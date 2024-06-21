(Translation)
Annual Securities Report
From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024
(The 155th Fiscal Year)
KOMATSU LTD.
E01532
The 155th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Annual Securities Report
- This is an English translation of the Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken Hokokusho") filed via the Electronic Disclosure for Investors' Network ("EDINET") system as set forth in Article 27-30-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. The translation includes a table of contents and pagination that are not included in the electronic filing.
- Appended to the back of this document, are English translations of the auditors' report that was attached to the Annual Securities Report when it was filed using the aforementioned method, and the internal control report and confirmation letter that were filed at the same time as the Annual Securities Report.
Certain References and Information
This report is prepared for overseas investors and compiled based on contents of the Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken Hokokusho") of Komatsu Ltd. filed with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau of Japan on June 18, 2024.
In this report, Komatsu Ltd. is hereinafter referred to as the "Company" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries as "Komatsu."
Cautionary Statement with respect to forward-looking statements:
This report contains forward-looking statements that reflect managements' views and assumptions in the light of information currently available with respect to certain future events, including expected financial position, operating results and business strategies. These statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "will," "believes," "should," "projects," "plans," "expects" and similar terms and expressions that identify future events or expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, and the events and results of such forward- looking assumptions cannot be assured. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report, and the Company assumes no duty to update such statements.
Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, unanticipated changes in demand for Komatsu's principal products, owing to changes in the economic conditions in Komatsu's principal markets; changes in exchange rates or the impact of increased competition; unanticipated costs or delays encountered in achieving Komatsu's objectives with respect to globalized product sourcing and new information technology tools; uncertainties as to the results of Komatsu's research and development efforts and its ability to access and protect certain intellectual property rights; the impact of regulatory changes and accounting principles and practices; and the introduction, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies.
Contents
Cover ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 1
Part I Company Information …………………………………………………………………………………….. 2
Item 1. Overview of the Company and Its Consolidated Subsidiaries …………………………………….. 2
- Summary of Business Results ……………………………………………………………………... 2
- History ……………………………………………………………………………………………... 5
- Description of Business ……………………………………………………………………………. 6
- Overview of Subsidiaries and Affiliates …………………………………………………………... 9
- Employees …………………………………………………………………………………………. 14 Item 2. Business Overview ………………………………………………………………………………… 16
- Management Policy, Business Environment and Tasks Ahead, etc. ………………………………. 16
- Approach to and Initiatives for Sustainability ……………………………….…………………….. 22
- Risk Factors ………………………………………………………………………………………... 31
4. Analyses of Consolidated Financial Position, Operating Results and Cash Flows from the
35
management's perspective …………………………………………………………………………
- Material Agreements, etc. …………………………………………………………………………. 49
- Research and Development Activities …………………………………………………………….. 50 Item 3. Property, Plants and Equipment …………………………………………………………………… 53
- Overview of Capital Investment …………………………………………………………………... 53
- Major Facilities ……………………………………………………………………………………. 54
- Plans for Capital Investment, Disposal of Property, Plants and Equipment, etc. …………………. 58 Item 4. Information on the Company ……………………………………………………………………… 59
- Information on the Company's Share, etc. ………………………………………………………… 59
- Total number of shares, etc. ……………………………………………………………………... 59
- Stock acquisition rights, etc. …………………………………………………………………….. 60
- Exercises, etc., of moving strike convertible bonds, etc. ………………………………………... 65
(4) Changes in number of issued shares, capital stock, etc. ………………………………………… 66
- Shareholding by shareholder category ………………………………………………………….. 67
- Major shareholders ……………………………………………………………………………… 68
- Voting rights …………………………………………………………………………………….. 71
- Acquisitions, etc. of Treasury Stock ………………………………………………………………. 73
- Dividend Policy ……………………………………………………………………………………. 75
- Corporate Governance, etc. ………………………………………………………………………... 76
- Overview of corporate governance ……………………………………………………………… 76
- Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members …………………………………. 84
- Conditions of Audits …………………………………………………………………………….. 106
- Compensation …………………………………………………………………………………… 110
- Shareholdings …………………………………………………………………………………… 125 Item 5. Financial Information ……………………………………………………………………………… 126
- Consolidated Financial Statements, etc. …………………………………………………………… 127
- Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………………………… 127
- Others ……………………………………………………………………………………………. 193
- Non-ConsolidatedFinancial Statements, etc. ……………………………………………………… 194
- Non-ConsolidatedFinancial Statements ………………………………………………………… 194
- Primary assets and liabilities ……………………………………………………………………. 211
- Others ……………………………………………………………………………………………. 211 Item 6. Stock-Related Administration for the Company …………………………………………………... 212 Item 7. Reference Information on the Company …………………………………………………………... 213
- Information on the Parent Company ………………………………………………………………. 213
- Other Reference Information ………………………………………………………………………. 213
Part II Information on Guarantors, etc., for the Company ……………………………………………………… 214
[Independent Auditors' Report]
[Internal Control Report]
[Confirmation Letter]
Part I Company Information
Item 1. Overview of the Company and Its Consolidated Subsidiaries
1. Summary of Business Results
(1) Consolidated
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Fiscal year
151st
152nd
153rd
154th
155th
Year ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Net sales (Note 2)
2,444,870
2,189,512
2,802,323
3,543,475
3,865,122
Income before income taxes and
equity in earnings of affiliated
223,114
162,775
324,568
476,434
575,663
companies (Note 3)
Net income attributable to Komatsu
153,844
106,237
224,927
326,398
393,426
Ltd.
Comprehensive income attributable
62,999
194,552
388,477
422,459
633,340
to Komatsu Ltd.
Total Komatsu Ltd. shareholders'
1,771,606
1,912,297
2,232,511
2,539,641
3,033,569
equity
Total equity
1,856,225
2,012,025
2,356,277
2,677,955
3,198,452
Total assets
3,653,686
3,784,841
4,347,522
4,875,847
5,636,656
Total Komatsu Ltd. shareholders'
(Yen)
1,875.47
2,023.34
2,361.66
2,685.76
3,206.80
equity per share (Note 4)
Net income
Basic
(Yen)
162.93
112.43
237.97
345.22
415.96
attributable to
(Note 5)
Komatsu Ltd. per
Diluted
(Yen)
162.80
112.39
237.92
345.18
415.93
share
Total Komatsu Ltd.
shareholders'
(%)
48.5
50.5
51.4
52.1
53.8
equity ratio
Return on equity
(%)
8.6
5.8
10.9
13.7
14.1
Price earnings ratio
(Times)
10.9
30.4
12.4
9.5
10.6
Net cash provided by operating
295,181
354,129
300,970
206,474
434,778
activities
Net cash used in investing activities
(190,930)
(163,057)
(143,569)
(169,518)
(204,419)
Net cash provided by (used in)
(3,457)
(199,667)
(93,868)
(66,613)
(122,037)
financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents, end of
247,616
241,803
315,360
289,975
403,178
year
Number of employees
(Persons)
62,823
61,564
62,774
64,343
65,738
[Separately, average number of
[6,056]
[4,056]
[4,981]
[6,265]
[6,136]
temporary employees]
Notes:
- The figures in the consolidated financial statements have been rounded to the nearest million yen.
- Net sales do not include consumption taxes, etc.
- The consolidated financial statements are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (hereinafter "U.S. GAAP"). Therefore, "Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies" on the consolidated financial statements is presented in the above table instead of "Ordinary income".
- Computed by the number of common shares outstanding, less treasury stock at the end of each fiscal year.
- Computed by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, less treasury stock during each fiscal year.
(2) The Company
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
Fiscal year
151st
152nd
153rd
154th
155th
Year ended
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Net sales
719,292
653,587
952,247
1,144,513
1,161,966
Ordinary income
62,008
25,055
94,135
252,952
233,701
Net income
58,316
21,875
78,342
220,050
198,449
Capital stock
70,973
71,322
71,678
72,118
72,795
Number of common shares
(Thousands
972,581
972,887
973,145
973,450
973,810
issued
of shares)
Net assets
829,003
797,596
801,435
911,381
971,992
Total assets
1,356,652
1,332,733
1,403,535
1,445,319
1,454,707
Net assets per share
(Yen)
876.06
842.84
847.04
963.18
1,026.91
Cash dividend per share
(Yen)
94.0
55.0
96.0
139.0
167.0
(Note 2 and 3)
[Of the above interim dividend
(Yen)
[55.0]
[18.0]
[40.0]
[64.0]
[72.0]
per share]
Net income per share
(Yen)
61.73
23.14
82.85
232.64
209.73
Net income per share
(Yen)
61.70
23.13
82.83
232.61
209.71
reflecting the potential dilution
Total equity ratio
(%)
61.0
59.8
57.1
63.0
66.8
Return on equity
(%)
6.8
2.7
9.8
25.7
21.1
Price earnings ratio
(Times)
28.8
147.8
35.5
14.1
21.1
Dividend payout ratio
(%)
152.3
237.7
115.9
59.7
79.6
Total shareholders return
(%)
72.8
138.8
124.0
142.4
193.5
[Of TOPIX Machine Index]
(%)
[88.8]
[142.0]
[136.7]
[148.4]
[217.0]
Highest share price of each
(Yen)
2,882.0
3,542.0
3,520.0
3,570.0
4,670.0
fiscal year (Note 4)
Lowest share price of each
(Yen)
1,507.0
1,650.0
2,539.0
2,594.0
3,064.0
fiscal year (Note 4)
Number of employees
(Persons)
11,692
11,795
11,927
12,208
12,285
[Separately, average number
[1,486]
[1,048]
[1,060]
[1,320]
[1,330]
of temporary employees]
Notes:
- The figures in the Company's financial statements have been rounded down to the nearest million yen.
- As part of the ¥167 per share of cash dividend for the 155th fiscal year, the ¥95 per share year-end dividend for the 155th fiscal year is a matter to be resolved at the Company's Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on June 19, 2024.
- Cash dividend of ¥55 per share for the 152nd fiscal year includes the 100th anniversary commemorative cash dividend of ¥10 per share.
- Share prices in the table are quoted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market from April 4, 2022, and from the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange prior to April 4, 2022.
2. History
May 1921
The business unit of Komatsu Iron Works was spun off from Takeuchi Kogyo (in English,
Takeuchi Mining Co.) to incorporate Kabushiki Kaisha Komatsu Seisakusho (in English,
Komatsu Ltd.) in Komatsu Town (currently, Komatsu City), Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan.
April 1922
Acquired the business unit of Komatsu Denkiseikousho from Takeuchi Mining Co.
May 1938
Established Awazu Plant.
May 1949
Listed its common share on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Osaka Securities Exchange.
October 1952
Established Osaka Plant.
December 1952
Established Kawasaki Plant following the acquisition of Ikegai Automobile Manufacturing
Company.
Established Himi Plant following the acquisition of Chuetsu Electro Chemical Co., Ltd.
December 1962
Established Oyama Plant.
April 1985
Established a Research Division for research activities of cutting-edge technologies for
mechatronics and new materials, etc.
September 1988
Incorporated Komatsu Dresser Company as a joint venture company with Dresser Industries,
Inc., U.S.A., (later, Komatsu Dresser Company changed its name to Komatsu America
International Company, and was re-organized for business integration to Komatsu America
Corp.)
June 1994
Incorporated Komatsu Industries Corporation and Komatsu Machinery Corporation (later,
merged through an absorption-type merger with Komatsu NTC Ltd.), and transferred a part of
business operations of the Company's industrial machinery business.
July 1997
Incorporated Komatsu Castex Ltd. and transferred the Company's steel casting business
operations in October 1997.
October 2006
Sold over 50% of issued shares of Komatsu Electronic Metals Co., Ltd. (currently, SUMCO
TECHXIV CORPORATION) to SUMCO CORPORATION.
January 2007
Established Ibaraki Plant and Kanazawa Plant.
April 2007
Succeeded the hydraulic component business of Komatsu Zenoah Co. through an absorption-type
corporate split.
April 2007
Komatsu Forklift Co., Ltd. changed its company name to Komatsu Utility Co., Ltd. following an
absorption-type merger with Komatsu Zenoah Co. and transferred its outdoor power equipment
business to the Japanese operating company owned by Husqvarna AB (currently, Husqvarna
Zenoah Co., Ltd.).
March 2008
Acquired over 50% of the issued shares of NIPPEI TOYAMA Corporation (currently, Komatsu
NTC Ltd.).
August 2008
Acquired 100% ownership of NIPPEI TOYAMA Corporation (currently, Komatsu NTC Ltd.)
through a share exchange.
April 2009
Transferred the Company's sales and service operations of construction and utility equipment
business in Japan to Komatsu Tokyo Ltd. through an absorption-type corporate split.
Komatsu Tokyo Ltd. merged with twelve Japanese distributors and changed its trade name to
Komatsu Construction Equipment Sales and Service Japan Ltd.
April 2010
Transferred the Company's product development, sales, and service operations of the large-sized
press business to Komatsu Industries Corporation through an absorption-type corporate split.
April 2011
Merged with Komatsu Utility Co., Ltd.
October 2014
Merged with Komatsu Diesel Co., Ltd.
April 2017
Acquired all shares of Joy Global Inc. (currently, Komatsu Mining Corp.) through Komatsu
America Corp.
April 2018
Merged with Komatsu Tokki Corporation.
April 2018
Komatsu Construction Equipment Sales and Service Japan Ltd. merged with Komatsu Rental
Ltd. and Komatsu Forklift Japan Ltd., and changed its trade name to Komatsu Customer Support
Japan Ltd.
October 2018
Merged with Komatsu Castex Ltd.
July 2021
Transferred a part of the Company's rights and obligations relating to the
SMARTCONSTRUCTION business to LANDLOG Ltd. LANDLOG Ltd. changed its trade
name to EARTHBRAIN Ltd.
October 2022 Merged with Komatsu Cabtec Co., Ltd.
Note: In case of subject is not specified in the description, regard it as the Company.
- 5 -
3. Description of Business
The Company's consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, pursuant to Paragraph 3, Supplementary Provisions of the "Cabinet Office Ordinance for Partial Revision of the Ordinance on Terminology, Forms, and Preparation Methods of Consolidated Financial Statements", the Ordinance of the Cabinet Office No. 11 of 2002. Based on the consolidated financial statements, its subsidiaries and affiliates are disclosed in accordance with definitions of U.S. GAAP. The same applies to "Item 2. Business Overview" and "Item 3. Property, Plants and Equipment".
Komatsu (the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates) engages in the business activities of R&D, production, sales, marketing, services and retail financing for customers in Japan and overseas, under three business segments: the "Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment" operating segment, the "Retail Finance" operating segment and the "Industrial Machinery and Others" operating segment.
Komatsu is comprised 208 consolidated subsidiaries and 42 affiliated companies accounted for by the equity method.
The major business outlines of each business category and positioning of the Komatsu's principal subsidiaries and affiliates are described as follows. Major business categories below correspond to the business category in business segment information by operating segment.
Category/principal products and businesses
Principal companies
Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment
Excavating
Hydraulic excavators, rope
equipment
shovels, mini excavators,
backhoe loaders and blasthole
drills
Loading equipment
Wheel loaders, mini wheel
loaders and skid-steer loaders
Grading and
Bulldozers and motor graders
roadbed preparation
equipment
Hauling equipment
Off-highway dump trucks,
articulated dump trucks and
crawler carriers
Forestry equipment
Harvesters, forwarders, feller
bunchers, log loaders, and tree
planters
Tunneling machines
Shield machines and tunnel-
boring machines
Underground
Continuous miners, shearers,
Mining Equipment
load haul dumps and jumbo drills
Recycling
Mobile crushers, mobile soil
equipment
recyclers and mobile tub grinders
Industrial vehicles
Forklift trucks
Other equipment
Railroad maintenance equipment
Engines and
Diesel engines, diesel generator
components
sets and hydraulic equipment
Casting products
Steel castings and iron castings
Logistics
Transportation, warehousing and
packing
Solution business
Autonomous Haulage System
(AHS) for unmanned dump truck
operation,
SMARTCONSTRUCTION and
KOMTRAX
Komatsu Ltd., Komatsu Customer Support Japan Ltd., Komatsu Logistics Corp., Komatsu America Corp., Hensley Industries, Inc., Komatsu Mining Corp., Joy Global Underground Mining LLC, Joy Global Surface Mining Inc, Joy Global Longview Operations LLC, Komatsu do Brasil Ltda., Komatsu Brasil International Ltda., Komatsu Holding South America Ltda., Komatsu Cummins Chile Ltda., Joy Global (Chile) S.A., Komatsu Europe International N.V., Komatsu UK Ltd., Komatsu Germany GmbH, Komatsu Italia Manufacturing S.p.A., Komatsu Forest AB, Komatsu CIS LLC, Komatsu (China) Ltd., Komatsu (Changzhou) Construction Machinery Corp. Komatsu Machinery Manufacturing (Shandong) Co.Ltd., PT Komatsu Indonesia, PT Komatsu Marketing & Support Indonesia, Bangkok Komatsu Co., Ltd., Komatsu India Pvt. Ltd., Komatsu Australia Pty Ltd, Joy Global Australia Holding Company Pty Ltd, Joy Global Australia Pty Ltd, Komatsu South Africa (Pty) Ltd. and other 143 subsidiaries
(Total 174 companies)
