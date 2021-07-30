Komatsu : Business Results of FY2021 for First 3-Month Period(April-June, 2021)

Business Results of FY 2021 for the First 3-Month Period (April-June, 21)

Ⅰ . Business Results for the First 3-Month Period (April-June,21) of FY2021

Ⅰ . Business Results for the First 3-Month Period

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. surged by 151.6% to JPY40.8 billion.

Operating income advanced by 129.4% to JPY61.7 billion. Operating income ratio was 9.5%, up 3.6 points.

Consolidated net sales increased by 41.3% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY648.2 billion.

Highlights for the First 3-Month Period (April-June,21) of FY2021

Segment Sales and Profits for the First 3-Month Period (April-June,21) of FY2021

・Construction, Mining & Utility Equipment: Sales advanced by 39.6% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY594.3 billion. Segment profit advanced by 131.3% to JPY53.6 billion. Segment profit ratio improved to 9.0%, up 3.6 points.

・Retail Finance: Revenues increased by 28.5% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY 20.4billion. Segment profit advanced by 69.7% to JPY3.2 billion.

・Industrial Machinery & Others: Sales increased by 63.2% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY40.8 billion. Segment profit climbed by 146.2% to JPY4.2 billion.

Apr.-Jun., 2020 Apr.-Jun., 2021 Changes (B-A) Billions of yen Increase Change (A) (B) (Decrease) % Net sales 458.7 648.2 +189.5 +41.3% Construction, mining & utility 425.8 594.3 +168.5 +39.6% equipment [420.0] [593.0] [+173.0] [+41.2%] Retail finance 15.9 20.4 +4.5 +28.5% [13.9] [14.7] [+0.8] [+5.8%] Industrial machinery & others 25.0 40.8 +15.8 +63.2% [24.7] [40.5] [+15.7] [+63.5%] Elimination (8.0) (7.3) +0.6 - Segment profit 5.8% 26.6 9.4% 60.9 +3.6pts. +34.2 +128.7% Construction, mining & utility 5.4% 23.2 9.0% 53.6 +3.6pts. +30.4 +131.3% equipment Retail finance 11.9% 1.8 15.7% 3.2 +3.8pts. +1.3 +69.7% Industrial machinery & others 6.8% 1.7 10.3% 4.2 +3.5pts. +2.4 +146.2% (0.1) (0.1) +0.0 -

Review of three business segments:% : Profit ratio [ ]: Sales after elimination of inter-segment transactions

■ Construction, Mining & Utility Equipment: Sales advanced, mainly supported by increased volume of sales and positive effects of foreign exchange rates. Segment profit climbed, mainly supported by increased volume of sales.

■ Retail Finance: Revenues advanced, supported by an increase in new contracts resulting from expanded sales of the construction, mining & utility equipment business. Segment profit advanced, reflecting no more adverse effects of an extension of payments, which were implemented and recorded for the corresponding period a year ago under the COVID-19 pandemic.