Komatsu : FY2020 Nine months 01/29/2021 | 03:30am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Komatsu Ltd. Corporate Communications Dept. Tel: +81-(0)3-5561-2616 Date: January 29, 2021 URL: https://home.komatsu/en/ Consolidated Business Results for Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (U.S. GAAP) 1. Results for Nine Months Ended December 31, 2020 (Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen) (1) Consolidated Financial Highlights Millions of yen except per share amounts Nine Months ended Nine Months ended Changes December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Increase (Decrease) [A] [B] [A-B] [(A-B)/B] Net sales 1,513,310 1,827,442 (314,132) (17.2%) Operating income 107,536 207,828 (100,292) (48.3%) Income before income taxes and equity 103,359 189,922 (86,563) (45.6%) in earnings of affiliated companies Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. 65,976 135,268 (69,292) (51.2%) Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. per share (Yen) Basic ¥69.83 ¥143.27 ¥(73.44) Diluted ¥69.80 ¥143.15 ¥(73.35) Note: Comprehensive income for nine months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 2020: 93,430 millions of yen, down 6.0% from 2019 2019: 99,366 millions of yen, down 38.7% from 2018 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Millions of yen except per share amounts As of December 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2020 Total assets 3,592,994 3,653,686 Total equity 1,892,125 1,856,225 Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity 1,799,500 1,771,606 Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio 50.1% 48.5% Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity per share (Yen) ¥1,904.04 ¥1,875.47 - 1 - 2. Dividends (For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2020 and ending March 31, 2021) Yen The entire FY ending March 31, 2021 The entire FY ended Results 2021 Projections March 31, 2020 First quarter period - - Second quarter period 18.00 55.00 Third quarter period - - Year-end 25.00 39.00 Total 43.00 94.00 Note: Changes in the projected cash dividend as of January 29, 2021: None 3. Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) Millions of yen except per share amounts 2021 Changes Increase (Decrease) Net sales 2,119,000 (13.3%) Operating income 134,000 (46.6%) Income before income taxes and equity 127,000 (43.1%) in earnings of affiliated companies Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. 80,000 (48.0%) Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. ¥84.67 per share - Basic (Yen) Notes: 1) Changes in the projected consolidated business results as of January 29, 2021: None Percentages shown above represent the rates of change compared with the corresponding period a year ago. 4. Others Changes in important subsidiaries during the nine-month period under review: None Use of simplified accounting procedures and adoption of specific accounting procedures for the preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: None Changes in significant accounting rules, procedures and presentation and changes in significant accounting policies and estimates Changes resulting from revisions in accounting standards, etc.: None Changes in other matters except for 1) above: None - 2 - (4) Number of common shares outstanding 1) The numbers of common shares issued (including treasury stock) were as follows: As of December 31, 2020: 972,887,610 shares As of March 31, 2020: 972,581,230 shares 2) The numbers of shares of treasury were as follows: As of December 31, 2020: 27,792,138 shares As of March 31, 2020: 27,959,273 shares The weighted average numbers of common shares outstanding were as follows: Nine months ended December 31, 2020: 944,121,075 shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2019: 943,730,719 shares [Reference] Results for Three Months ended December 31, 2020 Millions of yen except per share amounts Three Months Three Months Changes ended December ended December Increase (Decrease) 31, 2020 31, 2019 [A] [B] [A-B] [(A-B)/B] Net sales 555,593 613,957 (58,364) (9.5%) Operating income 47,194 65,846 (18,652) (28.3%) Income before income taxes and equity 44,829 61,710 (16,881) (27.4%) in earnings of affiliated companies Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. 28,682 45,206 (16,524) (36.6%) Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. per share (Yen) Basic ¥30.35 ¥47.87 ¥(17.52) Diluted ¥30.34 ¥47.83 ¥(17.49) - 3 - Appendix Management Performance and Financial Conditions Outline of Operations and Business Results …………..………………………. P.5 Financial Conditions ……………………………………………..……………. P.9 Projection for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 ……………………….. P.9 Others…………….………………………..…………………………………… P.10 Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated Balance Sheets …………………………………………………… P.11 Consolidated Statements of Income and

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income…………………………… P.13 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ……………………………………… P.17 (4) Note to the Going Concern Assumption ……………………………………… P.18 Business Segment Information ………………………………………………… P.18 Note in Case of Notable Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity …… P.20 - 4 - Management Performance and Financial Conditions (1) Outline of Operations and Business Results Komatsu Ltd. ("Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together "Komatsu") have engaged in the three-yearmid-term management plan (FY2019 - 2021), "DANTOTSU Value - FORWARD Together for Sustainable Growth" for its 100th anniversary in 2021 and beyond. Under the mid-term management plan, launched in April 2019, Komatsu upholds three pillars of growth strategies of 1) value creation by means of innovation, 2) growth strategies based on business reforms, and 3) structural reforms for growth. While economic activities remain sluggish, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Komatsu will continue to make efforts for sustainable growth through a positive cycle of improving earnings and solving ESG issues into the future. For the nine-month period (April 1- December 31, 2020) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, the second year of the mid-term management plan, consolidated net sales totaled JPY 1,513.3 billion, down 17.2% from the corresponding period a year ago. In the construction, mining and utility equipment business, although demand showed steady recovery, centering on construction equipment, it remained sluggish for mining equipment in coal mines and was adversely affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As a result, sales declined from the corresponding period a year ago. In the industrial machinery and others business, demand for presses, sheet-metal machines, and machine tools was slack as affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As a result, sales fell from the corresponding period a year ago. With respect to profits for the nine-month period under review, operating income dropped by 48.3% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY 107.5 billion. This was mainly due to reduced sales volume, and changes in the compositions of sales in the construction, mining and utility equipment business, as well as the Japanese yen's appreciation, even while Komatsu worked to reduce fixed costs. The operating income ratio decreased by 4.3 percentage points to 7.1%. Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies fell by 45.6% to JPY 103.3 billion. Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. totaled JPY 65.9 billion, down 51.2%. Concerning its efforts to solve ESG issues, which Komatsu upholds as a new management target starting with the mid-term management plan, Komatsu was selected as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World Index (DJSI World) again, during the current fiscal year under review. Also, Komatsu was awarded as a position on this year's A List for climate change and water security by CDP, the non-profit global environmental disclosure platform. Together with its customers, Komatsu is working to realize safe, highly productive, smart and clean workplaces of the future. - 5 - [Consolidated Financial Highlights] Millions of yen Nine Months Nine Months ended December ended December Changes 31, 2020 31, 2019 1USD=JPY106.4 1USD=JPY108.9 Increase 1EUR=JPY122.1 1EUR=JPY121.0 (Decrease) 1RMB=JPY15.4 1RMB=JPY15.7 [A] [B] [(A-B)/B] Net sales 1,513,310 1,827,442 (17.2%) Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment 1,381,765 1,658,093 (16.7%) Retail Finance 49,511 52,914 (6.4%) Industrial Machinery and Others 102,007 127,000 (19.7%) Elimination (19,973) (10,565) - Segment profit 108,206 204,253 (47.0%) Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment 89,947 182,853 (50.8%) Retail Finance 8,176 10,899 (25.0%) Industrial Machinery and Others 8,984 9,633 (6.7%) Corporate & elimination 1,099 868 - Operating income 107,536 207,828 (48.3%) Income before income taxes and equity 103,359 189,922 (45.6%) in earnings of affiliated companies Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. 65,976 135,268 (51.2%) Note: Unless otherwise noted, all sales by segment in this report indicate the amounts before elimination of inter- segment transactions. Business results by operation are described below. Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment For the nine-month period under review, sales of the construction, mining and utility equipment business decreased by 16.7% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY 1,381.7 billion. Segment profit fell by 50.8% to JPY 89.9 billion. Komatsu has worked to strengthen the Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) as an effort of focus of growth strategies in the mid-term management plan, increasing the total number of AHS trucks in operation to 297 units as of December 31, 2020. In addition to mining automation, Komatsu has been working to develop an optimization platform designed to improve the safety and optimize operations at customers' mines. With respect to the "SMARTCONSTRUCTION Digital Transformation", a solutions business for construction workplaces, Komatsu is appealing its role as a solution to help customers optimize their construction work. In Japan, Komatsu started the use of its retrofit kits, which offer ICT functions to conventional construction equipment, to mini excavators. Komatsu will continue to accelerate the speed of achieving digital transformation of construction workplaces. As awareness for climate change has been rapidly growing around the world, Komatsu embarked on PoC (Proof of Concept) verification tests for electrification of its small and medium-sized hydraulic excavators. As part of the structural reforms for growth strategy, Komatsu Mining Corp. restructured its production sites of underground equipment for coal mining in order to adjust its production capacity to an appropriate level. - 6 - [Sales to Outside Customers of Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment by Region] Millions of yen Nine Months ended Nine Months ended Changes December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Increase (Decrease) [A] [B] [A-B] [(A-B)/B] Japan 212,695 226,232 (13,537) (6.0%) North America 318,974 435,474 (116,500) (26.8%) Latin America 201,437 231,783 (30,346) (13.1%) Americas 520,411 667,257 (146,846) (22.0%) Europe 123,217 160,471 (37,254) (23.2%) CIS 78,753 99,984 (21,231) (21.2%) Europe & CIS 201,970 260,455 (58,485) (22.5%) China 106,106 94,153 11,953 12.7% Asia* 86,086 159,767 (73,681) (46.1%) Oceania 159,407 152,427 6,980 4.6% Asia* & Oceania 245,493 312,194 (66,701) (21.4%) Middle East 20,060 20,734 (674) (3.3%) Africa 61,674 73,412 (11,738) (16.0%) Middle East & Africa 81,734 94,146 (12,412) (13.2%) Total 1,368,409 1,654,437 (286,028) (17.3%) Note: *Excluding Japan and China Komatsu's operations by region are described below. Japan For the nine-month period under review, sales of new equipment recovered, centering on public works, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic had a small impact. Nevertheless, nine-month sales declined from the corresponding period a year ago, as adversely affected by slack private-sector construction as well as limited sales and service activities in the first six-month period. Americas In North America, sales dropped from the corresponding period a year ago. While demand for construction equipment was on a recovery track in the housing sector, it fell in the rental industry under slack economic activities, and the energy-related sector, which was adversely affected by declining crude prices. Demand for mining equipment also remained sluggish. In Latin America, demand for construction equipment remained steady in Brazil. However, sales declined as mainly affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, especially in the first six-month period. Europe and CIS In Europe, sales decreased from the corresponding period a year ago, as demand remained sluggish in the first six- month period, although demand was on a recovery track from the adverse effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the major markets of Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, as well as in Italy. In CIS, sales declined, especially affected by sluggish demand for mining equipment in coal mines, while demand was steady in gold mines and that for construction equipment was on a recovery track in infrastructure development and energy- related sector. - 7 - China Demand has remained steady, supported by the government's economic stimulus measures, such as infrastructure investment, after containing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. As a result of steadily capturing growing demand, sales increased from the corresponding period a year ago, even while the share of sales made by domestic manufacturers increased. Asia and Oceania While demand showed steady recovery, centering on construction equipment, in Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, that for mining equipment remained sluggish, especially in coal mines, and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic impacted the market conditions in the region in the first six-month period. As a result, sales fell sharply from the corresponding period a year ago. In Oceania, sales increased, supported by steady demand for mining equipment in iron ore mines, as well as for construction equipment. Middle East and Africa In the Middle East, where market demand is on a recovery track, sales fell from the corresponding period a year ago, as demand remained slack, particularly in Saudi Arabia, largely affected by sluggish crude oil prices and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In Africa, sales dropped, as demand for construction equipment remained slack, mainly affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, while sales of mining equipment increased in Southern Africa. Retail Finance Revenues decreased by 6.4% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY 49.5 billion, supported by reduced assets centering on North America. Segment profit fell by 25.0% to JPY 8.1 billion, mainly reflecting adverse effects of extension of payments and revaluation of vehicles after lease use. Industrial Machinery and Others For the nine-month period under review, sales fell by 19.7% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY 102.0 billion. This was mainly affected by slack demand for, and delayed installation of, presses, sheet-metal machines, and machine tools at customers' overseas workplaces under the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Meanwhile, sales remained steady for Excimer laser-related business in the semiconductor market. Segment profit decreased by 6.7% to JPY 8.9 billion. In November 2020, under the theme of "Proposing GEMBA (workplaces) of the Future", Komatsu opened the East Japan Showroom, where customers can also watch demonstrations of industrial machinery and machine tools, on the premises of the Tochigi Plant. Komatsu will make further contributions to improve customers' productivity, as it meets the diversifying needs of a changing society, by taking full advantage of its accumulated technology, knowhow and advanced technologies as the collective capabilities of the Komatsu Group. - 8 - (2) Financial Conditions As of December 31, 2020, total assets decreased by JPY 60.6 billion from the previous fiscal year-end, to JPY3,592.9 billion. While inventories increased, the Japanese yen appreciated against the U.S. dollar, and receivables and cash declined, compared to the previous fiscal year-end.Interest-bearing debt decreased by JPY 95.9 billion from the previous fiscal year-end, to JPY 916.3 billion. Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity increased by JPY 27.8 billion from the previous fiscal year-end, to JPY 1,799.5 billion. As a result, Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio increased by 1.6 percentage points from the previous fiscal year-end, to 50.1%. For the nine-month period under review, net cash provided by operating activities totaled JPY 239.3 billion, an increase of JPY 81.4 billion from the corresponding period a year ago. This increase is due to good progress made in the collection of trade notes and accounts receivable, while inventories increased. Net cash used in investing activities amounted to JPY 126.5 billion, a decrease of JPY 22.7 billion from the corresponding period a year ago, mainly due to the purchase of fixed assets. Net cash used in financing activities amounted to JPY 147.3 billion (as compared to JPY 26.2 billion provided for the corresponding period a year ago), mainly due to the repayment of debt and payment of cash dividends. After adding the effects of foreign exchange fluctuations to the total amount of each cash flow, as of December 31, 2020, cash and cash equivalents totaled JPY 217.0 billion, a decrease of JPY 30.5 billion from the previous fiscal year-end. Projection for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021) Komatsu makes no change in the projection of October 28, 2020, concerning consolidated business results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, which are shown on page 2 of this report. - 9 - Others Changes in important subsidiaries during the nine-month period under review: None Use of simplified accounting procedures and adoption of specific accounting procedures for the preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: None Changes in significant accounting rules, procedures and presentation and changes in significant accounting policies and estimates Changes resulting from revisions in accounting standards, etc.: None Changes in other matters except for a) above: None Cautionary Statement The announcement set forth herein contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events, including expected financial position, operating results, and business strategies. These statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "will," "believes," "should," "projects" and similar terms and expressions that identify future events or expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, and the events and results of such forward-looking assumptions cannot be assured. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, unanticipated changes in demand for the Company's principal products, owing to changes in the economic conditions in the Company's principal markets; changes in exchange rates or the impact of increased competition; unanticipated cost or delays encountered in achieving the Company's objectives with respect to globalized product sourcing and new Information Technology tools; uncertainties as to the results of the Company's research and development efforts and its ability to access and protect certain intellectual property rights; and, the impact of regulatory changes and accounting principles and practices. - 10 - Consolidated Financial Statements (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets Assets Millions of yen As of December 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2020 Ratio Ratio (%) (%) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents ¥ 217,057 ¥ 247,616 Time deposits 1,436 2,057 Trade notes and accounts receivable, net 688,849 744,395 Inventories 821,963 805,309 Other current assets 131,325 147,413 Total current assets 1,860,630 51.8 1,946,790 53.3 Long-term trade receivables, net 433,709 12.1 420,918 11.5 Investments Investments in and advances to affiliated companies 37,853 38,210 Investment securities 7,750 7,328 Other 2,522 2,436 Total investments 48,125 1.3 47,974 1.3 Property, plant and equipment 765,092 21.3 757,679 20.8 - less accumulated depreciation and amortization Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,483 1.5 53,454 1.5 Goodwill 160,069 4.5 157,521 4.3 Other intangible assets 163,284 4.5 162,062 4.4 - less accumulated amortization Deferred income taxes and other assets 107,602 3.0 107,288 2.9 Total ¥ 3,592,994 100.0 ¥ 3,653,686 100.0 - 11 - Liabilities and Equity Millions of yen As of December 31, 2020 As of March 31, 2020 Ratio Ratio (%) (%) Current liabilities Short-term debt ¥ 307,336 ¥ 483,658 Current maturities of long-term debt 92,187 118,880 Trade notes, bills and accounts payable 217,914 220,160 Income taxes payable 25,075 23,169 Current operating lease liabilities 14,777 14,933 Other current liabilities 304,600 297,825 Total current liabilities 961,889 26.8 1,158,625 31.7 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 516,862 409,840 Liability for pension and retirement benefits 93,589 96,392 Long-term operating lease liabilities 39,918 38,624 Deferred income taxes and other liabilities 88,611 93,980 Total long-term liabilities 738,980 20.5 638,836 17.5 Total liabilities 1,700,869 47.3 1,797,461 49.2 Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity Common stock 69,037 68,689 Capital surplus 136,262 136,459 Retained earnings: Appropriated for legal reserve 47,378 46,813 Unappropriated 1,710,653 1,699,477 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (114,896) (130,666) Treasury stock (48,934) (49,166) Total Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity 1,799,500 50.1 1,771,606 48.5 Noncontrolling interests 92,625 2.6 84,619 2.3 Total equity 1,892,125 52.7 1,856,225 50.8 Total ¥ 3,592,994 100.0 ¥ 3,653,686 100.0 - 12 - Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Nine months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 Consolidated Statements of Income Millions of yen except per share amounts Nine Months ended Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Ratio Ratio (%) (%) Net sales ¥ 1,513,310 100.0 ¥ 1,827,442 100.0 Cost of sales 1,109,060 73.3 1,296,944 71.0 Selling, general and administrative expenses 296,044 19.6 326,245 17.9 Other operating income (expenses), net (670) (0.0) 3,575 0.2 Operating income 107,536 7.1 207,828 11.4 Other income (expenses), net Interest and dividend income 3,476 0.2 5,403 0.3 Interest expense (10,566) (0.7) (18,892) (1.0) Other, net 2,913 0.2 (4,417) (0.2) Total other income (expenses), net (4,177) (0.3) (17,906) (1.0) Income before income taxes and equity 103,359 6.8 189,922 10.4 in earnings of affiliated companies Income taxes 30,946 2.0 49,871 2.7 Income before equity in earnings of affiliated 72,413 4.8 140,051 7.7 companies Equity in earnings of affiliated companies 2,174 0.1 2,717 0.1 Net income 74,587 4.9 142,768 7.8 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling 8,611 0.6 7,500 0.4 interests Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. ¥ 65,976 4.4 ¥ 135,268 7.4 Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. per share (Yen) Basic ¥ 69.83 ¥ 143.27 Diluted ¥ 69.80 ¥ 143.15 - 13 - Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Millions of yen Nine Months ended Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net income ¥ 74,587 ¥ 142,768 Other comprehensive income (loss), for the period, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 17,626 (43,371) Pension liability adjustments 827 399 Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on derivative 390 (430) instruments Total other comprehensive income (loss), for the 18,843 (43,402) period, net of tax Comprehensive income 93,430 99,366 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to 11,684 4,286 noncontrolling interests Comprehensive income attributable ¥ 81,746 ¥ 95,080 to Komatsu Ltd. - 14 - Three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 Consolidated Statements of Income Millions of yen except per share amounts Three Months ended Three Months ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Ratio Ratio (%) (%) Net sales ¥ 555,593 100.0 ¥ 613,957 100.0 Cost of sales 409,248 73.7 441,626 71.9 Selling, general and administrative expenses 98,896 17.8 108,767 17.7 Other operating income (expenses), net (255) (0.0) 2,282 0.4 Operating income 47,194 8.5 65,846 10.7 Other income (expenses), net Interest and dividend income 1,062 0.2 1,671 0.3 Interest expense (3,160) (0.6) (5,784) (0.9) Other, net (267) (0.0) (23) (0.0) Total other income (expenses), net (2,365) (0.4) (4,136) (0.7) Income before income taxes and equity 44,829 8.1 61,710 10.1 in earnings of affiliated companies Income taxes 13,848 2.5 14,253 2.3 Income before equity in earnings of affiliated 30,981 5.6 47,457 7.7 companies Equity in earnings of affiliated companies 985 0.2 987 0.2 Net income 31,966 5.8 48,444 7.9 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling 3,284 0.6 3,238 0.5 interests Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. ¥ 28,682 5.2 ¥ 45,206 7.4 Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. per share (Yen) Basic ¥ 30.35 ¥ 47.87 Diluted ¥ 30.34 ¥ 47.83 - 15 - Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Millions of yen Three Months ended Three Months ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Net income ¥ 31,966 ¥ 48,444 Other comprehensive income (loss), for the period, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 11,120 22,843 Pension liability adjustments 340 254 Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on derivative 138 801 instruments Total other comprehensive income (loss), for the 11,598 23,898 period, net of tax Comprehensive income 43,564 72,342 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to 4,369 4,647 noncontrolling interests Comprehensive income attributable ¥ 39,195 ¥ 67,695 to Komatsu Ltd. - 16 - (3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Millions of yen Nine Months ended Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Operating activities ¥ 74,587 Net income ¥ 142,768 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 98,266 97,221 Deferred income taxes (2,470) 2,439 Impairment loss and net loss (gain) on valuation of investment 16 (236) securities Net loss (gain) on sale of fixed assets (239) (3,759) Loss on disposal of fixed assets 1,730 2,465 Pension and retirement benefits, net (1,650) (1,566) Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables 39,646 30,046 Decrease (increase) in inventories (15,889) (84,027) Increase (decrease) in trade payables (3,212) (33,018) Increase (decrease) in income taxes payable 887 (20,730) Other, net 47,710 26,354 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 239,382 157,957 Investing activities (137,239) Capital expenditures (139,560) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 10,520 11,881 Proceeds from sale of investment securities 21 844 Purchases of investment securities (601) (492) Acquisition of subsidiaries and equity investees, net of cash (1,717) (21,646) acquired Other, net 2,461 (340) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (126,555) (149,313) Financing activities Proceeds from debt issued (Original maturities greater than three 564,126 363,503 months) Payment on debt (Original maturities greater than three months) (576,116) (310,560) Short-term debt, net (Original maturities three months or less) (76,556) 85,778 Dividends paid (53,878) (107,687) Other, net (4,900) (4,786) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (147,324) 26,248 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents 3,938 275 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (30,559) 35,167 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 247,616 148,479 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period ¥ 217,057 ¥ 183,646 - 17 - (4) Note to the Going Concern Assumption None (5) Business Segment Information 1) Information by Operating Segments Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (For Nine Months ended December 31, 2020) Millions of yen Construction, Industrial Mining and Retail Corporate & Machinery Subtotal Total Utility Finance elimination and Others Equipment Net sales: Customers 1,368,409 43,688 101,213 1,513,310 - 1,513,310 Intersegment 13,356 5,823 794 19,973 (19,973) - Total 1,381,765 49,511 102,007 1,533,283 (19,973) 1,513,310 Segment profit 89,947 8,176 8,984 107,107 1,099 108,206 (For Nine Months ended December 31, 2019) Millions of yen Construction, Industrial Mining and Retail Corporate & Machinery Subtotal Total Utility Finance elimination and Others Equipment Net sales: Customers 1,654,437 47,210 125,795 1,827,442 - 1,827,442 Intersegment 3,656 5,704 1,205 10,565 (10,565) - Total 1,658,093 52,914 127,000 1,838,007 (10,565) 1,827,442 Segment profit 182,853 10,899 9,633 203,385 868 204,253 - 18 - Three Months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (For Three Months ended December 31, 2020) Millions of yen Construction, Industrial Mining and Retail Corporate & Machinery Subtotal Total Utility Finance elimination and Others Equipment Net sales: Customers 504,095 14,760 36,738 555,593 - 555,593 Intersegment 1,120 1,999 331 3,450 (3,450) - Total 505,215 16,759 37,069 559,043 (3,450) 555,593 Segment profit 37,730 3,494 4,882 46,106 1,343 47,449 (For Three Months ended December 31, 2019) Millions of yen Construction, Industrial Mining and Retail Corporate & Machinery Subtotal Total Utility Finance elimination and Others Equipment Net sales: Customers 545,124 16,066 52,767 613,957 - 613,957 Intersegment 1,295 2,065 504 3,864 (3,864) - Total 546,419 18,131 53,271 617,821 (3,864) 613,957 Segment profit 53,020 4,089 5,594 62,703 861 63,564 Notes: 1) Business categories and principal products & services included in each operating segment are as follows: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment

Excavating equipment, loading equipment, grading & roadbed preparation equipment, hauling equipment, forestry equipment, tunneling machines, underground mining equipment, recycling equipment, industrial vehicles, other equipment, engines & components, casting products, and logistics Retail Finance Financing Industrial Machinery and Others Metal forging & stamping presses, sheet-metal machines, machine tools, defense systems, temperature-control equipment, and optical machinery 2) Transfers between segments are made at estimated arm's-length prices. - 19 - 2) Geographic Information Net sales determined by customer location were as follows: For Nine Months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 Millions of yen Japan Americas Europe & China Asia* & Middle East Total CIS Oceania & Africa FY2020 263,344 566,798 210,637 119,780 270,758 81,993 1,513,310 FY2019 285,373 718,281 269,073 115,876 344,423 94,416 1,827,442 Note: * Excluding Japan and China For Three Months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 Millions of yen Japan Americas Europe & China Asia* & Middle East Total CIS Oceania & Africa FY2020 94,632 208,518 78,412 40,776 100,038 33,217 555,593 FY2019 101,538 246,638 85,700 41,731 106,118 32,232 613,957 Note: * Excluding Japan and China (6) Note in Case of Notable Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity None (end) - 20 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 08:29:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about KOMATSU LTD. 03:30a KOMATSU : FY2020 Nine months PU 01:23a KOMATSU : Consolidated Business Results for Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ended.. PU 01/25 JOINT POC VERIFICATION TESTS TO STAR : Announcing Collaboration with Proterra of.. PU 01/11 KOMATSU : announces closure of Bluefield plant ーCompany shifting work to .. PU 2020 KOMATSU : Announcement Concerning the Sale of Shares Held by Untraceable Shareho.. PU 2020 KOMATSU : recognized with prestigious double ‘A' score for global climate .. PU 2020 Larsen & Toubro Gets Orders for 90 Units of Komatsu Mining Equipment MT 2020 China construction machinery industry cheers strong 2020 sales but outlook un.. RE 2020 Larsen & Toubro Secures Order from Tata Steel; Shares Surge MT 2020 KOMATSU : 2nd Quarter Report FY2020（377 KB） PU

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 2 111 B 20 193 M 20 193 M Net income 2021 90 201 M 863 M 863 M Net Debt 2021 647 B 6 187 M 6 187 M P/E ratio 2021 30,1x Yield 2021 1,55% Capitalization 2 735 B 26 214 M 26 157 M EV / Sales 2021 1,60x EV / Sales 2022 1,43x Nbr of Employees 62 823 Free-Float 96,5% Chart KOMATSU LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends KOMATSU LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 16 Average target price 2 930,67 JPY Last Close Price 2 892,50 JPY Spread / Highest target 27,9% Spread / Average Target 1,32% Spread / Lowest Target -30,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Hiroyuki Ogawa President, CEO & Representative Director Tetsuji Ohashi Chairman Takeshi Horikoshi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer Yuichi Iwamoto Chief Technical Officer Kunio Noji Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) KOMATSU LTD. 2.66% 26 214 PACCAR, INC. 8.43% 32 424 KUBOTA CORPORATION 5.15% 27 133 EPIROC AB 9.36% 22 983 KNORR-BREMSE AG -0.50% 21 717 CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. 1.40% 17 594