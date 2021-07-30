Komatsu : Business Results of FY2021 for First 3-Month Period(April-June, 2021)

PP29-31:Book-to-Bill Ratio [Orders Received / Sales (6 Months)]
Ⅰ . Business Results for the First 3-Month Period
(April-June,21) of FY2021
Highlights for the First 3-Month Period (April-June,21) of FY2021
Consolidated net sales increased by 41.3% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY648.2 billion.
Operating income advanced by 129.4% to JPY61.7 billion. Operating income ratio was 9.5%, up 3.6 points.
Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. surged by 151.6% to JPY40.8 billion.
Apr.-Jun.,2020
Apr.-Jun.,2021
Changes (B-A)
Billions of yen
(A)
(B)
¥107.5/USD
¥109.9/USD
Increase
Change
¥118.6/EUR
¥131.7/EUR
(Decrease)
%
¥15.1/RMB
¥17.0/RMB
Net sales
458.7
648.2
+189.5
+41.3%
Segment profit
26.6
60.9
+34.2
+128.7%
Other operating income (Expenses)
0.2
0.8
+0.5
-
Operating income
26.9
61.7
+34.8
+129.4%
Profit ratio
5.9%
9.5%
+3.6pts.
-
Other income (Expenses)
1.5
(0.2)
(1.8)
-
Income before income taxes
28.4
61.4
+32.9
+115.7%
Net income attributable to
16.2
40.8
+24.6
+151.6%
Komatsu Ltd.
Segment Sales and Profits for the First 3-Month Period (April-June,21) of FY2021
・Construction, Mining & Utility Equipment: Sales advanced by 39.6% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY594.3 billion. Segment profit advanced by 131.3% to JPY53.6 billion. Segment profit ratio improved to 9.0%, up 3.6 points.
・Retail Finance: Revenues increased by 28.5% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY 20.4billion. Segment profit advanced by 69.7% to JPY3.2 billion.
・Industrial Machinery & Others: Sales increased by 63.2% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY40.8 billion. Segment profit climbed by 146.2% to JPY4.2 billion.
Apr.-Jun., 2020
Apr.-Jun., 2021
Changes (B-A)
Billions of yen
Increase
Change
(A)
(B)
(Decrease)
%
Net sales
458.7
648.2
+189.5
+41.3%
Construction, mining & utility
425.8
594.3
+168.5
+39.6%
equipment
[420.0]
[593.0]
[+173.0]
[+41.2%]
Retail finance
15.9
20.4
+4.5
+28.5%
[13.9]
[14.7]
[+0.8]
[+5.8%]
Industrial machinery & others
25.0
40.8
+15.8
+63.2%
[24.7]
[40.5]
[+15.7]
[+63.5%]
Elimination
(8.0)
(7.3)
+0.6
-
Segment profit
5.8%
26.6
9.4%
60.9
+3.6pts.
+34.2
+128.7%
Construction, mining & utility
5.4%
23.2
9.0%
53.6
+3.6pts.
+30.4
+131.3%
equipment
Retail finance
11.9%
1.8
15.7%
3.2
+3.8pts.
+1.3
+69.7%
Industrial machinery & others
6.8%
1.7
10.3%
4.2
+3.5pts.
+2.4
+146.2%
(0.1)
(0.1)
+0.0
-
Review of three business segments:% : Profit ratio [ ]: Sales after elimination of inter-segment transactions
■ Construction, Mining & Utility Equipment: Sales advanced, mainly supported by increased volume of sales and positive effects of foreign exchange rates. Segment profit climbed, mainly supported by increased volume of sales.
■ Retail Finance: Revenues advanced, supported by an increase in new contracts resulting from expanded sales of the construction, mining & utility equipment business. Segment profit advanced, reflecting no more adverse effects of an extension of payments, which were implemented and recorded for the corresponding period a year ago under the COVID-19 pandemic.
■ Industrial Machinery & Others: Concerning presses and machine tools for the automobile manufacturing industry, both sales and profits
advanced, reflecting recovering demand against the backdrop of regaining capital investment and the completion of installing machinery at
overseas customers' plants. With respect to products for the semiconductor manufacturing industry, both sales and profits increased, esp.
supported by excellent sales of the Excimer laser-related business.
