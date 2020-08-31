Komatsu : Corporate Information, About KOMATSU REPORT (69 KB)

Published annually, Komatsu report (integrated report) provides financial and non-financial information on the Company's efforts to realize continuous, long-term improvements in corporate value. Separate reports are prepared and disclosed to provide detailed financial information and information on environmental and social initiatives.
Structure of Komatsu's Annual Reports
KOMATSU REPORT
(Integrated reporting)
Annual Securities Report
ESG Databook
(Financial conditions)
(Social activities and Environmental performance)
KOMATSU REPORT, Annual Securities Report and ESG Databook, in both Japanese and English, are uploaded on Komatsu's website.
Komatsu Ltd. issues the Komatsu Report only on the website.
Major Shareholders
Number of shares held
Shareholding ratio
(Thousands of shares)
(%)
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
75,533
7.99
Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account)
45,657
4.83
STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 505223
32,244
3.41
(Standing proxy: Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Settlement & Clearing Services Division)
Taiyo Life Insurance Company
27,200
2.87
Nippon Life Insurance Company (Standing proxy: The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.)
26,626
2.81
Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account 7)
22,815
2.41
Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account 5)
18,449
1.95
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
17,835
1.88
JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 385151
15,951
1.68
(Standing proxy: Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Settlement & Clearing Services Division)
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON AS DEPOSITARY BANK FOR DEPOSITARY RECEIPT