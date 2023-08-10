(Translation)

From April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023

(First Quarter of the 155th Fiscal Year)

KOMATSU LTD.

First Quarter of the 155th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

Certain References and Information:

  1. This is an English translation of the Quarterly Securities Report ("Shihanki Hokokusho") filed via the Electronic Disclosure for Investors' Network ("EDINET") system as set forth in Article 27-30-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. Komatsu Ltd. filed its Quarterly Securities Report for the three months ended June 30, 2023 with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau on August 10, 2023. The Quarterly Securities Report contains, among other information, Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Material information in the Quarterly Securities Report, other than the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, has already been reported by Komatsu Ltd. in its press release dated July 28, 2023. Attached is an English translation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
  2. In this report, Komatsu Ltd. is hereinafter referred to as the "Company" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries as "Komatsu."

Cautionary Statement with respect to forward-looking statements:

This report contains forward-looking statements that reflect managements' views and assumptions in the light of information currently available with respect to certain future events, including expected financial position, operating results and business strategies. These statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "will," "believes," "should," "projects," "plans," "expects" and similar terms and expressions that identify future events or expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, and the events and results of such forward- looking assumptions cannot be assured. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report, and the Company assumes no duty to update such statements.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, unanticipated changes in demand for Komatsu's principal products, owing to changes in the economic conditions in Komatsu's principal markets; changes in exchange rates or the impact of increased competition; unanticipated costs or delays encountered in achieving Komatsu's objectives with respect to globalized product sourcing and new information technology tools; uncertainties as to the results of Komatsu's research and development efforts and its ability to access and protect certain intellectual property rights; the impact of regulatory changes and accounting principles and practices; and the introduction, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies.

Financial Information

1. Basis of preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements

The quarterly consolidated financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, pursuant to Article 4, Supplementary Provisions of the "Ordinance on Terminology, Forms and Preparation Methods of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements," the Ordinance of the Cabinet Office No. 64 of 2007.

2. Audit certification

Pursuant to Article 193-2, paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan, the quarterly consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were reviewed by KPMG AZSA LLC.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Komatsu Ltd. and Consolidated Subsidiaries as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023

Assets

Current assets

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Millions of yen

Ratio (%)

Millions of yen

Ratio (%)

Cash and cash equivalents (Note 16)

Trade notes and accounts receivable, net (Notes 1, 3 and 10) Inventories (Note 4)

Other current assets (Notes 15, 16 and 17)

Total current assets

Long-term trade receivables, net (Notes 1, 3, 10 and 16)

Investments

Investments in and advances to affiliated companies

Investment securities (Note 5)

Other

Total investments

Property, plant and equipment

  • less accumulated depreciation and amortization of ¥1,056,822 million at June 30, 2023 and ¥1,018,981 million at March 31, 2023

Operating lease right-of-use assets

Goodwill

Other intangible assets

- less accumulated amortization (Note 6)

Deferred income taxes and other assets (Notes 15, 16 and 17)

Total assets

¥ 343,471 1,139,656 1,394,655 248,035

3,125,817

639,527

55,237

11,194

3,704

70,135

868,564

63,445

222,318

172,892

135,383

¥ 5,298,081

  • 289,975
    1,111,913
    1,227,208
    207,479

59.02,836,575

12.1

569,691

52,325

10,556

3,418

1.366,299

16.4836,442

1.261,052

4.2

207,060

3.3167,292

2.5

131,436

100.0

¥

4,875,847

58.2

11.7

1.4

17.1

1.3

4.2

3.4

2.7

100.0

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023

Liabilities and Equity

Millions of yen

Ratio (%)

Millions of yen

Ratio (%)

Current liabilities

Short-term debt (Note 16)

¥

419,793

¥

310,738

Current maturities of long-term debt (Note 16)

189,769

176,835

Trade notes, bills and accounts payable (Notes 1 and 7)

367,361

362,360

Income taxes payable

60,646

64,495

Current operating lease liabilities

18,795

17,878

Other current liabilities (Notes 10, 15, 16 and 17)

501,467

439,355

Total current liabilities

1,557,831

29.4

1,371,661

28.1

Long-term liabilities

Long-term debt (Note 16)

596,571

566,189

Liability for pension and retirement benefits

93,307

90,348

Long-term operating lease liabilities

46,917

44,913

Deferred income taxes and other liabilities (Notes 10, 15, 16 and 17)

136,627

124,781

Total long-term liabilities

873,422

16.5

826,231

17.0

Total liabilities

2,431,253

45.9

2,197,892

45.1

Commitments and contingent liabilities (Note 14)

Equity

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity

Common stock:

Authorized 3,955,000,000 shares

Issued 973,450,930 shares

Outstanding 945,604,989 shares at June 30, 2023 and

945,594,299 shares at March 31, 2023

69,660

69,660

Capital surplus

135,866

135,886

Retained earnings:

Appropriated for legal reserve

48,510

48,508

Unappropriated

2,147,630

2,114,789

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (Notes 9 and 15)

366,370

219,951

Treasury stock at cost,

27,845,941 shares at June 30, 2023 and 27,856,631 shares at March 31, 2023

(49,138)

(49,153)

Total Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity

2,718,898

51.3

2,539,641

52.1

Noncontrolling interests

147,930

2.8

138,314

2.8

Total equity

2,866,828

54.1

2,677,955

54.9

Total liabilities and equity

¥

5,298,081

100.0

¥

4,875,847

100.0

The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements.

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

Komatsu Ltd. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

Three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Millions of yen

Ratio(%)

Millions of yen

Ratio(%)

Net sales (Notes 9, 10, 12 and 15)

¥

899,551

100.0

¥

763,808

100.0

Cost of sales (Notes 6, 8, 9 and 15)

611,241

67.9

545,401

71.4

Selling, general and administrative expenses (Notes 6, 8 and 11)

141,502

15.7

124,039

16.2

Other operating income (expenses), net

213

0.0

(806)

(0.1)

Operating income

147,021

16.3

93,562

12.2

Other income (expenses), net

Interest and dividend income

4,487

0.5

2,236

0.3

Interest expense

(11,960)

(1.3)

(4,672)

(0.6)

Other, net (Notes 5, 8, 9 and 15)

8,620

1.0

21,349

2.8

Total

1,147

0.1

18,913

2.5

Income before income taxes and equity in

earnings of affiliated companies

148,168

16.5

112,475

14.7

Income taxes (Note 9)

Current

35,149

24,297

Deferred

3,534

5,218

Total

38,683

4.3

29,515

3.9

Income before equity in earnings of affiliated companies

109,485

12.2

82,960

10.9

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies

2,186

0.2

1,045

0.1

Net income

111,671

12.4

84,005

11.0

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

6,244

0.7

3,551

0.5

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

¥

105,427

11.7

¥

80,454

10.5

Yen

Per share data (Note 13):

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.:

Basic

¥

111.49

¥

85.11

Diluted

¥

111.48

¥

85.10

The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Millions of yen

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Net income

¥

111,671

¥

84,005

Other comprehensive income (loss), for the period, net of tax

Foreign currency translation adjustments (Note 9)

156,778

197,525

Pension liability adjustments (Notes 8 and 9)

251

176

Net unrealized holding losses on derivative instruments (Notes 9 and 15)

(1,317)

(1,140)

Total

155,712

196,561

Comprehensive income

267,383

280,566

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

15,537

11,966

Comprehensive income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

¥

251,846

¥

268,600

The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements.

