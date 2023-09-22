With people

Offering variety of talent development oppotunities and improvement of employee engagement

Improving employee engagement is essential for the ongoing growth of a company. Based on this recognition, we conducted a global engagement survey of employees worldwide in 2021 (approximately 63,000 employees surveyed, response rate of 72%), and we are working to develop human resource policies that reflect the strengths and challenges of each region and organization. The second global engagement survey was conducted in 2023. We will continue to monitor and analyze employee engagement and respond to ever-changing challenges to create an environment in which each and every one of our employees can work with more vitality and enthusiasm.

We also provide a variety of skill development opportunities, including training for employees to become professionals in

their fields and support for the acquisition of the knowledge and skills required at each level. Meanwhile, initiatives to support the autonomous and spontaneous growth of employees are being advanced from the perspective of further heightening employee engagement. Launched in FY2023, one such initiative is the Career Development Program, a one-on-one meeting between an employee and their supervisor for the purpose of discussing their growth and career. Through this and other initiatives, we aim to strengthen the connection between human resource measures and support for employees' career development.

Going forward, we will continue efforts to spur the ongoing growth of Komatsu and its employees through the continuation of prior measures based on the goals of the companies and organizations as well as through the expansion of measures oriented toward the goals and ambitions of individual employees.

Employee training structure Training for overseas group Training for selected employees Training by Job rank Choice-type training Other (training by job function) companies Job roles Executive Professional / Expert Skilled employee TQM (QC) training Skilled Skilled employee / Admin. / All employees Engineer Executive New Executive Officer's Program officer Global Management Seminar Executive Manager Refreshment Training Dept. Supreme Global Management K-Way Leadership TQM Training for Global Assignment master GM mechanic Development Program Development Program

Section Chief Diversity & Inclusion Middle Management Industrial- TQM Instructor Development Program Strategy Program manager master Development Seminar Training mechanic Resource Resource Cross activities(administrative departments) Intermediate New Manager Training TQM Training for Managers Assistant Master Study Abroad Meister Training Education Education QC presentation by functionjob All Komatsu QCConvention manager mechanic New Assistant Manager Training Global Training Foremen QC Circle TQM Advanced DXHuman AIHuman Institute Training by job function Training Promoter Training Less-experienced Advanced Technic Technical All Komatsu Assistant QC Circle Quality Engineering Woman Career Training Contest Institute Technology Foremen Leader Training 3rd and 7th Year Training Olympics Training TQM Intermediate KOMATSU COLLEGE Mid-Level New Experienced Employee Training Techno Service Komatsu OF INDUSTRIAL Employee Philippines TECHNOLOGY Training TQM Basic KMPI employee New Employee Training School

In 2019 Komatsu Human Resources & Development Center became Komatsu Philippines Corporation as a 100% affiliate of Komatsu Ltd.

Development of digital and open innovation-driven human resources

As to the cultivation of personnel with digital knowledge and technologies, we launched the program for developing AI engineers in FY2019 and initiated DX personnel education program in Japan in FY2022. This program promotes the cultivation of human resources with curriculums for attaining knowledge at every stage, from entry level for basic knowledge to practical education that covers problem solving in the context of real-life business operations and projects. In regard to fostering human resources with open innovation skills, we are conducting and utilizing both internal and

external programs in order to accelerate collaboration with government and academic institutions. In FY2023, we are planning Inovator's Program on a global scale aimed at cultivating human resources able to learn and utilize Design Thinking ­processes that are potent for creating innovation and businesses. Such programs for fostering the human resources needed to supply customers with DANTOTSU Products, DANTOTSU Services, and DANTOTSU Solutions will be conducted continuously.

58 Komatsu Report 2023