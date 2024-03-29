Komatsu : Announces Appointments of Advisors of the International Advisory Board
March 28, 2024 at 10:08 pm EDT
Komatsu Announces Appointments of Advisors of the International Advisory Board
Mar. 29, 2024
Komatsu Ltd. (President and CEO: Hiroyuki Ogawa) (hereinafter "Komatsu") established the International Advisory Board (hereafter "IAB") back in 1995 as an advisory body to the Board of Directors. The IAB advisors consist of external experts with extensive knowledge in global business, who provide objective advice and suggestions concerning management and operations as a global company.
In April 2024, Komatsu is going to start the 9th session of IAB with the following new advisors. Komatsu will actively incorporate advice and suggestions from global and diverse perspectives about the management challenges for sustainable growth of Komatsu group, and further enhance our corporate value.
Komatsu Ltd. specializes in manufacturing and marketing of construction and mining operating materials. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- construction and mining operating materials (91.3%): hydraulic excavators, backhoe loaders, wheel loaders, graders, crawler excavators, forklifts, tunneling, bulldozers, forest tractors, etc.;
- other (6.6%): primarily industrial machines (grinders, press brakes, temperature control equipments, etc.).
The remaining sales (2.1%) are from financing activities.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (13.9%), China (4.7%), Asia and Oceania (21.4%), Americas (37.5%), Europe and CIS (15.7%), Africa and Middle East (6.8%).