Komatsu : Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (463 KB)
08/31/2020 | 04:35am EDT
Komatsu's Business Model
Komatsu's Growth Strategies
Resolution of ESG Issues
Corporate Profile
through Growth Strategies
Corporate Profile
Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
Directors
Chairperson of the Board and
President and Representative Director, and CEO
Director and Senior Executive Officer
Director and Senior Executive Officer
Representative Director
Hiroyuki Ogawa
Masayuki Moriyama
Kiyoshi Mizuhara
Tetsuji Ohashi
President of Mining Business Division
President of Construction Equipment Marketing
Division
Number of Year (s) in Office
11 years
Number of Year (s) in Office
2 years
Number of Year (s) in Office
1 year
Number of Year (s) in Office
1 year
Attendance to the Meetings of the Board of Directors
Attendance to the Meetings of the Board of Directors
Attendance to the Meetings of the Board of Directors
Attendance to the Meetings of the Board of Directors
15/15 (100%)
15/15 (100%)
11/11 (100%)
11/11 (100%)
Number of Shares of the Company Held
Number of Shares of the Company Held
Number of Shares of the Company Held
Number of Shares of the Company Held
151 thousand shares
55 thousand shares
52 thousand shares
35 thousand shares
Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:
Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:
Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:
Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:
Outside Director of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
None
None
None
Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:
Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:
Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:
Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:
None
None
None
None
4/1977 Joined the Company
4/1985
Joined the Company
4/1982 Joined the Company
4/1983 Joined the Company
4/2019 Took office as Chairperson of the
Board and
4/2019
Took office as President and
Representative Director
6/2019 Took office as Director and Senior Executive
Officer
6/2019 Took office as Director and Senior Executive
Officer
Representative Director (current)
(current) CEO (current)
(current)
(current)
Director and Senior Executive Officer
Outside Director
Outside Director
Outside Director
Kuniko Urano
Makoto Kigawa
Takeshi Kunibe
Arthur M. Mitchell
NEW
NEW
Supervising Safety & Health Care, Corporate
Communications, and CSR
Number of Year (s) in Office
2 years
Number of Year (s) in Office
4 years
Number of Shares of the Company Held
None
Number of Shares of the Company Held
None
Attendance to the Meetings of the Board of Directors
Attendance to the Meetings of the Board of Directors
Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other
Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other
15/15 (100%)
15/15 (100%)
Organizations:
Organizations:
Number of Shares of the Company Held
Number of Shares of the Company Held
None
Chairman of the Board of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Foreign lawyer of White & Case LLP
34 thousand shares
Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other
Group, Inc.
Outside Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group,
Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:
Organizations:
Outside Member of the Board of TAISHO
Inc.
None
Special Advisor of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.
PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD
Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:
Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:
Outside Director of Seven Bank, Ltd.
Outside Auditor of Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd.
None
None
Outside Director of Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.
Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of The Higo
None
7/1976
Registered as attorney at law in New York State,
4/1979
Joined the Company
Bank, Ltd.
USA (current)
6/2018
Took office as Director and
Senior Executive Officer
Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:
4/1976
Joined The Sumitomo Bank, Ltd. (currently
1/2003
Took office as General Counsel of
Asian
(current)
None
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, hereinafter
Development Bank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the "SMBC")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9/2007
|
Joined White & Case LLP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4/1973
|
Joined The Fuji Bank, Limited (currently Mizuho
|
6/2003
|
Took office
|
as
|
Executive
|
Officer of
|
SMBC
|
|
1/2008
|
Registered as registered foreign lawyer in Japan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank, Ltd.)
|
|
|
|
|
10/2006
|
Took office
|
as
|
Managing
|
Executive
|
Officer of SMBC
|
|
|
|
(current)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4/2004
|
Took office
|
as Managing Director, Chief Risk Officer /
|
4/2007
|
Took office
|
as
|
Managing
|
Executive
|
Officer of
|
|
|
|
Registered foreign lawyer of White & Case LLP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Head of Risk Management Group, and Chief
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (hereinafter
|
|
|
|
(current)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Human Resources Officer / Head of Human
|
|
|
|
"SMFG")
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6/2020
|
Took office as Outside Director (current)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Resources Group of Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.
|
6/2007
|
Took office
|
as
|
Director
|
of
|
SMFG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(currently Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)
|
|
|
4/2009
|
Took office
|
as
|
Director
|
and Senior
|
Managing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/2005
|
Retired from Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer of SMBC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4/2005
|
Joined Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. (currently Yamato
|
4/2011
|
Took office
|
as
|
Representative
|
Director, President
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings Co., Ltd.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Chief Executive Officer of
|
SMBC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6/2005
|
Took office
|
as
|
Managing Director of Yamato
|
4/2017
|
Took office
|
as
|
Representative
|
Director and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transport Co., Ltd. (currently Yamato Holdings Co.,
|
|
|
|
President of SMFG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ltd.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retired from Director of SMBC
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11/2005
|
Took office
|
as
|
Representative
|
Managing Director of
|
6/2017
|
Took office
|
as
|
Director
|
President
|
and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Representative Executive Officer
|
of
|
SMFG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4/2006
|
Took office
|
as
|
Representative
|
Director
|
and
|
4/2019
|
Took office
|
as
|
Chairman
|
of the
|
Board of SMFG
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer of
|
Yamato Holdings
|
|
|
|
(current)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
6/2020
|
Took office
|
as
|
Outside
|
Director (current)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6/2006
|
Took office
|
as Representative Director and Senior
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Managing Executive Officer of
|
Yamato Holdings
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3/2007
|
Took office
|
as
|
Representative
|
Director
|
and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Took office
|
as
|
Representative
|
Director, President
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Executive Officer of Yamato Transport Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4/2011
|
Took office
|
as
|
Representative
|
Director, President
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and Executive Officer of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4/2015
|
Took office
|
as Chairman of the Board and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Representative Director of Yamato Holdings Co.,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6/2016
|
Took office
|
as
|
Director of the
|
Company (current)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4/2018
|
Took office
|
as Director and Chairman of Yamato
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Holdings Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(As of June 30, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
6/2019
|
Special Advisor of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit & Supervisory Board Members
|
Standing Audit & Supervisory Board
|
Standing Audit & Supervisory Board
|
|
Member
|
Member
|
|
|
Hironobu Matsuo
|
|
Terumi Sasaki
|
|
|
|
NEW
|
Number of Shares of the Company Held
|
Number of Shares of the Company Held
|
|
|
22 thousand shares
|
|
21 thousand shares
|
Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:
|
Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:
|
|
None
|
|
|
None
|
Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:
|
Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:
|
|
None
|
|
|
None
|
4/1982 Joined the Company
|
4/1983 Joined the Company
|
|
6/2017 Took office as Standing Audit & Supervisory Board
|
6/2020 Took office as Standing Audit & Supervisory
|
Board
|
|
Member (current)
|
|
Member (current)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member
|
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member
|
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member
|
|
Hirohide Yamaguchi
|
|
|
|
Eiko Shinotsuka
|
|
|
Kotaro Ohno
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Shares of the Company Held
|
|
0 shares
|
Number of Shares of the Company Held
|
0 shares
|
Number of Shares of the Company Held
|
0 shares
|
Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:
|
Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:
|
Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:
|
Chairman of the Advisory Board of Nikko Financial
|
Professor emeritus at Ochanomizu University
|
Attorney at law, Special Counsel of Mori Hamada &
|
Intelligence, Inc. (currently Nikko Research Center, Inc.)
|
Special Interests Between the Candidate and the
|
Matsumoto
|
|
|
|
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Mitsui
|
Company:
|
None
|
Outside Director of AEON Co., Ltd.
|
|
Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Menber of ITOCHU
|
Special Interests Between the Candidate and the
|
4/1993
|
Took office as Professor at Ochanomizu University
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
Company:
|
|
|
None
|
4/2008
|
Took office as Professor emeritus at
|
Ochanomizu
|
Special Interests Between the Candidate and the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
University (current)
|
|
Company:
|
|
|
None
|
4/1974 Joined the Bank of Japan
|
|
|
|
6/2015
|
Took office as Audit & Supervisory
|
Board Member
|
4/1976 Appointed as Prosecutor
|
|
10/2008
|
Took office as Deputy Governor
|
of Bank
|
of
|
Japan
|
|
|
of the Company (current)
|
|
|
3/2013 Retired from Bank of Japan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7/2009
|
Took office
|
as
|
Vice-Minister of Justice
|
|
7/2013
|
Took office as Chairman of the
|
Advisory
|
Board of
|
|
|
|
|
7/2012
|
Took office
|
as
|
Superintending Prosecutor
|
of Tokyo
|
|
|
Nikko Financial Intelligence, Inc. (currently Nikko
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
High Public Prosecutors Office
|
|
|
|
Research Center, Inc.) (current)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7/2014
|
Took office
|
as
|
Prosecutor-General of Supreme
|
6/2014
|
Took office as Audit & Supervisory Board
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Public Prosecutors Office
|
|
|
|
of the Company (current)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9/2016 Retired from the position of Prosecutor-General of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supreme Public Prosecutors Office
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11/2016 Attorney at law, Special Counsel of Mori Hamada
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
& Matsumoto (current)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6/2017
|
Took office
|
as
|
Audit & Supervisory Board
|
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of the Company (current)
|
Komatsu's Independence Standards for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members can be found via the link below.
55
Corporate Profile
Executive Officers and Global Officers (As of June 30, 2020)
Executive Officers
|
|
|
|
Norikatsu Nishiyama
|
Senior Executive Officer (Senmu)
|
|
Executive Officers
|
|
Himi Plant Manager, Production Division
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Komatsu's Business Model
|
|
Komatsu's Growth Strategies
|
|
Resolution of ESG Issues
|
|
Corporate Profile
|
|
|
|
|
|
through Growth Strategies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officers (Global)Note: Executive officers overseas concurrently serve as global officers.
|
North America
|
South America
|
Asia/Oceania
Yuichi Iwamoto
Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
Supervising Research & Development and
Environment
Senior Executive Officers (Jomu)
Susumu Ueno
President, Japanese Domestic Marketing, Construction Equipment Marketing Division
Masaki Nobuhara
President, Production Division
Taiichiro Kitatani
Vice President, Construction Equipment
Marketing Division
GM, ICT Project Department GM, Project
Promotion Department
Naoki Fujita
Supervising Industrial Machinery Business Chairman of the Board, Komatsu NTC Ltd. (Part time)
Seiichi Fuchita
President, Development Division
Yoshiharu Sato
President, Quality Assurance Division
Kazuya Kuriyama
President, Procurement,
Production Division
Kazuaki Miura
Vice President, Japanese Domestic
Marketing, Construction Equipment
Marketing Division
President, Komatsu Customer Support
Japan Ltd.
Takeshi Horikoshi
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Koichi Honda
GM, Human Resources Department Supervising Education
Keiko Fujiwara
GM, Department for Promotion of Distributor HR Development, Construction Equipment Marketing Division
GM, Business Reform Department, Construction Equipment Marketing Division
Chikashi Shike
President, Smart Construction
Promotion Division
Yasuo Suzuki
Vice President, Production Division (Responsible for Parts & Reman)
Nozomu Okamoto
Awazu Plant Manager, Production Division
Masami Naruse
Vice President, Development Division
GM, Vehicle Development Center 1,
Development Division
Takuya Imayoshi
GM, Business Coordination Department
GM, Komatsu Economic Strategy
Research Center
Kosei Okamoto
President, Product Marketing Division
Kenichi Tanaka
President, Defense Systems Division
Shinji Maeda
President, Information Strategy Division
Hiroshi Makabe
Supervising Legal, General Affairs & Compliance
Mitsuko Yokomoto
GM, General Affairs Department Responsible for Risk Management
Hidefumi Obikane
Oyama Plant Manager, Production Division
GM, Aftermarket Technology Development
Department
Toru Sunada
President, Service Division, Construction Equipment Marketing Division
Takayuki Furukoshi
Osaka Plant Manager, Production Division
Kenichi Sato
President, Aftermarket Business Division,
Construction Equipment Marketing Division
GM, Marketing Department, Aftermarket
Business Division, Construction Equipment
Marketing Division
Jun Taniguchi
Vice President, Development Division
GM, ICT System Development Center,
Development Division
Naoyuki Sakurai
Ibaraki Plant Manager, Production Division
|
Senior Executive Officers
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rodney Schrader
|
Yasuji Nishiura
|
Pratjojo Dewo S.
|
Chairman & CEO, Komatsu America Corp.
|
Representative of All Latin America*
|
President, PT Komatsu Indonesia
|
Jeffrey Dawes
|
Operations
|
|
|
|
President, Komatsu Cummins Chile Ltda.
|
|
|
|
President & CEO, Komatsu Mining Corp.
|
|
|
|
President, Komatsu Holding South America
|
China
|
Vice President, Mining Business Division
|
Ltda.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Korekiyo Yanagisawa
|
* "Latin America" does not include Brazil
|
Senior Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
EVP & COO, Komatsu Mining Corp.
|
Europe
|
Yasuhiro Inagaki
|
|
|
|
|
Ichiro Nakano
|
Representative of All China Operations
|
Vice President, Mining Business Division
|
|
|
|
Chairman, Komatsu (China) Ltd.
|
Senior Executive Officer
|
|
Technical Director, Modular Mining
|
|
|
|
|
Systems, Inc.
|
Masatoshi Morishita
|
|
|
|
Executive Officers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
President & CEO, Komatsu Europe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quanwang Zhang
|
|
|
|
|
International N.V.
|
Executive Officers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
President & CEO, Komatsu(China) Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taisuke Kusaba
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Takashi Yasukawa
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
President & COO, Komatsu America Corp.
|
|
|
|
President, Production & Procurement Division,
|
|
|
|
|
Umeda Hiroyuki
|
Gary Kasbeer
|
Komatsu (China) Ltd.
|
Executive Vice President & CFO, Komatsu
|
President, Komatsu Forest AB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
America Corp.
|
|
|
|
Africa
|
Yuushi Oshikawa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Vice President & President, North
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
America R&D Division, Komatsu America Corp.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Michael Blom
|
Technical Director, Komatsu Mining Corp.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
President & MD, Komatsu South Africa
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Pty) Ltd.
|
Global Officers
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
North America
|
Europe
|
Asia/Oceania
|
Peter Salditt
|
Paul Blanchard
|
Charoen Ruengwilai
|
President, Underground and Hard Rock
|
President & MD, Komatsu UK Ltd.
|
President, Bangkok Komatsu Co., Ltd.
|
Mining, Komatsu Mining Corp.
|
Göksel Güner
|
Sean Taylor
|
|
|
|
|
John Koetz
|
Chief Operating Officer, Komatsu Europe
|
Managing Director, Komatsu Australia Pty. Ltd.
|
President, Surface Mining, Komatsu
|
International N.V.
|
|
|
|
Mining Corp.
|
Ralf Petzold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
Jorge Mascena
|
President & MD, Komatsu Germany GmbH
|
President & CEO, Modular Mining
|
Ingo Büscher
|
Fangchang Liu
|
Systems, Inc.
|
Executive Vice President & President,
|
President, Komatsu (Shandong) Construction
|
|
|
|
|
John Fiedler
|
Construction Division, Komatsu Germany
|
Machinery Corp.
|
President, Hensley Industries, Inc.
|
GmbH
|
Dechun Tian
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
David Bazzi
|
President, Komatsu Shantui Construction
|
|
|
|
|
President & MD, Komatsu Italia
|
Machinery Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
Manufacturing S.p.A.
|
|
|
Disclaimer
Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 08:34:12 UTC
|
|All news about KOMATSU LTD.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
2 107 B
19 948 M
19 948 M
|Net income 2021
|
86 046 M
815 M
815 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
609 B
5 766 M
5 766 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|25,4x
|Yield 2021
|1,89%
|
|Capitalization
|
2 177 B
20 679 M
20 611 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,32x
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,20x
|Nbr of Employees
|62 823
|Free-Float
|96,4%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends KOMATSU LTD.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|18
|Average target price
|
2 371,76 JPY
|Last Close Price
|
2 304,50 JPY
|Spread / Highest target
|
25,8%
|Spread / Average Target
|
2,92%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-13,2%