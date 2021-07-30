Log in
    6301   JP3304200003

KOMATSU LTD.

(6301)
Komatsu : Consolidated Business Results for Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (U.S. GAAP)

07/30/2021 | 02:11am EDT
Komatsu Ltd.

Sustainability Promotion Division

Corporate Communications Dept.

Tel: +81-(0)3-5561-2616

Date: July 30, 2021

URL: https://www.komatsu.jp/en

Consolidated Business Results for Three Months of the Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2022 (U.S. GAAP)

1. Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)

(1) Consolidated Financial Highlights

Millions of yen except per share amounts

Net sales Operating income

Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies

Three Months ended

Three Months ended

Changes

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

Increase (Decrease)

[A]

[B]

[A-B]

[(A-B)/B]

648,266

458,731

189,535

41.3%

61,750

26,919

34,831

129.4%

61,454

28,497

32,957

115.7%

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

40,892

16,251

24,641

151.6%

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

per share (Yen)

Basic

¥43.27

¥17.20

¥26.07

Diluted

¥43.26

¥17.20

¥26.06

Note: Comprehensive income for three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

2021:

58,654 millions of yen, up 73.0% from 2020

2020:

33,911 millions of yen, up 111.3% from 2019

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Millions of yen except per share amounts

As of June 30, 2021

As of March 31, 2021

Total assets

3,790,389

3,784,841

Total equity

2,031,104

2,012,025

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity

1,931,846

1,912,297

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio

51.0%

50.5%

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity per share (Yen)

¥2,044.33

¥2,023.34

2. Dividends

(For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2021 and ending March 31, 2022)

Yen

2021

2022 Projections

First quarter period

Second quarter period

18.00

31.00

Third quarter period

Year-end

37.00

31.00

Total

55.00

62.00

Note: Changes in the latest projected cash dividend as of July 30, 2021: None

3. Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Millions of yen except per share amounts

2022

Changes

Increase (Decrease)

Net sales

2,469,000

12.8%

Operating income

225,000

34.5%

Income before income taxes and equity

217,000

33.3%

in earnings of affiliated companies

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

146,000

37.4%

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

per share - Basic (Yen)

¥154.48

Notes: 1) Changes in the latest projected consolidated business results as of July 30, 2021: None

  1. Percentages shown above represent the rates of change compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

4. Others

  1. Changes in important subsidiaries during the three-month period under review: None
  2. Use of simplified accounting procedures and adoption of specific accounting procedures for the preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: None
  3. Changes in significant accounting rules, procedures and presentation and changes in significant accounting policies and estimates
    1. Changes resulting from revisions in accounting standards, etc.: None
    2. Changes in other matters except for 1) above: None

Note: See (4) Others on page 10 for more details.

(4) Number of common shares outstanding

1) The numbers of common shares issued (including treasury stock) were as follows: As of June 30, 2021: 972,887,610 shares

As of March 31, 2021: 972,887,610 shares

2) The numbers of shares of treasury were as follows: As of June 30, 2021: 27,908,596 shares

As of March 31, 2021: 27,766,444 shares

  1. The weighted average numbers of common shares outstanding were as follows: Three months ended June 30, 2021: 944,176,181 shares
    Three months ended June 30, 2020: 944,058,787 shares

Appendix

Management Performance and Financial Conditions

  1. Outline of Operations and Business Results …………………………………… P.5
  2. Financial Conditions …………………………………………………………… P.9
  3. Projection for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 ………………………... P.9
  4. Others …………………………………………………………………………... P.10

Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheets …………………………………………………... P.11
  2. Consolidated Statements of Income and
    Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ………………………….. P.13
  3. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ………………………………………. P.15
  4. Note to the Going Concern Assumption ………………………………………. P.16
  5. Business Segment Information ………………………………………………… P.16
  6. Note in Case of Notable Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity ……. P.17

Management Performance and Financial Conditions

(1) Outline of Operations and Business Results

Komatsu Ltd. ("Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together "Komatsu") have engaged in the three-yearmid-term management plan, "DANTOTSU Value - FORWARD Together for Sustainable Growth", to be completed in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. Under the mid-term management plan, Komatsu upholds three pillars of growth strategies of 1) value creation by means of innovation, 2) growth strategies based on business reforms, and 3) structural reforms for growth. Komatsu will continue to make efforts for sustainable growth through a positive cycle of improving earnings and solving ESG issues into the future.

For the first three-month period (April 1- June 30, 2021) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the final year of the mid-term management plan, consolidated net sales totaled JPY 648.2 billion, up 41.3% from the corresponding period a year ago. In the construction, mining and utility equipment business, demand for both construction and mining equipment was strong around the world, except for China, as the adverse effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shrank from the corresponding period a year ago. As a result, sales advanced from the corresponding period a year ago, as Komatsu steadily captured demand for new equipment and increased sales of parts and service revenues. In the industrial machinery and others business, sales advanced from the corresponding period a year ago, reflecting not only recovering trend of capital investment of presses, sheet-metal machines, and machine tools for the automobile manufacturing industry, but also brisk demand for the Excimer laser-related business for the semiconductor industry.

With respect to profits for the first three-month period under review, operating income surged by 129.4% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY 61.7 billion. This was mainly due to improved sales volume and selling prices in many regions in the construction, mining and utility equipment business, as well as the Japanese yen's depreciation. The operating income ratio improved by 3.6 percentage points to 9.5%. Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies expanded by 115.7% to JPY 61.4 billion. Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. climbed to JPY 40.8 billion, up 151.6%.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
