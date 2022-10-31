Komatsu : FY2022 Six months

Management Performance and Financial Conditions

(1) Outline of Operations and Business Results

Komatsu Ltd. ("Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together "Komatsu") embarked on the three-year,mid-term management plan, "DANTOTSU Value - Together, to 'The Next' for sustainable growth", in April 2022 to create new values for the next 100 years. Under this management plan for the target fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Komatsu upholds three pillars of growth strategies of 1) Accelerate growth by means of innovation, 2) Maximize earnings power, and 3) Enhance corporate resilience. Komatsu will continue to emphasize the previous plan's sustainability management. In that plan, we work for sustainable growth through a positive cycle for improvement of earnings and ESG resolutions, thereby working to build an operational structure that is resilient to changes in demand.

For the first six-month period (April 1- September 30, 2022) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the first year of the mid-term management plan, consolidated net sales totaled JPY 1,618.7 billion, up 25.3% from the corresponding period a year ago. In the construction, mining and utility equipment business, demand for both construction and mining equipment expanded, especially in North America and Asia. While supply chain disruptions brought about some adverse effects on its production and sales, Komatsu steadily captured expanding demand for new equipment by capitalizing particularly on cross-sourcing. Reflecting increased parts sales and service revenues, as well as a substantial gain on the Japanese yen's depreciation, sales advanced from the corresponding period a year ago. In the industrial machinery and others business, sales of the Excimer laser-related business remained strong, supported by expanding demand for semiconductors worldwide. With respect to presses and sheet-metal machines for the automobile manufacturing industry, while sales of medium-sized and large presses declined, sales of this business increased from the corresponding period a year ago.

With respect to profits for the first six-month period under review, operating income surged by 55.3% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY 211.6 billion. Coupled with the Japanese yen's depreciation, the increase of profits was mainly due to improved selling prices in many regions in the construction, mining and utility equipment business, which more than offset the adverse effects of increased prices of materials and logistics costs. The operating income ratio improved by 2.5 percentage points to 13.1%. Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies expanded by 66.8% to JPY 227.8 billion. Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. climbed to JPY 162.6 billion, up 74.5%.

In September this year, Komatsu issued the integrated report, "Komatsu Report 2022," in which it has set new KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) for key initiatives to steadily resolve ESG issues through three pillars of its growth strategies defined in the mid-term management plan.