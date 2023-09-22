Komatsu's vision
Business overview
Mid-term management plan Sustainability
Corporate governance
Data
Corporate governance
Contents
- Discussion with Outside Board Members
- Corporate governance
- Risk management
- Stakeholder engagement
- Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
4
70 Komatsu Report 2023
Komatsu Report 2023 71
Komatsu's vision
Business overview
Mid-term management plan Sustainability
Corporate governance
Data
Discussion with Outside Board Members
Michitaka Sawada
Kotaro Ohno
Outside Director
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member
At Komatsu, the Board of Directors is a central component of corporate governance systems, and improvements to the effectiveness of the Board of Directors are being prioritized accordingly.
The following is a discussion with Outside Director Michitaka Sawada and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Kotaro Ohno in which they offer their opinions about corporate governance at Komatsu and the challenges it will need to overcome in order to heighten corporate value going forward.
After becoming an Outside Director at Komatsu last year, I have had the opportunity to visit some of the Company's factories and research and development organizations. There, I was able to witness the bold and aggressive approach employees take toward developing new technologies and operational systems in pursuit of lofty targets related to product development and productivity improve- ment. At the same time, I noticed steadfast improvement efforts aimed at ensuring safety and improving quality. In this manner, Komatsu takes a meticulous and determined approach toward improving corporate value through manufacturing and technology innovation and the commitment to quality and reliability described in Komatsu's management principle. I hope that people at Komatsu will continue this approach going forward.
Q How would you evaluate the effectiveness of the Board of Directors at Komatsu?
Ohno: At Komatsu, meetings of the Board of Directors start with a report from the President & CEO in which he reports on important management matters. These matters include previews of the agenda items to be discussed at the meeting, newly emerging causes for concern, and information on interactions with investors, customers, distributors, suppliers, and other stakeholders. If there are matters that are cause for concern, these are explained upfront based on a stance of putting the bad news first. These reports from the President
- CEO are a venue through which the executive management team provides important information to the members of the Board in a timely manner. This openness ensures that there are no surprises for us Outside Board Members and thereby helps greatly improve the effectiveness of corporate governance.
Sawada: Putting bad news first means that Board members are able to offer advice or point out issues at an earlier stage of the situation. The President's ability to take this stance of quickly communicating undesirable realities is due to his trust in the members of the Board.
and sometimes even include videos, which is really helpful to our understanding of the issues at hand. Outside Board Members still in their first year are given the opportunity to receive pre-meeting briefings on the backgrounds and assumptions in relation to specific agenda items. On the day of a meeting, we receive a simple explanation of agenda items through an executive summary of the meeting materials and then we jump into discussions. Even if there are a lot of agenda items, we are able to work through them efficiently thanks to being able to really focus on discussions.
Ohno: Evaluations of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors deliver high assessments every time. Regardless, Komatsu never becomes complacent with these results and is always searching for ways to better facilitate discussions. I am quite impressed with this diligence.
Sawada: If we liken the Board of Directors to a parent and the executive management team to its children, that would mean an effective Board of Directors is one that properly does the job of a parent. As the parent, the Board should provide advice to the executive management team, push them in the right direction, or tell them to stop when needed. If one's children grow to become capable adults, that means they properly did their job as a parent. Similarly, if the executive management team takes the right course, it means that the Board of Directors is effective. Executive officers overseeing major business areas attend meetings of the Board of Directors, which enables such members of the executive management team adopt the suggestions raised at Board meetings and put them into action. Such coordination between the Board of Directors and the executive management team is emblematic of a healthy parent-child relation- ship, to continue the prior metaphor.
Ohno: I totally agree. If we Outside Board Members come to completely share the perspective of the executive management team and employees, we will be unable to fulfill our role. This is why we need to maintain a separate perspective based on the standpoint of external stakeholders. I hope that the executive management team will seek to make even greater use of Outside Board Members as the questions and input of such Members can bring new discoveries and cast
Q What are your thoughts with regard to the atmosphere and corporate culture at Komatsu?
Ohno: I have served as an Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member since June 2017. Komatsu strikes me as earnest, study and strong company. With my 40-year history as a public prosecutor, I place a lot of emphasis on compliance. It is difficult for any company to avoid all of the potential issues that could occur during the course of business. Komatsu, fortunately, is swift to report any serious issue that may arise to the Board of Directors. It also makes steadfast efforts to prevent issues through the institution of internal reporting
system, the regular compliance surveys, and the issuance of compliance newsletters. Moreover, SLQDC (Safety, Law, Quality, Delivery, and Cost) policies have been established defining priorities for employee actions. These policies have cultivated a consistent stance toward tackling new issues that has granted Komatsu an even greater sense of integrity. This stance is a large contributor toward the soundness of the Company's management.
Sawada: If I were to try to describe Komatsu in the fewest possible words, I would say that it is bold yet meticulous. I was involved in research at Kao Corporation for 32 years. As a result, research and development is a core part of who I am.
Ohno: Discussions at meetings of the Board of Directors are quite extensive and fulfilling. The Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members voice opinions based on the insight and experience gained through their respective back- grounds, and I often find myself learning a lot from these discussions. Komatsu's Board has a policy of not limiting discussion time, which means we can delve as deep into matters as we need to ensure that everyone is convinced.
Sawada: Our ability to immerse ourselves in discussions is due in part to the hard work of the Secretariat of the Board of Directors and the people who give us briefings. Materials pertaining to Board meetings are distributed well in advance
light on previously unidentified issues.
Q What are your opinions of Komatsu's sustainability initiatives and the challenges it faces in this regard?
Ohno: Komatsu's business is truly matched to the current era, which is characterized by a focus on sustainability. The Company does not just supply construction equipment, it also provides software and solutions that utilize data in its efforts to realize the safe, highly productive, smart and clean workplaces of the future. Workplaces around the world are
72 Komatsu Report 2023
Komatsu Report 2023 73
Komatsu's vision
Business overview
Mid-term management plan Sustainability
Corporate governance
Data
Discussion with Outside Board Members
Michitaka Sawada
Outside Director
Career History
4/1981 Joined Kao Soap Co., Ltd. (currently Kao Corporation)
6/2006 Took office as Executive Officer of Kao Corporation
6/2008 Took office as Director, Executive Officer of Kao Corporation
6/2012 Took office as Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kao Corporation
1/2021 Took office as Director, Chair of Kao Corporation (current)
6/2022 Took office as Director of the
Company (current)
Kotaro Ohno
Outside Audit &
Supervisory Board Member
Career History
4/1976 Appointed as Prosecutor 7/2009 Took office as Vice-Minister of
Justice
7/2012 Took office as Superintending Prosecutor of Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office
7/2014 Took office as Prosecutor-General of Supreme Public Prosecutors Office
9/2016 Retired from the position of Prosecutor-General of Supreme Public Prosecutors Office
11/2016 Attorney at law, Special Counsel of Mori Hamada & Matsumoto (current)
6/2017 Took office as Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the Company (current)
1/2023 Took office as advisor of Atsumi & Sakai (current)
Anticipating Komatsu to continue to enhance its intelligence and integrity
while making workplace operations smarter.
Expecting Komatsu to communicate its roles for the resolution
of social issues more proactively
facing issues related to safety, eco-friendliness, and labor shortages. If Komatsu is able to continue fulfilling its role in supporting society as a piece of infrastructure for use by such workplaces, it should contribute to the sustainable growth of the Company.
Sawada: Komatsu takes a humble and earnest approach toward sustainability, incorporating it into its management. Looking at its efforts through the framing of ESG, the Company conducts environmental initiatives to contribute to decarbonization by providing customers with options they can choose based on their specific environmental needs. As for social initiatives, Komatsu strives to achieve excellence when it comes to respecting human rights issues, raising employee engagement, and empowering female employees.
Ohno: The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals are gaining increasing attention, which is also making all the more clear the significance of the steps Komatsu has taken thus far. In terms of production and sales, Komatsu is proac- tively pursuing carbon neutrality by reducing its own CO2 emissions while helping lower emissions from customer workplaces. In addition, its forestry machinery business contributes to the mechanization of sustainable forestry processes, which in turn revitalizes forests and allows them to absorb greater quantities of CO2.
Moreover, as Komatsu is developing its business on a global scale, it must pay particular attention to human rights issues across its supply chain. The Company has begun conducting human rights due diligence activities overseas. Going forward, it will be important for Komatsu to remain
highly receptive toward issues of global interest and to take an earnest stance toward responding to such issues.
Sawada: There are two important points to consider in practicing effective sustainability management. The first point is to position sustainability at the center of management.
Sustainability is not just about contributing to society; it also entails linking a company's business to sustainability and making it a core element of its business. The second point is to make sure that all employees understand sustainability and exercise this understanding at their respective work- places. I hope that Komatsu will remain mindful of these two points as it works to generate a positive cycle for resolving ESG issues and improving earnings to achieve sustainable growth by creating value for customers, which is the basic concept of its growth strategies.
Q What challenges will Komatsu need to tackle over the medium to long term in order to improve corporate value?
Sawada: I see three challenges that will need to be tackled to improve corporate value. The first challenge is strengthening businesses that will contribute to the resolution of global environmental and social issues. Clear examples of such businesses are the forestry machinery business and the underground hard rock mining equipment business. There are also opportunities for construction equipment to be used to respond to natural disasters, such as forest fires and floods, by helping with restoration and recovery. The second
challenge will be enhancing visualization of its corporate activities. It is important for a wide range of stakeholders to understand Komatsu's activities. Accordingly, the Company should devote efforts to further improve corporate communications to foster such an understanding. The third challenge will be recruiting talented individuals and promoting diversity and inclusion. Komatsu still has a lot of room for improvement in this regard. I expect Komatsu to further pursue a company of intelligence and integrity by tackling these challenges.
Ohno: Komatsu has superior technological capabilities and a global business that contributes to the resolution of social issues. Unfortunately, though, Komatsu does not appear so prominently in rankings of popular companies to work at, which seems to indicate that these qualities are not particularly well known. Companies have to compete to recruit talented human resources, and succeeding in this competition requires that a company inspire a wide range of people to take interest in it. I therefore think it is important for Komatsu to improve its ability to convey such a message and raise its profile, in order to communicate its role in society to a wider range of stakeholders.
Sawada: Rather than taking a reserved approach toward presenting its activities to external stakeholders, I feel that Komatsu should be more proactive in this regard. If Komatsu is more aggressive in broadcasting the role it fulfills in soci- ety, it will help improve its reputation among external stakeholders while also contributing to higher levels of motivation and engagement for employees.
Q
Lastly, what are your expectations for
Komatsu going forward?
Ohno: It is mainstream for Komatsu to continue its efforts to contribute to the resolution of social issues through its business activities. The social role played by Komatsu is growing increasingly more important, particularly with regard to addressing labor shortages at construction and mining work- places, improving workplace safety and productivity, and promoting decarbonization. Also, given that two-thirds of Komatsu Group employees work in countries other than Japan, I think the Company should provide more opportunities to non-Japanese employees when it comes to their career development in order to become a truly global company.
Sawada: As a business-to-business company, Komatsu provides the behind-the-scenes support that is crucial to a myriad of industries. The workplaces Komatsu serves all present difficult conditions. Fortunately, Komatsu has a history of making workplace operations smarter through the use of technologies like Komtrax and its autonomous haulage system. I want Komatsu to continue to evolve as an intelligent company with integrity to ensure that it is always trusted by its stakeholders. Moreover, I hope that this process will make it so that all Komatsu Group employees can feel pride in their company.
74 Komatsu Report 2023
Komatsu Report 2023 75
Komatsu's vision
Business overview
Mid-term management plan Sustainability
Corporate governance
Data
Corporate governance
Basic views on corporate governance
Corporate governance reforms
We believe that corporate value represents the total sum of trust the greater society and our stakeholders place in Komatsu. To become a company that enjoys more trust from shareholders and all other stakeholders, Komatsu is working to strengthen corporate governance, improve management efficiency, advocate corporate ethics, and ensure sound management on a group-wide basis. To further improve the transparency of management for its shareholders and investors, the Company discloses information in a fair and timely manner and actively engages in investor relations activities by holding meetings with shareholders and investors.
Corporate governance framework
The Company has proceeded to implement reforms to its corporate governance system in order to ensure effective and adequate performance of matters related to management decision-making and oversight. Specific reforms have included separation of corporate management from business execution, enhancement of corporate management decision- making by the Board of Directors, strict management and supervision of business execution, measures undertaken by Outside Directors to improve transparency and objectivity of management, and measures undertaken by the Audit &
Supervisory Board to appropriately audit Directors' execution of duties. In addition, the Company established the International Advisory Board (IAB) in 1995. Through the IAB, the Company aims to secure objective advice and suggestions from experts from Japan and abroad about how to function as a global company by exchanging opinions and holding discus- sions. Going forward, the Company will pursue increases to the effectiveness of the Board of Directors while appointing Outside Directors to ensure transparency and soundness and promoting openness and accountability in management.
At the Company, the Board of Directors is positioned as the core of corporate governance, and to improve the effectiveness of discussions at meetings of the Board of Directors, the Company has worked to put in place a system to ensure thorough discussions of important management matters and prompt decision-making, and reform their operational aspect. Having introduced the Executive Officer (Shikko Yakuin)
System in 1999, the Company has separated management decision-making and supervisory functions from executive functions to the extent permitted by laws and regulations, and while appointing both Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, limits the Board of Directors to a small number of members.
Board of Directors
28 members
1999:
2003:
2005:
2017:
2021:
8 members
8 members
10 members
8 members
9 members
(0 Outside Directors)
(1 Outside Director)
(2 Outside Directors)
(3 Outside Directors)
(3 Outside Directors)
(4 Outside Directors)
Audit & Supervisory Board
Corporate governance of the company (As of June 30, 2023)
General Meeting of Shareholders
3 members
1994:
2006:
(1 Outside Audit
4 members
5 members
& Supervisory
Board Member)
(2 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members)
(3 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members)
Composition of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (As of June 30, 2023)
Elect / Discharge
Elect / Discharge
Audit
Audit &
Audit reports
Supervisory Board
(Standing 2 / Outside 3)
Office of
Board of Directors
Corporate
Auditors' Staff
(Standing 5 /
Recommend
Collaboration
Outside 4)
Advise /
International
Sugges
Audit
Recommend
Advisory Board
Elect /
Discharge /
Supervise
Report /
Submission
Elect / Discharge
Accounting Auditors (Audit corporation)
Nomination Advisory
Committee
Compensation Advisory
Committee
Composition of Directors
4 Outside Directors
Composition of Audit & Supervisory Board Members
5 Internal Directors
2 Standing Audi
t &
3 Outside Audit &
Supervisory Board
Supervisory Board
Members
Members
Female
Non- Female
Japanese
Executive Officer
Non-Executive
Female
Officer
Ratio of Outside Directors
Ratio of Outside Directors
60%
44%
Ratio of women
Ratio of women
22%
20%
Executive Functions
President and CEO Internal Auditing
Dept.
Strategy Review
Committee
Komatsu Group's Global Operations
Internal audit
Executive Officers and Global Officers 56
• Japan 33
• Global 23 (including 16 foreign nationals)
Collaboration
Major Committees
Product Safety Committee
Compliance Committee
Risk Management Committee
Export Control Committee
Sustainability Promotion
Committee
The Komatsu Way Committee
Disclosure Committee
Other organizations and systems
Organization /
Establishment
Overview
System
Nomination
The Nomination Advisory Committee discusses matters related to the nomination of candidates for positions as
2015
Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members and the appointment and dismissal of the President and other
Advisory
executive officers and reports the results of these discussions to the Board of Directors.
Committee
Current members: Four Outside Directors, including the chairperson; one Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member;
and Chairman of the Board
Compensation
The Compensation Advisory Committee is responsible for discussing policies and levels for compensation of Directors
1999
and Audit & Supervisory Board Members and reporting the results of these discussions to the Board of Directors and
Advisory
the Audit & Supervisory Board.
Committee
Current members: Four Outside Directors, including the chairperson; three Outside Audit & Supervisory Board
Members; one external expert; and one internal member
International
1995
The International Advisory Board was established with the purpose of incorporating the objective advice and sugges-
Advisory Board
tions of external experts on the management and corporate activities expected of a global company into the discus-
sions of the Board of Directors.
Decide on the details of the items including election and discharge / Confirm suitability or independency of the Accounting Auditors
Recommend
Audit reports
Executive Officer
1999
An Executive Officer (Shikko Yakuin) System was introduced in 1999 to separate supervisory functions from executive
System
functions. This system has enabled the Company to limit the Board of Directors to a small number of members.
Global Officers
2016
Global officers are appointed to senior management positions at major overseas subsidiaries to facilitate the consoli-
dated management of the Komatsu Group.
76 Komatsu Report 2023
Komatsu Report 2023 77
Komatsu's vision
Business overview
Mid-term management plan Sustainability
Corporate governance
Data
Corporate governance
The Board of Directors
Supporting system for Outside Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
The Company holds Board of Directors' meetings periodi- cally, at least once every month. The Board of Directors deliberates and makes resolutions on important matters, determines management policies of Komatsu, and rigorously controls and supervises the execution of duties by all members of the executive management team including Representative Directors. Of the nine (9) Directors on the Board, four (4) are Outside Directors to ensure transparent and objective management.
The names of the members of the Board of Directors are as listed in "Activities of the Board of Directors" below, and the Chairman of the Board chairs meetings of the Board of Directors.
The Board of Directors make decisions on important
management matters based on the Standards for Matters to
be Referred to a Meeting of the Board of Directors, and reports on business execution. While the business execution reports cover virtually 100% of businesses on a consolidated basis, that of very small operations is also reported, focusing on their safety, compliance, and risk matters, in Board meet- ings. To ensure thorough discussions by the Board of Directors, the Company secures ample time for thorough discussions and has adopted a process in which the Board of Directors meets twice to separately discuss and resolve important agenda items.
In monthly Board meetings, the President directly reports on the latest conditions and topics of important matters, including safety, compliance, and risk management, and the CFO also reports on conditions related to sales, profit, orders received, and borrowings.
The support systems for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members include the following.
Distribution of
As a general rule, the Company provides materials for Board of Directors meetings to Outside Directors and Outside Audit &
materials and
Supervisory Board Members in advance of the meetings so that they have sufficient time to review the matters that are to be dis-
pre-meeting
cussed. For newly appointed Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, the concerned departments con-
duct explanatory meetings on the agenda items to be discussed at meetings of the Board of Directors, as needed. Such meetings are
briefings
attended by the Secretariat of the Board of Directors and held prior to Board of Directors meetings.
Discussion
With respect to matters that may be of particular importance, the Board of Directors discusses them at the Board of Directors meeting
prior to the Board of Directors meeting where such matters are scheduled for resolution. In this manner, the Company ensures that the
process
Directors have sufficient time to review the matters before decisions are made and that they will have an opportunity to consider the
points noted in earlier discussions before deciding upon such matters.
Business site
The Company also provides opportunities for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members to visit business
tours
sites other than the head office, where meetings of the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board are mainly held, and
learn about the workplaces involved in the Company's business.
Material
The Company has built a database that houses materials, minutes, and other information on past Board of Directors and other major
committee meetings. This database can be accessed by all members of the Board of Directors and the Audit & Supervisory Board
database
Members, including outside members. The Company has also built a database that houses materials and minutes of past meetings of
the Audit & Supervisory Board. This database can be accessed by all Audit & Supervisory Board Members, including outside members.
Activities of the Board of Directors
Number of agenda items, etc., for Board of
Evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors
During FY2022, the Company held 15 meetings of the Board of Directors, and the attendance of individual directors is shown as follows.
Position
Name
Frequency
Attendance
rate
Chairman of the
Tetsuji Ohashi
15
100%
Board
President and CEO
Hiroyuki Ogawa
15
100%
Representative
Masayuki Moriyama
15
100%
Director
Representative
Kiyoshi Mizuhara
15
100%
Director
Director
Takeshi Horikoshi
15
100%
Outside Director
Makoto Kigawa
4
100%
Outside Director
Takeshi Kunibe
13
86%
Outside Director
Arthur M. Mitchell
15
100%
Outside Director
Naoko Saiki
15
100%
Outside Director
Michitaka Sawada
11
100%
Standing Audit &
Terumi Sasaki
15
100%
Supervisory Board
Member
Standing Audit &
Yasuhiro Inagaki
14
93%
Supervisory Board
Member
Outside Audit &
Hirohide Yamaguchi
4
100%
Supervisory Board
Member
Outside Audit &
Eiko Shinotsuka
14
93%
Supervisory Board
Member
Outside Audit &
Kotaro Ohno
15
100%
Supervisory Board
Member
Outside Audit &
Tatsuro Kosaka
11
100%
Supervisory Board
Member
Note: Outside Director Makoto Kigawa and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Hirohide Yamaguchi retired at the 153rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held in June 2022, and Outside Director Michitaka Sawada and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Tatsuro Kosaka were appointed at the same Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Therefore, the number of meetings of the Board of Directors to be attended by these outside officers differs from that of other Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members.
Directors meetings in FY2022
Agenda item numbers
Resolutions
39
Deliberations
9
Reports
39
Free discussion
2 times
In addition to meetings, members of the Board of Directors took part in the following activities
- Free discussions were arranged centered on the topic of medium- to long-term management issues.
- Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members held meetings at which these Outside Board Members shared opinions regarding management issues from their objective and independent standpoints. Discussions with the President were also arranged to foster sharing recognition.
Business site tour by Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members (Ibaraki Plant)
The results of the evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors conducted in FY2022 were as follows.
1. Process of analysis and evaluation
With regard to the process of analysis and evaluation, the Company has confirmed the evaluation method for FY2022 based on the effectiveness evaluation method and results of the Board of Directors' evaluation from the previous fiscal year.
Outline of evaluation of the effectiveness of the Board of Directors
Subjects
All nine Directors and all five Audit & Supervisory Board
Members
- Questionnaire filled out by the subjects
- Interviews with internal Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members
- Discussion by Outside Directors and Outside Audit &
Conduction/ Supervisory Board Members
Evaluation (4) Analysis and evaluation based on (1) through (3) above followed by planning and drafting of a proposal for holding a Board of Directors meeting
- Report and discussion at the Board of Directors meeting
(1) Size and composition of the Board of Directors
(2) Proceedings of Board meetings (agenda setting)
Principal
(3) Proceedings of Board meetings (reporting and expla-
nation, provision of information, follow-up)
topics
(4) Discussion at Board meetings
(5) Roles and functions of the Board of Directors
(6) Self-evaluation
The above evaluation process is managed by the Secretariat of the Board of Directors and is part of a PDCA cycle. For FY2023, the Company has incorporated advice from external specialists (law firm) and increased the number of topics when reassessing the topics. In the future, the Company will consider introducing a third-party evaluation to further enhance the objectivity of the evaluation.
2. Outline of the evaluation results
After reviewing the discussion by the Board of Directors, based on the analysis of the questionnaires, interviews, and
discussions arranged as part of the evaluations of effective- ness, the Company has confirmed that the effectiveness of its Board of Directors remains ensured with a generally high level in regard to each of the evaluation items.
The main points that were highly rated were as follows:
- Diversity of Board members (background, internationality, gender, etc.)
- Timely provision of information and explanation of manage- ment issues in the President's report made at the beginning of Board meetings
- Provision of explanatory videos in advance of Board meet- ings to simplify explanations on the day of the meeting and to ensure sufficient time for discussion
- Frank and multifaceted discussions by members with diverse backgrounds and knowledge
- Promotion of dialogue with stakeholders, visits to business sites by Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, and provision of opportunities for dialogue with employees, etc.
Conversely, the issues to be further examined in the future are as follows:
- Continuation and enhancement of discussions on medium- and long-term issues (business portfolio, sustainability, human capital, etc.) to enhance corporate value
- Continuation of clarification of discussion themes, concise reports focusing on the day's key discussion points, effi- cient explanation of risks and opportunities, etc.
- More frequent meetings for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members, etc., and promotion of exchanges between Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members and executive officers, etc.
In FY2023, the Company will work on these points to achieve an even more effective Board of Directors.
78 Komatsu Report 2023
Komatsu Report 2023 79
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2023 04:57:07 UTC.