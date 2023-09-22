Market characteristics and Komatsu's initiatives by region

Region Market characteristics / Komatsu's initiatives

Japan is a mature and relatively stable market with low volatility in demand. Here, Komatsu is deploying sales strategies focused on

Japan value chain businesses that take advantage of previously sold equipment. For example, we are steadily incorporating demand for

aftermarket services with Komtrax and our extended warranties with maintenance plans. At the same time, we are transitioning to

solutions businesses centered on the Smart Construction solution, used and rental businesses.

North America is a market where customers are eager to pay high prices for high-value products and in which companies are rated not

North America just based on new equipment but on their total value proposition, including services, secondhand equipment, and financing. The

promoting sales of ICT-intensive equipment for construction, road, rental, and energy applications while also introducing the Smart

construction, mining and utility equipment business accounts for a large portion of Komatsu's sales in this market, where we are

Construction solution.

Europe is a market with high awareness of and interest in CO2 emissions and other environmental issues as well as cutting-edge

Europe technologies. Komatsu premiered electrified equipment models that use lithium-ion batteries in this market. This is also the first market

in which we began using hydrotreated vegetable oil, biodiesel, and other carbon-neutral fuels. Meanwhile, Smart Construction is being

introduced into countries such as Germany, France, and England.

Brazil accounts for the majority of demand in the Latin American market. When including other countries,

Latin America overall economic growth in Latin America is being driven by resource development, agriculture, and infrastructure investment. In Chile,

business that is a major source of its earnings. We thereby aim to capitalize on the robust demand for copper anticipated to emerge in

the world's foremost producer of copper, Komatsu is strengthening component, service, and other aspects of the mining equipment

conjunction with the global trend toward electrification.

With its rich mineral resources, the CIS region is a market representing substantial potential for Komatsu's mining equipment business.

CIS The region is also expected to see growth in demand for infrastructure development in conjunction with the urbanization trends being

seen in CIS countries. Seeking to capitalize on this demand, we established Komatsu Central Asia LLP in Kazakhstan in 2023, thereby

strengthening our structures for providing sales and services to CIS countries and other countries in central Asia.

China is a market populated by a wide range of manufacturers, including local Chinese manufacturers as well as foreign manufacturers

China from Japan, the United States, Europe, and South Korea. Moreover, demand in this market is heavily influenced by government policy.

Komatsu's sales strategies are focused on promoting sales of medium-sized and large equipment and on expanding its value chain

businesses.

In Indonesia, the largest market in the Asia region, demand is centered on mining equipment, whereas construction equipment is the

Asia primary focus of demand in markets such as Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Demand in the region is easily influenced by the

economic measures of the region's various countries. Komatsu seeks to accommodate the needs of a wide range of customers in Asia

through a product strategy that includes both standard models for high-burden work as well as models specially designed for low-

burden jobs.

A majority of demand in the Oceania region is attributable to Australia. Komatsu caters to more than half of the construction equipment

Oceania demand in Australia associated with major urban centers in the southeast portion of the country. There is also strong demand for

sales of ICT-intensive construction equipment in urban areas and introducing its autonomous haulage system (AHS) for mining

mining equipment in the mineral-rich northeastern and western portions of Australia. Komatsu is serving this market by promoting

operations.

Demand in the Middle East is focused on construction equipment. There is a strong correlation between the price of crude oil and

Middle East demand for construction equipment in this region. Accordingly, brisk demand is being seen for construction equipment centered on

oil-producing countries against the backdrop of the soaring price of crude oil. In this region, Komatsu is taking an aggressive approach

toward sales activities targeting infrastructure development and other large-scaleland-forming projects spearheaded by the national

governments of countries such as United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

Africa is an important market where sales of both construction equipment and mining equipment are expected to show strong growth.

Factors behind this growth are anticipated to include demand for developing road, power, and other infrastructure in conjunction with

Africa population growth and urbanization. Another factor will be demand for development of the region's wealth of mineral resources.

Moreover, many customers from areas outside of Africa, including Europe, China, and Turkey, are entering the African market.

Accordingly, Komatsu is working to accommodate such customers through the establishment of global support systems that spread