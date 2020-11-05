Log in
KOMATSU LTD.

KOMATSU LTD.

(6301)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Komatsu : Innovative new jumbo and bolter utilize common platform, an industry first

11/05/2020 | 03:29pm EST

Industry-disrupting designs aim to bring versatility and efficiency to hard rock mining operations

Komatsu is excited to introduce a new jumbo drill and bolter that utilize a groundbreaking common carrier and control system for underground hard rock mining designed to meet the industry’s needs for greater productivity and versatility while helping lower capital costs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201105006118/en/

Komatsu’s new jumbo drill (left) and bolter (right) utilize a common platform that allows operators to convert their machine from a jumbo to a bolter, and vice versa. (Photo: Business Wire)

Komatsu's new jumbo drill (left) and bolter (right) utilize a common platform that allows operators to convert their machine from a jumbo to a bolter, and vice versa. (Photo: Business Wire)

Developed through extensive research and collaboration with our customers, our new small-class ZJ21 jumbo drill and ZB21 bolter utilize a common platform that allows operators to convert their machine from a jumbo to a bolter, or vice versa. The platform offers 100 percent design commonality between bolter and jumbo from the rear skirt to the outer boom structure, making for a seamless conversion.

The versatility provided by the common platform was created to help mining operations realize advantages in job site efficiency and — with the common parts, service and maintenance — help reduce costs. In addition, operator controls are universal between the jumbo and the bolter, to benefit mining organizations from a user training and adoption perspective.

The ZJ21 jumbo drill is designed to provide excellent coverage in a small jumbo platform, delivering up to 66 square meters of face coverage. The unique boom design promotes zero contact with the operator's enclosure or the carrier or leveling jacks when drilling anywhere on the face.

The ZB21 bolter enables operators to bolt in any direction, and is capable of handling up to an 8-foot bolting head. Operators can perform 100% of the bolting cycle from inside the enclosure using our integrated screen handler and innovative chemical injection system, helping mining operations drive toward zero harm.

“Our new drilling and bolting platform was specifically designed to meet the tough challenges faced by our customers in underground hard rock,” said Doug Eamer, director of Underground Drilling at Komatsu. “The ZJ21 and ZB21 are only the first two of a planned 14 new models, so you can look forward to seeing more from us soon.”

The diesel version of both the ZJ21 jumbo and the ZB21 bolter are available to order right now, with a battery option scheduled to roll out next year. For more information, contact a Komatsu distributor or visit our webpage highlighting our newest hard rock mining equipment.

Available for media use:

  • 1 photo attached to this release
  • Subject matter experts available for interviews
  • Additional images available upon request

About Komatsu

Komatsu is an industry-leading manufacturer and supplier of equipment, technologies and services for the construction, forklift, mining, industrial and forestry markets. For nearly a century, Komatsu equipment and services have been used by companies worldwide to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, maintain forests and create technology and consumer products. The company’s global service and distributor networks support customer operations, tapping into the power of data and technology to enhance safety and productivity while optimizing performance.

© Business Wire 2020

