Komatsu Declares It Will Become Carbon Neutral by 2050 and Issues 'Komatsu Report 2021'

Sep. 15, 2021

Komatsu Ltd. (President and CEO: Hiroyuki Ogawa) has issued the integrated report, 'Komatsu Report 2021', upholding the new long-term vision of achieving carbon neutrality, virtually zero carbon emissions, by 2050. Under the current mid-term management plan, Komatsu has defined the targets of reducing CO2 emissions by 50% raising the ratio of renewable energy use to 50% by 2030 from 2010 levels. To achieve carbon neutrality by the end of 2050, an extended target of ongoing efforts, Komatsu is also extending its efforts of reducing CO2 emissions to customers' total workplace operations, while working to cut down CO2 emissions at its business sites (Scope 1 and Scope 2) and from the use of its products (Scope 3, Category 11). Specifically concerning customers' workplace operations, Komatsu is committed to optimizing construction, for example, by evolving Smart Construction solution, expanding the forestry machinery business, which supports a sustainable forest management cycle of planting, cultivating and harvesting, and strengthening the Reman operations in which Komatsu remanufactures and reuses used components. By further strengthening these business efforts, Komatsu hopes to not only contribute to CO2 reductions in society as a whole, but also achieve DANTOTSU Value (a positive cycle of improving earnings and solving ESG issues through the creating of customer value).

Concerning CO2 emissions from products in use, which account for about 90% of total emissions in Komatsu's supply chain, In the Report, Komatsu has set out the roadmap to develop products designed to mitigate environmental impact, starting with reduction of fuel consumption and improvement efficiency, further advancing its existing hybrid, diesel electric and other technologies, and adopting new technologies, such as for fuel cells and hydrogen engines. With respect to production bases, Komatsu will prioritize energy conservation initiatives for reducing energy consumption through production technology innovation, then energy generation initiatives for producing renewable energy in-house, and lastly, purchases of renewable energy.

The Report also includes the presentation of 'Creating value together', Komatsu's brand promise as its 100th anniversary identity,100-year history and strengths, the messages from the President and CFO which describe management issues and strategies towards the next 100 years, and FY2020 achievements of KPIs concerning solutions for ESG issues.

Looking into the next 100 years, Komatsu will remain committed to Quality and Reliability, and will continue to move forward as it creates value through manufacturing and technology innovation to empower a sustainable future where people, businesses, and our planet thrive together.

'Komatsu Report 2021'

Japanese: https://www.komatsu.jp/ja/ir/library/annual

English: https://www.komatsu.jp/en/ir/library/annual



