Komatsu : FY2020 Nine months

01/29/2021
Komatsu Ltd.

Corporate Communications Dept.

Tel: +81-(0)3-5561-2616

Date: January 29, 2021

URL: https://home.komatsu/en/

Consolidated Business Results for Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2021 (U.S. GAAP)

1. Results for Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)

(1) Consolidated Financial Highlights

Millions of yen except per share amounts

Nine Months ended

Nine Months ended

Changes

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Increase (Decrease)

[A]

[B]

[A-B]

[(A-B)/B]

Net sales

1,513,310

1,827,442

(314,132)

(17.2%)

Operating income

107,536

207,828

(100,292)

(48.3%)

Income before income taxes and equity

103,359

189,922

(86,563)

(45.6%)

in earnings of affiliated companies

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

65,976

135,268

(69,292)

(51.2%)

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

per share (Yen)

Basic

¥69.83

¥143.27

¥(73.44)

Diluted

¥69.80

¥143.15

¥(73.35)

Note: Comprehensive income for nine months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

2020:

93,430 millions of yen, down 6.0% from 2019

2019:

99,366 millions of yen, down 38.7% from 2018

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Millions of yen except per share amounts

As of December 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2020

Total assets

3,592,994

3,653,686

Total equity

1,892,125

1,856,225

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity

1,799,500

1,771,606

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio

50.1%

48.5%

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity per share (Yen)

¥1,904.04

¥1,875.47

- 1 -

2. Dividends

(For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2020 and ending March 31, 2021)

Yen

The entire FY ending March 31, 2021

The entire FY ended

Results

2021 Projections

March 31, 2020

First quarter period

-

-

Second quarter period

18.00

55.00

Third quarter period

-

-

Year-end

25.00

39.00

Total

43.00

94.00

Note: Changes in the projected cash dividend as of January 29, 2021: None

3. Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Millions of yen except per share amounts

2021

Changes

Increase (Decrease)

Net sales

2,119,000

(13.3%)

Operating income

134,000

(46.6%)

Income before income taxes and equity

127,000

(43.1%)

in earnings of affiliated companies

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

80,000

(48.0%)

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

¥84.67

per share - Basic (Yen)

Notes: 1) Changes in the projected consolidated business results as of January 29, 2021: None

  1. Percentages shown above represent the rates of change compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

4. Others

  1. Changes in important subsidiaries during the nine-month period under review: None
  2. Use of simplified accounting procedures and adoption of specific accounting procedures for the preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: None
  3. Changes in significant accounting rules, procedures and presentation and changes in significant accounting policies and estimates
    1. Changes resulting from revisions in accounting standards, etc.: None
    2. Changes in other matters except for 1) above: None

- 2 -

(4) Number of common shares outstanding

1)

The numbers of common shares issued (including treasury stock) were as follows:

As of December 31, 2020:

972,887,610 shares

As of March 31, 2020:

972,581,230 shares

2)

The numbers of shares of treasury were as follows:

As of December 31, 2020:

27,792,138 shares

As of March 31, 2020:

27,959,273 shares

  1. The weighted average numbers of common shares outstanding were as follows: Nine months ended December 31, 2020: 944,121,075 shares
    Nine months ended December 31, 2019: 943,730,719 shares

[Reference]

Results for Three Months ended December 31, 2020

Millions of yen except per share amounts

Three Months

Three Months

Changes

ended December

ended December

Increase (Decrease)

31, 2020

31, 2019

[A]

[B]

[A-B]

[(A-B)/B]

Net sales

555,593

613,957

(58,364)

(9.5%)

Operating income

47,194

65,846

(18,652)

(28.3%)

Income before income taxes and equity

44,829

61,710

(16,881)

(27.4%)

in earnings of affiliated companies

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

28,682

45,206

(16,524)

(36.6%)

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

per share (Yen)

Basic

¥30.35

¥47.87

¥(17.52)

Diluted

¥30.34

¥47.83

¥(17.49)

- 3 -

Appendix

Management Performance and Financial Conditions

  1. Outline of Operations and Business Results …………..………………………. P.5
  2. Financial Conditions ……………………………………………..……………. P.9
  3. Projection for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 ……………………….. P.9
  4. Others…………….………………………..…………………………………… P.10

Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheets …………………………………………………… P.11
  2. Consolidated Statements of Income and
    Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income…………………………… P.13
  3. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ……………………………………… P.17

(4) Note to the Going Concern Assumption ……………………………………… P.18

  1. Business Segment Information ………………………………………………… P.18
  2. Note in Case of Notable Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity …… P.20

- 4 -

Management Performance and Financial Conditions

(1) Outline of Operations and Business Results

Komatsu Ltd. ("Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together "Komatsu") have engaged in the three-yearmid-term management plan (FY2019 - 2021), "DANTOTSU Value - FORWARD Together for Sustainable Growth" for its 100th anniversary in 2021 and beyond. Under the mid-term management plan, launched in April 2019, Komatsu upholds three pillars of growth strategies of 1) value creation by means of innovation, 2) growth strategies based on business reforms, and 3) structural reforms for growth. While economic activities remain sluggish, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Komatsu will continue to make efforts for sustainable growth through a positive cycle of improving earnings and solving ESG issues into the future.

For the nine-month period (April 1- December 31, 2020) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the second year of the mid-term management plan, consolidated net sales totaled JPY 1,513.3 billion, down 17.2% from the corresponding period a year ago. In the construction, mining and utility equipment business, although demand showed steady recovery, centering on construction equipment, it remained sluggish for mining equipment in coal mines and was adversely affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As a result, sales declined from the corresponding period a year ago. In the industrial machinery and others business, demand for presses, sheet-metal machines, and machine tools was slack as affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As a result, sales fell from the corresponding period a year ago.

With respect to profits for the nine-month period under review, operating income dropped by 48.3% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY 107.5 billion. This was mainly due to reduced sales volume, and changes in the compositions of sales in the construction, mining and utility equipment business, as well as the Japanese yen's appreciation, even while Komatsu worked to reduce fixed costs. The operating income ratio decreased by 4.3 percentage points to 7.1%. Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies fell by 45.6% to JPY 103.3 billion. Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. totaled JPY 65.9 billion, down 51.2%.

Concerning its efforts to solve ESG issues, which Komatsu upholds as a new management target starting with the mid-term management plan, Komatsu was selected as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World Index (DJSI World) again, during the current fiscal year under review. Also, Komatsu was awarded as a position on this year's A List for climate change and water security by CDP, the non-profit global environmental disclosure platform. Together with its customers, Komatsu is working to realize safe, highly productive, smart and clean workplaces of the future.

- 5 -

[Consolidated Financial Highlights]

Millions of yen

Nine Months

Nine Months

ended December

ended December

Changes

31, 2020

31, 2019

1USD=JPY106.4

1USD=JPY108.9

Increase

1EUR=JPY122.1

1EUR=JPY121.0

(Decrease)

1RMB=JPY15.4

1RMB=JPY15.7

[A]

[B]

[(A-B)/B]

Net sales

1,513,310

1,827,442

(17.2%)

Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment

1,381,765

1,658,093

(16.7%)

Retail Finance

49,511

52,914

(6.4%)

Industrial Machinery and Others

102,007

127,000

(19.7%)

Elimination

(19,973)

(10,565)

-

Segment profit

108,206

204,253

(47.0%)

Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment

89,947

182,853

(50.8%)

Retail Finance

8,176

10,899

(25.0%)

Industrial Machinery and Others

8,984

9,633

(6.7%)

Corporate & elimination

1,099

868

-

Operating income

107,536

207,828

(48.3%)

Income before income taxes and equity

103,359

189,922

(45.6%)

in earnings of affiliated companies

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

65,976

135,268

(51.2%)

Note: Unless otherwise noted, all sales by segment in this report indicate the amounts before elimination of inter- segment transactions.

Business results by operation are described below.

Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment

For the nine-month period under review, sales of the construction, mining and utility equipment business decreased by 16.7% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY 1,381.7 billion. Segment profit fell by 50.8% to JPY 89.9 billion.

Komatsu has worked to strengthen the Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) as an effort of focus of growth strategies in the mid-term management plan, increasing the total number of AHS trucks in operation to 297 units as of December 31, 2020. In addition to mining automation, Komatsu has been working to develop an optimization platform designed to improve the safety and optimize operations at customers' mines.

With respect to the "SMARTCONSTRUCTION Digital Transformation", a solutions business for construction workplaces, Komatsu is appealing its role as a solution to help customers optimize their construction work. In Japan, Komatsu started the use of its retrofit kits, which offer ICT functions to conventional construction equipment, to mini excavators. Komatsu will continue to accelerate the speed of achieving digital transformation of construction workplaces.

As awareness for climate change has been rapidly growing around the world, Komatsu embarked on PoC (Proof of Concept) verification tests for electrification of its small and medium-sized hydraulic excavators. As part of the structural reforms for growth strategy, Komatsu Mining Corp. restructured its production sites of underground equipment for coal mining in order to adjust its production capacity to an appropriate level.

- 6 -

[Sales to Outside Customers of Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment by Region]

Millions of yen

Nine Months ended

Nine Months ended

Changes

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Increase (Decrease)

[A]

[B]

[A-B]

[(A-B)/B]

Japan

212,695

226,232

(13,537)

(6.0%)

North America

318,974

435,474

(116,500)

(26.8%)

Latin America

201,437

231,783

(30,346)

(13.1%)

Americas

520,411

667,257

(146,846)

(22.0%)

Europe

123,217

160,471

(37,254)

(23.2%)

CIS

78,753

99,984

(21,231)

(21.2%)

Europe & CIS

201,970

260,455

(58,485)

(22.5%)

China

106,106

94,153

11,953

12.7%

Asia*

86,086

159,767

(73,681)

(46.1%)

Oceania

159,407

152,427

6,980

4.6%

Asia* & Oceania

245,493

312,194

(66,701)

(21.4%)

Middle East

20,060

20,734

(674)

(3.3%)

Africa

61,674

73,412

(11,738)

(16.0%)

Middle East & Africa

81,734

94,146

(12,412)

(13.2%)

Total

1,368,409

1,654,437

(286,028)

(17.3%)

Note: *Excluding Japan and China

Komatsu's operations by region are described below.

Japan

For the nine-month period under review, sales of new equipment recovered, centering on public works, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had a small impact. Nevertheless, nine-month sales declined from the corresponding period a year ago, as adversely affected by slack private-sector construction as well as limited sales and service activities in the first six-month period.

Americas

In North America, sales dropped from the corresponding period a year ago. While demand for construction equipment was on a recovery track in the housing sector, it fell in the rental industry under slack economic activities, and the energy-related sector, which was adversely affected by declining crude prices. Demand for mining equipment also remained sluggish. In Latin America, demand for construction equipment remained steady in Brazil. However, sales declined as mainly affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, especially in the first six-month period.

Europe and CIS

In Europe, sales decreased from the corresponding period a year ago, as demand remained sluggish in the first six- month period, although demand was on a recovery track from the adverse effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the major markets of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, as well as in Italy. In CIS, sales declined, especially affected by sluggish demand for mining equipment in coal mines, while demand was steady in gold mines and that for construction equipment was on a recovery track in infrastructure development and energy- related sector.

- 7 -

China

Demand has remained steady, supported by the government's economic stimulus measures, such as infrastructure investment, after containing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As a result of steadily capturing growing demand, sales increased from the corresponding period a year ago, even while the share of sales made by domestic manufacturers increased.

Asia and Oceania

While demand showed steady recovery, centering on construction equipment, in Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, that for mining equipment remained sluggish, especially in coal mines, and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic impacted the market conditions in the region in the first six-month period. As a result, sales fell sharply from the corresponding period a year ago. In Oceania, sales increased, supported by steady demand for mining equipment in iron ore mines, as well as for construction equipment.

Middle East and Africa

In the Middle East, where market demand is on a recovery track, sales fell from the corresponding period a year ago, as demand remained slack, particularly in Saudi Arabia, largely affected by sluggish crude oil prices and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In Africa, sales dropped, as demand for construction equipment remained slack, mainly affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, while sales of mining equipment increased in Southern Africa.

Retail Finance

Revenues decreased by 6.4% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY 49.5 billion, supported by reduced assets centering on North America. Segment profit fell by 25.0% to JPY 8.1 billion, mainly reflecting adverse effects of extension of payments and revaluation of vehicles after lease use.

Industrial Machinery and Others

For the nine-month period under review, sales fell by 19.7% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY

102.0 billion. This was mainly affected by slack demand for, and delayed installation of, presses, sheet-metal machines, and machine tools at customers' overseas workplaces under the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Meanwhile, sales remained steady for Excimer laser-related business in the semiconductor market. Segment profit decreased by 6.7% to JPY 8.9 billion.

In November 2020, under the theme of "Proposing GEMBA (workplaces) of the Future", Komatsu opened the East Japan Showroom, where customers can also watch demonstrations of industrial machinery and machine tools, on the premises of the Tochigi Plant. Komatsu will make further contributions to improve customers' productivity, as it meets the diversifying needs of a changing society, by taking full advantage of its accumulated technology, knowhow and advanced technologies as the collective capabilities of the Komatsu Group.

- 8 -

(2) Financial Conditions

As of December 31, 2020, total assets decreased by JPY 60.6 billion from the previous fiscal year-end, to JPY3,592.9 billion. While inventories increased, the Japanese yen appreciated against the U.S. dollar, and receivables and cash declined, compared to the previous fiscal year-end.Interest-bearing debt decreased by JPY

95.9 billion from the previous fiscal year-end, to JPY 916.3 billion. Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity increased by JPY 27.8 billion from the previous fiscal year-end, to JPY 1,799.5 billion. As a result, Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio increased by 1.6 percentage points from the previous fiscal year-end, to 50.1%.

For the nine-month period under review, net cash provided by operating activities totaled JPY 239.3 billion, an increase of JPY 81.4 billion from the corresponding period a year ago. This increase is due to good progress made in the collection of trade notes and accounts receivable, while inventories increased. Net cash used in investing activities amounted to JPY 126.5 billion, a decrease of JPY 22.7 billion from the corresponding period a year ago, mainly due to the purchase of fixed assets. Net cash used in financing activities amounted to JPY 147.3 billion (as compared to JPY 26.2 billion provided for the corresponding period a year ago), mainly due to the repayment of debt and payment of cash dividends. After adding the effects of foreign exchange fluctuations to the total amount of each cash flow, as of December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled JPY 217.0 billion, a decrease of JPY 30.5 billion from the previous fiscal year-end.

  1. Projection for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Komatsu makes no change in the projection of October 28, 2020, concerning consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, which are shown on page 2 of this report.

- 9 -

  1. Others
  1. Changes in important subsidiaries during the nine-month period under review: None
  2. Use of simplified accounting procedures and adoption of specific accounting procedures for the preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: None
  3. Changes in significant accounting rules, procedures and presentation and changes in significant accounting policies and estimates
  1. Changes resulting from revisions in accounting standards, etc.: None
  2. Changes in other matters except for a) above: None

Cautionary Statement

The announcement set forth herein contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events, including expected financial position, operating results, and business strategies. These statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "will," "believes," "should," "projects" and similar terms and expressions that identify future events or expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, and the events and results of such forward-looking assumptions cannot be assured.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, unanticipated changes in demand for the Company's principal products, owing to changes in the economic conditions in the Company's principal markets; changes in exchange rates or the impact of increased competition; unanticipated cost or delays encountered in achieving the Company's objectives with respect to globalized product sourcing and new Information Technology tools; uncertainties as to the results of the Company's research and development efforts and its ability to access and protect certain intellectual property rights; and, the impact of regulatory changes and accounting principles and practices.

- 10 -

Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

Assets

Millions of yen

As of December 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2020

Ratio

Ratio

(%)

(%)

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

¥

217,057

¥

247,616

Time deposits

1,436

2,057

Trade notes and accounts receivable, net

688,849

744,395

Inventories

821,963

805,309

Other current assets

131,325

147,413

Total current assets

1,860,630

51.8

1,946,790

53.3

Long-term trade receivables, net

433,709

12.1

420,918

11.5

Investments

Investments in and advances to affiliated companies

37,853

38,210

Investment securities

7,750

7,328

Other

2,522

2,436

Total investments

48,125

1.3

47,974

1.3

Property, plant and equipment

765,092

21.3

757,679

20.8

- less accumulated depreciation and amortization

Operating lease right-of-use assets

54,483

1.5

53,454

1.5

Goodwill

160,069

4.5

157,521

4.3

Other intangible assets

163,284

4.5

162,062

4.4

- less accumulated amortization

Deferred income taxes and other assets

107,602

3.0

107,288

2.9

Total

¥

3,592,994

100.0

¥

3,653,686

100.0

- 11 -

Liabilities and Equity

Millions of yen

As of December 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2020

Ratio

Ratio

(%)

(%)

Current liabilities

Short-term debt

¥

307,336

¥

483,658

Current maturities of long-term debt

92,187

118,880

Trade notes, bills and accounts payable

217,914

220,160

Income taxes payable

25,075

23,169

Current operating lease liabilities

14,777

14,933

Other current liabilities

304,600

297,825

Total current liabilities

961,889

26.8

1,158,625

31.7

Long-term liabilities

Long-term debt

516,862

409,840

Liability for pension and retirement benefits

93,589

96,392

Long-term operating lease liabilities

39,918

38,624

Deferred income taxes and other liabilities

88,611

93,980

Total long-term liabilities

738,980

20.5

638,836

17.5

Total liabilities

1,700,869

47.3

1,797,461

49.2

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity

Common stock

69,037

68,689

Capital surplus

136,262

136,459

Retained earnings:

Appropriated for legal reserve

47,378

46,813

Unappropriated

1,710,653

1,699,477

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(114,896)

(130,666)

Treasury stock

(48,934)

(49,166)

Total Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity

1,799,500

50.1

1,771,606

48.5

Noncontrolling interests

92,625

2.6

84,619

2.3

Total equity

1,892,125

52.7

1,856,225

50.8

Total

¥

3,592,994

100.0

¥

3,653,686

100.0

- 12 -

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Nine months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Consolidated Statements of Income

Millions of yen except per share amounts

Nine Months ended

Nine Months ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Ratio

Ratio

(%)

(%)

Net sales

¥

1,513,310

100.0

¥

1,827,442

100.0

Cost of sales

1,109,060

73.3

1,296,944

71.0

Selling, general and administrative expenses

296,044

19.6

326,245

17.9

Other operating income (expenses), net

(670)

(0.0)

3,575

0.2

Operating income

107,536

7.1

207,828

11.4

Other income (expenses), net

Interest and dividend income

3,476

0.2

5,403

0.3

Interest expense

(10,566)

(0.7)

(18,892)

(1.0)

Other, net

2,913

0.2

(4,417)

(0.2)

Total other income (expenses), net

(4,177)

(0.3)

(17,906)

(1.0)

Income before income taxes and equity

103,359

6.8

189,922

10.4

in earnings of affiliated companies

Income taxes

30,946

2.0

49,871

2.7

Income before equity in earnings of affiliated

72,413

4.8

140,051

7.7

companies

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies

2,174

0.1

2,717

0.1

Net income

74,587

4.9

142,768

7.8

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling

8,611

0.6

7,500

0.4

interests

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

¥

65,976

4.4

¥

135,268

7.4

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

per share (Yen)

Basic

¥

69.83

¥

143.27

Diluted

¥

69.80

¥

143.15

- 13 -

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Millions of yen

Nine Months ended

Nine Months ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Net income

¥

74,587

¥

142,768

Other comprehensive income (loss), for the period,

net of tax

Foreign currency translation adjustments

17,626

(43,371)

Pension liability adjustments

827

399

Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on derivative

390

(430)

instruments

Total other comprehensive income (loss), for the

18,843

(43,402)

period, net of tax

Comprehensive income

93,430

99,366

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to

11,684

4,286

noncontrolling interests

Comprehensive income attributable

¥

81,746

¥

95,080

to Komatsu Ltd.

- 14 -

Three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Consolidated Statements of Income

Millions of yen except per share amounts

Three Months ended

Three Months ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Ratio

Ratio

(%)

(%)

Net sales

¥

555,593

100.0

¥

613,957

100.0

Cost of sales

409,248

73.7

441,626

71.9

Selling, general and administrative expenses

98,896

17.8

108,767

17.7

Other operating income (expenses), net

(255)

(0.0)

2,282

0.4

Operating income

47,194

8.5

65,846

10.7

Other income (expenses), net

Interest and dividend income

1,062

0.2

1,671

0.3

Interest expense

(3,160)

(0.6)

(5,784)

(0.9)

Other, net

(267)

(0.0)

(23)

(0.0)

Total other income (expenses), net

(2,365)

(0.4)

(4,136)

(0.7)

Income before income taxes and equity

44,829

8.1

61,710

10.1

in earnings of affiliated companies

Income taxes

13,848

2.5

14,253

2.3

Income before equity in earnings of affiliated

30,981

5.6

47,457

7.7

companies

Equity in earnings of affiliated companies

985

0.2

987

0.2

Net income

31,966

5.8

48,444

7.9

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling

3,284

0.6

3,238

0.5

interests

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

¥

28,682

5.2

¥

45,206

7.4

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

per share (Yen)

Basic

¥

30.35

¥

47.87

Diluted

¥

30.34

¥

47.83

- 15 -

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Millions of yen

Three Months ended

Three Months ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Net income

¥

31,966

¥

48,444

Other comprehensive income (loss), for the period,

net of tax

Foreign currency translation adjustments

11,120

22,843

Pension liability adjustments

340

254

Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on derivative

138

801

instruments

Total other comprehensive income (loss), for the

11,598

23,898

period, net of tax

Comprehensive income

43,564

72,342

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to

4,369

4,647

noncontrolling interests

Comprehensive income attributable

¥

39,195

¥

67,695

to Komatsu Ltd.

- 16 -

(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Millions of yen

Nine Months ended

Nine Months ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Operating activities

¥

74,587

Net income

¥

142,768

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used

in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

98,266

97,221

Deferred income taxes

(2,470)

2,439

Impairment loss and net loss (gain) on valuation of investment

16

(236)

securities

Net loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets

(239)

(3,759)

Loss on disposal of fixed assets

1,730

2,465

Pension and retirement benefits, net

(1,650)

(1,566)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

39,646

30,046

Decrease (increase) in inventories

(15,889)

(84,027)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(3,212)

(33,018)

Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable

887

(20,730)

Other, net

47,710

26,354

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

239,382

157,957

Investing activities

(137,239)

Capital expenditures

(139,560)

Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

10,520

11,881

Proceeds from sale of investment securities

21

844

Purchases of investment securities

(601)

(492)

Acquisition of subsidiaries and equity investees, net of cash

(1,717)

(21,646)

acquired

Other, net

2,461

(340)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(126,555)

(149,313)

Financing activities

Proceeds from debt issued (Original maturities greater than three

564,126

363,503

months)

Payment on debt (Original maturities greater than three months)

(576,116)

(310,560)

Short-term debt, net (Original maturities three months or less)

(76,556)

85,778

Dividends paid

(53,878)

(107,687)

Other, net

(4,900)

(4,786)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(147,324)

26,248

Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents

3,938

275

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(30,559)

35,167

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

247,616

148,479

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

¥

217,057

¥

183,646

- 17 -

(4) Note to the Going Concern Assumption

None

(5) Business Segment Information

1) Information by Operating Segments

Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(For Nine Months ended December 31, 2020)

Millions of yen

Construction,

Industrial

Mining and

Retail

Corporate &

Machinery

Subtotal

Total

Utility

Finance

elimination

and Others

Equipment

Net sales:

Customers

1,368,409

43,688

101,213

1,513,310

-

1,513,310

Intersegment

13,356

5,823

794

19,973

(19,973)

-

Total

1,381,765

49,511

102,007

1,533,283

(19,973)

1,513,310

Segment profit

89,947

8,176

8,984

107,107

1,099

108,206

(For Nine Months ended December 31, 2019)

Millions of yen

Construction,

Industrial

Mining and

Retail

Corporate &

Machinery

Subtotal

Total

Utility

Finance

elimination

and Others

Equipment

Net sales:

Customers

1,654,437

47,210

125,795

1,827,442

-

1,827,442

Intersegment

3,656

5,704

1,205

10,565

(10,565)

-

Total

1,658,093

52,914

127,000

1,838,007

(10,565)

1,827,442

Segment profit

182,853

10,899

9,633

203,385

868

204,253

- 18 -

Three Months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (For Three Months ended December 31, 2020)

Millions of yen

Construction,

Industrial

Mining and

Retail

Corporate &

Machinery

Subtotal

Total

Utility

Finance

elimination

and Others

Equipment

Net sales:

Customers

504,095

14,760

36,738

555,593

-

555,593

Intersegment

1,120

1,999

331

3,450

(3,450)

-

Total

505,215

16,759

37,069

559,043

(3,450)

555,593

Segment profit

37,730

3,494

4,882

46,106

1,343

47,449

(For Three Months ended December 31, 2019)

Millions of yen

Construction,

Industrial

Mining and

Retail

Corporate &

Machinery

Subtotal

Total

Utility

Finance

elimination

and Others

Equipment

Net sales:

Customers

545,124

16,066

52,767

613,957

-

613,957

Intersegment

1,295

2,065

504

3,864

(3,864)

-

Total

546,419

18,131

53,271

617,821

(3,864)

613,957

Segment profit

53,020

4,089

5,594

62,703

861

63,564

Notes: 1) Business categories and principal products & services included in each operating segment are as follows:

  1. Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment
    Excavating equipment, loading equipment, grading & roadbed preparation equipment, hauling equipment, forestry equipment, tunneling machines, underground mining equipment, recycling equipment, industrial vehicles, other equipment, engines & components, casting products, and logistics
  2. Retail Finance Financing
  3. Industrial Machinery and Others

Metal forging & stamping presses, sheet-metal machines, machine tools, defense systems, temperature-control equipment, and optical machinery

2) Transfers between segments are made at estimated arm's-length prices.

- 19 -

2) Geographic Information

Net sales determined by customer location were as follows:

For Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Millions of yen

Japan

Americas

Europe &

China

Asia* &

Middle East

Total

CIS

Oceania

& Africa

FY2020

263,344

566,798

210,637

119,780

270,758

81,993

1,513,310

FY2019

285,373

718,281

269,073

115,876

344,423

94,416

1,827,442

Note: * Excluding Japan and China

For Three Months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

Millions of yen

Japan

Americas

Europe &

China

Asia* &

Middle East

Total

CIS

Oceania

& Africa

FY2020

94,632

208,518

78,412

40,776

100,038

33,217

555,593

FY2019

101,538

246,638

85,700

41,731

106,118

32,232

613,957

Note: * Excluding Japan and China

(6) Note in Case of Notable Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity

None

(end)

- 20 -

Disclaimer

Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 08:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
