With people

Komatsu seeks to develop frameworks that allow its employees to tackle new challenges and create freely with peace of mind. We are also implementing human resource initiatives based on the Komatsu Way, which is an expression of the strengths of Komatsu, the beliefs supporting these strengths, the basic attitudes, and the patterns of behaviors established by our predecessors.

Furthermore, measures are put in place to prevent or mitigate negative impacts to the human rights of Komatsu group members as well as suppliers, sales and service distributors, and other business partners. A remedy process has also been ­implemented to take appropriate action in the case that the Group is found to have contributed to negative impacts on human rights.

Human resource initiatives

Having witnessed Europe's cutting-edge technologies at that time, founder Meitaro Takeuchi defined our guiding principles characterized by global expansion, quality first, technological innovation, and human resource development. The commitment to the development of human resources, an invaluable asset to Komatsu, lives on in the Company today, unchanged from the time of our founding.

Promoting diversity and inclusion

Komatsu continues to promote diversity and inclusion. These efforts are based on the belief that the development of a workplace environment in which diverse employees respect each colleague's individuality and ability that leads the high level of psychological safety and creation of innovation, and consequently the growth of the entire company. For this purpose, we are advancing measures related to global human resource development, promotion of gender diversity, support for members of LGBTQ community, and employment of people with disabilities, and rehiring after retirement. Moreover, we support diverse workstyles and work-life balance and provide opportunities for learning, development, and success premeditatedly since enhancing our internal systems. We also implement campaigns for promotion of diversity and inclusion to improve employees' awareness.

Diversity and inclusion promotion video

Together, to "The Next"

Komatsu is always striving to ensure that it offers a workplace environment in which diverse people from around the world can contribute to the growth of its business as a united team.

At Komatsu, we believe that people are an important resource for creating new value. This is why we continue to invest in our people, not just through the wages we pay them but also through the allowances, bonuses, and benefits they receive as well as the training opportunities we provide.

The Komatsu Way forms the foundation for our human resource development efforts. The Komatsu Way is the very DNA of Komatsu, an expression of the strengths of Komatsu, the beliefs supporting these strengths, the basic attitudes, and the patterns of behaviors established based on the experiences of our predecessors as they proceeded to tackle the challenges facing them.

Mitsuko Yokomoto

Director

Senior Executive Officer

Supervising Human Resources,

Education and Sustainability

imperative to fulfilling our purpose of "Creating value through manufacturing and technology innovation to empower a sustainable future where people, businesses, and our planet thrive together."

Our approach toward these challenges will be advanced in accordance with key initiatives of enriching our human resource base with diversity, as defined under the growth strategies set forth in the mid-term management plan. Specifically, we are promoting diversity and inclusion while offering employees various opportunities to develop their skills and working to improve engagement. In addition, we are fostering human resources with skills pertaining to digital

Global human resource development and promotion

Roughly 70% of Komatsu's employee base comprises a diverse nationalities, and several senior management positions at major overseas subsidiaries have been filled by locally hired staff following efforts to localize management. In regard to the training of future leaders, we have drawn up a succession plan under which approximately 750 major positions in Japan and overseas are classified as "global key positions." In addition, we have been arranging our Global Management Seminar for management and managerial candidates, implementing our Komatsu Way Leadership Development Program for middle management professionals who are expected to play central roles with respect to business operations and functions, and enacting other programs.

Programs for non-leader employees include the All-Komatsu Technology Olympics, the All-Komatsu QC convention, the Global brand management meeting and other global events that provide employees around the world with opportunities to develop their skills.

Japan

Overseas

Japan

Overseas

32%

68%

6% (13)

94% (199)

Number of

Number of

employees

consolidated

64,343

companies

212

(Consolidated)

(As of March 31, 2023)

(As of March 31, 2023)

In addition, our Sustainability policy stresses the importance of providing a workplace environment in which diverse people can act as a united team and of training people who can overcome challenges to resolve various social issues and create new value together with customers. This is

technologies and open innovation.

Through these efforts, we will pursue the ongoing growth and development of Komatsu and its employees while remaining mindful of whether our management policies coincide with the changing internal and external environment.

Promoting gender diversity

The mid-term management plan's key performance indicators for gender diversity include the ratio of full-time female employees, for which we have set a target of 17.0% or more, and the ratio of female managers, for which we have set a global target of 13.0% or more. As part of our efforts to work toward these targets, we are proactively

The Komatsu Way

The Komatsu Way is divided into three chapters-Leadership/Top Management, "Monozukuri" for all employees, and Brand Management-to better present its principles in a manner that reflects the roles of specific employees. Komatsu seeks to develop its operations on a global scale and to become a stronger company and grow. To accomplish these objectives, it will be crucial for employees with different cultures and customs around the world to understand and practice by The Komatsu Way. Ongoing efforts to promote the Komatsu Way are being advanced for this purpose.

1 Leadership / Top Management

2 "Monozukuri" for all employees

3 Brand Management

Leaders must be directly involved in the workplaces

Komatsu aims to pass on the Monozukuri philoso-

Komatsu defines "Brand Management" as all the

and manage businesses with an emphasis on

phy, perspectives, and values that, based on total

customer value creation activities that "make

contributing to the entire Group, including distribu-

quality management, have continued to drive

Komatsu indispensable to our customers." This

tors and suppliers. We have also defined guidelines

Komatsu's competitiveness and support its growth.

objective is accomplished by visiting customer

for leaders related to actively engaging in regular

We look to transmit these principles through a joint

workplaces to understand their ideal state and to

board meetings, communicating with stakeholders,

effort encompassing all internal divisions as well as

build relationships that enable us to work together

complying with rules of the business community,

our suppliers, distributors, and other partners and

with them to help achieve their goals through

managing risks, and grooming successors for

to continue promoting involvement by all of these

concerted efforts by the Komatsu Group and its

management positions.

parties.

distributors.

recruiting women, providing training programs for women, and creat-

ing favorable environments for continuous career development. InFirst D&I Talk Event addition to such system- and infrastructure-related initiatives, we are

promoting reforms to our corporate culture to empower women. For example, we implement diversity and inclusion literacy improvement activities, hold D&I Talk Events in which executives talk about their own career and diversity and inclusion-related anecdotes, and conduct other initiatives for supporting the career ambitions of women. In recognition of these efforts, Komatsu was selected as a company of the Nadeshiko Brands for FY2022 by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in collaboration with the Tokyo Stock Exchange (one company from each industry is selected from approximately 3,700 listed companies from 17 industries).

With people

Offering variety of talent development oppotunities and improvement of employee engagement

Improving employee engagement is essential for the ongoing growth of a company. Based on this recognition, we conducted a global engagement survey of employees worldwide in 2021 (approximately 63,000 employees surveyed, response rate of 72%), and we are working to develop human resource policies that reflect the strengths and challenges of each region and organization. The second global engagement survey was conducted in 2023. We will continue to monitor and analyze employee engagement and respond to ever-changing challenges to create an environment in which each and every one of our employees can work with more vitality and enthusiasm.

We also provide a variety of skill development opportunities, including training for employees to become professionals in

their fields and support for the acquisition of the knowledge and skills required at each level. Meanwhile, initiatives to support the autonomous and spontaneous growth of employees are being advanced from the perspective of further heightening employee engagement. Launched in FY2023, one such initiative is the Career Development Program, a one-on-one meeting between an employee and their supervisor for the purpose of discussing their growth and career. Through this and other initiatives, we aim to strengthen the connection between human resource measures and support for employees' career development.

Going forward, we will continue efforts to spur the ongoing growth of Komatsu and its employees through the continuation of prior measures based on the goals of the companies and organizations as well as through the expansion of measures oriented toward the goals and ambitions of individual employees.

Employee training structure

Training for overseas group

Training for selected employees

Training by Job rank

Choice-type training

Other (training by job function)

companies

Job roles

Executive

Professional / Expert

Skilled employee

TQM (QC) training

Skilled

Skilled employee /

Admin. / All employees

Engineer

Executive

New Executive Officer's

Program

officer

Global Management Seminar

Executive

Manager Refreshment Training

Dept.

Supreme

Global Management

K-Way Leadership

TQM Training for Global Assignment

master

GM

mechanic

Development Program

Development Program

Section

Chief

Diversity & Inclusion

Middle Management

Industrial-

TQM Instructor Development Program

Strategy Program

manager

master

Development Seminar

Training

mechanic

Resource

Resource

Cross

activities(administrative departments)

Intermediate

New Manager Training

TQM Training for Managers

Assistant

Master

Study Abroad

Meister Training

Education

Education

QC presentation by functionjob

All Komatsu QCConvention

manager

mechanic

New Assistant Manager Training

Global Training

Foremen

QC Circle

TQM Advanced

DXHuman

AIHuman

Institute

Training by job function

Training

Promoter Training

Less-experienced

Advanced Technic

Technical

All Komatsu

Assistant

QC Circle

Quality Engineering

Woman Career Training

Contest

Institute

Technology

Foremen

Leader Training

3rd and 7th Year Training

Olympics

Training

TQM Intermediate

KOMATSU COLLEGE

Mid-Level

New

Experienced Employee Training

Techno Service

Komatsu

OF INDUSTRIAL

Employee

Philippines

TECHNOLOGY

Training

TQM Basic

KMPI

employee

New Employee Training

School

  • In 2019 Komatsu Human Resources & Development Center became Komatsu Philippines Corporation as a 100% affiliate of Komatsu Ltd.

Development of digital and open innovation-driven human resources

As to the cultivation of personnel with digital knowledge and technologies, we launched the program for developing AI engineers in FY2019 and initiated DX personnel education program in Japan in FY2022. This program promotes the cultivation of human resources with curriculums for attaining knowledge at every stage, from entry level for basic knowledge to practical education that covers problem solving in the context of real-life business operations and projects. In regard to fostering human resources with open innovation skills, we are conducting and utilizing both internal and

external programs in order to accelerate collaboration with government and academic institutions. In FY2023, we are planning Inovator's Program on a global scale aimed at cultivating human resources able to learn and utilize Design Thinking ­processes that are potent for creating innovation and businesses. Such programs for fostering the human resources needed to supply customers with DANTOTSU Products, DANTOTSU Services, and DANTOTSU Solutions will be conducted continuously.

Business and human rights

Komatsu established its Human Rights Policy in September 2019, thereby declaring its commitment to conducting its business in a manner that is compliant with internationally accepted standards pertaining to respect for human rights throughout its global organization. Based on this policy, processes have been established to prevent or mitigate negative impacts on human rights and to allow for corrective measures to be instituted should it be found that the Company was directly or indirectly involved in activities that had a negative impact on human rights. Reports on such activities are issued to the Sustainability Promotion Committee, which is chaired by the president and membered by the heads of relevant divisions, to build a deeper understanding of our response toward human rights issues. The Company is committed to ongoing efforts to continue identifying priority issues, defining clear policies for responding to these issues, and establishing action plans for use in work processes.

Human rights policy

https://komatsu.disclosure.site/en/themes/192

Komatsu group human rights management system

Human rights due diligence

Formulation of

Integration into internal divisions

Establishment of

remediation and

human rights

Assessment of human rights risks

and procedures,

govrernance

policy

and appropriate measures

mechanisms

Information disclosure

Follow-up survey

(Monitoring)

Stakeholder engagement

With the assistance of external specialist Business for Social Responsibility (BSR), assessments were con-

2014

ducted to evaluate human rights risks pertaining to the construction equipment, mining equipment, and for-

estry machinery businesses being developed on a global scale.

The aid of BSR was once again enlisted for our second human rights assessment, which was carried out while

2017

referencing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business

and Human Rights.

With support from external specialist CSR Europe, a systematic human rights risk assessment of our global

operations was conducted covering downstream areas of our construction equipment, mining equipment, and

2020

forestry machinery businesses (equipment and replacement parts sales). Given the characteristics of

Komatsu's businesses, relevant issues pertaining to discrimination based on ethnicity, race, or national origin;

compulsory labor; freedom of association; and fair work conditions were assessed, and potential risks and

priorities were identified by business and by region.

The Sustainability Promotion Committee approved plans to prioritize the human rights issues facing Komatsu,

2021

administer questionnaires to Komatsu Group companies and suppliers, and perform on-site impact assess-

ments of downstream operations.

The support of external consultations was enlisted to conduct online human rights surveys of Komatsu Group

2022

companies and major suppliers. In addition, aid was received from CSR Europe to perform on-site impact

assessments of downstream businesses in South Africa.

For more information on our business and human rights activities, please refer to our corporate website:

https://komatsu.disclosure.site/en/themes/193

With business

Undertaking social contribution activities in the communities where we operate is one of our important corporate responsibili- ties. We recognize and position social contribution activities as activities that are in alignment with the Sustainability Policy and do not directly generate earnings. Leveraging our strengths as a business, we seek to give back to the community and society in general.

Social contribution activities in FY2022

The following chart shows the expenditure for social contribution activities by the Komatsu Group, aggregated based on six general categories.

Relief aid to earthquake damages in Turkey and Syria

Komatsu has provided relief aid to the areas affected by the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria in February 2023. In cooperation with its local distributor Marubeni Dağıtım ve Servis A.Ş. (MDS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, Komatsu lent construction equipment needed for relief efforts to the affected areas free of charge and dispatched operators and service mechanics to assist in the relief efforts. In terms of expenses, these efforts equate to ¥20 million worth of support. In addition, Komatsu donated ¥10 million through the Japanese Red Cross Society, making for a total relief aid package of ¥30 million.

Since establishing an office in Turkey in 1975, Komatsu has been developing a locally anchored business in Turkey, a major market in the Middle East region. Komatsu will continue to provide material assistance to help the affected areas recover as quickly as possible while monitoring the conditions with MDS.

Academic and Industry- Academia Collaborations 20 %

Culture & Sports 22 %

Disaster Relief 13 %

Human Resource

20 %

FY2022

Development

Social

Local Community

22 %

Contribution

Expenditure

Support

(Consolidated)

¥ 2,038

Environment

3 %

million

One World One Komatsu employee-driven social contribution project

The Komatsu Group launched the One World One Komatsu employee-driven social contribution project as a new initiative in 2021 in conjunction with its 100th anniversary. Based on themes pertaining to the environment and sustainability, which are

shared global issues that are highly related to our business, the One World One Komatsu project encourages employees to take close-at-home action in their daily

Break down of social contribution expenditure

Cash contributions

Employee

Expense related to

Expense related to

Total

dispatchment and

providing own facili-

events for the

¥767 million

time contributions

ties for public use

community

¥2,038 million

¥340 million

¥209 million

¥722 million

Clearing landmines and making the land safe

In the areas afflicted by anti-personnel landmines, Komatsu has engaged in activities to support community development throughout the process from demining to reconstruction. Utilizing Komatsu's demining machines and construction equipment, developed by combining its technical expertise and knowledge in manufacturing, Komatsu started its project in

lives, such as cutting back on water use and turning off lights in unoccupied rooms. As part of this project, the One World One Komatsu Contest was held in 2021.

Applications were received by more than 200 employees from around the world, and winners were chosen from each of the 10 award categories. Five of the winners were invited to receive trophies from President Hiroyuki Ogawa at an award ceremony held in Tokyo in November 2022.

Furthermore, employees are encouraged to engage in environmentally themed volunteer activities in conjunction with Earth Day on April 22 each year. Videos are prepared showing the volunteer activities performed by Komatsu employees around

the world and broadcast through global watch parties, virtual gatherings arranged through a dedicated website.

To view videos from the June 2023 global watch party, please refer to the following website.

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLl09JNAS3JlHjiRio50EDhJ-s7eAJJ1K0

Cambodia in 2008 partnering with the authorized NPO "Japan Mine Action Service" (JMAS) and another project in Laos in 2016.

As part of its community reconstruction efforts, Komatsu also has been supporting initiatives to develop farmlands on former landmine field sites and build roads, bridges, elementary schools., and other facilities. In

2022, we expanded these efforts to our 10th school in Cambodia.Demining machine Approximately 800 students are now learning at these 10 schools.

"I used to be very afraid of mines. Thanks

"Demining, infrastructure, agricultural

"I am very happy to have a new school.

to demining and development, I can live

work, if all these are pursued as one set

My dream is to become a doctor. When

free from that worry."

of measures, the people who grow the

my parents or villagers get sick, I want

Mr. Pho

rice enjoy the benefits."

to be able to heal them."

Mr. Nobuyoshi Shimozono

Maria

Resident of Roung Village

JMAS Technical Advisor

Student at KOMATSU

SAFETY Primary School

For more information on the Demining and Reconstruction Project, please refer to the following video.

https://youtu.be/8zlmCv6PTaE?feature=shared

Together, to "The Next"

Sustainable society built by small efforts of all

I bought a 200-liter barrel to store rainwater and water from my washing machine] and built a plumbing system that channels water directly into this barrel. I then used accumulated rainwater that is used to wash the floors in my house. Reducing the number of times one does laundry from twice a week to once a week can save around 3,100 liters of water a year. Also, for at least two out of every three times I bathe, I try to take only a quick shower. This saves more than 1,800 liters of water a year. And not leaving the water running while I brush my teeth saves another 730 liters a year.

Working toward sustainability does not mean you have to fundamentally change your life. If everyone tries to cut back on what they use, it is sure to leave a better future for our children and our children's children. There is so much we can do for nature and the environment if we have the desire and the commitment.

Wesley dos Santos Gomes, Komatsu do Brasil Ltda. One World One Komatsu contest award winner (Award Category: Water Wise)

For a list of all One World One Komatsu contest award winners, please refer to the following website.

https://komatsu.disclosure.site/en/themes/197

With the planet

We, at the Komatsu Group clearly defines the basic policies of environmental conservation, which will be the guidelines of business activities, when engaging in business activities while working to realize a sustainable society, and promotes environmental conservation activities.

Komatsu Earth and Environment Policy

https://komatsu.disclosure.site/en/themes/199

Disclosure based on TCFD recommendations

Komatsu established the Komatsu Earth Environment Charter (currently known as the Komatsu Earth and Environment Policy) in 1992, launching proactive initiatives for addressing climate change and other environmental issues a step ahead of its peers. In April 2019, Komatsu announced its endorsement of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We advance climate change response measures through climate change risk and opportunity assessments

2 Strategies

Risk and opportunity identification

In identifying climate change-related risks and opportunities pertaining to the Komatsu Group's business, we referenced the risk and opportunity examples described in Final Report: Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures to determine 16 risks and opportunities with the potential to impact the construction and mining equipment business. We next assessed the internal factors and external factors predicted by the chosen scenarios that may impact earnings to group the identified risks and opportunities into the four major themes of "changes in resource demand," "transition to low- carbon products," "manufacturing costs," and "natural disasters."

Risks and opportunities and groupings

and scenario analyses based on these recommendations as well as through a healthy dialogue with stakeholders.

At the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference held in the United Kingdom (COP26) in November 2021, an agreement was reached to work toward limiting the average rise in global temperatures to 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels. Furthermore, at the G7 Ministers' Meeting on Climate, Energy and Environment held in Sapporo, Japan, in April 2023, a call was made for the G7 to commit to playing a leadership role in working toward the goal of limiting the average rise in global temperatures to 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels and in strengthening society's resilience to the impacts of climate change and for all companies and organizations to collaborate toward transforming our economy over the next decade.

Komatsu has previously conducted scenario analyses based on scenarios projecting average rises of 2ºC or 4ºC. However, in light of these global trends and following discussions by the Sustainability Promotion Committee and the Strategy Review Committee, with reports to the Board of Directors, it was decided that the Company would also perform analyses of a scenario projecting rises of 1.5ºC beginning in FY2022. The results of these analyses have been disclosed.

1 Governance

The Komatsu Group views climate change as an important management issue, and targets for combating climate change have been incorporated into its business strategies.

A framework for appropriate oversight of our climate change response has been implemented whereby the Sustainability Promotion Committee and the Risk Management Committee discuss climate change-related matters and make suggestions to the Strategy Review Committee and issue reports to the Board of Directors. Meanwhile, the Executive Officer Meeting fulfills the function of managing progress toward targets.

Climate change-related reporting and deliberation system

Board of Directors

Report

Strategy Review Committee

• Sustainability Promotion Committee

Suggest

• Risk Management Committee

Executive Officer Meeting

Major discussion items related to climate change

16 risks and opportunities

Coal demand fluctuations

Changes in reputation among customers and investors

Environmental regulations

Trend toward electric equipment

Subsidiaries for renewable energy and energy conservation projects

Substitute fuel technologies Next-generation technical services (new market)

Carbon prices

Popularization of renewable energy technologies

Raw material prices

Energy prices Recycling

More frequent abnormal weather events

Increased precipitation amounts and weather patterns

Higher average temperatures Rising sea levels

Four major themes

Changes in

Reduced coal demand

resource

Increased resource demand related

demand

to electric equipment

Transition to

More stringent fuel regulations

low-carbon

Progress in electrification and next-

products

generation technologies

Manufacturing

Rising manufacturing costs due to

higher carbon prices*

costs

* CO2 taxation measures for reducing emissions

Natural

Increased precipitation amounts and

flood risks due to abnormal weather

disasters

Higher demand in conjunction with

national resilience plans

Body

Chairperson

Board of Directors

Chairman of the Board

Strategy Review Committee

President

The Executive Officer Meeting

President

Body

Chairperson

Sustainability Promotion

President

Committee

Major discussion items related to climate change

Discussions regarding goal of achieving carbon

Reports from research, development, and

neutrality by 2050

product planning divisions and the Chief

Establishment of Sustainability Policy

Technology Officer

Formulation of new mid-term management plan

Reports from production and procurement

Reports from the Sustainability Promotion

divisions

Committee

Mid-term management plan progress report

Low-carbon product development strategies

Growth strategies for major production bases

Mining business growth strategies

Reports from the Sustainability Promotion

Forestry machinery business growth strategies

Committee

Smart Construction growth strategies

Reports from the Risk Management Committee

Progress in product development (including climate change-related KPIs)

Major discussion items related to climate change

Initiatives for addressing ESG issues

Deliberations and reports regarding important

CSR activity reports

environmental matters and key performance

Revision of environmental policies

indicators (KPIs)

To gauge the potential impacts of climate change-related risks and opportunities on the Komatsu Group's business, we performed scenario analyses of the aforementioned four major risk and opportunity themes. For these scenario analyses, we selected a 1.5°C scenario, a 2°C scenario, and a 4°C scenario based on the Fifth Assessment Report (Representative Concentration Pathways 2.6 and 8.5) and the Sixth Assessment Report (Shared Socioeconomic Pathways 5-8.5) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and the Sustainable Development Scenario, the Stated Policies Scenario, and the Net Zero by 2050 scenario of the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The risks and opportunities associated with changes in resource demand, the transition to low-carbon products, and manufacturing costs were the greatest in the 1.5°C and 2°C scenarios whereas the risks and opportunities associated with natural disasters were the greatest in the 4°C scenario. Information on the risks and opportunities related to each of the four major themes, as well as Komatsu's response to these risks and opportunities, is displayed on the following page.

Executive officer

Risk Management Committee supervising general Reports on responses to natural disaster risks affairs

