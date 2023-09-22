Michitaka Sawada Kotaro Ohno Outside Director Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member At Komatsu, the Board of Directors is a central component of corporate governance systems, and improvements to the effectiveness of the Board of Directors are being prioritized accordingly. The following is a discussion with Outside Director Michitaka Sawada and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Kotaro Ohno in which they offer their opinions about corporate governance at Komatsu and the challenges it will need to overcome in order to heighten corporate value going forward.

After becoming an Outside Director at Komatsu last year, I have had the opportunity to visit some of the Company's factories and research and development organizations. There, I was able to witness the bold and aggressive approach employees take toward developing new technologies and operational systems in pursuit of lofty targets related to product development and productivity improve- ment. At the same time, I noticed steadfast improvement efforts aimed at ensuring safety and improving quality. In this manner, Komatsu takes a meticulous and determined approach toward improving corporate value through manufacturing and technology innovation and the commitment to quality and reliability described in Komatsu's management principle. I hope that people at Komatsu will continue this approach going forward. Q How would you evaluate the effectiveness of the Board of Directors at Komatsu? Ohno: At Komatsu, meetings of the Board of Directors start with a report from the President & CEO in which he reports on important management matters. These matters include previews of the agenda items to be discussed at the meeting, newly emerging causes for concern, and information on interactions with investors, customers, distributors, suppliers, and other stakeholders. If there are matters that are cause for concern, these are explained upfront based on a stance of putting the bad news first. These reports from the President CEO are a venue through which the executive management team provides important information to the members of the Board in a timely manner. This openness ensures that there are no surprises for us Outside Board Members and thereby helps greatly improve the effectiveness of corporate governance. Sawada: Putting bad news first means that Board members are able to offer advice or point out issues at an earlier stage of the situation. The President's ability to take this stance of quickly communicating undesirable realities is due to his trust in the members of the Board.