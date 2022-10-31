Advanced search
    6301   JP3304200003

KOMATSU LTD.

(6301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-31 am EDT
2848.00 JPY   +0.80%
04:30aKomatsu : FY2022 Six months
PU
02:50aKomatsu : Announcement Concerning the Revision of Projected Business Results and Cash Dividend
PU
02:50aKomatsu : Consolidated Business Results for Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (U.S. GAAP)
PU
Komatsu : FY2022 Six months

10/31/2022 | 04:30am EDT
Komatsu Ltd.

Sustainability Promotion Division

Corporate Communications Dept.

Tel: +81-(0)3-5561-2616

Date: October 31, 2022

URL: https://www.komatsu.jp/en

Consolidated Business Results for Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending

March 31, 2023 (U.S. GAAP)

1. Results for Six Months Ended September 30, 2022

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)

(1) Consolidated Financial Highlights

Millions of yen except per share amounts

Six Months ended

Six Months ended

Changes

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Increase (Decrease)

[A]

[B]

[A-B]

[(A-B)/B]

Net sales

1,618,735

1,291,400

327,335

25.3%

Operating income

211,634

136,284

75,350

55.3%

Income before income taxes and equity

227,759

136,509

91,250

66.8%

in earnings of affiliated companies

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

162,568

93,141

69,427

74.5%

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

per share (Yen)

¥171.96

Basic

¥98.56

¥73.40

Diluted

¥171.94

¥98.53

¥73.41

Note: Comprehensive income for six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

2022: 419,188 millions of yen, up 272.0% from 2021

2021: 112,684 millions of yen, up 126.0% from 2020

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Millions of yen except per share amounts

As of September 30, 2022

As of March 31, 2022

Total assets

5,002,545

4,347,522

Total equity

2,712,279

2,356,277

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity

2,577,150

2,232,511

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity ratio

51.5%

51.4%

Komatsu Ltd. shareholders' equity per share (Yen)

¥2,725.50

¥2,361.66

- 1 -

2. Dividends

(For the fiscal years ended March 31, 2022 and ending March 31, 2023)

Yen

The entire FY ending March 31, 2023

The entire FY ended

Results

2023 Projections

March 31, 2022

First quarter period

Second quarter period

64.00

40.00

Third quarter period

Year-end

64.00

56.00

Total

128.00

96.00

Note: Changes in the latest projected cash dividend as of October 31, 2022: Applicable

3. Projections for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Millions of yen except per share amounts

2023

Changes

Increase (Decrease)

Net sales

3,460,000

23.5%

Operating income

440,000

38.8%

Income before income taxes and equity

432,000

33.1%

in earnings of affiliated companies

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

298,000

32.5%

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

¥315.19

per share - Basic (Yen)

Notes: 1) Changes in the latest projected consolidated business results as of October 31, 2022: Applicable

  1. Percentages shown above represent the rates of change compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

4. Others

  1. Changes in important subsidiaries during the six-month period under review: None
  2. Use of simplified accounting procedures and adoption of specific accounting procedures for the preparation of consolidated quarterly financial statements: None
  3. Changes in significant accounting rules, procedures and presentation and changes in significant accounting policies and estimates
    1. Changes resulting from revisions in accounting standards, etc.: None
    2. Changes in other matters except for 1) above: None

- 2 -

(4) Number of common shares outstanding

  1. The numbers of common shares issued (including treasury stock) were as follows: As of September 30, 2022: 973,450,930 shares

As of March 31, 2022:

973,145,800 shares

  1. The numbers of treasury stock were as follows: As of September 30, 2022: 27,880,906 shares

As of March 31, 2022:

27,833,236 shares

  1. The weighted average numbers of common shares outstanding were as follows: Six months ended September 30, 2022: 944,494,949 shares
    Six months ended September 30, 2021: 944,147,853 shares

[Reference]

Results for Three Months ended September 30, 2022

Millions of yen except per share amounts

Three Months

Three Months

Changes

ended September

ended September

Increase (Decrease)

30, 2022

30, 2021

[A]

[B]

[A-B]

[(A-B)/B]

Net sales

854,927

643,134

211,793

32.9%

Operating income

118,072

74,534

43,538

58.4%

Income before income taxes and equity

115,284

75,055

40,229

53.6%

in earnings of affiliated companies

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

82,114

52,249

29,865

57.2%

Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd.

per share (Yen)

¥86.85

Basic

¥55.29

¥31.56

Diluted

¥86.84

¥55.27

¥31.57

- 3 -

Appendix

Management Performance and Financial Conditions

  1. Outline of Operations and Business Results …………..……………………….. P.5
  2. Financial Conditions ……………………………………………..…………….. P.10
  3. Projection for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 ……………………….... P.10
  4. Others ……….………………………..……………………………………….... P.12

Consolidated Financial Statements

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheets …………………………………………………… P.13
  2. Consolidated Statements of Income and
    Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ...………………………… P.15
  3. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ……………………………………….. P.19
  4. Note to the Going Concern Assumption ……………………………………….. P.20
  5. Business Segment Information ………………………………………………… P.20
  6. Note in Case of Notable Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity ……. P.22

- 4 -

Management Performance and Financial Conditions

(1) Outline of Operations and Business Results

Komatsu Ltd. ("Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together "Komatsu") embarked on the three-year,mid-term management plan, "DANTOTSU Value - Together, to 'The Next' for sustainable growth", in April 2022 to create new values for the next 100 years. Under this management plan for the target fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Komatsu upholds three pillars of growth strategies of 1) Accelerate growth by means of innovation, 2) Maximize earnings power, and 3) Enhance corporate resilience. Komatsu will continue to emphasize the previous plan's sustainability management. In that plan, we work for sustainable growth through a positive cycle for improvement of earnings and ESG resolutions, thereby working to build an operational structure that is resilient to changes in demand.

For the first six-month period (April 1- September 30, 2022) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the first year of the mid-term management plan, consolidated net sales totaled JPY 1,618.7 billion, up 25.3% from the corresponding period a year ago. In the construction, mining and utility equipment business, demand for both construction and mining equipment expanded, especially in North America and Asia. While supply chain disruptions brought about some adverse effects on its production and sales, Komatsu steadily captured expanding demand for new equipment by capitalizing particularly on cross-sourcing. Reflecting increased parts sales and service revenues, as well as a substantial gain on the Japanese yen's depreciation, sales advanced from the corresponding period a year ago. In the industrial machinery and others business, sales of the Excimer laser-related business remained strong, supported by expanding demand for semiconductors worldwide. With respect to presses and sheet-metal machines for the automobile manufacturing industry, while sales of medium-sized and large presses declined, sales of this business increased from the corresponding period a year ago.

With respect to profits for the first six-month period under review, operating income surged by 55.3% from the corresponding period a year ago, to JPY 211.6 billion. Coupled with the Japanese yen's depreciation, the increase of profits was mainly due to improved selling prices in many regions in the construction, mining and utility equipment business, which more than offset the adverse effects of increased prices of materials and logistics costs. The operating income ratio improved by 2.5 percentage points to 13.1%. Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of affiliated companies expanded by 66.8% to JPY 227.8 billion. Net income attributable to Komatsu Ltd. climbed to JPY 162.6 billion, up 74.5%.

In September this year, Komatsu issued the integrated report, "Komatsu Report 2022," in which it has set new KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) for key initiatives to steadily resolve ESG issues through three pillars of its growth strategies defined in the mid-term management plan.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 08:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
04:30aKomatsu : FY2022 Six months
PU
02:50aKomatsu : Announcement Concerning the Revision of Projected Business Results and Cash Divi..
PU
02:50aKomatsu : Consolidated Business Results for Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31,..
PU
02:50aNotice : Dividends from Retained Earnings
PU
10/20Komatsu to exhibit 20-ton Class Proterra powered electric hydraulic excavator at bauma ..
AQ
10/20Komatsu Ltd - Accelerating to achieve safe, highly productive, smart and clean workplac..
AQ
10/07Moog and Komatsu to Demonstrate Fully Electric Wheel Loader
CI
10/06Nomura Adjusts Komatsu's Price Target to 3,300 Yen From 3,900 Yen, Keeps at Buy
MT
10/06Komatsu Unit Files for Singapore Listing of $600 Million Bonds Due 2027
MT
09/30Komatsu : Through sustainability management, accelerating achievement of sustainable growt..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on KOMATSU LTD.
Financials
Sales 2023 3 150 B 21 352 M 21 352 M
Net income 2023 269 B 1 823 M 1 823 M
Net Debt 2023 660 B 4 475 M 4 475 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,88x
Yield 2023 3,87%
Capitalization 2 673 B 18 121 M 18 121 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
EV / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 62 774
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart KOMATSU LTD.
Duration : Period :
Komatsu Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOMATSU LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2 825,50 JPY
Average target price 3 410,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroyuki Ogawa Manager-Osaka Plant Management
Takeshi Horikoshi CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Tetsuji Ohashi Manager-Awazu Factory Management
Yuichi Iwamoto Chief Technology Officer, Head-R&D
Hiroshi Makabe Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOMATSU LTD.4.90%18 121
PACCAR, INC.9.11%33 490
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-16.85%21 971
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-26.16%17 861
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-23.71%17 392
KUBOTA CORPORATION-19.87%16 493