(Translation)
This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of overseas stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Quarterly Report
From April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023
(First Quarter of the 155th Fiscal Year)
KOMATSU LTD.
First Quarter of the 155th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
Quarterly Report
Certain References and Information:
- This is an English translation of the Quarterly Securities Report ("Shihanki Hokokusho") filed via the Electronic Disclosure for Investors' Network ("EDINET") system as set forth in Article 27-30-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. Komatsu Ltd. filed its Quarterly Securities Report for the three months ended June 30, 2023 with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau on August 10, 2023. The Quarterly Securities Report contains, among other information, Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Material information in the Quarterly Securities Report, other than the Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements, has already been reported by Komatsu Ltd. in its press release dated July 28, 2023. Attached is an English translation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
- In this report, Komatsu Ltd. is hereinafter referred to as the "Company" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries as "Komatsu."
Cautionary Statement with respect to forward-looking statements:
This report contains forward-looking statements that reflect managements' views and assumptions in the light of information currently available with respect to certain future events, including expected financial position, operating results and business strategies. These statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "will," "believes," "should," "projects," "plans," "expects" and similar terms and expressions that identify future events or expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, and the events and results of such forward- looking assumptions cannot be assured. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report, and the Company assumes no duty to update such statements.
Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, unanticipated changes in demand for Komatsu's principal products, owing to changes in the economic conditions in Komatsu's principal markets; changes in exchange rates or the impact of increased competition; unanticipated costs or delays encountered in achieving Komatsu's objectives with respect to globalized product sourcing and new information technology tools; uncertainties as to the results of Komatsu's research and development efforts and its ability to access and protect certain intellectual property rights; the impact of regulatory changes and accounting principles and practices; and the introduction, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies.
Financial Information
1. Basis of preparation of the quarterly consolidated financial statements
The quarterly consolidated financial statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, pursuant to Article 4, Supplementary Provisions of the "Ordinance on Terminology, Forms and Preparation Methods of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements," the Ordinance of the Cabinet Office No. 64 of 2007.
2. Audit certification
Pursuant to Article 193-2, paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan, the quarterly consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were reviewed by KPMG AZSA LLC.
- 1 -
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
Komatsu Ltd. and Consolidated Subsidiaries as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023
Assets
Current assets
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
Millions of yen
Ratio (%)
Millions of yen
Ratio (%)
Cash and cash equivalents (Note 16)
Trade notes and accounts receivable, net (Notes 1, 3 and 10) Inventories (Note 4)
Other current assets (Notes 15, 16 and 17)
Total current assets
Long-term trade receivables, net (Notes 1, 3, 10 and 16)
Investments
Investments in and advances to affiliated companies
Investment securities (Note 5)
Other
Total investments
Property, plant and equipment
- less accumulated depreciation and amortization of ¥1,056,822 million at June 30, 2023 and ¥1,018,981 million at March 31, 2023
Operating lease right-of-use assets
Goodwill
Other intangible assets
- less accumulated amortization (Note 6)
Deferred income taxes and other assets (Notes 15, 16 and 17)
Total assets
¥ 343,471 1,139,656 1,394,655 248,035
3,125,817
639,527
55,237
11,194
3,704
70,135
868,564
63,445
222,318
172,892
135,383
¥ 5,298,081
- 289,975
1,111,913
1,227,208
207,479
59.02,836,575
12.1
569,691
52,325
10,556
3,418
1.366,299
16.4836,442
1.261,052
4.2
207,060
3.3167,292
2.5
131,436
100.0
¥
4,875,847
58.2
11.7
1.4
17.1
1.3
4.2
3.4
2.7
100.0
June 30, 2023
March 31, 2023
Liabilities and Equity
Millions of yen
Ratio (%)
Millions of yen
Ratio (%)
Current liabilities
Short-term debt (Note 16)
¥
419,793
¥
310,738
Current maturities of long-term debt (Note 16)
189,769
176,835
Trade notes, bills and accounts payable (Notes 1 and 7)
367,361
362,360
Income taxes payable
60,646
64,495
Current operating lease liabilities
18,795
17,878
Other current liabilities (Notes 10, 15, 16 and 17)
501,467
439,355
Total current liabilities
1,557,831
29.4
1,371,661
28.1
Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt (Note 16)
596,571
566,189
Liability for pension and retirement benefits
93,307
90,348
Long-term operating lease liabilities
46,917
44,913
Deferred income taxes and other liabilities (Notes 10, 15, 16 and 17)
136,627
124,781
Total long-term liabilities
873,422
16.5
826,231
17.0
Total liabilities
2,431,253
45.9
2,197,892
45.1
Commitments and contingent liabilities (Note 14)
Equity
Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity
Common stock:
Authorized 3,955,000,000 shares
Issued 973,450,930 shares
Outstanding 945,604,989 shares at June 30, 2023 and
945,594,299 shares at March 31, 2023
69,660
69,660
Capital surplus
135,866
135,886
Retained earnings:
Appropriated for legal reserve
48,510
48,508
Unappropriated
2,147,630
2,114,789
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (Notes 9 and 15)
366,370
219,951
Treasury stock at cost,
27,845,941 shares at June 30, 2023 and 27,856,631 shares at March 31, 2023
(49,138)
(49,153)
Total Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity
2,718,898
51.3
2,539,641
52.1
Noncontrolling interests
147,930
2.8
138,314
2.8
Total equity
2,866,828
54.1
2,677,955
54.9
Total liabilities and equity
¥
5,298,081
100.0
¥
4,875,847
100.0
The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements.
- 2 -
Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
Komatsu Ltd. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Millions of yen
Ratio(%)
Millions of yen
Ratio(%)
Net sales (Notes 9, 10, 12 and 15)
¥
899,551
100.0
¥
763,808
100.0
Cost of sales (Notes 6, 8, 9 and 15)
611,241
67.9
545,401
71.4
Selling, general and administrative expenses (Notes 6, 8 and 11)
141,502
15.7
124,039
16.2
Other operating income (expenses), net
213
0.0
(806)
(0.1)
Operating income
147,021
16.3
93,562
12.2
Other income (expenses), net
Interest and dividend income
4,487
0.5
2,236
0.3
Interest expense
(11,960)
(1.3)
(4,672)
(0.6)
Other, net (Notes 5, 8, 9 and 15)
8,620
1.0
21,349
2.8
Total
1,147
0.1
18,913
2.5
Income before income taxes and equity in
earnings of affiliated companies
148,168
16.5
112,475
14.7
Income taxes (Note 9)
Current
35,149
24,297
Deferred
3,534
5,218
Total
38,683
4.3
29,515
3.9
Income before equity in earnings of affiliated companies
109,485
12.2
82,960
10.9
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
2,186
0.2
1,045
0.1
Net income
111,671
12.4
84,005
11.0
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
6,244
0.7
3,551
0.5
Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.
¥
105,427
11.7
¥
80,454
10.5
Yen
Per share data (Note 13):
Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.:
Basic
¥
111.49
¥
85.11
Diluted
¥
111.48
¥
85.10
The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Millions of yen
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Net income
¥
111,671
¥
84,005
Other comprehensive income (loss), for the period, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments (Note 9)
156,778
197,525
Pension liability adjustments (Notes 8 and 9)
251
176
Net unrealized holding losses on derivative instruments (Notes 9 and 15)
(1,317)
(1,140)
Total
155,712
196,561
Comprehensive income
267,383
280,566
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
15,537
11,966
Comprehensive income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.
¥
251,846
¥
268,600
The accompanying Notes are an integral part of these Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements.
- 3 -
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 08 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2023 08:11:03 UTC.