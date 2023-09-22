DANTOTSU Value

Together, to "The Next" for sustainable growth

To the next stage for the workplace of the future Ensuring a sustainable future for the next generation A new chapter of value creation to the next 100 years

We have defined our purpose to be "creating value through manufacturing and technology innovation to empower a sustainable future where people, businesses, and our planet thrive together." Our basic approach to achieving this is to pursue "Quality and Reliability" and to maximize the total trust from society at large and all stakeholders surrounding us.

In our mid-term management plan that has been formulated as a strategy to implement this management principle, we are striving to create safe, highly productive, smart and clean workplaces of the future with customers, in order to achieve our long- term vision of creating a positive cycle of solving ESG issues and improving profitability through the creation of customer value, thereby achieving sustainable growth.