Komatsu Ltd. specializes in manufacturing and marketing of construction and mining operating materials. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - construction and mining operating materials (91.3%): hydraulic excavators, backhoe loaders, wheel loaders, graders, crawler excavators, forklifts, tunneling, bulldozers, forest tractors, etc.; - other (6.6%): primarily industrial machines (grinders, press brakes, temperature control equipments, etc.). The remaining sales (2.1%) are from financing activities. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Japan (13.9%), China (4.7%), Asia and Oceania (21.4%), Americas (37.5%), Europe and CIS (15.7%), Africa and Middle East (6.8%).