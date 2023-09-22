Komatsu's vision
Business
Founding
May 13, 1921
Komatsu was founded in Komatsu City, Ishikawa Prefecture by Meitaro Takeuchi, whose aim was to contribute to the local economy.
Global operations
Start of exports from Japan
1955
Komatsu was quick to advance onto the global stage beginning with the export of construction equipment to Argentina and continuing with the establishment of the first overseas liaison office in India in 1964 and then the start of overseas production in Brazil in 1975.
Innovation
Number of units equipped with Komtrax
730,000(As of June 30, 2023)
Komatsu introduced its first piece of equipment with the Komtrax construction equipment operation management system in 2001, and this system has been supporting global traceability of vehicle information and efficient operation for customers ever since.
Sustainability
Decision-guiding priority
SLQDC
Komatsu makes decisions prioritiz- ing the principles of SLQDC (Safety, Law, Quality, Delivery, and Cost) to maximize the total sum of trust given to it by all stakeholders.
Consolidated net sales
¥3,543.5 billion
Komatsu's consolidated net sales have tripled since FY2001. Approximately 90% of these sales are attributable to the construction, mining and utility equipment business.
Ratio of overseas sales
90%*2
Traditional markets: 46%; Strategic
markets: 54%*3
Komatsu is characterized by a globally balanced distribution of sales.
*2 Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment
*3 Traditional markets: Japan, North America, Europe; Strategic markets: Latin America, CIS, China, Asia, Oceania, Middle East, Africa
Aggregate number of units equipped with Autonomous Haulage System (AHS)
661(As of June 30, 2023)
Komatsu launched the world's first AHS in 2008, after which this system has continued to contribute to the safety and productivity at many mines.
CO2 emissions from product use
Down21% (Compared with 2010)
Komatsu is proactive in its efforts to develop electrified equipment and other low-carbon products for contributing to reduced environmental impacts. We aim to achieve a 50% reduction from FY2010 by FY2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.
Global network
239 bases*1
Komatsu has developed a global business through a network comprising 69 production bases, 89 sales bases, and 81 parts, training, and remanufacturing bases.
*1 Total for the construction, mining and utility equipment business and the industrial machinery and others business
Consolidated number of employees
64,343
70% of employees are non- Japanese, and 70% of Global Officers are foreign nationals (locally hired). We contribute to the success of customers through coordination among our global team of diverse individuals.
Aggregate number of workplaces using Smart Construction
28,514(As of June 30, 2023)
Since being introduced as an industry -first in 2015, Smart Construction has continued to help address various issues surrounding workplaces such as labor shortages.
Selected for the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index*4
17consecutive years
Komatsu has been recognized as a company exhibiting excellence in terms of economic performance, environmental conservation efforts, and social activities.
*4 A leading socially responsible investment index compiled by S&P Global Inc. of the United States
Business overview
Business outline of Komatsu
The Komatsu Group develops a global business centered on the manufacturing and selling machinery that is used in construction and mining workplaces around the world. In FY2022, consolidated net sales amounted to ¥3,543.5 billion, of which more than
90% was generated by Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment. The remaining amount was attributable to Retail Finance and to Industrial Machinery and Others, which provides equipment for semiconductor and automobile industry.
In Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment, we have 60 production bases around the world. The hallmark of the business is an appropriate global balance with approx.90% of sales coming from overseas and 10% generated in Japan. Komatsu positions Japan, North America, and Europe as traditional markets while Latin America, CIS, China, Asia, Oceania, Middle East, and Africa are considered strategic markets. Product and sales strategies are tailored to the characteristics of the respective regions. Of the ¥3,286.7 billion in net sales for Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment in FY2022, 46% came from traditional markets while 54% was associated with strategic markets.
Komatsu's vision
Business overview
Mid-term management plan
Sustainability
Corporate governance
Data
Komatsu's strengths
Competitive position established by developing and producing "Key Components" in-house
Breakdown of net sales by segment
Sales by region for FY2022 Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment (to outside customers)
FY2022
Consolidated net sales
¥3,543.5 billion
Strategic markets
54%
Latin America
17%
CIS
4%
China
2%
Asia
14%
Oceania
10%
Middle East
3%
Africa
5%
FY2022
¥3,286.7 billion
Traditional markets
46%
Japan
10%
North America
26%
Europe
10%
1. In-house development and production of Key Components
Komatsu defines important components that determine the performance of equipment, such as engines, power trains, and hydraulic equipment, as "Key Components." These components are developed and produced in-house, and this policy on components has enabled us to improve their performance like durability and fuel efficiency ourselves by incorporating various innovative technologies, and to add value enhancing the Quality and Reliability of our products such as the monitoring of component conditions by using ICT technologies.
Our policy on components has also been linked to our customer-centered development and production system. In-house development and production of Key Components allows us to produce the same quality products anywhere in the world, and to feedback customers' evaluations and requirements for components to development promptly.
Engine
Control valve
Piston pump
Travel motor
Major Key Components
2. Production system resilient to environment changes
Construction, Mining, and
¥3,286.7billion*
Utility Equipment
Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment conducts the manufacture and sale of machinery used at a variety of workplaces such as construction and mining equipment, forklift trucks, forestry equipment. In addition to the equipment itself, we also provide maintenance, repair, and other services as well as solutions that improve workplace productivity. Komatsu has thereby been able to establish a solid position as a global leader in the construction and mining equipment field.
By preparing a system to produce the same quality products at each plant around the world, we are able to flexibly alter manufacturing plants or product destinations in response to changes in the external environment. With this operation we call "Global cross-sourcing," we are minimizing the impact of changes in the external environment on production and sales.
The benefits of this operation extend beyond ensuring business continuity in the event of contingencies such as natural disasters. Global cross-sourcing also enables strategic sourcing in response to fluctuations in regional demand, foreign exchange rates, or production loads. When demand for a given product suddenly spikes, we can avoid losses of sales opportunities by supplementing products from another plant in addition to those from the default plant. When exchange rates increase manufacturing costs at a particular plant, we can mitigate the impacts by altering the manufacturing plant.
Main units
Parts
Global cross-sourcing
Retail Finance
¥67.8billion*
Komatsu conducts a retail finance business to help customers reduce their financing burdens when purchasing products. We are able to offer optimal financial plans because we are an expert in construction equipment, and we are exercising our unique strength in credit management by utilizing data from Komtrax, the system that collects machine location and operating status.
Industrial Machinery
¥188.9billion*
and Others
Komatsu supplies light sources for semiconductor lithography system (Excimer lasers), temperature-control equipment for semiconductor manufacturing, and wire saws for cutting silicon wafers to the semiconductor industry. We also manufacture and sell machinery for the automotive industry such as large size presses, sheet-metal machines. Others include the production of ammunition for Japan Ministry of Defense.
* Net sales to outside customers
3. Profitability of aftermarket business
Construction and mining equipment is generally used for around 10 to 15 years, and periodic maintenance and repairs are imperative over this period. The monitoring technologies installed in in-house-developed components enable us to offer extended warranty program with maintenance contracts, and to propose parts replacements or overhauls at the ideal timing according to the condition of a given piece of equipment. These measures reduce the risks of sudden breakdowns and contribute to flattening operating costs.
The aftermarket business through these measures is highly profitable, and its business model, which generates stable revenues after equipment sales, is one of our strengths.
4. Reman (Remanufacturing components) business
We promote the "Reman business" at our Reman plants and centers in 11 countries around the world. In this business, we collect components like engines and transmissions from construction and mining equipment that has been operating at customer sites for long periods of time. Through various processes involving disassembly, cleaning, salvage or replacement of parts, reassembly, painting, and shipping inspections, these components are restored to be like-new.
The Reman business is possible because we develop and produce Key Components in-house. By supplying Reman components with the same quality assurance as new components at a lower cost, we contribute to both our customers' business and the reduction of environmental burden, such as the reduction of waste and CO2 emissions.
Komatsu's vision
Business overview
Mid-term management plan
Sustainability
Corporate governance
Data
Business overview
Overview by business segment
Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment
Construction equipment
Business characteristics and strengths
Construction equipment represents a large portion of the demand for the construction, mining and utility equipment business, and is used at a wide range of workplaces such as civil engineering and construction, etc. We offer products in a variety of models with diverse specifications in classes ranging from less than one ton to more than 50 tons.
In hydraulic excavators, our mainstay product of this business, we deploy a product strategy to provide standard series model demonstrating power and productivity also in high-burden workplaces, and CE series model centering on operations in low-burden workplaces according to customer applications. We are also introducing advanced models that use automation and electrification technologies.
We also supply Smart Construction, a solution that improves safety, productivity, and eco-friendliness on customer workplaces through the combination of 3D data surveyed and generated by drones and other IoT devices with high-quality operations performed by ICT-intensive equipment.
Main products
Hydraulic excavators
Wheel loaders
Bulldozers
Motor graders
Topics
Electric
Availability of
equipment
"CE series" hydraulic
launches
excavators
models
countries
(FY2021-2023*)
26(As of June 30, 2023)
8
* Includes projected launches
Overseas sales of
Aggregate number
ICT-intensive
of job site using
equipment
Smart Construction
2,448(FY2022) units
28,514(As of June 30, 2023)
Parts and service (aftermarket business)
Business characteristics and strengths
Our aftermarket business is the provision of various service for the equipment on site such as parts sales, periodic maintenance, overhauls, etc. Compared to construction and mining equipment itself, the aftermarket business has less fluctuation in demand. Over the past decade, its sales have come to represent around half of the total sales of the construction, mining and utility equipment business and have become a stable source of revenue.
We are witnessing growth in the Reman business and genuine parts sales through extended warranties with maintenance contracts, both of which are made possible by our in-house development and production of Key Components.
In addition, our service proposal at the ideal timings that utilize the machine operating data collected through Komtrax is a source of strength.
Main products
Segment sales and profits
14.7%
13.5%
10.3%
10.8%
7.3%
¥3,296.6 billion
2,479.0
2,211.3
1,976.0
2,564.4
365.3
227.3
143.8
275.8
¥443.6 billion
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
Net sales Segment profit
Segment profit ratio
Sales of mining equipment
(incl. parts and service)
¥1,421.5 billion
1,053.5
1,082.3
¥376.8 billion
954.6
275.1
273.3
787.8
272.7
¥588.5 billion
242.0
Mining equipment
Business characteristics and strengths
In the mining equipment market, there are fewer competitors than in the construction equipment market, and the demand is centered on large-sized equipment such as dump trucks. We have been growing sales of high-value-added solutions such as our Autonomous Haulage System (AHS).
Mining methods include "surface mining" used when ore deposits are near the ground surface, and "underground mining" used when they are in the deep strata. Depending on mining methods, the necessary mining equipment differs.
In the medium to long term, demand for coal (soft rock) is expected to shrink, while that for hard rock such as copper and nickel will increase and its deposits will move deeper underground. In response to these changes in mining method and resource demand, we are strengthening the underground hard rock mining business by developing new products and mining methods and expanding our product lineup through M&A.
Main products
Dump trucks
Rope shovels
Ultra-class hydraulic shovels
LHDs
(for underground mining)
Topics
Sales growth rate
Aggregate number
(incl. parts and
of units equipped
service)
with AHS
%
units
(Compared11.8with FY2021,
(As661of June 30, 2023)
foreign exchange rates fixed)
Komatsu GHG
Underground
Alliance* members
hard rock mining
product launches
10companies
models
(As of June 30, 2023)
9(Aggregate as of
March 31, 2023)
- Framework for sharing information and practicing coordination among Komatsu and major mining companies with the goal of realizing zero-emissions mining operations
Remanufacturing components
Ground Engagement Tools
(Reman)
(Bucket tooth, Undercarriage)
Periodic replacement parts
Attachments
(Oil, Filters, etc.)
(Hydraulic breakers, etc.)
Topics
Portion of net sales for
Sales growth rate
Growth rate of
Construction, Mining
Reman business
and Utility Equipment
Approx. 3times
%
%
(FY2022)
(Compared with FY2021,
(Compared with FY2010)
48
13.5
foreign exchange rates fixed)
421.8
390.6
424.7
324.3
¥
456.1
billion
382.5
358.3
291.3
221.4
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022 (FY)
Equipment Parts Service, etc.
Sales of parts
¥877.8 billion
627.5
587.5
650.3
¥588.5 billion
507.9
421.8
390.6
324.3
424.7
205.8
196.8
183.6
225.6
¥289.3 billion
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
Construction equipment Mining equipment
Retail Finance
Industrial Machinery and Others
Business characteristics and strengths
Through sales activities conducted in the construc- tion, mining and utility equipment business, we are able to identify our customers' financing needs in a timely manner. In addition, Komtrax, which monitors equipment location and operating status and remotely stops engines, is our unique risk mitigation measure. We also have unique channels for reselling end-of-lease equipment. As indicated above, the greatest strength of our retail finance business is its synergistic operation with our core business.
Segment sales and profits
27.5%
23.9%
31.8%
¥85.6 billion
17.9%
15.9%
63.6
70.9
71.9
66.4
¥27.3
17.5
12.7
10.6
17.2
billion
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
Net sales Segment profit
Segment profit ratio
Business characteristics and strengths
In the semiconductor manufacturing equipment field, we anticipate medium- to long- term growth centered on excimer lasers. This growth is projected to be driven by the popularization of 5G, AI, and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems and three- dimensional structures for semiconductors.
As for the automobile manufacturing equipment field, the automotive market is changing amid trends like the rising investment in EV-related equipment. We are responding to these trends through developing new products and entering into new businesses.
Main products
Topics
GIGAPHOTON INC.
Komatsu NTC Ltd.
production capacity
Entry into EV
after constructon of
new production faciliity
battery
Approx. 2.5times
manufacturing
equipment
(Compared with level from
Light sources for
Wire saws for
FY2020)
business
Large size AC servo
semiconductor
cutting silicon
presses for forming
lithography system
wafers
automotive body panels
(Excimer lasers)
Segment sales and profits
9.2%
7.7%
9.5%
12.0%
11.8%
203.2
177.6
171.3
188.4
190.9 billion
18.6
13.7
16.3
22.6
¥22.6 billion
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022 (FY)
Net sales Segment profit
Segment profit ratio
Business overview
Overview by region (Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment)
Komatsu's vision
Business overview
Mid-term management plan
Sustainability
Corporate governance
Data
We are committed to delivering new value
In traditional markets, we are aiming to further expanding our presence through providing customer value by introducing automated, electrified, and other high-value- added products, generating earnings through the aftermarket business, and transitioning toward solution business.
In strategic markets, we are maintaining the high profitability of our mining equipment business. At the same time, we are deploying product and sales strategies matched to market characteristics of each region in order to steadily capture the increasing demand for construction equipment due to population growth and urbanization.
Sales by region (to outside customers)
(Billions of yen)
3,500
Africa
3,000
Middle East
2,500
Oceania
Asia
2,000
China
1,500
CIS
Latin America
1,000
Europe
500
North America
Japan
0
2019
2020
2021
2022
(FY)
2018
by taking an earnest approach toward addressing customer needs.
To ensure it can always be an indispensable partner to customers, Komatsu will continue to march toward the future together with its customers.
Yasuji Nishiura
Senior Executive Officer
President, Construction Equipment Marketing Division
Market characteristics and Komatsu's initiatives by region
Region
Market characteristics / Komatsu's initiatives
Japan is a mature and relatively stable market with low volatility in demand. Here, Komatsu is deploying sales strategies focused on
Japan
value chain businesses that take advantage of previously sold equipment. For example, we are steadily incorporating demand for
aftermarket services with Komtrax and our extended warranties with maintenance plans. At the same time, we are transitioning to
solutions businesses centered on the Smart Construction solution, used and rental businesses.
North America is a market where customers are eager to pay high prices for high-value products and in which companies are rated not
North America
just based on new equipment but on their total value proposition, including services, secondhand equipment, and financing. The
promoting sales of ICT-intensive equipment for construction, road, rental, and energy applications while also introducing the Smart
construction, mining and utility equipment business accounts for a large portion of Komatsu's sales in this market, where we are
Construction solution.
Europe is a market with high awareness of and interest in CO2 emissions and other environmental issues as well as cutting-edge
Europe
technologies. Komatsu premiered electrified equipment models that use lithium-ion batteries in this market. This is also the first market
in which we began using hydrotreated vegetable oil, biodiesel, and other carbon-neutral fuels. Meanwhile, Smart Construction is being
introduced into countries such as Germany, France, and England.
Brazil accounts for the majority of demand in the Latin American market. When including other countries,
Latin America
overall economic growth in Latin America is being driven by resource development, agriculture, and infrastructure investment. In Chile,
business that is a major source of its earnings. We thereby aim to capitalize on the robust demand for copper anticipated to emerge in
the world's foremost producer of copper, Komatsu is strengthening component, service, and other aspects of the mining equipment
conjunction with the global trend toward electrification.
With its rich mineral resources, the CIS region is a market representing substantial potential for Komatsu's mining equipment business.
CIS
The region is also expected to see growth in demand for infrastructure development in conjunction with the urbanization trends being
seen in CIS countries. Seeking to capitalize on this demand, we established Komatsu Central Asia LLP in Kazakhstan in 2023, thereby
strengthening our structures for providing sales and services to CIS countries and other countries in central Asia.
China is a market populated by a wide range of manufacturers, including local Chinese manufacturers as well as foreign manufacturers
China
from Japan, the United States, Europe, and South Korea. Moreover, demand in this market is heavily influenced by government policy.
Komatsu's sales strategies are focused on promoting sales of medium-sized and large equipment and on expanding its value chain
businesses.
In Indonesia, the largest market in the Asia region, demand is centered on mining equipment, whereas construction equipment is the
Asia
primary focus of demand in markets such as Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Demand in the region is easily influenced by the
economic measures of the region's various countries. Komatsu seeks to accommodate the needs of a wide range of customers in Asia
through a product strategy that includes both standard models for high-burden work as well as models specially designed for low-
burden jobs.
A majority of demand in the Oceania region is attributable to Australia. Komatsu caters to more than half of the construction equipment
Oceania
demand in Australia associated with major urban centers in the southeast portion of the country. There is also strong demand for
sales of ICT-intensive construction equipment in urban areas and introducing its autonomous haulage system (AHS) for mining
mining equipment in the mineral-rich northeastern and western portions of Australia. Komatsu is serving this market by promoting
operations.
Demand in the Middle East is focused on construction equipment. There is a strong correlation between the price of crude oil and
Middle East
demand for construction equipment in this region. Accordingly, brisk demand is being seen for construction equipment centered on
oil-producing countries against the backdrop of the soaring price of crude oil. In this region, Komatsu is taking an aggressive approach
toward sales activities targeting infrastructure development and other large-scaleland-forming projects spearheaded by the national
governments of countries such as United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.
Africa is an important market where sales of both construction equipment and mining equipment are expected to show strong growth.
Factors behind this growth are anticipated to include demand for developing road, power, and other infrastructure in conjunction with
Africa
population growth and urbanization. Another factor will be demand for development of the region's wealth of mineral resources.
Moreover, many customers from areas outside of Africa, including Europe, China, and Turkey, are entering the African market.
Accordingly, Komatsu is working to accommodate such customers through the establishment of global support systems that spread
across the boundaries of different countries and regions.
In FY2022, sales to outside customers in the construction, mining and utility equipment business amounted to ¥3,286.7 billion, a year-on-year increase of 28.4%. We faced a challenging operating environment due to factors including the ongoing serious consequences of the situation in Ukraine as well as supply chain disruptions, rising energy and raw material prices, and the global inflation trend. Even faced with these challenges, the construction, mining and utility equipment business was able to achieve sales growth in all regions, except for China and Russia, by improving product selling prices and practicing cross-sourcing.
In this business, 46% of sales come from traditional markets while the remaining 54% is generated in strategic mar- kets. The construction equipment business is expected to be a growth business. This outlook is baed on the projected demand for maintaining and upgrading basic infrastructure in traditional markets as well as the rising demand associated with population growth and urbanization in strategic markets.
Higher safety and productivity as well as lower lifecycle costs have always been things customers in traditional markets expect. Recently, however, we have also been seeing a rise in demand from these customers for eco-friendliness and improved workplace efficiency through ICT usage and digital transformation. To accommodate the increasingly sophisticated and complex needs of such customers, Komatsu is working toward the automation, autonomous operation, elec- trification, and remote control of construction equipment with a focus on eco-friendliness, safety, and ICT. We are also endeavoring to optimize all processes across customer work- places. Smart Construction, a solution we first launched in the Japanese market, is a prime example of these efforts. This solution is now being used to provide new value to customers in a myriad of overseas markets, including North America, Europe, and Australia.
Customers in strategic markets, meanwhile, primarily care about fuel efficiency, costs, and durability. In certain regions, we are seeing a rise in market participation by Chinese manu- facturers, who compete by capitalizing on their low-price products. Komatsu, however, seeks to remain above the fray of price competition by maintaining the same focus on improving value across the value chain, encompassing financing, parts and services, and rental and secondhand
equipment, as it does in traditional markets. Asia and Africa are the strategic markets where we expect to see the most pronounced growth. This is why strengthening of marketing strategies in Asian and African markets has been defined as a priority under the mid-term management plan.
Komatsu is deploying a two-model line strategy to address the diverse needs of customers in the Asian market. Based on this strategy, we have introduced into this market the PC210- 10M0 standard series 20-ton class hydraulic excavator as well as the PC200-10M0 CE series hydraulic excavator, which boasts specifications optimized for urban civil engineering and other work. We have received a great deal of praise from customers for our provision of multiple high-quality and reliable options that can be chosen based on workplace application needs. Based on this praise, we have introduced these products in China, Latin America, and other regions.
Africa is a market anticipated to experience rapid economic growth fueled by its rising population numbers and wealth of resources. To allow us to better cater to this market, the Africa Division was set up at Komatsu Europe International N.V. in FY2022. This department integrates organizations and functions related to main equipment units, parts and services, and financing to provide swift, one-stop support to customers with a wide range of solutions.
Meanwhile, in our aftermarket business, which deals in parts and services and thereby generates 48% of the sales of the construction, mining and utility equipment business, we are promoting global efforts to enhance digital marketing through the use of ICT such as online parts sales. At the same time, we aspire to improve value across the entirety of the value chain for aftermarket service by promoting digital transformation for purposes such as AI-powered failure diagnoses.
Lastly, I would like to talk about Komatsu's Brand Management activities. These activities are part of our efforts to make Komatsu an indispensable partner to customers and a fundamental aspect of our marketing efforts across the globe. Going forward, Komatsu will continue these activities based on the perspective of the customer and a commitment to aiding in the achievement of its customers' goals with the aim of realizing the safe, highly productive, smart and clean workplaces of the future.
