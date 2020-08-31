Komatsu : Corporate Information, About KOMATSU REPORT (69 KB)

Log in
Corporate Information

(As of March 31, 2020)

08/31/2020 | 04:35am EDT

Corporate Profile

Corporate Information

(As of March 31, 2020)

Komatsu's Business Model

Komatsu's Growth Strategies

Resolution of ESG Issues

Corporate Profile

through Growth Strategies

About KOMATSU REPORT

Name

Komatsu Ltd.

Head Office

2-3-6 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo 107-8414

Date of Establishment

May 13, 1921

Common Stock Outstanding

Consolidated: ¥68,689 million based on

U.S. GAAP

Non-consolidated: ¥70,973 million

Number of Employees

Consolidated: 62,823 Non-consolidated:11,692

Average age (non-consolidated) : 39.5 Average years of continuous

service (non-consolidated) : 15.1

Shares of Common Stock Issued and Outstanding

972,581,230 shares

(including shares of treasury stock)

Number of Shareholders

230,041

Number of Shares per Trading Unit

100

Securities Code

6301 (Japan)

Stock Listings

Tokyo

Transfer Agent for Common Stock/ Management Institution for Special Account

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

4-5, Marunouchi 1-chome,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8212, Japan

Depositaries (ADRs)

The Bank of New York Mellon

101 Barclay Street, New York, NY 10286, U.S.A.

Tel: +1-(201)-680-6825 for international calls and 888-269-2377(888-BNY-ADRS) for calls within U.S.A.

URL: https://www.adrbnymellon.com/

Ticker Symbol: KMTUY

Published annually, Komatsu report (integrated report) provides financial and non-financial information on the Company's efforts to realize continuous, long-term improvements in corporate value. Separate reports are prepared and disclosed to provide detailed financial information and information on environmental and social initiatives.

Structure of Komatsu's Annual Reports

KOMATSU REPORT

(Integrated reporting)

Annual Securities Report

ESG Databook

(Financial conditions)

(Social activities and Environmental performance)

  • KOMATSU REPORT, Annual Securities Report and ESG Databook, in both Japanese and English, are uploaded on Komatsu's website.
  • Komatsu Ltd. issues the Komatsu Report only on the website.

Major Shareholders

Number of shares held

Shareholding ratio

(Thousands of shares)

(%)

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

75,533

7.99

Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account)

45,657

4.83

STATE STREET BANK AND TRUST COMPANY 505223

32,244

3.41

(Standing proxy: Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Settlement & Clearing Services Division)

Taiyo Life Insurance Company

27,200

2.87

Nippon Life Insurance Company (Standing proxy: The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.)

26,626

2.81

Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account 7)

22,815

2.41

Japan Trustee Services Bank, Ltd. (Trust Account 5)

18,449

1.95

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

17,835

1.88

JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 385151

15,951

1.68

(Standing proxy: Mizuho Bank, Ltd., Settlement & Clearing Services Division)

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON AS DEPOSITARY BANK FOR DEPOSITARY RECEIPT

14,237

1.50

HOLDERS (Standing proxy: Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation)

Notes: 1. Shareholding ratio is calculated by subtracting treasury stock.

2. Although the Company holds 27,479 thousand shares of treasury stock, it is excluded from the major shareholders listed above.

Stock Information (including shares of treasury stock)

Please refer to "Annual Securities Report" for more company and financial information.

  • Overview of the Company and Its Consolidated Subsidiaries
  • Business Overview
  • Property, Plants and Equipment
  • Information on the Company
  • Financial Information

WEB https://home.komatsu/en/ir/library/annual-security-report/

Please refer to "ESG Databook" for more information concerning social and environmental efforts.

  • Stance on CSR Efforts
  • Theme 1: Enhancing Quality of Life

(Safety, environmental indexes, etc.)

  • Theme 2: Developing People (Diversity, etc.)
  • Theme 3: Growing with Society (Compliance, risk management, governance, etc.)

WEB https://komatsu.disclosure.site/en

Financial

...........................

34.5%

335,868,341 shares

213 shareholders

Breakdown of

Foreign

.............................

39.1%

380,368,180 shares

1,068 shareholders

Individual and other..........

Shareholders

20.7%

201,375,918 shares

226,946 shareholders

(%)

Corporate

...........................

2.5%

24,395,112 shares

1,648 shareholders

Securities

...........................

3.1%

30,573,679 shares

166 shareholders

• Komatsu has signed the United Nations Global

Compact (UNGC).

Click this link for more information about the Ten

Principles advocated by the UNGC and how they

Komatsu has joined the World Business Council for

pertain to Komatsu's initiatives.

Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

https://komatsu.disclosure.site/en/themes/129

62

63

Disclaimer

Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 08:34:10 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 2 107 B 19 948 M 19 948 M
Net income 2021 86 046 M 815 M 815 M
Net Debt 2021 609 B 5 766 M 5 766 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 2 177 B 20 679 M 20 611 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 62 823
Free-Float 96,4%
