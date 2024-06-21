(Translation)

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of overseas stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Annual Securities Report

From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024

(The 155th Fiscal Year)

KOMATSU LTD.

E01532

The 155th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Annual Securities Report

  1. This is an English translation of the Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken Hokokusho") filed via the Electronic Disclosure for Investors' Network ("EDINET") system as set forth in Article 27-30-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. The translation includes a table of contents and pagination that are not included in the electronic filing.
  2. Appended to the back of this document, are English translations of the auditors' report that was attached to the Annual Securities Report when it was filed using the aforementioned method, and the internal control report and confirmation letter that were filed at the same time as the Annual Securities Report.

Certain References and Information

This report is prepared for overseas investors and compiled based on contents of the Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken Hokokusho") of Komatsu Ltd. filed with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau of Japan on June 18, 2024.

In this report, Komatsu Ltd. is hereinafter referred to as the "Company" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries as "Komatsu."

Cautionary Statement with respect to forward-looking statements:

This report contains forward-looking statements that reflect managements' views and assumptions in the light of information currently available with respect to certain future events, including expected financial position, operating results and business strategies. These statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "will," "believes," "should," "projects," "plans," "expects" and similar terms and expressions that identify future events or expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, and the events and results of such forward- looking assumptions cannot be assured. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report, and the Company assumes no duty to update such statements.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, unanticipated changes in demand for Komatsu's principal products, owing to changes in the economic conditions in Komatsu's principal markets; changes in exchange rates or the impact of increased competition; unanticipated costs or delays encountered in achieving Komatsu's objectives with respect to globalized product sourcing and new information technology tools; uncertainties as to the results of Komatsu's research and development efforts and its ability to access and protect certain intellectual property rights; the impact of regulatory changes and accounting principles and practices; and the introduction, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies.

Part I Company Information

Item 1. Overview of the Company and Its Consolidated Subsidiaries

1. Summary of Business Results

(1) Consolidated

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Fiscal year

151st

152nd

153rd

154th

155th

Year ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Net sales (Note 2)

2,444,870

2,189,512

2,802,323

3,543,475

3,865,122

Income before income taxes and

equity in earnings of affiliated

223,114

162,775

324,568

476,434

575,663

companies (Note 3)

Net income attributable to Komatsu

153,844

106,237

224,927

326,398

393,426

Ltd.

Comprehensive income attributable

62,999

194,552

388,477

422,459

633,340

to Komatsu Ltd.

Total Komatsu Ltd. shareholders'

1,771,606

1,912,297

2,232,511

2,539,641

3,033,569

equity

Total equity

1,856,225

2,012,025

2,356,277

2,677,955

3,198,452

Total assets

3,653,686

3,784,841

4,347,522

4,875,847

5,636,656

Total Komatsu Ltd. shareholders'

(Yen)

1,875.47

2,023.34

2,361.66

2,685.76

3,206.80

equity per share (Note 4)

Net income

Basic

(Yen)

162.93

112.43

237.97

345.22

415.96

attributable to

(Note 5)

Komatsu Ltd. per

Diluted

(Yen)

162.80

112.39

237.92

345.18

415.93

share

Total Komatsu Ltd.

shareholders'

(%)

48.5

50.5

51.4

52.1

53.8

equity ratio

Return on equity

(%)

8.6

5.8

10.9

13.7

14.1

Price earnings ratio

(Times)

10.9

30.4

12.4

9.5

10.6

Net cash provided by operating

295,181

354,129

300,970

206,474

434,778

activities

Net cash used in investing activities

(190,930)

(163,057)

(143,569)

(169,518)

(204,419)

Net cash provided by (used in)

(3,457)

(199,667)

(93,868)

(66,613)

(122,037)

financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents, end of

247,616

241,803

315,360

289,975

403,178

year

Number of employees

(Persons)

62,823

61,564

62,774

64,343

65,738

[Separately, average number of

[6,056]

[4,056]

[4,981]

[6,265]

[6,136]

temporary employees]

Notes:

  1. The figures in the consolidated financial statements have been rounded to the nearest million yen.
  2. Net sales do not include consumption taxes, etc.

  1. The consolidated financial statements are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (hereinafter "U.S. GAAP"). Therefore, "Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies" on the consolidated financial statements is presented in the above table instead of "Ordinary income".
  2. Computed by the number of common shares outstanding, less treasury stock at the end of each fiscal year.
  3. Computed by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, less treasury stock during each fiscal year.

(2) The Company

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

Fiscal year

151st

152nd

153rd

154th

155th

Year ended

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Net sales

719,292

653,587

952,247

1,144,513

1,161,966

Ordinary income

62,008

25,055

94,135

252,952

233,701

Net income

58,316

21,875

78,342

220,050

198,449

Capital stock

70,973

71,322

71,678

72,118

72,795

Number of common shares

(Thousands

972,581

972,887

973,145

973,450

973,810

issued

of shares)

Net assets

829,003

797,596

801,435

911,381

971,992

Total assets

1,356,652

1,332,733

1,403,535

1,445,319

1,454,707

Net assets per share

(Yen)

876.06

842.84

847.04

963.18

1,026.91

Cash dividend per share

(Yen)

94.0

55.0

96.0

139.0

167.0

(Note 2 and 3)

[Of the above interim dividend

(Yen)

[55.0]

[18.0]

[40.0]

[64.0]

[72.0]

per share]

Net income per share

(Yen)

61.73

23.14

82.85

232.64

209.73

Net income per share

(Yen)

61.70

23.13

82.83

232.61

209.71

reflecting the potential dilution

Total equity ratio

(%)

61.0

59.8

57.1

63.0

66.8

Return on equity

(%)

6.8

2.7

9.8

25.7

21.1

Price earnings ratio

(Times)

28.8

147.8

35.5

14.1

21.1

Dividend payout ratio

(%)

152.3

237.7

115.9

59.7

79.6

Total shareholders return

(%)

72.8

138.8

124.0

142.4

193.5

[Of TOPIX Machine Index]

(%)

[88.8]

[142.0]

[136.7]

[148.4]

[217.0]

Highest share price of each

(Yen)

2,882.0

3,542.0

3,520.0

3,570.0

4,670.0

fiscal year (Note 4)

Lowest share price of each

(Yen)

1,507.0

1,650.0

2,539.0

2,594.0

3,064.0

fiscal year (Note 4)

Number of employees

(Persons)

11,692

11,795

11,927

12,208

12,285

[Separately, average number

[1,486]

[1,048]

[1,060]

[1,320]

[1,330]

of temporary employees]

Notes:

  1. The figures in the Company's financial statements have been rounded down to the nearest million yen.
  2. As part of the ¥167 per share of cash dividend for the 155th fiscal year, the ¥95 per share year-end dividend for the 155th fiscal year is a matter to be resolved at the Company's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 19, 2024.
  3. Cash dividend of ¥55 per share for the 152nd fiscal year includes the 100th anniversary commemorative cash dividend of ¥10 per share.
  4. Share prices in the table are quoted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market from April 4, 2022, and from the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange prior to April 4, 2022.

2. History

May 1921

The business unit of Komatsu Iron Works was spun off from Takeuchi Kogyo (in English,

Takeuchi Mining Co.) to incorporate Kabushiki Kaisha Komatsu Seisakusho (in English,

Komatsu Ltd.) in Komatsu Town (currently, Komatsu City), Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan.

April 1922

Acquired the business unit of Komatsu Denkiseikousho from Takeuchi Mining Co.

May 1938

Established Awazu Plant.

May 1949

Listed its common share on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Osaka Securities Exchange.

October 1952

Established Osaka Plant.

December 1952

Established Kawasaki Plant following the acquisition of Ikegai Automobile Manufacturing

Company.

Established Himi Plant following the acquisition of Chuetsu Electro Chemical Co., Ltd.

December 1962

Established Oyama Plant.

April 1985

Established a Research Division for research activities of cutting-edge technologies for

mechatronics and new materials, etc.

September 1988

Incorporated Komatsu Dresser Company as a joint venture company with Dresser Industries,

Inc., U.S.A., (later, Komatsu Dresser Company changed its name to Komatsu America

International Company, and was re-organized for business integration to Komatsu America

Corp.)

June 1994

Incorporated Komatsu Industries Corporation and Komatsu Machinery Corporation (later,

merged through an absorption-type merger with Komatsu NTC Ltd.), and transferred a part of

business operations of the Company's industrial machinery business.

July 1997

Incorporated Komatsu Castex Ltd. and transferred the Company's steel casting business

operations in October 1997.

October 2006

Sold over 50% of issued shares of Komatsu Electronic Metals Co., Ltd. (currently, SUMCO

TECHXIV CORPORATION) to SUMCO CORPORATION.

January 2007

Established Ibaraki Plant and Kanazawa Plant.

April 2007

Succeeded the hydraulic component business of Komatsu Zenoah Co. through an absorption-type

corporate split.

April 2007

Komatsu Forklift Co., Ltd. changed its company name to Komatsu Utility Co., Ltd. following an

absorption-type merger with Komatsu Zenoah Co. and transferred its outdoor power equipment

business to the Japanese operating company owned by Husqvarna AB (currently, Husqvarna

Zenoah Co., Ltd.).

March 2008

Acquired over 50% of the issued shares of NIPPEI TOYAMA Corporation (currently, Komatsu

NTC Ltd.).

August 2008

Acquired 100% ownership of NIPPEI TOYAMA Corporation (currently, Komatsu NTC Ltd.)

through a share exchange.

April 2009

Transferred the Company's sales and service operations of construction and utility equipment

business in Japan to Komatsu Tokyo Ltd. through an absorption-type corporate split.

Komatsu Tokyo Ltd. merged with twelve Japanese distributors and changed its trade name to

Komatsu Construction Equipment Sales and Service Japan Ltd.

April 2010

Transferred the Company's product development, sales, and service operations of the large-sized

press business to Komatsu Industries Corporation through an absorption-type corporate split.

April 2011

Merged with Komatsu Utility Co., Ltd.

October 2014

Merged with Komatsu Diesel Co., Ltd.

April 2017

Acquired all shares of Joy Global Inc. (currently, Komatsu Mining Corp.) through Komatsu

America Corp.

April 2018

Merged with Komatsu Tokki Corporation.

April 2018

Komatsu Construction Equipment Sales and Service Japan Ltd. merged with Komatsu Rental

Ltd. and Komatsu Forklift Japan Ltd., and changed its trade name to Komatsu Customer Support

Japan Ltd.

October 2018

Merged with Komatsu Castex Ltd.

July 2021

Transferred a part of the Company's rights and obligations relating to the

SMARTCONSTRUCTION business to LANDLOG Ltd. LANDLOG Ltd. changed its trade

name to EARTHBRAIN Ltd.

October 2022 Merged with Komatsu Cabtec Co., Ltd.

Note: In case of subject is not specified in the description, regard it as the Company.

- 5 -

3. Description of Business

The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, pursuant to Paragraph 3, Supplementary Provisions of the "Cabinet Office Ordinance for Partial Revision of the Ordinance on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Consolidated Financial Statements", the Ordinance of the Cabinet Office No. 11 of 2002. Based on the consolidated financial statements, its subsidiaries and affiliates are disclosed in accordance with definitions of U.S. GAAP. The same applies to "Item 2. Business Overview" and "Item 3. Property, Plants and Equipment".

Komatsu (the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates) engages in the business activities of R&D, production, sales, marketing, services and retail financing for customers in Japan and overseas, under three business segments: the "Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment" operating segment, the "Retail Finance" operating segment and the "Industrial Machinery and Others" operating segment.

Komatsu is comprised 208 consolidated subsidiaries and 42 affiliated companies accounted for by the equity method.

The major business outlines of each business category and positioning of the Komatsu's principal subsidiaries and affiliates are described as follows. Major business categories below correspond to the business category in business segment information by operating segment.

Category/principal products and businesses

Principal companies

Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment

Excavating

Hydraulic excavators, rope

equipment

shovels, mini excavators,

backhoe loaders and blasthole

drills

Loading equipment

Wheel loaders, mini wheel

loaders and skid-steer loaders

Grading and

Bulldozers and motor graders

roadbed preparation

equipment

Hauling equipment

Off-highway dump trucks,

articulated dump trucks and

crawler carriers

Forestry equipment

Harvesters, forwarders, feller

bunchers, log loaders, and tree

planters

Tunneling machines

Shield machines and tunnel-

boring machines

Underground

Continuous miners, shearers,

Mining Equipment

load haul dumps and jumbo drills

Recycling

Mobile crushers, mobile soil

equipment

recyclers and mobile tub grinders

Industrial vehicles

Forklift trucks

Other equipment

Railroad maintenance equipment

Engines and

Diesel engines, diesel generator

components

sets and hydraulic equipment

Casting products

Steel castings and iron castings

Logistics

Transportation, warehousing and

packing

Solution business

Autonomous Haulage System

(AHS) for unmanned dump truck

operation,

SMARTCONSTRUCTION and

KOMTRAX

Komatsu Ltd., Komatsu Customer Support Japan Ltd., Komatsu Logistics Corp., Komatsu America Corp., Hensley Industries, Inc., Komatsu Mining Corp., Joy Global Underground Mining LLC, Joy Global Surface Mining Inc, Joy Global Longview Operations LLC, Komatsu do Brasil Ltda., Komatsu Brasil International Ltda., Komatsu Holding South America Ltda., Komatsu Cummins Chile Ltda., Joy Global (Chile) S.A., Komatsu Europe International N.V., Komatsu UK Ltd., Komatsu Germany GmbH, Komatsu Italia Manufacturing S.p.A., Komatsu Forest AB, Komatsu CIS LLC, Komatsu (China) Ltd., Komatsu (Changzhou) Construction Machinery Corp. Komatsu Machinery Manufacturing (Shandong) Co.Ltd., PT Komatsu Indonesia, PT Komatsu Marketing & Support Indonesia, Bangkok Komatsu Co., Ltd., Komatsu India Pvt. Ltd., Komatsu Australia Pty Ltd, Joy Global Australia Holding Company Pty Ltd, Joy Global Australia Pty Ltd, Komatsu South Africa (Pty) Ltd. and other 143 subsidiaries

(Total 174 companies)

