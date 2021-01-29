Komatsu : FY2020 Nine months

Consolidated Statements of Income and
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income…………………………… P.13
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ……………………………………… P.17
(4) Note to the Going Concern Assumption ……………………………………… P.18
Business Segment Information ………………………………………………… P.18
Note in Case of Notable Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity …… P.20
- 4 -
Management Performance and Financial Conditions
(1) Outline of Operations and Business Results
Komatsu Ltd. ("Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together "Komatsu") have engaged in the three-yearmid-term management plan (FY2019 - 2021), "DANTOTSU Value - FORWARD Together for Sustainable Growth" for its 100th anniversary in 2021 and beyond. Under the mid-term management plan, launched in April 2019, Komatsu upholds three pillars of growth strategies of 1) value creation by means of innovation, 2) growth strategies based on business reforms, and 3) structural reforms for growth. While economic activities remain sluggish, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Komatsu will continue to make efforts for sustainable growth through a positive cycle of improving earnings and solving ESG issues into the future.
For the nine-month period (April 1- December 31, 2020) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the second year of the mid-term management plan, consolidated net sales totaled JPY 1,513.3 billion, down 17.2% from the corresponding period a year ago. In the construction, mining and utility equipment business, although demand showed steady recovery, centering on construction equipment, it remained sluggish for mining equipment in coal mines and was adversely affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As a result, sales declined from the corresponding period a year ago. In the industrial machinery and others business, demand for presses, sheet-metal machines, and machine tools was slack as affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As a result, sales fell from the corresponding period a year ago.
With respect to profits for the nine-month period under review, operating income dropped by 48.3% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY 107.5 billion. This was mainly due to reduced sales volume, and changes in the compositions of sales in the construction, mining and utility equipment business, as well as the Japanese yen's appreciation, even while Komatsu worked to reduce fixed costs. The operating income ratio decreased by 4.3 percentage points to 7.1%. Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies fell by 45.6% to JPY 103.3 billion. Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. totaled JPY 65.9 billion, down 51.2%.
Concerning its efforts to solve ESG issues, which Komatsu upholds as a new management target starting with the mid-term management plan, Komatsu was selected as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World Index (DJSI World) again, during the current fiscal year under review. Also, Komatsu was awarded as a position on this year's A List for climate change and water security by CDP, the non-profit global environmental disclosure platform. Together with its customers, Komatsu is working to realize safe, highly productive, smart and clean workplaces of the future.
- 5 -
[Consolidated Financial Highlights]
Millions of yen
Nine Months
Nine Months
ended December
ended December
Changes
31, 2020
31, 2019
1USD=JPY106.4
1USD=JPY108.9
Increase
1EUR=JPY122.1
1EUR=JPY121.0
(Decrease)
1RMB=JPY15.4
1RMB=JPY15.7
[A]
[B]
[(A-B)/B]
Net sales
1,513,310
1,827,442
(17.2%)
Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment
1,381,765
1,658,093
(16.7%)
Retail Finance
49,511
52,914
(6.4%)
Industrial Machinery and Others
102,007
127,000
(19.7%)
Elimination
(19,973)
(10,565)
-
Segment profit
108,206
204,253
(47.0%)
Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment
89,947
182,853
(50.8%)
Retail Finance
8,176
10,899
(25.0%)
Industrial Machinery and Others
8,984
9,633
(6.7%)
Corporate & elimination
1,099
868
-
Operating income
107,536
207,828
(48.3%)
Income before income taxes and equity
103,359
189,922
(45.6%)
in earnings of affiliated companies
Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.
65,976
135,268
(51.2%)
Note: Unless otherwise noted, all sales by segment in this report indicate the amounts before elimination of inter- segment transactions.
Business results by operation are described below.
Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment
For the nine-month period under review, sales of the construction, mining and utility equipment business decreased by 16.7% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY 1,381.7 billion. Segment profit fell by 50.8% to JPY 89.9 billion.
Komatsu has worked to strengthen the Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) as an effort of focus of growth strategies in the mid-term management plan, increasing the total number of AHS trucks in operation to 297 units as of December 31, 2020. In addition to mining automation, Komatsu has been working to develop an optimization platform designed to improve the safety and optimize operations at customers' mines.
With respect to the "SMARTCONSTRUCTION Digital Transformation", a solutions business for construction workplaces, Komatsu is appealing its role as a solution to help customers optimize their construction work. In Japan, Komatsu started the use of its retrofit kits, which offer ICT functions to conventional construction equipment, to mini excavators. Komatsu will continue to accelerate the speed of achieving digital transformation of construction workplaces.
As awareness for climate change has been rapidly growing around the world, Komatsu embarked on PoC (Proof of Concept) verification tests for electrification of its small and medium-sized hydraulic excavators. As part of the structural reforms for growth strategy, Komatsu Mining Corp. restructured its production sites of underground equipment for coal mining in order to adjust its production capacity to an appropriate level.
- 6 -
[Sales to Outside Customers of Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment by Region]
Millions of yen
Nine Months ended
Nine Months ended
Changes
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Increase (Decrease)
[A]
[B]
[A-B]
[(A-B)/B]
Japan
212,695
226,232
(13,537)
(6.0%)
North America
318,974
435,474
(116,500)
(26.8%)
Latin America
201,437
231,783
(30,346)
(13.1%)
Americas
520,411
667,257
(146,846)
(22.0%)
Europe
123,217
160,471
(37,254)
(23.2%)
CIS
78,753
99,984
(21,231)
(21.2%)
Europe & CIS
201,970
260,455
(58,485)
(22.5%)
China
106,106
94,153
11,953
12.7%
Asia*
86,086
159,767
(73,681)
(46.1%)
Oceania
159,407
152,427
6,980
4.6%
Asia* & Oceania
245,493
312,194
(66,701)
(21.4%)
Middle East
20,060
20,734
(674)
(3.3%)
Africa
61,674
73,412
(11,738)
(16.0%)
Middle East & Africa
81,734
94,146
(12,412)
(13.2%)
Total
1,368,409
1,654,437
(286,028)
(17.3%)
Note: *Excluding Japan and China
Komatsu's operations by region are described below.
Japan
For the nine-month period under review, sales of new equipment recovered, centering on public works, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had a small impact. Nevertheless, nine-month sales declined from the corresponding period a year ago, as adversely affected by slack private-sector construction as well as limited sales and service activities in the first six-month period.
Americas
In North America, sales dropped from the corresponding period a year ago. While demand for construction equipment was on a recovery track in the housing sector, it fell in the rental industry under slack economic activities, and the energy-related sector, which was adversely affected by declining crude prices. Demand for mining equipment also remained sluggish. In Latin America, demand for construction equipment remained steady in Brazil. However, sales declined as mainly affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, especially in the first six-month period.
Europe and CIS
In Europe, sales decreased from the corresponding period a year ago, as demand remained sluggish in the first six- month period, although demand was on a recovery track from the adverse effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the major markets of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, as well as in Italy. In CIS, sales declined, especially affected by sluggish demand for mining equipment in coal mines, while demand was steady in gold mines and that for construction equipment was on a recovery track in infrastructure development and energy- related sector.
- 7 -
China
Demand has remained steady, supported by the government's economic stimulus measures, such as infrastructure investment, after containing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As a result of steadily capturing growing demand, sales increased from the corresponding period a year ago, even while the share of sales made by domestic manufacturers increased.
Asia and Oceania
While demand showed steady recovery, centering on construction equipment, in Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, that for mining equipment remained sluggish, especially in coal mines, and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic impacted the market conditions in the region in the first six-month period. As a result, sales fell sharply from the corresponding period a year ago. In Oceania, sales increased, supported by steady demand for mining equipment in iron ore mines, as well as for construction equipment.
Middle East and Africa
In the Middle East, where market demand is on a recovery track, sales fell from the corresponding period a year ago, as demand remained slack, particularly in Saudi Arabia, largely affected by sluggish crude oil prices and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In Africa, sales dropped, as demand for construction equipment remained slack, mainly affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, while sales of mining equipment increased in Southern Africa.
Retail Finance
Revenues decreased by 6.4% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY 49.5 billion, supported by reduced assets centering on North America. Segment profit fell by 25.0% to JPY 8.1 billion, mainly reflecting adverse effects of extension of payments and revaluation of vehicles after lease use.
Industrial Machinery and Others
For the nine-month period under review, sales fell by 19.7% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY
102.0 billion. This was mainly affected by slack demand for, and delayed installation of, presses, sheet-metal machines, and machine tools at customers' overseas workplaces under the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Meanwhile, sales remained steady for Excimer laser-related business in the semiconductor market. Segment profit decreased by 6.7% to JPY 8.9 billion.
In November 2020, under the theme of "Proposing GEMBA (workplaces) of the Future", Komatsu opened the East Japan Showroom, where customers can also watch demonstrations of industrial machinery and machine tools, on the premises of the Tochigi Plant. Komatsu will make further contributions to improve customers' productivity, as it meets the diversifying needs of a changing society, by taking full advantage of its accumulated technology, knowhow and advanced technologies as the collective capabilities of the Komatsu Group.
- 8 -
(2) Financial Conditions
As of December 31, 2020, total assets decreased by JPY 60.6 billion from the previous fiscal year-end, to JPY3,592.9 billion. While inventories increased, the Japanese yen appreciated against the U.S. dollar, and receivables and cash declined, compared to the previous fiscal year-end.Interest-bearing debt decreased by JPY
95.9 billion from the previous fiscal year-end, to JPY 916.3 billion. Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity increased by JPY 27.8 billion from the previous fiscal year-end, to JPY 1,799.5 billion. As a result, Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio increased by 1.6 percentage points from the previous fiscal year-end, to 50.1%.
For the nine-month period under review, net cash provided by operating activities totaled JPY 239.3 billion, an increase of JPY 81.4 billion from the corresponding period a year ago. This increase is due to good progress made in the collection of trade notes and accounts receivable, while inventories increased. Net cash used in investing activities amounted to JPY 126.5 billion, a decrease of JPY 22.7 billion from the corresponding period a year ago, mainly due to the purchase of fixed assets. Net cash used in financing activities amounted to JPY 147.3 billion (as compared to JPY 26.2 billion provided for the corresponding period a year ago), mainly due to the repayment of debt and payment of cash dividends. After adding the effects of foreign exchange fluctuations to the total amount of each cash flow, as of December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled JPY 217.0 billion, a decrease of JPY 30.5 billion from the previous fiscal year-end.
Projection for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Komatsu makes no change in the projection of October 28, 2020, concerning consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, which are shown on page 2 of this report.
- 9 -
Others
Changes in important subsidiaries during the nine-month period under review: None
Use of simplified accounting procedures and adoption of specific accounting procedures for the preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: None
Changes in significant accounting rules, procedures and presentation and changes in significant accounting policies and estimates
Changes resulting from revisions in accounting standards, etc.: None
Changes in other matters except for a) above: None
Cautionary Statement
The announcement set forth herein contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events, including expected financial position, operating results, and business strategies. These statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "will," "believes," "should," "projects" and similar terms and expressions that identify future events or expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, and the events and results of such forward-looking assumptions cannot be assured.
Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, unanticipated changes in demand for the Company's principal products, owing to changes in the economic conditions in the Company's principal markets; changes in exchange rates or the impact of increased competition; unanticipated cost or delays encountered in achieving the Company's objectives with respect to globalized product sourcing and new Information Technology tools; uncertainties as to the results of the Company's research and development efforts and its ability to access and protect certain intellectual property rights; and, the impact of regulatory changes and accounting principles and practices.
- 10 -
Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
Assets
Millions of yen
As of December 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2020
Ratio
Ratio
(%)
(%)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
¥
217,057
¥
247,616
Time deposits
1,436
2,057
Trade notes and accounts receivable, net
688,849
744,395
Inventories
821,963
805,309
Other current assets
131,325
147,413
Total current assets
1,860,630
51.8
1,946,790
53.3
Long-term trade receivables, net
433,709
12.1
420,918
11.5
Investments
Investments in and advances to affiliated companies
37,853
38,210
Investment securities
7,750
7,328
Other
2,522
2,436
Total investments
48,125
1.3
47,974
1.3
Property, plant and equipment
765,092
21.3
757,679
20.8
- less accumulated depreciation and amortization
Operating lease right-of-use assets
54,483
1.5
53,454
1.5
Goodwill
160,069
4.5
157,521
4.3
Other intangible assets
163,284
4.5
162,062
4.4
- less accumulated amortization
Deferred income taxes and other assets
107,602
3.0
107,288
2.9
Total
¥
3,592,994
100.0
¥
3,653,686
100.0
- 11 -
Liabilities and Equity
Millions of yen
As of December 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2020
Ratio
Ratio
(%)
(%)
Current liabilities
Short-term debt
¥
307,336
¥
483,658
Current maturities of long-term debt
92,187
118,880
Trade notes, bills and accounts payable
217,914
220,160
Income taxes payable
25,075
23,169
Current operating lease liabilities
14,777
14,933
Other current liabilities
304,600
297,825
Total current liabilities
961,889
26.8
1,158,625
31.7
Long-term liabilities
Long-term debt
516,862
409,840
Liability for pension and retirement benefits
93,589
96,392
Long-term operating lease liabilities
39,918
38,624
Deferred income taxes and other liabilities
88,611
93,980
Total long-term liabilities
738,980
20.5
638,836
17.5
Total liabilities
1,700,869
47.3
1,797,461
49.2
Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity
Common stock
69,037
68,689
Capital surplus
136,262
136,459
Retained earnings:
Appropriated for legal reserve
47,378
46,813
Unappropriated
1,710,653
1,699,477
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(114,896)
(130,666)
Treasury stock
(48,934)
(49,166)
Total Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity
1,799,500
50.1
1,771,606
48.5
Noncontrolling interests
92,625
2.6
84,619
2.3
Total equity
1,892,125
52.7
1,856,225
50.8
Total
¥
3,592,994
100.0
¥
3,653,686
100.0
- 12 -
Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Nine months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
Consolidated Statements of Income
Millions of yen except per share amounts
Nine Months ended
Nine Months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Ratio
Ratio
(%)
(%)
Net sales
¥
1,513,310
100.0
¥
1,827,442
100.0
Cost of sales
1,109,060
73.3
1,296,944
71.0
Selling, general and administrative expenses
296,044
19.6
326,245
17.9
Other operating income (expenses), net
(670)
(0.0)
3,575
0.2
Operating income
107,536
7.1
207,828
11.4
Other income (expenses), net
Interest and dividend income
3,476
0.2
5,403
0.3
Interest expense
(10,566)
(0.7)
(18,892)
(1.0)
Other, net
2,913
0.2
(4,417)
(0.2)
Total other income (expenses), net
(4,177)
(0.3)
(17,906)
(1.0)
Income before income taxes and equity
103,359
6.8
189,922
10.4
in earnings of affiliated companies
Income taxes
30,946
2.0
49,871
2.7
Income before equity in earnings of affiliated
72,413
4.8
140,051
7.7
companies
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
2,174
0.1
2,717
0.1
Net income
74,587
4.9
142,768
7.8
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling
8,611
0.6
7,500
0.4
interests
Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.
¥
65,976
4.4
¥
135,268
7.4
Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.
per share (Yen)
Basic
¥
69.83
¥
143.27
Diluted
¥
69.80
¥
143.15
- 13 -
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Millions of yen
Nine Months ended
Nine Months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Net income
¥
74,587
¥
142,768
Other comprehensive income (loss), for the period,
net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments
17,626
(43,371)
Pension liability adjustments
827
399
Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on derivative
390
(430)
instruments
Total other comprehensive income (loss), for the
18,843
(43,402)
period, net of tax
Comprehensive income
93,430
99,366
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to
11,684
4,286
noncontrolling interests
Comprehensive income attributable
¥
81,746
¥
95,080
to Komatsu Ltd.
- 14 -
Three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
Consolidated Statements of Income
Millions of yen except per share amounts
Three Months ended
Three Months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Ratio
Ratio
(%)
(%)
Net sales
¥
555,593
100.0
¥
613,957
100.0
Cost of sales
409,248
73.7
441,626
71.9
Selling, general and administrative expenses
98,896
17.8
108,767
17.7
Other operating income (expenses), net
(255)
(0.0)
2,282
0.4
Operating income
47,194
8.5
65,846
10.7
Other income (expenses), net
Interest and dividend income
1,062
0.2
1,671
0.3
Interest expense
(3,160)
(0.6)
(5,784)
(0.9)
Other, net
(267)
(0.0)
(23)
(0.0)
Total other income (expenses), net
(2,365)
(0.4)
(4,136)
(0.7)
Income before income taxes and equity
44,829
8.1
61,710
10.1
in earnings of affiliated companies
Income taxes
13,848
2.5
14,253
2.3
Income before equity in earnings of affiliated
30,981
5.6
47,457
7.7
companies
Equity in earnings of affiliated companies
985
0.2
987
0.2
Net income
31,966
5.8
48,444
7.9
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling
3,284
0.6
3,238
0.5
interests
Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.
¥
28,682
5.2
¥
45,206
7.4
Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.
per share (Yen)
Basic
¥
30.35
¥
47.87
Diluted
¥
30.34
¥
47.83
- 15 -
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Millions of yen
Three Months ended
Three Months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Net income
¥
31,966
¥
48,444
Other comprehensive income (loss), for the period,
net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustments
11,120
22,843
Pension liability adjustments
340
254
Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on derivative
138
801
instruments
Total other comprehensive income (loss), for the
11,598
23,898
period, net of tax
Comprehensive income
43,564
72,342
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to
4,369
4,647
noncontrolling interests
Comprehensive income attributable
¥
39,195
¥
67,695
to Komatsu Ltd.
- 16 -
(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Millions of yen
Nine Months ended
Nine Months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Operating activities
¥
74,587
Net income
¥
142,768
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used
in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
98,266
97,221
Deferred income taxes
(2,470)
2,439
Impairment loss and net loss (gain) on valuation of investment
16
(236)
securities
Net loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets
(239)
(3,759)
Loss on disposal of fixed assets
1,730
2,465
Pension and retirement benefits, net
(1,650)
(1,566)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
39,646
30,046
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(15,889)
(84,027)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(3,212)
(33,018)
Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable
887
(20,730)
Other, net
47,710
26,354
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
239,382
157,957
Investing activities
(137,239)
Capital expenditures
(139,560)
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
10,520
11,881
Proceeds from sale of investment securities
21
844
Purchases of investment securities
(601)
(492)
Acquisition of subsidiaries and equity investees, net of cash
(1,717)
(21,646)
acquired
Other, net
2,461
(340)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(126,555)
(149,313)
Financing activities
Proceeds from debt issued (Original maturities greater than three
564,126
363,503
months)
Payment on debt (Original maturities greater than three months)
(576,116)
(310,560)
Short-term debt, net (Original maturities three months or less)
(76,556)
85,778
Dividends paid
(53,878)
(107,687)
Other, net
(4,900)
(4,786)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(147,324)
26,248
Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
3,938
275
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(30,559)
35,167
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
247,616
148,479
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
¥
217,057
¥
183,646
- 17 -
(4) Note to the Going Concern Assumption
None
(5) Business Segment Information
1) Information by Operating Segments
Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019
(For Nine Months ended December 31, 2020)
Millions of yen
Construction,
Industrial
Mining and
Retail
Corporate &
Machinery
Subtotal
Total
Utility
Finance
elimination
and Others
Equipment
Net sales:
Customers
1,368,409
43,688
101,213
1,513,310
-
1,513,310
Intersegment
13,356
5,823
794
19,973
(19,973)
-
Total
1,381,765
49,511
102,007
1,533,283
(19,973)
1,513,310
Segment profit
89,947
8,176
8,984
107,107
1,099
108,206
(For Nine Months ended December 31, 2019)
Millions of yen
Construction,
Industrial
Mining and
Retail
Corporate &
Machinery
Subtotal
Total
Utility
Finance
elimination
and Others
Equipment
Net sales:
Customers
1,654,437
47,210
125,795
1,827,442
-
1,827,442
Intersegment
3,656
5,704
1,205
10,565
(10,565)
-
Total
1,658,093
52,914
127,000
1,838,007
(10,565)
1,827,442
Segment profit
182,853
10,899
9,633
203,385
868
204,253
- 18 -
Three Months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (For Three Months ended December 31, 2020)
Millions of yen
Construction,
Industrial
Mining and
Retail
Corporate &
Machinery
Subtotal
Total
Utility
Finance
elimination
and Others
Equipment
Net sales:
Customers
504,095
14,760
36,738
555,593
-
555,593
Intersegment
1,120
1,999
331
3,450
(3,450)
-
Total
505,215
16,759
37,069
559,043
(3,450)
555,593
Segment profit
37,730
3,494
4,882
46,106
1,343
47,449
(For Three Months ended December 31, 2019)
Millions of yen
Construction,
Industrial
Mining and
Retail
Corporate &
Machinery
Subtotal
Total
Utility
Finance
elimination
and Others
Equipment
Net sales:
Customers
545,124
16,066
52,767
613,957
-
613,957
Intersegment
1,295
2,065
504
3,864
(3,864)
-
Total
546,419
18,131
53,271
617,821
(3,864)
613,957
Segment profit
53,020
4,089
5,594
62,703
861
63,564
Notes: 1) Business categories and principal products & services included in each operating segment are as follows: