Komatsu : Corporate Governance (234 KB)

Basic Stance on Corporate Governance To become a company which enjoys more trust from shareholders and all other stakeholders, the Company is working to strengthen corporate governance, improve management efficiency, advocate corporate ethics and ensure sound management on a group-wide basis.To further improve the transparency of management for its shareholders and investors, the Company discloses information in a fair and timely manner and actively engages in investor relations' activities by holding meetings with shareholders and investors. Activities of the Board of Directors The Company holds Board of Directors' meetings periodically at least once every month. The Board of Directors deliberates and makes resolutions on important matters, determines management policies of Komatsu, and rigorously controls and supervises the execution of duties by all members of the executive management team including Representative Directors. Of the eight (8) Directors on the Board, three (3) are Outside Directors to ensure transparent and objective management. To promote efficient management of the Board of Directors, the Company has established a Strategy Review Committee consisting of Senior Executive Officers and senior managers. Based on the reviews of the Committee, Executive Officers and senior managers execute their duties within the authority delegated by the Board of Directors. Corporate Governance Framework At the Company, the Board of Directors is positioned as the core of corporate governance, and to improve the effectiveness of discussions at meetings of the Board of Directors, the Company has worked to put in place a system to ensure thorough discussions of important management matters and prompt decision making, and reform their operational aspect. Having introduced the Executive Officer (Shikko Yakuin) System in 1999, the Company has separated management decision making and supervisory functions from executive functions to the extent permitted by laws and regulations, and while appointing both Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, limits the Board of Directors to a small number of members. Characteristics of Komatsu's Board of Directors Monthly reports from the CEO (recent important items and other topics)

Monthly reports from the CFO (performance, order trends, borrowings, etc.)

Annual proposal plans and follow-up • Multiple discussions on important items (deliberation → resolution) Business reports to Board of Directors covering nearly 100% of sales-generating activities

sales-generating activities Proactive expression of opinions by Audit & Supervisory Board Members in addition to Directors

Opportunities for free discussion at Board of Directors meetings Board of Directors Meeting Attendance and Agenda Item Numbers in FY2019 (April 1, 2019-March 31, 2020) Outside Directors 100% Attendance Outside Audit & 100% Supervisory members Agenda item Reports 45 Deliberations, numbers 28 Resolutions Free discussion 2 times Corporate Governance of the Company (As of June 30, 2020) Figures in represent the number of meetings in FY2019. General Meeting of Shareholders Elect / Discharge Elect / Discharge Elect / Discharge 15 Audit 15 Audit & times times Audit reports Accounting Auditors Supervisory Board Office of (Audit corporation) (Standing 2 / Outside 3) Corporate Board of Directors Recommend Human Resource 3 Auditors' Staff (Standing 5 / Outside 3) Collaboration Advisory Committee times Audit Advise / Suggest Recommend Compensation Advisory 1 International Committee time Advisory Board Elect / Discharge / Report / Submission Supervise Executive Functions President and CEO Major Committees Internal Auditing Product Safety Committee Dept. Strategy Review Committee Compliance Committee Risk Management Committee Export Control Committee Komatsu Group's Global Operations Internal audit Earth Environment Committee Executive Officers and Global Officers 60 CSR Committee • Japan 32 Disclosure Committee • Global 28 (including 19 foreign nationals) Evaluation of the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors The Company is working to improve the effectiveness of the Board of Directors and performs annual evaluations and analyses of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors for this reason. Evaluation Process Survey Collection of survey Discussion among Report of discussion After discussion by the Board of results from all Directors Outside Directors and results, evaluation and Directors on the method to be used and Audit & Supervisory Outside Audit & analysis of effectiveness, for FY2019 evaluation, based on the Board Members Supervisory Board and discussion of the method applied in the previous year and the results thereof, the Company Members based on matters for improvement conducted a survey out of consider- survey responses at meeting of the Board ation for the nature of an effective of Directors Board of Directors. • Composition of the Board of Directors • Structure through which important matters are reported, Survey Topics: • Contents of agendas proposed, and followed up • Straightforward and meaningful • Succession plans for CEO discussions • Other items • Provision of information and presentation of agendas by executives Collaboration Decide on the details of the items including election and discharge / Confirm suitability or independency of the Accounting Auditors Recommend Audit reports Outline of the the Results The assessment shows a generally high level of achievement for each item and confirms that there were no serious problems concerning the effectiveness. The Company received excellent evaluations for factors, such as the following: the timely sharing of issues, problems, and other information provided in monthly reports by the President himself in Board meetings, the fact that Board members discussed the directions of overall business multiple times from a variety of viewpoints, and the fact that Board members followed up the conditions of resolutions which were regularly reported. With respect to the conducting of Board meetings, there were a few suggestions for improvement. The Company will make those improvements and work to make the Board of Directors further effective in the future. 44 45 Resolution of ESG Issues Corporate Governance Komatsu's Business Model Komatsu's Growth Strategies Resolution of ESG Issues Corporate Profile through Growth Strategies Major Activities of Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members in FY2019 Corporate Governance Reforms The Company has proceeded to implement reforms to its corporate governance system in order to ensure effective and adequate performance of matters related to decision making, management and supervision, such as separation of corporate management from business execution, enhancement of corporate management deci- supplement executive functions, the Company established the International Advisory Board (IAB) in 1995. Through the IAB, the Company aims to secure objective advice and suggestions from experts from Japan and abroad about how to function as a global company by exchanging opinions and holding discussions. Going for- Outside Directors Masayuki Oku Mitoji Yabunaka Makoto Kigawa Major Career Major Career Major Career Representative Director of Sumitomo Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Representative Director at bothYamato Mitsui Banking Corporation Holdings Co., Ltd. andYamatoTransport Co., Ltd. sion making by the Board of Directors, strict management and supervision of business execution, measures undertaken by Outside Directors to improve transparency and objectivity of management, and measures undertaken by the Audit & Supervisory Board to appropriately audit Directors' execution of duties. As a means to ward, the Company will pursue increases to the effectiveness of the Board of Directors while appointing Outside Directors to ensure transparency and soundness and promoting openness and accountability in management. Attendance to the Meetings Meeting of the Board of Directors 100% (15 meetings out of the 15 meetings held) Mr. Masayuki Oku previously served as Representative Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, based on his rich experience in the business world, he provided comments at the meetings of the Board of Directors concerning such issues as product and service demand trends, busi- Attendance to the Meetings Meeting of the Board of Directors 100% (15 meetings out of the 15 meetings held) Mr. Mitoji Yabunaka previously served as Vice- Minister for Foreign Affairs. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, based on his standpoint as a specialist in international affairs, he provided comments at the meetings of the Board of Directors concerning such issues as market conditions in the Asian region, development of emerging markets and Attendance to the Meetings Meeting of the Board of Directors 100% (15 meetings out of the 15 meetings held) Mr. Makoto Kigawa previously served as Representative Director at both Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. and Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, based on his rich experience in the business world, he provided comments at the meetings of Board of Directors concerning such issues as the utilization of new Board of Directors 1999: 2003: 2005: 2017: 28 members 8 members 8 members 10 members 8 members ness strategy and utilization of AI. In addition, he was a member of the Company's Human Resource Advisory Committee and the Compensation Advisory Committee. environmental measures. In addition, he was a member of the Company's Human Resource Advisory Committee. technologies, information disclosure policies and ICT strategies using platforms. In addition, he was a member of the Company's Human Resource Advisory Committee. (0 Outside Directors) (1 Outside Director) (2 Outside Directors) (3 Outside Directors) (3 Outside Directors) Audit & Supervisory Board Audit & Supervisory Board (1994) 1999: 3 members 1994: 4 members 2006: 5 members (1 Outside Audit & (2 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members) (3 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members) Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members Hirohide Yamaguchi Eiko Shinotsuka Major Career Major Career Deputy Governor of the Bank of Japan Professor Emeritus, Ochanomizu University, Commissioner, National Personnel Authority, Member of the Bank of Japan's Policy Board Kotaro Ohno Major Career Prosecutor-General, Special Counsel, Mori Hamada & Matsumoto Supervisory Board Member) Other organizations and systems Executive Officer System (1999) Global officers (2016) Compensation Advisory Committee (1999) 4 outside members, 1 standing member Human Resource Advisory Committee (2015) 3 outside members, 2 standing members International Advisory Board (1995) 3-4domestic and overseas experts Hitech & Innovation International Advisory Board (2015) 4-6overseas experts Compliance Committee (2001) Members of senior management and labor representatives Attendance to the Meetings Meeting of the Board of Directors 100% (15 meetings out of the 15 meetings held) Meeting of the Audit & Supervisory Board 100% (15 meetings out of the 15 meetings held) Mr. Hirohide Yamaguchi previously served as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Japan. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, based on his professional standpoint, he provided comments at the meetings of the Audit & Supervisory Board and the meetings of the Board of Directors concerning such issues as M&A risks, inventory management and audit systems. In addition, he was a member of the Company's Compensation Advisory Committee. Attendance to the Meetings Meeting of the Board of Directors 100% (15 meetings out of the 15 meetings held) Meeting of the Audit & Supervisory Board 100% (15 meetings out of the 15 meetings held) Ms. Eiko Shinotsuka possesses wide-ranging knowledge and experience in fields such as economics, labor relations and law. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, based on her professional stand- point, she provided comments at the meetings of the Audit & Supervisory Board and the meetings of the Board of Directors concerning such issues as the compliance system, securing and utilizing human resources, and mental care for employees. In addition, she was a member of the Company's Compensation Advisory Committee. Attendance to the Meetings Meeting of the Board of Directors 100% (15 meetings out of the 15 meetings held) Meeting of the Audit & Supervisory Board 100% (15 meetings out of the 15 meetings held) Mr. Kotaro Ohno possesses rich experience in the legal profession. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, based on his professional standpoint, he provided comments at the meetings of the Audit & Supervisory Board and the meetings of the Board of Directors concerning such issues as legal compli- ance, internal reporting system and risk manage- ment. In addition, he was an observer of the Company's Compliance Committee. Internal Composition of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (As of June 30, 2020) Introduction of New Outside Directors In conjunction with the resignation of Masayuki Oku and Mitoji Yabunaka, the following two new directors were appointed at the General Meeting of Shareholders held in June 2020. Outside Internal Outside Internal 3 5 3 Audit & 2 Directors Supervisory Of whom, Of whom, Of whom, Board non-Japanese women women Members 1 1 1 New Takeshi Kunibe New Arthur M. Mitchell Takeshi Kunibe has considerable knowledge and rich experience in the business world, including the field of finance and in group company management, etc., having served successively as Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of SMBC, as well as Representative Director and President, Director President and Representative Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of SMFG. Utilizing this knowledge and experience, his recommendations concerning the overall management of the Company are expected to contribute to sustaining and improving transparency and soundness of management as well as enhancing corporate governance. Therefore, the Company appointed him as an Outside Director. Mr. Arthur M. Mitchell has worked for many years as a New York state attorney and foreign law attorney in Japan, and has considerable knowledge and rich experience in the field of international legal affairs. Utilizing this knowledge and experience, his recommendations concerning the overall management of the Company are expected to contribute to the mitigation and avoidance of risk in the Company's global business operations, and to the enhancement of the Company's medium- and long-term corporate value. Therefore, the Company appointed him as an Outside Director. 46 47 Resolution of ESG Issues Corporate Governance Activities of Advisory Committees Komatsu's Business Model Komatsu's Growth Strategies Resolution of ESG Issues Corporate Profile through Growth Strategies Remuneration Systems Committee Name Human Resource Advisory Committee Compensation Advisory Committee Chairperson Outside Director (Masayuki Oku) External expert (Advisor: Tsuguoki Fujinuma, The Japanese Institute of Certified Public Accountants) 1 external expert (Advisor: Tsuguoki Fujinuma, The 3 Outside Directors Japanese Institute of Certified Public Accountants) Members (Masayuki Oku, Mitoji Yabunaka, Makoto Kigawa) 1 Outside Director (Masayuki Oku) Chairperson of the Board 2 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members President (Hirohide Yamaguchi, Eiko Shinotsuka) Chairperson of the Board Selection of next President and deliberation, resolution, and Deliberation, resolution, and reporting to the Board of Directors Purpose reporting to the Board of Directors on human resource and Audit & Supervisory Board on remuneration systems for development methods, succession plans, and appointment Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and Executive and dismissal of Directors Officers to ensure objectivity and transparency Meetings in FY2019 3 1 • Selection and cultivation of candidates for next President • Proposal of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board • Monthly compensation levels for Directors and Audit & Agenda items in Members for FY2020 Supervisory Board Members in FY2020 •Terms of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members • Performance-based remuneration for Directors for FY2019 FY2019 • Composition of Outside Directors (projections) • Concurrent positions held by Chairman of the Board and • Evaluation methods for the mid-term management plan In an effort to maintain an objective and transparent remuneration system, the policy and levels of remuneration for Directors and Audit Supervisory Board Members of the Company are deliberated by the Compensation Advisory Committee. Taking its reports and recommen- dations into consideration, the remuneration for Directors is deter- mined by the Board of Directors, and the remuneration for Audit & Supervisory Board Members is determined by discussions by the Audit & Supervisory Board Members, respectively, within the range previously determined by resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders. With regards to remuneration levels, their comparison by position at other key, globally active manufacturers in Japan is made by the Compensation Advisory Committee and is reflected in its reports and recommendations. The remuneration for Directors exclud- ing the Outside Directors (hereinafter "Internal Director") comprises basic remuneration (fixed remuneration) and performance-based remuneration linked to the Company's consolidated performance for a single fiscal year (bonus in cash and the Stock-Based Remuneration A) as well as the performance-based remuneration (Stock-Based Remuneration B) that will reflect the degree of achievement of the targets raised in the mid-term management plan, so that it will further contribute to the enhancement of the medium- and long-term corporate value of the Company, by linking the remuneration. The remuneration for Outside Directors only consists of basic remuneration (fixed remuneration) designed to support their role to make recommendations with respect to the overall management of the Company as a member of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the remuneration for Audit & Supervisory Board Members only consists of basic remuneration (fixed remuneration) designed to support their independent position with authority to audit the execution of duties by Directors without getting fettered by the movements of corporate performance of the Company. The retirement allowance system for Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members was terminated as of June 2007. Outside Directors, etc. Composition of Remuneration of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members Succession Plans One of the items contained in the Code of Conduct for Leadership/ Top Management that has been described in the KOMATSU Way since its establishment in 2006 is "continue to think about your succession plan." In order to ensure that Komatsu's management values are transmitted to the next generation, the basic requirements for candidates for the position of President are discussed and clearly defined by the Human Resource Advisory Committee. In addition, successors for important domestic and overseas positions up to and including that of the President are decided through the annual implementation of succession plans (see chart below). Selected successors are assigned to challenging tasks and granted even larger roles in the organization to systematically develop them in an environment that encourages the pursuit of mutual growth. Basic Remuneration Performance-Based Remuneration for a SingleYear Performance-Based Remuneration Linked to Performance of Mid-Term Internal (Fixed Remuneration) (Monthly Remuneration x 0-24 months) Management Plan (Monthly Remuneration x 0-3 months) Directors Monthly remuneration x 12 months Bonus in Cash Stock-Based Remuneration A Stock-Based (1/3, in principle) Remuneration B (2/3, in principle)* Restricted Stocks Restricted Stocks Outside Basic Remuneration (Fixed Remuneration) Directors Not influenced by Company performance and Audits Monthly remuneration x 12 months * The upper limit for Bonus in Cash is set at 12 months' worth of monthly remuneration; the remainder of bonuses is to be paid as Stock-Based Remuneration A. Performance-Based Remuneration Linked to Performance of Mid-Term Management Plan Overview of Succession Plans Results Feedback Succession Plans Evaluation and Selection of Human Resource Relocations Successors and Cultivation Oversight of Implementation Process Board of Directors Human Resource Advisory Committee Key Points for Cultivating Leadership/Top Management Successors Foster willpower necessary to overcome challenges by having candidates experience extremely difficult situations Nurture organizational operation capabilities needed to unite parties with differing interests Cultivate compliance awareness to prevent misconduct The Company will pay Internal Directors the equivalent of a three-month portion of monthly remuneration every fiscal year as remuneration linked to the period of the Company's Mid-Term Management Plan by granting restricted stock as stock-based remuneration (Stock-Based Remuneration B). In deciding Stock-Based Remuneration B, after the expiry of the period of the mid-term management plan, the number of shares on which to lift transfer restrictions (within range of 0-100%) will be decided based on the achievement of the management targets of the Mid-Term Management Plan presented in the following table and as a general rule, the restriction of transfer on the shares will be lifted after three years from delivery. Management Indicators and Management Targets in Mid-Term Management Plan (FY2019-FY2021) Management Indicator ManagementTarget Growth • Sales growth rate • Growth rate above the industry's average*1 Profitability • Operating income ratio • Industry's top-level operating income ratio*1 Efficiency • ROE • ROE of 10% or higher Financial position • Net debt-to-equity ratio*2 • Industry's top-level financial position Retail finance business • ROA • ROA 1.5% to 2.0% • Net debt-to-equity ratio*2 • 5.0 or under for net debt-to-equity ratio*2 • Reduction of environmental impact • CO2 emissions: Decrease by 50% in 2030 from 2010 ESG Renewable energy use: Increase to 50% of total energy use in 2030 • Evaluation by external organizations • Selected for DJSI*3 (World & Asia Pacific) and for CDP*4 A-list (Climate Changes and Water Risk), etc. • Keep a fair balance between investment for growth and shareholder return Shareholder return • Consolidated payout ratio (including stock buybacks), while placing main priority on investment • Set the goal of a consolidated payout ratio of 40% or higher *1 Relative comparison with domestic and foreign major competitors in the same industry. *2 Net debt-to-equity ratio = (Interest-bearing debt - Cash and cash equivalents - Time deposits) / Shareholders'equity of the Company *3 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices: SRI indices generated by S&P Dow Jones of the United States and RobecoSAM of Switzerland. *4 International non-profit organization which advocates the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and protection of water resources and forests by companies and governments. 48 49 Resolution of ESG Issues Corporate Governance Major Executive Committees Committee Name (Committees indicated Purpose Meeting Frequency with an asterisk [*] are chaired by the President.) Product Safety Committee Effective promotion of Companywide product safety activities based on basic 2 times a year and product safety policies defined in product safety regulations when necessary Compliance Committee* Discussion on and decision and execution of policies and important measures pertaining to 2 times a year and group-wide compliance when necessary Risk Management Primarily discussion and approval of group-wide risk management tasks and risk 1 time a year and when Committee countermeasures necessary Export Control Committee Discussion on and decision and execution of policies and important measures regarding group- 1 time a year and when wide export control (trade security management) necessary Earth Environment Formulation of group-wide environmental measures and discussion of progress to 1 time a year Committee* facilitate promotion of environmental preservation throughout the Group CSR Committee* Discussion on and decision and execution of group-wide CSR policies and important 1 time a year measures and activities Discussion and assessment to facilitate accurate information disclosure as required by the 4 times a year and Disclosure Committee Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and submission of recommendations to internal when necessary information­ control representatives regarding judgments on material developments KOMATSU Way Discussion on and decision and execution of policies and important measures regarding human resources, labor affairs, education and human resource development, the KOMATSU Way, total 2 times a year Committee* quality management, employee benefits, and occupational health and safety management for the Company and the Group Appointments of Advisors of the International Advisory Board TOPICS Komatsu established the IAB back in 1995 for the Board of Directors to incorporate, from external experts, objective advice and suggestions concerning management and operations of Komatsu as a global company. The IAB has met a total of 35 times in the conventional and new organizations combined. In April 2020, Komatsu is going to start the 8th the session of the IAB for Management of the IAB with the following new advisors. The term of service for each advisor is set at three years as a general rule. Komatsu will continue to incorporate advice and suggestions from IAB members with expertise in global business, further improve management and strengthen its corporate governance in order to enhance its corporate value. Name Current Position and Brief Background 2018-Present Chairman of the Board, Elanco Animal Health 2015-Present Board of Directors, Edgewell Personal Care Company R. David Hoover 2009-2018 Board of Directors, Eli Lilly and Company 2000-2015 Board of Directors, Energizer Holdings, Inc. 1996-2013 Board of Directors, Ball Corporation (Chairman, 2002-2013) 2015-Present Vice President Commissioner of PT Adaro Power Kusmayanto Kadiman 2010-Present President Commissioner of BFI Finance 2004-2009 The State Minister for Research and Technology of the Republic of Indonesia 2001-2004 President of Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) 2006-Present Chairman of the Board of Directors, F-Secure Corporation Risto Siilasmaa (He is the founder of F-Secure Corporation.) 2012-May, 2020 Chairman of the Board of Directors, Nokia Corporation 2010-Present Visiting Professor, Ritsumeikan University Mitoji Yabunaka 2014-June, 2020 Outside Director, Komatsu Ltd. 2008-2010 Vice Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Komatsu's Business Model Komatsu's Growth Strategies Resolution of ESG Issues Corporate Profile through Growth Strategies Stakeholder Engagement In order to gain more trust from all stakeholders, the Company is strengthening corporate governance and top management is practicing direct engagement with stakeholders. Corporate Value = Total Sum of Trust Given to Us by Society and All Stakeholders Share information on the Komatsu Group's vision and Provide as many opportunities for engagement as the issues it faces (employees, suppliers, distributors) Society possible and practice proper information disclosure to facilitate understanding of Komatsu Distributors Suppliers Employees Customers Shareholders Investors and Mass media Communities Analysts Distributor Midori-kai Meetings with Visits from top General Meeting of Visits to investors Interviews Meetings with meetings General the president management Shareholders worldwide mayors, meetings with Shareholder meetings Analysts meetings governors, etc. management Financial results briefings Direct Communication by Top Management Major Investor Relations Activities in FY2019 To further improve the transparency of management for our shareholders and investors, we disclose information in a fair and timely manner and actively engage in investor relations activities by holding meetings with shareholders and investors. For Institutional Investors For Shareholders and Homepage Individual Investors Financial results briefings (4 times) Shareholder meetings (2 times) Financial information Small meetings (7 times) Factory tours for shareholders (10 times) • Financial results briefings Business briefings (2 times) Individual investor meetings (7 times) • Sales and profits gains reports Business site tours (1 time) Gifts of appreciation for long-term • Quarterly reports, etc. Overseas investor relations activities shareholders Web interviews with the president (4 times) (5 times; approx. 70 companies) * Certain tours and briefings have been cancelled KOMATSU REPORT, etc. Individual meetings (over 240) as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Engagement Topics Komatsu holds meetings with institutional investors and securities analysts to deepen their understanding of the Company. Date Meeting Name Attendants Contents September 18, 2019 Investors 39 (1) Komatsu business development in Africa and (2) Komatsu's digital transformation strategy Meeting December 11, 2019 (1) Solving ESG issues in the new mid-term management plan, (2) KOMATSU REPORT 2019 / ESG Meeting 40 corporate governance, and (3) KOMATSU REPORT 2019 / Komatsu's social contribution activities WEB For materials from meetings held in FY2019, please refer to Komatsu's corporate website: https://home.komatsu/en/ir/library/results/1203311_1764.html 50 51 ESGResolutionの課題解決 of ESG Issues Corporate Governance Risk Management Komatsu's Business Model Komatsu's Growth Strategies Resolution of ESG Issues Corporate Profile through Growth Strategies Establishing a business continuity plan (BCP) and providing training Basic Principles and Structure for Risk Management Komatsu has established business continuity plans (BCPs) for individ- swift decisions by senior management should a disaster strike. In addition to the basic policy for risk management to ensure business continuity and stable development, Komatsu has established Risk Management Rules to correctly recognize and manage risks. Komatsu has established a Risk Management Committee to devise relevant policies for the entire Group, review the risk management system, and evaluate and improve upon response measures in place for each risk, as well as to take control of risks when they arise. The committee regularly reports on its deliberations and We are developing risk reporting lines, preparing related manuals and making other efforts to further improve the risk management system of the entire Group, including overseas subsidiaries. We have reflected climate change risks in this system for management. ual bases and conducts initial response training drills to prepare primarily for earthquakes. At production bases, we implement measures to reinforce the seismic resistance of structures and production equipment while implementing countermeasures to safeguard against water and wind damage from concentrated heavy rains and other weather events in order to minimize the impacts of increasingly more severe natural disasters. Moreover, the disaster response reporting chains and standards for frontline sites have been clarified to facilitate We are focused on not only strengthening the BCPs of Komatsu Group but also on strengthening the supply chain system through support of our business partners. Recent initiatives to this effect have included holding nationwide seminars on initial disaster responses and hazard map use led by experts on these subjects. Several partners were invited to take part in these seminars. Going forward, we will continue to promote and enhance our Groupwide BCP initiatives. activities to the board of directors. Komatsu will establish an emergency headquarters when serious risks occur and implement appropriate measures to minimize damage. Recent Natural Disasters and Response Measures 1995 2007 2011 2018 2019 Great Hanshin Earthquake Chuetsu Offshore Earthquake Great East Japan Earthquake Heavy Rain in West Japan Typhoon Hagibis • Initial response manual devel- • Business continuity manual • Group-wide deployment of • Reconfirmation of natural disaster risks and coun- termeasure development opment for ensuring safety development response measures • Improvement of BCP implementation procedures at • Preparation of disaster • Preparation of BCPs for • Installation of equipment and response manuals specific bases communications infrastructure Komatsu Group and business partners • Formulation of risk-related • Establishment of headquar- • Establishment of base-specific • Improvement of BCP implementation procedures at individual bases regulations ters BCP drill regulations BCP drill regulations • Establishment of BCPs for business partners regulations Risks Surrounding the Company Risk Management System Board of Directors Hazard Risk Report as Risks of natural disasters and other Review needed regularly President Report disasters caused by external regularly factors ManagementRiskforManualBasic RulesManagementRisk Risk Management Committee​ Operational Risk (When serious risks are exposed: Emergency Headquarters) Inherent risks associated with cor- Risk Management Committee porate activities such as the viola- tion of laws and scandals Executive Office (Administration Department) Strategy Risk Primary division responsible for each risk​ • Identify and review risk recognitions Risks related to the significant • Perform activities to prevent risks and minimize change of social situations and their effects business uncertainties •Take action when a risk is exposed Each division and each Group company​ Financial Risk Expert committees Risks related to finance including • Product Safety Committee • Compliance Committee fluctuations in interest rates and • Export Control Committee • CSR Committee stock prices • Earth Environment Committee, etc. Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic With the safety and health of our customers, partner companies, people in local communities, and our employees and their families set as our priority, the Komatsu Group is striving to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic based on the government policies in each country. To fulfill our responsibilities to customers involved in businesses that support social infrastructure (essential businesses), we have continued to supply products, parts, and services to our customers while thoroughly taking measures to prevent infection. In the middle of March, we determined that we had entered the Infection and Pandemic phase, a management item in the Basic Manual for Risk Management, and set up an emergency Management of Government the physical Avoid the Hygiene policy condition of three C's measures employees headquarters with our president as its Chairperson. Since the state of emergency was declared in Japan in April, we have carried out remote meetings almost every day that include the president, internal directors, and the heads of functions to share the latest information about the situation at the global level and determine the correct actions to take. In addition, the president has also regularly reported this information and these actions to the board of directors. We have posted news releases on our website to keep all stakeholders updated on the status of our mask donation and other support activities, our global production activities, and other matters as needed. We will continue to exercise accountability toward stakeholders through timely and appropriate information disclosure going forward. Measures appropriate to the phase and local situation Safety and security of employees Sustainable measures Compliance The Company shall establish the "Compliance Committee" as establishment of the Compliance Department. Through all of these, Response to Climate Change Komatsu to oversee compliance, and the Committee regularly reports its reviews and activities to the Board of Directors. The Company shall also establish a system to ensure all Directors and employees thorough compliance to business rules as well as laws and regulations through a variety of measures, including the provision of"Komatsu Code of Worldwide Business Conduct," appointment of the Executive Officer in charge of compliance, and we work to supervise, educate and train Directors, Audit & Supervisory Board Members and employees. In addition, the Company shall establish the internal reporting system where those who are discretely reporting questionable actions in light of laws and regulations and business rules will not be given any disadvantageous treatment. Approximately 90% of the CO2 emissions associated with Komatsu Group's operations are attributable to product operation. Accordingly, we have the potential help mitigate climate change by providing low- carbon products and solutions. However, if efforts to deliver such offerings do not conform to the regulatory requirements of the relevant countries or with the demands of markets, we will risk suffering future impacts to our earnings. For this reason, Komatsu has set the goal of halving the CO2 emissions from product operation by 2030, and R&D activities are being advanced toward the accomplishment of this goal (response to transition risks). Meanwhile, the rise in natural disasters associated with climate change is creating risks of damages to the Company and its supply chain. We are therefore taking steps to identify the water-related risks threatening the Company and its supply chain while instituting BCP drills and other measures to mitigate these risks (response to physical risks). 52 53 Attachments Original document

