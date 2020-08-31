Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Komatsu Ltd.    6301   JP3304200003

KOMATSU LTD.

(6301)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/28
2304.5 JPY   +0.94%
04:35aKOMATSU : Growing with Society (Social Contribution Activities) (298 KB)
PU
04:35aKOMATSU : Corporate Governance (234 KB)
PU
04:35aKOMATSU : Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (463 KB)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Komatsu : Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (463 KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 04:35am EDT

Komatsu's Business Model

Komatsu's Growth Strategies

Resolution of ESG Issues

Corporate Profile

through Growth Strategies

Corporate Profile

Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Directors

Chairperson of the Board and

President and Representative Director, and CEO

Director and Senior Executive Officer

Director and Senior Executive Officer

Representative Director

Hiroyuki Ogawa

Masayuki Moriyama

Kiyoshi Mizuhara

Tetsuji Ohashi

President of Mining Business Division

President of Construction Equipment Marketing

Division

Number of Year (s) in Office

11 years

Number of Year (s) in Office

2 years

Number of Year (s) in Office

1 year

Number of Year (s) in Office

1 year

Attendance to the Meetings of the Board of Directors

Attendance to the Meetings of the Board of Directors

Attendance to the Meetings of the Board of Directors

Attendance to the Meetings of the Board of Directors

15/15 (100%)

15/15 (100%)

11/11 (100%)

11/11 (100%)

Number of Shares of the Company Held

Number of Shares of the Company Held

Number of Shares of the Company Held

Number of Shares of the Company Held

151 thousand shares

55 thousand shares

52 thousand shares

35 thousand shares

Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:

Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:

Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:

Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:

Outside Director of Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

None

None

None

Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:

Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:

Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:

Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:

None

None

None

None

  4/1977 Joined the Company

  4/1985

Joined the Company

  4/1982 Joined the Company

  4/1983 Joined the Company

  4/2019 Took office as Chairperson of the

Board and

  4/2019

Took office as President and

Representative Director

  6/2019 Took office as Director and Senior Executive

Officer

  6/2019 Took office as Director and Senior Executive

Officer

Representative Director (current)

(current) CEO (current)

(current)

(current)

Director and Senior Executive Officer

Outside Director

Outside Director

Outside Director

Kuniko Urano

Makoto Kigawa

Takeshi Kunibe

Arthur M. Mitchell

NEW

NEW

Supervising Safety & Health Care, Corporate

Communications, and CSR

Number of Year (s) in Office

2 years

Number of Year (s) in Office

4 years

Number of Shares of the Company Held

None

Number of Shares of the Company Held

None

Attendance to the Meetings of the Board of Directors

Attendance to the Meetings of the Board of Directors

Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other

Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other

15/15 (100%)

15/15 (100%)

Organizations:

Organizations:

Number of Shares of the Company Held

Number of Shares of the Company Held

None

Chairman of the Board of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial

Foreign lawyer of White & Case LLP

34 thousand shares

Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other

Group, Inc.

Outside Director of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group,

Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:

Organizations:

Outside Member of the Board of TAISHO

Inc.

None

Special Advisor of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.

PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS CO., LTD

Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:

Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:

Outside Director of Seven Bank, Ltd.

Outside Auditor of Nankai Electric Railway Co., Ltd.

None

None

Outside Director of Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of The Higo

None

  7/1976

Registered as attorney at law in New York State,

  4/1979

Joined the Company

Bank, Ltd.

USA (current)

  6/2018

Took office as Director and

Senior Executive Officer

Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:

  4/1976

Joined The Sumitomo Bank, Ltd. (currently

  1/2003

Took office as General Counsel of

Asian

(current)

None

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, hereinafter

Development Bank

the "SMBC")

  9/2007

Joined White & Case LLP

  4/1973

Joined The Fuji Bank, Limited (currently Mizuho

  6/2003

Took office

as

Executive

Officer of

SMBC

  1/2008

Registered as registered foreign lawyer in Japan

Bank, Ltd.)

10/2006

Took office

as

Managing

Executive

Officer of SMBC

(current)

  4/2004

Took office

as Managing Director, Chief Risk Officer /

  4/2007

Took office

as

Managing

Executive

Officer of

Registered foreign lawyer of White & Case LLP

Head of Risk Management Group, and Chief

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (hereinafter

(current)

Human Resources Officer / Head of Human

"SMFG")

  6/2020

Took office as Outside Director (current)

Resources Group of Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

  6/2007

Took office

as

Director

of

SMFG

(currently Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)

  4/2009

Took office

as

Director

and Senior

Managing

  3/2005

Retired from Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Executive Officer of SMBC

  4/2005

Joined Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. (currently Yamato

  4/2011

Took office

as

Representative

Director, President

Holdings Co., Ltd.)

and Chief Executive Officer of

SMBC

  6/2005

Took office

as

Managing Director of Yamato

  4/2017

Took office

as

Representative

Director and

Transport Co., Ltd. (currently Yamato Holdings Co.,

President of SMFG

Ltd.)

Retired from Director of SMBC

11/2005

Took office

as

Representative

Managing Director of

  6/2017

Took office

as

Director

President

and

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative Executive Officer

of

SMFG

  4/2006

Took office

as

Representative

Director

and

  4/2019

Took office

as

Chairman

of the

Board of SMFG

Managing Executive Officer of

Yamato Holdings

(current)

Co., Ltd.

  6/2020

Took office

as

Outside

Director (current)

  6/2006

Took office

as Representative Director and Senior

Managing Executive Officer of

Yamato Holdings

Co., Ltd.

  3/2007

Took office

as

Representative

Director

and

Executive Officer of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.

Took office

as

Representative

Director, President

and Executive Officer of Yamato Transport Co., Ltd.

  4/2011

Took office

as

Representative

Director, President

and Executive Officer of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.

  4/2015

Took office

as Chairman of the Board and

Representative Director of Yamato Holdings Co.,

Ltd.

  6/2016

Took office

as

Director of the

Company (current)

  4/2018

Took office

as Director and Chairman of Yamato

Holdings Co., Ltd.

(As of June 30, 2020)

  6/2019

Special Advisor of Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd.

54

(current)

Audit & Supervisory Board Members

Standing Audit & Supervisory Board

Standing Audit & Supervisory Board

Member

Member

Hironobu Matsuo

Terumi Sasaki

NEW

Number of Shares of the Company Held

Number of Shares of the Company Held

22 thousand shares

21 thousand shares

Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:

Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:

None

None

Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:

Special Interests Between the Candidate and the Company:

None

None

  4/1982 Joined the Company

  4/1983 Joined the Company

  6/2017 Took office as Standing Audit & Supervisory Board

  6/2020 Took office as Standing Audit & Supervisory

Board

Member (current)

Member (current)

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Hirohide Yamaguchi

Eiko Shinotsuka

Kotaro Ohno

Number of Shares of the Company Held

0 shares

Number of Shares of the Company Held

0 shares

Number of Shares of the Company Held

0 shares

Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:

Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:

Important Concurrent Positions Held in Other Organizations:

Chairman of the Advisory Board of Nikko Financial

Professor emeritus at Ochanomizu University

Attorney at law, Special Counsel of Mori Hamada &

Intelligence, Inc. (currently Nikko Research Center, Inc.)

Special Interests Between the Candidate and the

Matsumoto

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Mitsui

Company:

None

Outside Director of AEON Co., Ltd.

Fudosan Residential Co., Ltd.

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Menber of ITOCHU

Special Interests Between the Candidate and the

4/1993

Took office as Professor at Ochanomizu University

Corporation

Company:

None

4/2008

Took office as Professor emeritus at

Ochanomizu

Special Interests Between the Candidate and the

University (current)

Company:

None

  4/1974 Joined the Bank of Japan

6/2015

Took office as Audit & Supervisory

Board Member

  4/1976 Appointed as Prosecutor

10/2008

Took office as Deputy Governor

of Bank

of

Japan

of the Company (current)

  3/2013 Retired from Bank of Japan

  7/2009

Took office

as

Vice-Minister of Justice

  7/2013

Took office as Chairman of the

Advisory

Board of

  7/2012

Took office

as

Superintending Prosecutor

of Tokyo

Nikko Financial Intelligence, Inc. (currently Nikko

High Public Prosecutors Office

Research Center, Inc.) (current)

  7/2014

Took office

as

Prosecutor-General of Supreme

  6/2014

Took office as Audit & Supervisory Board

Member

Public Prosecutors Office

of the Company (current)

  9/2016 Retired from the position of Prosecutor-General of

Supreme Public Prosecutors Office

11/2016 Attorney at law, Special Counsel of Mori Hamada

& Matsumoto (current)

  6/2017

Took office

as

Audit & Supervisory Board

Member

of the Company (current)

Komatsu's Independence Standards for Outside Directors and Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members can be found via the link below.

WEB

https://home.komatsu/en/ir/prole/corporate-governance/independence-criterion.html

(As of June 30, 2020)

55

Corporate Profile

Executive Officers and Global Officers (As of June 30, 2020)

Executive Officers

Norikatsu Nishiyama

Senior Executive Officer (Senmu)

Executive Officers

Himi Plant Manager, Production Division

Komatsu's Business Model

Komatsu's Growth Strategies

Resolution of ESG Issues

Corporate Profile

through Growth Strategies

Executive Officers (Global)Note: Executive officers overseas concurrently serve as global officers.

North America

South America

Asia/Oceania

Yuichi Iwamoto

Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Supervising Research & Development and

Environment

Senior Executive Officers (Jomu)

Susumu Ueno

President, Japanese Domestic Marketing, Construction Equipment Marketing Division

Masaki Nobuhara

President, Production Division

Taiichiro Kitatani

Vice President, Construction Equipment

Marketing Division

GM, ICT Project Department GM, Project

Promotion Department

Naoki Fujita

Supervising Industrial Machinery Business Chairman of the Board, Komatsu NTC Ltd. (Part time)

Seiichi Fuchita

President, Development Division

Yoshiharu Sato

President, Quality Assurance Division

Kazuya Kuriyama

President, Procurement,

Production Division

Kazuaki Miura

Vice President, Japanese Domestic

Marketing, Construction Equipment

Marketing Division

President, Komatsu Customer Support

Japan Ltd.

Takeshi Horikoshi

Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Koichi Honda

GM, Human Resources Department Supervising Education

Keiko Fujiwara

GM, Department for Promotion of Distributor HR Development, Construction Equipment Marketing Division

GM, Business Reform Department, Construction Equipment Marketing Division

Chikashi Shike

President, Smart Construction

Promotion Division

Yasuo Suzuki

Vice President, Production Division (Responsible for Parts & Reman)

Nozomu Okamoto

Awazu Plant Manager, Production Division

Masami Naruse

Vice President, Development Division

GM, Vehicle Development Center 1,

Development Division

Takuya Imayoshi

GM, Business Coordination Department

GM, Komatsu Economic Strategy

Research Center

Kosei Okamoto

President, Product Marketing Division

Kenichi Tanaka

President, Defense Systems Division

Shinji Maeda

President, Information Strategy Division

Hiroshi Makabe

Supervising Legal, General Affairs & Compliance

Mitsuko Yokomoto

GM, General Affairs Department Responsible for Risk Management

Hidefumi Obikane

Oyama Plant Manager, Production Division

GM, Aftermarket Technology Development

Department

Toru Sunada

President, Service Division, Construction Equipment Marketing Division

Takayuki Furukoshi

Osaka Plant Manager, Production Division

Kenichi Sato

President, Aftermarket Business Division,

Construction Equipment Marketing Division

GM, Marketing Department, Aftermarket

Business Division, Construction Equipment

Marketing Division

Jun Taniguchi

Vice President, Development Division

GM, ICT System Development Center,

Development Division

Naoyuki Sakurai

Ibaraki Plant Manager, Production Division

Senior Executive Officers

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Rodney Schrader

Yasuji Nishiura

Pratjojo Dewo S.

Chairman & CEO, Komatsu America Corp.

Representative of All Latin America*

President, PT Komatsu Indonesia

Jeffrey Dawes

Operations

President, Komatsu Cummins Chile Ltda.

President & CEO, Komatsu Mining Corp.

President, Komatsu Holding South America

China

Vice President, Mining Business Division

Ltda.

Korekiyo Yanagisawa

* "Latin America" does not include Brazil

Senior Executive Officer

EVP & COO, Komatsu Mining Corp.

Europe

Yasuhiro Inagaki

Ichiro Nakano

Representative of All China Operations

Vice President, Mining Business Division

Chairman, Komatsu (China) Ltd.

Senior Executive Officer

Technical Director, Modular Mining

Systems, Inc.

Masatoshi Morishita

Executive Officers

President & CEO, Komatsu Europe

Quanwang Zhang

International N.V.

Executive Officers

President & CEO, Komatsu(China) Ltd.

Taisuke Kusaba

Takashi Yasukawa

Executive Officer

President & COO, Komatsu America Corp.

President, Production & Procurement Division,

Umeda Hiroyuki

Gary Kasbeer

Komatsu (China) Ltd.

Executive Vice President & CFO, Komatsu

President, Komatsu Forest AB

America Corp.

Africa

Yuushi Oshikawa

Executive Vice President & President, North

Executive Officer

America R&D Division, Komatsu America Corp.

Michael Blom

Technical Director, Komatsu Mining Corp.

President & MD, Komatsu South Africa

(Pty) Ltd.

Global Officers

North America

Europe

Asia/Oceania

Peter Salditt

Paul Blanchard

Charoen Ruengwilai

President, Underground and Hard Rock

President & MD, Komatsu UK Ltd.

President, Bangkok Komatsu Co., Ltd.

Mining, Komatsu Mining Corp.

Göksel Güner

Sean Taylor

John Koetz

Chief Operating Officer, Komatsu Europe

Managing Director, Komatsu Australia Pty. Ltd.

President, Surface Mining, Komatsu

International N.V.

Mining Corp.

Ralf Petzold

China

Jorge Mascena

President & MD, Komatsu Germany GmbH

President & CEO, Modular Mining

Ingo Büscher

Fangchang Liu

Systems, Inc.

Executive Vice President & President,

President, Komatsu (Shandong) Construction

John Fiedler

Construction Division, Komatsu Germany

Machinery Corp.

President, Hensley Industries, Inc.

GmbH

Dechun Tian

David Bazzi

President, Komatsu Shantui Construction

President & MD, Komatsu Italia

Machinery Co., Ltd.

Manufacturing S.p.A.

56

57

Disclaimer

Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2020 08:34:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about KOMATSU LTD.
04:35aKOMATSU : Growing with Society (Social Contribution Activities) (298 KB)
PU
04:35aKOMATSU : Corporate Governance (234 KB)
PU
04:35aKOMATSU : Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members (463 KB)
PU
04:35aKOMATSU : 11-Year Summary, Non-Financial Highlights, External Evaluations (266 K..
PU
04:35aKOMATSU : Corporate Information, About KOMATSU REPORT (69 KB)
PU
04:30aSPECIAL FEATURE 2 : Value Creation Story (SMARTCONSTRUCTION and Forestry Machine..
PU
04:30aKOMATSU : Mid-Term Management Plan(FY2019-FY2021) (478 KB)
PU
04:30aKOMATSU : CSR Themes and Mid-Term Management Plan KPIs (68 KB)
PU
04:30aKOMATSU : Enhancing Quality of Life (Initiatives Based on TCFD Framework) (1,504..
PU
04:30aKOMATSU : Developing People (215 KB)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 107 B 19 948 M 19 948 M
Net income 2021 86 046 M 815 M 815 M
Net Debt 2021 609 B 5 766 M 5 766 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 1,89%
Capitalization 2 177 B 20 679 M 20 611 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 62 823
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart KOMATSU LTD.
Duration : Period :
Komatsu Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOMATSU LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 2 371,76 JPY
Last Close Price 2 304,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hiroyuki Ogawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuji Ohashi Chairman
Takeshi Horikoshi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Yuichi Iwamoto Chief Technical Officer
Kunio Noji Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOMATSU LTD.-12.77%20 679
PACCAR, INC.9.34%29 938
KUBOTA CORPORATION8.81%21 621
KNORR-BREMSE AG16.87%20 336
EPIROC AB13.21%17 857
ALSTOM12.22%12 787
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group