Komatsu : Growing with Society (Social Contribution Activities) (298 KB)

Resolution of ESG Issues

Growing with Society -Social Contribution Activities

Komatsu recognizes that social contributions to the communities in which it conducts its business activities are an important corporate responsibility. Komatsu defines the social contribution activities as activities related to its three CSR themes that are not directly aimed at generating earnings. Based on this definition, we seek to contribute to society in a manner that leverages the strengths of our core business.

Social Contribution Activities in FY2019

The following chart shows expenditures for social contribution activities by Komatsu Group aggregated based on six general categories.