figures for FY2009 exclude structural reform expenses.

*4 Average exchange rates for the fiscal year.

58

59

Corporate Profile

Non-Financial Highlights

Komatsu's Business Model

Komatsu's Growth Strategies

Resolution of ESG Issues

Corporate Profile

through Growth Strategies

Corporate Profie

External Evaluations and Index Inclusion

Reduction of CO2 Emissions from Product Operation

CO2 Emission Index for Product Operation

WEB

For more information on the above indexes, please refer to Komatsu's corporate website:

https://komatsu.disclosure.site/en/themes/133

In the mid-term management plan (FY2019-FY2021), Komatsu has set the target of reducing the CO2 emissions from the operation of products (construction, mining, and forest equipment) by 50% by 2030 (compared to 2010).

To evaluate progress toward this goal, we compared the performance of the current year's products to the products of the reference year (2010) and estimated CO2 reduction rates through the improvement of fuel consumption and work efficiency. The products of 2019 achieved a CO2 ­reduction of 14%, compared to the reference year.

100

100

88

86

80

60

Target

50

40

20

0

2010

2018

2019

2030

CDP Climate A-List

Dow Jones Sustainability

MSCI Global

Indices (DJSI)

Sustainability Indexes*1

Changes in Reman Sales (Base FY2004 = 100)

(%)

500

451

402

414

400

349

300

304

313

270

239

250

200

200

160

168

156

137

100

112

100

0

2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

(FY)

Incidence Rate of Occupational Accidents (Frequency Rate of Lost Work Time)

(Frequency rate)

2.0

1.83

1.80

1.66

1.61

1.63

1.66

1.5

1.44

1.0

1.02

0.88

0.81

0.79

0.87

0.73

0.56

0.79

0.75

0.59

0.72

0.5

0.42

0.32

0.45

0.46

0.29

0.44

0.36

0.05

0.14

0.32

0.20

0.0

0.16

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

(FY)

All industries (Japan)

Construction and mining equipment manufacturing industry (Japan)

Komatsu Group (Japan and Global)

Komatsu Group (Japan)

Komatsu (Non-consolidated)

Notes:1.The data for all industries (Japan) and construction and mining equipment manufacturing industry (Japan) are provided by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

  1. The scope of Komatsu Group (Japan) includes Komatsu Ltd. and Group companies in Japan.
  2. The scope of Komatsu Group (global) includes "Komatsu Group (Japan)" and overseas production plants.

ISS-Oekom

EURONEXT VigeoEIRIS

FTSE Blossom Japan Index*2

MSCI Japan ESG Select

MSCI Japan Empowering

S&P/JPX Carbon

Leaders Index*1

Women Index*1

Efficient Index

Number of Global Officers

(People)

32

29

27

26

24

18

18

16

16

8

0

2017

2018

2019

(FY)

  • Total National top managers out of total executive officers

Numbers and Ratios of Female Employees and Female Managers

(People)

(%)

1,600

1,463

16

1,281

1,321

1,200

12.2

12.3

12

12.0

800

7.0

8

6.2

5.5

400

4

94

109

129

0

0

2017

2018

2019

(FY)

  • Number of female employees
  • Number of women in management and executive positions Ratio of female employees (right scale)
    Ratio of women in management and executive positions (right scale)

Digital Transformation

SBT

Grand Prix of the Corporate Value

Stock Selection

Improvement Award,

Grand Prix 2020

Tokyo Stock Exchange

*1 THE INCLUSION OF KOMATSU LTD IN ANY MSCI INDEX, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HERIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT OR PROMOTION OF KOMATSU LTD BY MSCI OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES. THE MSCI INDEXES ARE THE EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY OF MSCI. MSCI AND THE MSCI INDEX NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI OR ITS AFFILIATES.

*2 FTSE Russell confirms that Komatsu has been independently assessed according to the index criteria, and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the FTSE Blossom Japan Index. Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE Blossom Japan Index is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE Blossom Japan Index is used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

60

61

Disclaimer

Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 08:34:10 UTC
