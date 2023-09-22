Komatsu's vision
Roadmap to workplace of the future
DANTOTSU Value
Together, to "The Next" for sustainable growth
To the next stage for the workplace of the future Ensuring a sustainable future for the next generation A new chapter of value creation to the next 100 years
We have defined our purpose to be "creating value through manufacturing and technology innovation to empower a sustainable future where people, businesses, and our planet thrive together." Our basic approach to achieving this is to pursue "Quality and Reliability" and to maximize the total trust from society at large and all stakeholders surrounding us.
In our mid-term management plan that has been formulated as a strategy to implement this management principle, we are striving to create safe, highly productive, smart and clean workplaces of the future with customers, in order to achieve our long- term vision of creating a positive cycle of solving ESG issues and improving profitability through the creation of customer value, thereby achieving sustainable growth.
(For Smart Construction)
Level 5
value
Create work tasks and
work orders
Level 4
customer
Optimization of
Data monitoring
construction planning
Maximizing
Level 3
Level 2
Visualization of
topography / workplace
Level 1
Workplace digitalization
processes)operation
◆ Safe, highly productive, smart
of
and clean workplace of the future
level
◆ Digital transformation
◆ Carbon neutrality
(Optimization
entire
Solutions
customers'
Conventional
Products (Level of
automation and autonomous operation)
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Level 4
Level 5
Limited operation
Advanced operation
Advanced solo
Advanced collabora-
Advanced decision-
support
support
automation
tive autonomous
making autonomous
operation
operation
Products (Improvement of equipment efficiency / Reduction of CO2 emissions)
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Level 4
Level 5
Internal combustion
Energy recovery
Micro-mix hydrogen
Full electric
Fuel cells
combustion
Plug-in / Battery
Energy recovery
Innovate manufacturing technology and develop new value chain
Toward achievement of our vision-
DANTOTSU Value and Roadmap to workplace of the future
In order to achieve our vision, we are working to create DANTOTSU Value (New Customer Value) which integrates DANTOTSU Products (advancement of machines), DANTOTSU Service (advancement of machine operations), and DANTOTSU Solutions (advancement of workplace operations).
Our roadmap to workplace of the future shows such a value proposition toward creating the workplaces of the future and achieving carbon neutrality, resolving our customers' issues with a sophisticated combination of solutions that optimize their entire operation processes and products that are highly compatible with those solutions.
DANTOTSU Value
Customer value creation that generates a positive cycle
of ESG solutions and improvement of earnings
DANTOTSU
Solution
Advancement of workplace operations
(Optimization platform and advanced solutions)
ESG
Improvement
solutions
Develop safe, highly productive,
of earnings
DANTOTSU
smart and clean workplaces of
DANTOTSU
the future with customers
Product
Service
Advancement of machines
Advancement of machine
(Automation, autonomous operation,
operations
electrification, and remote-controlling)
(Visualization of machine operations
and preventive maintenance)
Sustainable growth
Approaches to growth strategy
As we march toward achievement of our vision, the current external environment has been becoming increasingly volatile and uncertain. The market environment for our mainstay construction and mining equipment business is expected to experience moder-
ate growth in the medium to long term as a result of population growth and urbanization, primarily in emerging countries, together with steady investment in infrastructure renewal in developed countries. In the short term, however, demand is expected to be highly volatile due to various external environmental risks.
In order to achieve sustainable growth in this environment, we recognize that a key point of the growth strategies will be responding to three management tasks: 1) Continuing investments in growth areas such as electrification, automation, forestry equipment, and underground hard rock mining, 2) Further improving profitability in our existing businesses, and 3) Enhancing corporate resilience less susceptible to the changes in the external environment such as demand fluctuations.
Management tasks in the new mid-term management plan
(1) Continue investments in growth areas
Sustainable
(2) Further improve profitability
(3) Enhance capabilities to respond to external
growth
environmental changes
Boosted range by
(Net Sales)
growth strategy
Joy Global
Pandemic
Assumed range along with
acquisition
demand changes
Technology enhancement areas
Growth
Components, Systems/Software, Automation, autonomous
operations, electrification, and Remote-controlling, etc.
investment
Growth business areas
areas
Solution business, Value chain business, Forestry machin-
ery business, and Underground hard rock business, etc.
FY16
FY17
FY18
FY19
FY20
FY21
FY22
FY23
FY24
Mid-term management
Previous mid-term
Period of new mid-term
plan before last
management plan
management plan
40 Komatsu Report 2023
Komatsu Report 2023 41
Three pillars of growth strategies
The three pillars of growth strategies defined in the mid-term management plan were formulated in light of the achievements and challenges from the previous mid-term management plan, backcasting from our vision and roadmap to workplace of the future, and the management issues arising from changes in the external environment.
We are enhancing our foundation for sustainable growth by positioning trends like digital transformation (DX), carbon neutrality, and diversity and inclusion as business opportunities, and incorporating these opportunities into growth strategies.
Value
1. Accelerate growth
2. Maximize
Core
creation
by means of innovation
earnings power
business
Komatsu's vision
Business overview
Mid-term management plan
Sustainability
Corporate governance
Data
3. Enhance corporate resilience
With regard to the management foundation supporting business activities in the uncertain external environment, we are working on structural reforms such as company integration and operational integration, as well as building a supply chain that is resilient to environmental changes by further strengthening cross-sourcing structure and increasing multi- sourcing ratio of parts. Through these efforts, we are continuously improving the efficiency of our business operations and enhancing our ability to respond to external environmental risks.
In human resource measures, we are actively working to deploy talent
management measures centered on the promotion of diversity andGlobal HANSEI Operation Center
• Create new customer values
Growth Strategies
by optimizing workplaces
• Tackling the challenge of
Creating DANTOTSU Value
crafting values (products and
solutions) for carbon
neutrality
Management
3. Enhance corporate
foundation
resilience
- Expand presence in key emerging markets
- Further growth from evolution of value chain business
inclusion and developing human resources with digital knowledge and technologies.
As a common theme among the three pillars of growth strategies, we are working on M&A and open innovation activities. In FY2022, we have entered into an agreement to acquire three companies in the forestry machinery business and underground hard rock mining business. We will explore further growth opportunities with these companies by creating
- Drive efficient business operations and reinforce risk management
- Enrich human resources base with diversity
Common tasks among the three pillars
• Expand partnerships
• Promote DX in all areas
synergies in future.
In addition, we are working on business reform and productivity improvement by promoting DX in all areas, from the digital solutions for customers, to the internal processes including R&D, production, procurement, sales, marketing, services, and administration functions.
The GHH MK-42 truck manufactured by GHH Group GmbH of Germany (acquired in June 2023)
1. Accelerate growth by means of innovation
Management targets
In our pursuit of future growth, we continue to focus investment on strategically critical technology and business areas as it accelerates
initiatives to achieve practical application and commercialization of new innovations therein.
We are making steady progress in the promotion of DX Smart Construction and other digital solutions for construction workplaces and in the development and market introduction of electrified construction equipment, which is being advanced together with partners like Proterra Inc. of the United States. In the mining equipment business, meanwhile, the aggregate number of units equipped with our Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) is showing smooth growth. We are also moving forward with the automation of mining equipment and development of mining open technology platforms. Through these efforts, we are forging ahead with a full-fledged rollout of digital solutions for optimizing mining workplaces.
PC210LCE-11 electric hydraulic excavator (to be introduced to market in FY 2023)
Concerning management targets in the mid-term management plan, we have set the same targets from the previous plan, that is, industry-leading "Growth," "Profitability," "Efficiency," and "Financial position" in light of the market environment that is highly volatile in the short term. In the retail finance business, we have also maintained the targets of financial position and efficiency. In ESG targets, we have set the prior targets of reduction of environmental impact and a new target of "Carbon neutral by 2050" as challenging goal. With respect to shareholder returns, while placing priority on focusing investments in growth areas, we will continue to work for stable dividends for shareholders and maintain the policy of keeping a consolidated payout ratio of 40% or higher.
Item
Index
Target
FY2022 result
Growth
Sales growth rate
Growth rate above the industry's average
+26.4%
Profitability
Operating profit ratio
An industry's top-level profit ratio
13.8%
Efficiency
ROE
10% or higher
13.7%
Financial position
Net D/E Ratio
Industry's top-level financial position
0.30
Retail finance
ROA
1.5% to 2.0%
2.6%
business
Net D/E Ratio
5 times or less
3.77
2. Maximize earnings power
• CO2 emissions: Decrease by 50% in 2030 from 2010
21% reduction
Reduction of CO emissions from product use
In order to achieve further growth and improve profitability, we will maximize profit-earning opportunities in our existing businesses by expanding our presence in growth markets and evolving our value chain business.
Impressive growth is being seen in sales of the hydraulic excavators with urban civil engineering specifications (CE series) introduced mainly in Asian markets. In order to build a business structure less susceptible to fluctuations in demand, we are also strengthening our aftermarket
business by expanding extended warranties incorporating maintenance contracts that draw on our strengths in in-house manufactured components and IoT (Komtrax) use, and expanding the product lineup including attachments, etc.
PC200-10M0 hydraulic excavator with urban civil engineering specifications (CE series)
Reduction of envi-
2
Reduction of CO2 emissions from production
43% reduction
ronmental impact
ESG
Become carbon neutral by 2050 (Challenging goal)
17%
• Renewable energy use: Increase to 50% of total energy use in 2030
Evaluation by exter-
• Selected for DJSI* (World & Asia Pacific)
Selected for DJSI
Selected for CDP A List
nal organizations
• Selected for CDP** A List (Climate Change and Water Security)
(Climate Change and Water
Security)
Shareholder
Consolidated payout
• Keep a fair balance between investment for growth and share-
holder return (incl. stock buyback), while placing main priority on
40.3%
return
ratio
growth investment
- 40% or more
- Dow Jones Sustainability Indices: SRI indices generated by S&P Dow Jones of the United States and RobecoSAM of Switzerland
- International non-profit organization that advocates the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and protection of water resources and forests by companies and governments
42 Komatsu Report 2023
Komatsu Report 2023 43
Komatsu's vision
Business overview
Mid-term management plan
Sustainability
Corporate governance
Data
ESG solutions through growth strategies -KPIs of mid-term management plan
Based on its Sustainability Policy, Komatsu seeks to contribute to society through its business. Under the current mid-term management plan, we have selected 10 new goals from among the 17 goals of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that are highly related to the Komatsu Group's material issues (materiality).
Moreover, key performance indicators (KPIs) have been defined to guide efforts for resolving ESG issues aligner with Komatsu's three pillars of growth strategies, and progress toward accomplishing the targets for these KPIs will be tracked and disclosed through the integrated report.
With people
With business
SDGs
Materiality
Key activity themes
No.
KPI
FY2022 Results
FY2024 Targets
• Occupational safety and
Build workplaces that are safe and secure
1
Frequency rate of lost work time accidents
0.80
Ongoing decrease from three-year average frequency rate of 0.65 from
health and well-being
(per 1 million hours)
period of previous mid-term management plan (Performance disclosed)
1. Domestic score: 75 or more (69 in FY2021)
• Employee engagement and
2. Global score: 85 or more (79 in FY2021)
Increase employee engagement
2
Engagement survey scores
Notes: 1. Score represents rate of favorable responses.
job satisfaction
Implementation of action plan based on FY2021 survey results
2. Global engagement surveys are conducted once every two
Gender equality
years (next survey to be conducted in FY2023).
Indicators related to female employees
1. 14.1% (as of March 31, 2023)
1. 17.0% or more (13.9% as of March 31, 2022)
3
1. Ratio of full-time female employees (consolidated)
Employees
2. 10.3% (as of March 31, 2023)
2. 13.0% or more (10.0% as of March 31, 2022)
Decent work and
• Diversity and Inclusion
Promote diversity and inclusion
2. Ratio of female managers (consolidated)
Ratio of employees with disabilities
2.5% or more (domestic, single fiscal year basis, legally mandated level
economic growth
4
2.42%
(surpassing legally mandated rate)
of 2.3%)
5
Succession plans
Definition of global key positions and formulation of succession plans
Increased succession planning for senior management positions at
Reduced inequalities
overseas Group companies
• Skills development and
Develop individuals' skills and achieve
Development of human resources with digital
1. Digital transformation: 5,341 for entry level*, 44 for practical
Numbers of training recipients (three-year aggregate)
workplace retention
business growth
6
2. AI: 30 for entry level, 10 for practical
1. Digital transformation: 900 for entry level, 180 for practical
transformation and AI skills
Partnerships for the goals
* Entry level digital transformation course administered to a wider range of employees via video lectures
2. AI: 90 for entry level, 30 for practical
7
Cultivation of Smart Construction consultants
867
1,000 (aggregate)
Human Rights
• Respect for human rights
1. Internal: Online survey targeting all Group companies
Due diligence activities conducted for following three areas
Promote human rights due diligence
8
Human rights due diligence activities
2. Procurement supply chain: Online survey targeting major suppliers
1. Internal 2. Procurement supply chain 3. Sales
3. Sales: On-site impact assessment in South Africa
Enhancement of product safety
9
Development of safety devices and expansion of
Completion of introduction in three small sized wheel loader models
Expansion of range of marketed models equipped with safety devices
range of marketed models equipped with safety
devices (KomVision, etc.)
Improve productivity of construction
10
Overseas sales of ICT-intensive models
2,448
2,700 units (single year)
11
Number of workplaces using Smart Construction
8,955
13,000 workplaces (single year)
workplaces by promoting Smart
(global total)
Construction
12
Enhancement and optimization of processes
20%
Ratio of workplaces using Smart Construction that employ Solution
Level 3 or higher: 15% (single year)
13
Aggregate number of AHS units deployed
643
790 units (aggregate, upward revision from prior target of 740 units)
Industry, innovation, and
• Product safety and quality
Provision of products and solutions that
14
Optimization of mining operations
Completion of phase 1 development and commencement of trials at customer workplaces
Introduction and promotion of open technology platforms
infrastructure
Customers
• Load haul dump machines: Completion of development of one model
Expansion of product lineup and execution of trials including those for
• Provision of solutions
enable sustainable resource development
15
Augmentation of hard rock mining product lineup
(mining equipment)
• Mechanical cutters: Advancement of trials at customer workplaces and launch targeting specific customers
new methods (mechanical cutting)
Sustainable cities and
• Mining Tunnel Boring Machine: Production of trial units underway
16
Expansion of hard rock mining business
Net sales: US$100 million
Net sales: US$300 million (threefold increase)
communities
Solutions for improving safety and produc-
Development of automated construction and mining
• Hydraulic excavators: Tests conducted on equipment jointly developed with customers
Expansion of number of marketed models (including new
tivity at customer workplaces
17
• Mining bulldozers: Remote control trials at customer workplaces completed, automated operation trials
(automation, autonomous operation, remote
equipment
developments)
Responsible consumption and
underway
production
operation)
18
Expansion of aftermarket business (pursuit of
Sales growth rate: 13.5% (compared with FY2021, foreign exchange rates fixed)
Sales growth rate: 15%
Building of value chain adaptable to environ-
business growth and response to volatility)
(compared with FY2021, foreign exchange rates fixed)
Partnerships for the goals
mental and demand changes
19
Multi-sourcing ratio (Implementation of business
85%
92% (82% in FY2021)
continuity measures across supply chain)
Ethics /
• Corporate governance
Strengthen governance and ensure thor-
20
Enhancement of governance and entrenchment of
• Enhancement of disclosure based on Japan's Corporate Governance Code (business portfolio, skill matrix)
Disclosure of initiative results
Governance
• Compliance
ough compliance
compliance
• Global e-learning program on Komatsu's Worldwide Code of Business Conduct (conducted in 12 languages)
• Continuation of demining project
Communities
• Contributions to local
Contributions to communities through
• Provision of ¥30 million in relief support following earthquake in Turkey and Syria
21
Ongoing social contribution activities
• Continuation of forest restoration projects at former mine sites in North America
Disclosure of activity results
communities
business and disaster relief support
• Ongoing provision of support for regional human resource development programs with Cummins Inc.
(Chile, Peru, South Africa, and Australia)
With the planet
Affordable and
Climate action
clean energy
Industry,
Life and land
innovation, and
infrastructure
Responsible Partnerships consumption and for the goals
production
Environment
22
CO2 emissions from production
43% reduction
45% reduction (compared with FY2010)
• Reduction of energy usage
Plants with zero environmental impacts
(compared with FY2010)
and GHG emissions
23
Water consumption (compared with FY2010)
69% reduction
70% reduction (compared with FY2010)
24
Rate of renewable energy use
17%
20%
• Development of low-
Reduction of CO2 emissions at customer
25
CO2 emissions from product use
21% reduction
24% reduction (compared with FY2010)
carbon/low-emissions
(compared with FY2010)
products, solutions, and
workplaces
26
Electrification of construction and mining equipment
• Launch of one model
Expansion of models in development phase and on market
business models
• Completion of development of one model
Growth of forestry machinery business
1. Sales growth rate: 22.1% (compared with FY2021, foreign exchange rates fixed)
1. Sales growth rate: 50%
27
(compared with FY2021, foreign exchange rates fixed)
(process mechanization)
2. 5 units
• Forest conservation through
Provision of solutions that support sustain-
2. Number of tree planting machines introduced: 30 (single year)
business activities
able, cyclic forestry businesses
Promotion of forest management solutions
Forest area: 60,000 ha
28
(Development of business model combining forestry
Completion of proof of concept test for remote sensing solution and selection of partners
(forest management solutions applied)
and decarbonization)
• Resource recycling and
Promotion of recycling-oriented business
29
Expansion of Reman business
Sales growth rate: 16.5% (compared with FY2021, foreign exchange rates fixed)
Sales growth rate: 25%
remanufacturing
(compared with FY2021, foreign exchange rates fixed)
44 Komatsu Report 2023
Komatsu Report 2023 45
Special feature
Growth strategies of the mid-term
management plan
Solution for creating new cutomer value through workplace optimization
DX Smart Construction
Smart Construction was embarked for addressing various issues surrounding the construction industry in Japan such as serious labor shortages with digital technologies.
Smart Construction has been improving operation efficiency on customers' sites through the combination of 3D data surveyed and generated by drones and other IoT devices and applications with high-quality operations performed by ICT-intensive construction equipment. This solution is now evolving into DX Smart Construction that organically connects customers' entire operation processes to achieve further improvements in customers' productivity.
We are globally expanding DX Smart Construction in order to resolve our customers' issues with a sophisticated combination of solutions that optimize their entire operation processes and products that are highly compatible with those solutions.
DX Smart Construction solutions with a digital twin of a job site
Komatsu's vision
Business overview
Mid-term management plan
Sustainability
Corporate governance
Data
Global expansion of DX Smart Construction
Since Komatsu first began offering Smart Construction solutions in 2015, we have proceeded to introduce solutions at more than 20,000 job sites in Japan, demonstrating its values to numerous customers. In the Japanese market, we will continue to grow our business by supporting customers who endorse the concept of Smart Construction going forward.
Overseas, Smart Construction is being deployed in markets such as North America, Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia, and support systems are being put in place in these regions by EARTHBRAIN and local distributors. Especially in the North American market, we are actively working to expand the number of job sites using Smart Construction by taking advantage of the fact that the majority of bulldozers in this market are ICT- intensive models.
Image of a job site where Smart Construction has been introduced
DX Smart Construction provides integrated cloud-based management of digital data collected from construction equipment and IoT devices, which it then uses to create a digital twin that faithfully reproduces the topography of a job site in a digital space. Through reflecting the results of various analyses and simulations performed on the digital twin in a real job site, DX Smart Construction achieves safe and highly productive next-generation job site management.
The devices that connect job site data of land features, people, equipment, and materials to a digital twin as well as the applications that analyze such digital data are developed and provided by EARTHBRAIN Ltd., established as a joint venture, together with NTT DOCOMO (currently NTT Communications Corporation), INC., Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation and Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. in 2021. Combining the four companies' expertise, know-how, and technologies, EARTHBRAIN is working on development emphasizing non-conventional approach of backcasting from its vision "creating safe, highly productive, smart and clean workplaces of the future."
The core application of DX Smart Construction solution is Smart Construction Dashboard, which was introduced to market in November 2021, a visualizing application connecting job site data generated by various devices to a 3D viewer on a digital twin. Its functions as a digital twin platform are constantly being expanded to allow it to link data from devices and applications developed after it. Smart Construction Simulation which was released in September 2022 provides AI optimization for formulating and managing construction plans. These offerings have contributed to further improvements in the safety and productivity on cus- tomers' sites.
Concept diagram of DX Smart Construction solution with a digital twin
IoT devices and applications for visualising job sites
Together, to"TheNext"
Expansion of Smart Construction solutions in the North American market
The construction industry in North America has traditionally lagged behind in terms of technology innovation, but within the last few years the industry has been undergoing rapid change, and the market is now demanding new and better technologies. Many drivers have contributed to this changing environment including worker shortages, high inflation, and increased expectations to reduce CO2 emissions, improve operation efficieny and keep costs low. During the COVID-19 pandemic, companies forced to adopt new technologies were surprised by some of the benefits of these technologies, so now they are seeking out even greater technological advantages. All these factors mean that the North American customers are now more open and proactive than ever to embracing innovative technologies to achieve their goals.
Komatsu is well positioned to help our customers in this area with digital solutions such as Smart Construction, a collection of brand-agnostic solutions that help customers operate their job sites more efficiently and address their various issues. Smart Construction focuses not only on improving equipment productivity, but on optimizing customers' entire job site processes, which differs from the traditional Komatsu way of think- ing. While lots of companies offer similar solutions,
Michael Gidaspow
VP, Products, Service and Solutions
Komatsu America Corp.
Komatsu differentiates itself by also providing other technology focused on equipment, such as My Komatsu, which can offer integrated management of both their Komatsu and non-Komatsu fleets and a 24-hour connection to Komatsu.
While customers greatly appreciate the values that Komatsu's solutions bring, this doesn't mean we don't have any challenges. Moving from an equipment-centric to a job site-centric mindset is not easy for both Komatsu and our distributors. Many of our talented sales representatives can professionally communicate value when it comes to equipment but may struggle to talk about value in technologies. In addition, our customers don't typically think of Komatsu as a digital solutions provider optimizing job site processes. However, we are seeing some success. In North America, we have sold more than 10,000 ICT-intensive construction equipment, which bring technology innovation to the market. In FY2022, we also introduced Smart Construction at over 1,000 job sites and My Komatsu service has been used by a wider range of customers. These successes are merely a prelude to a long but exciting journey to create more value for our customers.
Smart Construction Simulation application for optimizing construction plan
46 Komatsu Report 2023
Komatsu Report 2023 47
