Komatsu : Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (463 KB)

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Komatsu's Business Model Komatsu's Growth Strategies Resolution of ESG Issues Corporate Profile through Growth Strategies Corporate Profile Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members Directors Chairperson of the Board and President and Representative Director, and CEO Director and Senior Executive Officer Director and Senior Executive Officer Representative Director Hiroyuki Ogawa Masayuki Moriyama Kiyoshi Mizuhara Tetsuji Ohashi President of Mining Business Division President of Construction Equipment Marketing Division Number of Year (s) in Office 11 years Number of Year (s) in Office 2 years Number of Year (s) in Office 1 year Number of Year (s) in Office 1 year Attendance to the Meetings of the Board of Directors Attendance to the Meetings of the Board of Directors Attendance to the Meetings of the Board of Directors Attendance to the Meetings of the Board of Directors 15/15 (100%) 15/15 (100%) 11/11 (100%) 11/11 (100%) Number of Shares of the Company Held Number of Shares of the Company Held Number of Shares of the Company Held Number of Shares of the Company Held 151 thousand shares 55 thousand shares 52 thousand shares 35 thousand shares Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations: Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations: Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations: Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations: Outside Director of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. None None None Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company: Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company: Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company: Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company: None None None None 4/1977 Joined the Company 4/1985 Joined the Company 4/1982 Joined the Company 4/1983 Joined the Company 4/2019 Took office as Chairperson of the Board and 4/2019 Took office as President and Representative Director 6/2019 Took office as Director and Senior Executive Officer 6/2019 Took office as Director and Senior Executive Officer Representative Director (current) (current) CEO (current) (current) (current) Director and Senior Executive Officer Outside Director Outside Director Outside Director Kuniko Urano Makoto Kigawa Takeshi Kunibe Arthur M. Mitchell NEW NEW Supervising Safety & Health Care, Corporate Communications, and CSR Number of Year (s) in Office 2 years Number of Year (s) in Office 4 years Number of Shares of the Company Held None Number of Shares of the Company Held None Attendance to the Meetings of the Board of Directors Attendance to the Meetings of the Board of Directors Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other 15/15 (100%) 15/15 (100%) Organizations: Organizations: Number of Shares of the Company Held Number of Shares of the Company Held None Chairman of the Board of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Foreign lawyer of White & Case LLP 34 thousand shares Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Group, Inc. Outside Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations: Organizations: Outside Member of the Board of TAISHO Inc. None Special Advisor of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company: Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company: Outside Director of Seven Bank, Ltd. Outside Auditor of Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd. None None Outside Director of Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company: Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of The Higo None 7/1976 Registered as attorney at law in New York State, 4/1979 Joined the Company Bank, Ltd. USA (current) 6/2018 Took office as Director and Senior Executive Officer Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company: 4/1976 Joined The Sumitomo Bank, Ltd. (currently 1/2003 Took office as General Counsel of Asian (current) None Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, hereinafter Development Bank the "SMBC") 9/2007 Joined White & Case LLP 4/1973 Joined The Fuji Bank, Limited (currently Mizuho 6/2003 Took office as Executive Officer of SMBC 1/2008 Registered as registered foreign lawyer in Japan Bank, Ltd.) 10/2006 Took office as Managing Executive Officer of SMBC (current) 4/2004 Took office as Managing Director, Chief Risk Officer / 4/2007 Took office as Managing Executive Officer of Registered foreign lawyer of White & Case LLP Head of Risk Management Group, and Chief Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (hereinafter (current) Human Resources Officer / Head of Human "SMFG") 6/2020 Took office as Outside Director (current) Resources Group of Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. 6/2007 Took office as Director of SMFG (currently Mizuho Bank, Ltd.) 4/2009 Took office as Director and Senior Managing 3/2005 Retired from Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd. Executive Officer of SMBC 4/2005 Joined Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. (currently Yamato 4/2011 Took office as Representative Director, President Holdings Co., Ltd.) and Chief Executive Officer of SMBC 6/2005 Took office as Managing Director of Yamato 4/2017 Took office as Representative Director and Transport Co., Ltd. (currently Yamato Holdings Co., President of SMFG Ltd.) Retired from Director of SMBC 11/2005 Took office as Representative Managing Director of 6/2017 Took office as Director President and Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative Executive Officer of SMFG 4/2006 Took office as Representative Director and 4/2019 Took office as Chairman of the Board of SMFG Managing Executive Officer of Yamato Holdings (current) Co., Ltd. 6/2020 Took office as Outside Director (current) 6/2006 Took office as Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. 3/2007 Took office as Representative Director and Executive Officer of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. Took office as Representative Director, President and Executive Officer of Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. 4/2011 Took office as Representative Director, President and Executive Officer of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. 4/2015 Took office as Chairman of the Board and Representative Director of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. 6/2016 Took office as Director of the Company (current) 4/2018 Took office as Director and Chairman of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (As of June 30, 2020) 6/2019 Special Advisor of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. 54 (current) Audit & Supervisory Board Members Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member Member Hironobu Matsuo Terumi Sasaki NEW Number of Shares of the Company Held Number of Shares of the Company Held 22 thousand shares 21 thousand shares Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations: Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations: None None Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company: Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company: None None 4/1982 Joined the Company 4/1983 Joined the Company 6/2017 Took office as Standing Audit & Supervisory Board 6/2020 Took office as Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member (current) Member (current) Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Hirohide Yamaguchi Eiko Shinotsuka Kotaro Ohno Number of Shares of the Company Held 0 shares Number of Shares of the Company Held 0 shares Number of Shares of the Company Held 0 shares Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations: Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations: Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations: Chairman of the Advisory Board of Nikko Financial Professor emeritus at Ochanomizu University Attorney at law, Special Counsel of Mori Hamada & Intelligence, Inc. (currently Nikko Research Center, Inc.) Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Matsumoto Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Mitsui Company: None Outside Director of AEON Co., Ltd. Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd. Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Menber of ITOCHU Special Interests Between the Candidate and the 4/1993 Took office as Professor at Ochanomizu University Corporation Company: None 4/2008 Took office as Professor emeritus at Ochanomizu Special Interests Between the Candidate and the University (current) Company: None 4/1974 Joined the Bank of Japan 6/2015 Took office as Audit & Supervisory Board Member 4/1976 Appointed as Prosecutor 10/2008 Took office as Deputy Governor of Bank of Japan of the Company (current) 3/2013 Retired from Bank of Japan 7/2009 Took office as Vice-Minister of Justice 7/2013 Took office as Chairman of the Advisory Board of 7/2012 Took office as Superintending Prosecutor of Tokyo Nikko Financial Intelligence, Inc. (currently Nikko High Public Prosecutors Office Research Center, Inc.) (current) 7/2014 Took office as Prosecutor-General of Supreme 6/2014 Took office as Audit & Supervisory Board Member Public Prosecutors Office of the Company (current) 9/2016 Retired from the position of Prosecutor-General of Supreme Public Prosecutors Office 11/2016 Attorney at law, Special Counsel of Mori Hamada & Matsumoto (current) 6/2017 Took office as Audit & Supervisory Board Member of the Company (current) Komatsu's Independence Standards for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members can be found via the link below. WEB https://home.komatsu/en/ir/prole/corporate-governance/independence-criterion.html (As of June 30, 2020) 55 Corporate Profile Executive Officers and Global Officers (As of June 30, 2020) Executive Officers Norikatsu Nishiyama Senior Executive Officer (Senmu) Executive Officers Himi Plant Manager, Production Division Komatsu's Business Model Komatsu's Growth Strategies Resolution of ESG Issues Corporate Profile through Growth Strategies Executive Officers (Global)Note: Executive officers overseas concurrently serve as global officers. North America South America Asia/Oceania Yuichi Iwamoto Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Supervising Research & Development and Environment Senior Executive Officers (Jomu) Susumu Ueno President, Japanese Domestic Marketing, Construction Equipment Marketing Division Masaki Nobuhara President, Production Division Taiichiro Kitatani Vice President, Construction Equipment Marketing Division GM, ICT Project Department GM, Project Promotion Department Naoki Fujita Supervising Industrial Machinery Business Chairman of the Board, Komatsu NTC Ltd. (Part time) Seiichi Fuchita President, Development Division Yoshiharu Sato President, Quality Assurance Division Kazuya Kuriyama President, Procurement, Production Division Kazuaki Miura Vice President, Japanese Domestic Marketing, Construction Equipment Marketing Division President, Komatsu Customer Support Japan Ltd. Takeshi Horikoshi Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Koichi Honda GM, Human Resources Department Supervising Education Keiko Fujiwara GM, Department for Promotion of Distributor HR Development, Construction Equipment Marketing Division GM, Business Reform Department, Construction Equipment Marketing Division Chikashi Shike President, Smart Construction Promotion Division Yasuo Suzuki Vice President, Production Division (Responsible for Parts & Reman) Nozomu Okamoto Awazu Plant Manager, Production Division Masami Naruse Vice President, Development Division GM, Vehicle Development Center 1, Development Division Takuya Imayoshi GM, Business Coordination Department GM, Komatsu Economic Strategy Research Center Kosei Okamoto President, Product Marketing Division Kenichi Tanaka President, Defense Systems Division Shinji Maeda President, Information Strategy Division Hiroshi Makabe Supervising Legal, General Affairs & Compliance Mitsuko Yokomoto GM, General Affairs Department Responsible for Risk Management Hidefumi Obikane Oyama Plant Manager, Production Division GM, Aftermarket Technology Development Department Toru Sunada President, Service Division, Construction Equipment Marketing Division Takayuki Furukoshi Osaka Plant Manager, Production Division Kenichi Sato President, Aftermarket Business Division, Construction Equipment Marketing Division GM, Marketing Department, Aftermarket Business Division, Construction Equipment Marketing Division Jun Taniguchi Vice President, Development Division GM, ICT System Development Center, Development Division Naoyuki Sakurai Ibaraki Plant Manager, Production Division Senior Executive Officers Executive Officer Executive Officer Rodney Schrader Yasuji Nishiura Pratjojo Dewo S. Chairman & CEO, Komatsu America Corp. Representative of All Latin America* President, PT Komatsu Indonesia Jeffrey Dawes Operations President, Komatsu Cummins Chile Ltda. President & CEO, Komatsu Mining Corp. President, Komatsu Holding South America China Vice President, Mining Business Division Ltda. Korekiyo Yanagisawa * "Latin America" does not include Brazil Senior Executive Officer EVP & COO, Komatsu Mining Corp. Europe Yasuhiro Inagaki Ichiro Nakano Representative of All China Operations Vice President, Mining Business Division Chairman, Komatsu (China) Ltd. Senior Executive Officer Technical Director, Modular Mining Systems, Inc. Masatoshi Morishita Executive Officers President & CEO, Komatsu Europe Quanwang Zhang International N.V. Executive Officers President & CEO, Komatsu(China) Ltd. Taisuke Kusaba Takashi Yasukawa Executive Officer President & COO, Komatsu America Corp. President, Production & Procurement Division, Umeda Hiroyuki Gary Kasbeer Komatsu (China) Ltd. Executive Vice President & CFO, Komatsu President, Komatsu Forest AB America Corp. Africa Yuushi Oshikawa Executive Vice President & President, North Executive Officer America R&D Division, Komatsu America Corp. Michael Blom Technical Director, Komatsu Mining Corp. President & MD, Komatsu South Africa (Pty) Ltd. Global Officers North America Europe Asia/Oceania Peter Salditt Paul Blanchard Charoen Ruengwilai President, Underground and Hard Rock President & MD, Komatsu UK Ltd. President, Bangkok Komatsu Co., Ltd. Mining, Komatsu Mining Corp. Göksel Güner Sean Taylor John Koetz Chief Operating Officer, Komatsu Europe Managing Director, Komatsu Australia Pty. Ltd. President, Surface Mining, Komatsu International N.V. Mining Corp. Ralf Petzold China Jorge Mascena President & MD, Komatsu Germany GmbH President & CEO, Modular Mining Ingo Büscher Fangchang Liu Systems, Inc. Executive Vice President & President, President, Komatsu (Shandong) Construction Construction Division, Komatsu Germany Machinery Corp. GmbH Dechun Tian John Fiedler President, Komatsu Shantui Construction President, Hensley Industries, Inc. Machinery Co., Ltd. David Bazzi President & MD, Komatsu Italia Manufacturing S.p.A.

