This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of overseas stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

First Quarter of the 155th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

Quarterly Report

Certain References and Information:

This is an English translation of the Quarterly Securities Report ("Shihanki Hokokusho") filed via the Electronic Disclosure for Investors' Network ("EDINET") system as set forth in Article 27-30-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. Komatsu Ltd. filed its Quarterly Securities Report for the three months ended June 30, 2023 with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau on August 10, 2023. The Quarterly Securities Report contains, among other information, Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Material information in the Quarterly Securities Report, other than the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, has already been reported by Komatsu Ltd. in its press release dated July 28, 2023. Attached is an English translation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended June 30, 2023. In this report, Komatsu Ltd. is hereinafter referred to as the "Company" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries as "Komatsu."

Cautionary Statement with respect to forward-looking statements:

This report contains forward-looking statements that reflect managements' views and assumptions in the light of information currently available with respect to certain future events, including expected financial position, operating results and business strategies. These statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "will," "believes," "should," "projects," "plans," "expects" and similar terms and expressions that identify future events or expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, and the events and results of such forward- looking assumptions cannot be assured. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report, and the Company assumes no duty to update such statements.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, unanticipated changes in demand for Komatsu's principal products, owing to changes in the economic conditions in Komatsu's principal markets; changes in exchange rates or the impact of increased competition; unanticipated costs or delays encountered in achieving Komatsu's objectives with respect to globalized product sourcing and new information technology tools; uncertainties as to the results of Komatsu's research and development efforts and its ability to access and protect certain intellectual property rights; the impact of regulatory changes and accounting principles and practices; and the introduction, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies.