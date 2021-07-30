Komatsu : Consolidated Business Results for Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (U.S. GAAP)

Management Performance and Financial Conditions

(1) Outline of Operations and Business Results

Komatsu Ltd. ("Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together "Komatsu") have engaged in the three-yearmid-term management plan, "DANTOTSU Value - FORWARD Together for Sustainable Growth", to be completed in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Under the mid-term management plan, Komatsu upholds three pillars of growth strategies of 1) value creation by means of innovation, 2) growth strategies based on business reforms, and 3) structural reforms for growth. Komatsu will continue to make efforts for sustainable growth through a positive cycle of improving earnings and solving ESG issues into the future.

For the first three-month period (April 1- June 30, 2021) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the final year of the mid-term management plan, consolidated net sales totaled JPY 648.2 billion, up 41.3% from the corresponding period a year ago. In the construction, mining and utility equipment business, demand for both construction and mining equipment was strong around the world, except for China, as the adverse effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shrank from the corresponding period a year ago. As a result, sales advanced from the corresponding period a year ago, as Komatsu steadily captured demand for new equipment and increased sales of parts and service revenues. In the industrial machinery and others business, sales advanced from the corresponding period a year ago, reflecting not only recovering trend of capital investment of presses, sheet-metal machines, and machine tools for the automobile manufacturing industry, but also brisk demand for the Excimer laser-related business for the semiconductor industry.

With respect to profits for the first three-month period under review, operating income surged by 129.4% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY 61.7 billion. This was mainly due to improved sales volume and selling prices in many regions in the construction, mining and utility equipment business, as well as the Japanese yen's depreciation. The operating income ratio improved by 3.6 percentage points to 9.5%. Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies expanded by 115.7% to JPY 61.4 billion. Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. climbed to JPY 40.8 billion, up 151.6%.