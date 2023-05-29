Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Komatsu Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6301   JP3304200003

KOMATSU LTD.

(6301)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-29 am EDT
3435.00 JPY   +1.30%
02:11aKomatsu : GHG Alliance members join together to learn about progress toward zero-emissions goals
PU
05/22Japan’s Machinery Orders Unexpectedly Fall For Second Month in March
MT
05/17Toyota Motor, Komatsu to Collaborate on New Autonomous Light Vehicle
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Komatsu : GHG Alliance members join together to learn about progress toward zero-emissions goals

05/29/2023 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Komatsu's GHG Alliance members join together to learn about progress toward zero-emissions goals

May 29,2023

Komatsu gathered members of the company's Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Alliance at the Komatsu Arizona Proving Grounds (AZPG) last week to share progress and highlight knowledge gained since the EVX (battery-powered haul truck) was showcased at MINExpo 2021.

At last week's event, alliance members had the opportunity to directly observe advancements made over the past year related to the performance and sizing of batteries, engage in a discussion on recent progress within the regulatory environment, and learn how Komatsu plans to leverage the company's trolley system to advance understanding of battery truck performance in a dynamic charging environment. Specifically, alliance members saw the upgraded EVX (battery) truck running a circuit on battery, static charging of the battery with the truck hooked up to the trolley line via pantograph, and a run up the trolley line highlighting the battery being charged and increased speed in the dynamic environment.

Komatsu GHG Alliance members had the opportunity to observe Komatsu's EVX truck in action at the company's Arizona Proving Grounds in Tucson, Arizona.

The GHG Alliance was created to bring together mining industry leaders to work toward a shared goal of delivering zero-emissions equipment solutions. Alliance members have since been working to advance Komatsu's power agnostic truck concept for a haulage vehicle that can run on a variety of power sources including diesel engine, battery and even hydrogen fuel cells with both static and dynamic charging capabilities.


Since the alliance was formed by Rio Tinto, BHP, Codelco and Boliden, membership has steadily grown.


"Last week, our alliance members were able to experience the substantive continuation of a journey that was started at MINExpo 2021 as we have advanced our understanding and development of this critical technology," said Pat Singleton, Product Director for Electric Drive Trucks. "The past year has been filled with collaborative efforts between alliance members, technology partners and other industry stakeholders dedicated to achieving our common goals of delivering zero-emissions solutions to the mining industry."

EVX running with dynamic charging

Komatsu is committed to minimizing environmental impact through its business, targeting a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions from use of its products and production of its equipment by 2030 (compared to 2010 levels) and a challenge target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.


No : 0020(3243)
Corporate Communications Department
Sustainability Promotion Division
Komatsu Ltd.
tel: +81-(0)3-5561-2616
mail: JP00MB_cc_department@global.komatsu

*The information may be subject to change without notice.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 06:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KOMATSU LTD.
02:11aKomatsu : GHG Alliance members join together to learn about progress toward zero-emissions..
PU
05/22Japan’s Machinery Orders Unexpectedly Fall For Second Month in March
MT
05/17Toyota Motor, Komatsu to Collaborate on New Autonomous Light Vehicle
MT
05/17Komatsu : and Toyota to develop autonomous light vehicle that will run on Komatsu's Autono..
PU
05/15Komatsu Ltd. - Accelerating to achieve safe, highly productive, smart and clean workpla..
AQ
05/01Komatsu Ltd. - Establishment of Subsidiary in the Republic of Kazakhstan
AQ
05/01Komatsu Ltd. - Announcement Regarding Restricted Stock
AQ
05/01Komatsu's Full-Year Net Income Rises 45.1%; Shares Climb 3%
MT
04/28Komatsu : Announcement Regarding Restricted Stock
PU
04/28Komatsu : Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (U.S. GAA..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOMATSU LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 458 B 24 588 M 24 588 M
Net income 2023 307 B 2 186 M 2 186 M
Net Debt 2023 734 B 5 218 M 5 218 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 3,75%
Capitalization 3 207 B 22 802 M 22 802 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 62 774
Free-Float 95,6%
Chart KOMATSU LTD.
Duration : Period :
Komatsu Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOMATSU LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 3 391,00 JPY
Average target price 3 808,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroyuki Ogawa Manager-Osaka Plant Management
Takeshi Horikoshi CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Tetsuji Ohashi Manager-Awazu Factory Management
Yuichi Iwamoto Chief Technology Officer, Head-R&D
Hiroshi Makabe Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOMATSU LTD.17.91%22 802
PACCAR, INC.8.14%37 257
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-1.88%25 015
EPIROC AB (PUBL)3.58%20 894
EXOR N.V.14.03%19 196
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION14.78%18 347
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer