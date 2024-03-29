Komatsu Announces Appointments of Advisors of the International Advisory Board

Mar. 29, 2024

Komatsu Ltd. (President and CEO: Hiroyuki Ogawa) (hereinafter "Komatsu") established the International Advisory Board (hereafter "IAB") back in 1995 as an advisory body to the Board of Directors. The IAB advisors consist of external experts with extensive knowledge in global business, who provide objective advice and suggestions concerning management and operations as a global company.



In April 2024, Komatsu is going to start the 9th session of IAB with the following new advisors. Komatsu will actively incorporate advice and suggestions from global and diverse perspectives about the management challenges for sustainable growth of Komatsu group, and further enhance our corporate value.

