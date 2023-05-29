Komatsu : GHG Alliance members join together to learn about progress toward zero-emissions goals

Komatsu's GHG Alliance members join together to learn about progress toward zero-emissions goals

May 29,2023

Komatsu gathered members of the company's Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Alliance at the Komatsu Arizona Proving Grounds (AZPG) last week to share progress and highlight knowledge gained since the EVX (battery-powered haul truck) was showcased at MINExpo 2021.

At last week's event, alliance members had the opportunity to directly observe advancements made over the past year related to the performance and sizing of batteries, engage in a discussion on recent progress within the regulatory environment, and learn how Komatsu plans to leverage the company's trolley system to advance understanding of battery truck performance in a dynamic charging environment. Specifically, alliance members saw the upgraded EVX (battery) truck running a circuit on battery, static charging of the battery with the truck hooked up to the trolley line via pantograph, and a run up the trolley line highlighting the battery being charged and increased speed in the dynamic environment.

Komatsu GHG Alliance members had the opportunity to observe Komatsu's EVX truck in action at the company's Arizona Proving Grounds in Tucson, Arizona.

The GHG Alliance was created to bring together mining industry leaders to work toward a shared goal of delivering zero-emissions equipment solutions. Alliance members have since been working to advance Komatsu's power agnostic truck concept for a haulage vehicle that can run on a variety of power sources including diesel engine, battery and even hydrogen fuel cells with both static and dynamic charging capabilities.



Since the alliance was formed by Rio Tinto, BHP, Codelco and Boliden, membership has steadily grown.



"Last week, our alliance members were able to experience the substantive continuation of a journey that was started at MINExpo 2021 as we have advanced our understanding and development of this critical technology," said Pat Singleton, Product Director for Electric Drive Trucks. "The past year has been filled with collaborative efforts between alliance members, technology partners and other industry stakeholders dedicated to achieving our common goals of delivering zero-emissions solutions to the mining industry."





EVX running with dynamic charging

Komatsu is committed to minimizing environmental impact through its business, targeting a 50% reduction in CO2 emissions from use of its products and production of its equipment by 2030 (compared to 2010 levels) and a challenge target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.





No : 0020(3243)

Corporate Communications Department

Sustainability Promotion Division

Komatsu Ltd.

tel: +81-(0)3-5561-2616

mail: JP00MB_cc_department@global.komatsu



*The information may be subject to change without notice.