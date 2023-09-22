Komatsu's vision
-Human resource initiatives -Business and human rights
60 With business
-Social contribution activities
62 With the planet
-Disclosure based on TCFD recommendations
With people
Komatsu seeks to develop frameworks that allow its employees to tackle new challenges and create freely with peace of mind. We are also implementing human resource initiatives based on the Komatsu Way, which is an expression of the strengths of Komatsu, the beliefs supporting these strengths, the basic attitudes, and the patterns of behaviors established by our predecessors.
Furthermore, measures are put in place to prevent or mitigate negative impacts to the human rights of Komatsu group members as well as suppliers, sales and service distributors, and other business partners. A remedy process has also been implemented to take appropriate action in the case that the Group is found to have contributed to negative impacts on human rights.
Human resource initiatives
Having witnessed Europe's cutting-edge technologies at that time, founder Meitaro Takeuchi defined our guiding principles characterized by global expansion, quality first, technological innovation, and human resource development. The commitment to the development of human resources, an invaluable asset to Komatsu, lives on in the Company today, unchanged from the time of our founding.
Promoting diversity and inclusion
Komatsu continues to promote diversity and inclusion. These efforts are based on the belief that the development of a workplace environment in which diverse employees respect each colleague's individuality and ability that leads the high level of psychological safety and creation of innovation, and consequently the growth of the entire company. For this purpose, we are advancing measures related to global human resource development, promotion of gender diversity, support for members of LGBTQ community, and employment of people with disabilities, and rehiring after retirement. Moreover, we support diverse workstyles and work-life balance and provide opportunities for learning, development, and success premeditatedly since enhancing our internal systems. We also implement campaigns for promotion of diversity and inclusion to improve employees' awareness.
Diversity and inclusion promotion video
Together, to "The Next"
Komatsu is always striving to ensure that it offers a workplace environment in which diverse people from around the world can contribute to the growth of its business as a united team.
At Komatsu, we believe that people are an important resource for creating new value. This is why we continue to invest in our people, not just through the wages we pay them but also through the allowances, bonuses, and benefits they receive as well as the training opportunities we provide.
The Komatsu Way forms the foundation for our human resource development efforts. The Komatsu Way is the very DNA of Komatsu, an expression of the strengths of Komatsu, the beliefs supporting these strengths, the basic attitudes, and the patterns of behaviors established based on the experiences of our predecessors as they proceeded to tackle the challenges facing them.
Mitsuko Yokomoto
Director
Senior Executive Officer
Supervising Human Resources,
Education and Sustainability
imperative to fulfilling our purpose of "Creating value through manufacturing and technology innovation to empower a sustainable future where people, businesses, and our planet thrive together."
Our approach toward these challenges will be advanced in accordance with key initiatives of enriching our human resource base with diversity, as defined under the growth strategies set forth in the mid-term management plan. Specifically, we are promoting diversity and inclusion while offering employees various opportunities to develop their skills and working to improve engagement. In addition, we are fostering human resources with skills pertaining to digital
Global human resource development and promotion
Roughly 70% of Komatsu's employee base comprises a diverse nationalities, and several senior management positions at major overseas subsidiaries have been filled by locally hired staff following efforts to localize management. In regard to the training of future leaders, we have drawn up a succession plan under which approximately 750 major positions in Japan and overseas are classified as "global key positions." In addition, we have been arranging our Global Management Seminar for management and managerial candidates, implementing our Komatsu Way Leadership Development Program for middle management professionals who are expected to play central roles with respect to business operations and functions, and enacting other programs.
Programs for non-leader employees include the All-Komatsu Technology Olympics, the All-Komatsu QC convention, the Global brand management meeting and other global events that provide employees around the world with opportunities to develop their skills.
Japan
Overseas
Japan
Overseas
32%
68%
6% (13)
94% (199)
Number of
Number of
employees
consolidated
64,343
companies
212
(Consolidated)
(As of March 31, 2023)
(As of March 31, 2023)
In addition, our Sustainability policy stresses the importance of providing a workplace environment in which diverse people can act as a united team and of training people who can overcome challenges to resolve various social issues and create new value together with customers. This is
technologies and open innovation.
Through these efforts, we will pursue the ongoing growth and development of Komatsu and its employees while remaining mindful of whether our management policies coincide with the changing internal and external environment.
Promoting gender diversity
The mid-term management plan's key performance indicators for gender diversity include the ratio of full-time female employees, for which we have set a target of 17.0% or more, and the ratio of female managers, for which we have set a global target of 13.0% or more. As part of our efforts to work toward these targets, we are proactively
The Komatsu Way
The Komatsu Way is divided into three chapters-Leadership/Top Management, "Monozukuri" for all employees, and Brand Management-to better present its principles in a manner that reflects the roles of specific employees. Komatsu seeks to develop its operations on a global scale and to become a stronger company and grow. To accomplish these objectives, it will be crucial for employees with different cultures and customs around the world to understand and practice by The Komatsu Way. Ongoing efforts to promote the Komatsu Way are being advanced for this purpose.
1 Leadership / Top Management
2 "Monozukuri" for all employees
3 Brand Management
Leaders must be directly involved in the workplaces
Komatsu aims to pass on the Monozukuri philoso-
Komatsu defines "Brand Management" as all the
and manage businesses with an emphasis on
phy, perspectives, and values that, based on total
customer value creation activities that "make
contributing to the entire Group, including distribu-
quality management, have continued to drive
Komatsu indispensable to our customers." This
tors and suppliers. We have also defined guidelines
Komatsu's competitiveness and support its growth.
objective is accomplished by visiting customer
for leaders related to actively engaging in regular
We look to transmit these principles through a joint
workplaces to understand their ideal state and to
board meetings, communicating with stakeholders,
effort encompassing all internal divisions as well as
build relationships that enable us to work together
complying with rules of the business community,
our suppliers, distributors, and other partners and
with them to help achieve their goals through
managing risks, and grooming successors for
to continue promoting involvement by all of these
concerted efforts by the Komatsu Group and its
management positions.
parties.
distributors.
recruiting women, providing training programs for women, and creat-
ing favorable environments for continuous career development. InFirst D&I Talk Event addition to such system- and infrastructure-related initiatives, we are
promoting reforms to our corporate culture to empower women. For example, we implement diversity and inclusion literacy improvement activities, hold D&I Talk Events in which executives talk about their own career and diversity and inclusion-related anecdotes, and conduct other initiatives for supporting the career ambitions of women. In recognition of these efforts, Komatsu was selected as a company of the Nadeshiko Brands for FY2022 by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in collaboration with the Tokyo Stock Exchange (one company from each industry is selected from approximately 3,700 listed companies from 17 industries).
With people
Offering variety of talent development oppotunities and improvement of employee engagement
Improving employee engagement is essential for the ongoing growth of a company. Based on this recognition, we conducted a global engagement survey of employees worldwide in 2021 (approximately 63,000 employees surveyed, response rate of 72%), and we are working to develop human resource policies that reflect the strengths and challenges of each region and organization. The second global engagement survey was conducted in 2023. We will continue to monitor and analyze employee engagement and respond to ever-changing challenges to create an environment in which each and every one of our employees can work with more vitality and enthusiasm.
We also provide a variety of skill development opportunities, including training for employees to become professionals in
their fields and support for the acquisition of the knowledge and skills required at each level. Meanwhile, initiatives to support the autonomous and spontaneous growth of employees are being advanced from the perspective of further heightening employee engagement. Launched in FY2023, one such initiative is the Career Development Program, a one-on-one meeting between an employee and their supervisor for the purpose of discussing their growth and career. Through this and other initiatives, we aim to strengthen the connection between human resource measures and support for employees' career development.
Going forward, we will continue efforts to spur the ongoing growth of Komatsu and its employees through the continuation of prior measures based on the goals of the companies and organizations as well as through the expansion of measures oriented toward the goals and ambitions of individual employees.
Employee training structure
Training for overseas group
Training for selected employees
Training by Job rank
Choice-type training
Other (training by job function)
companies
Job roles
Executive
Professional / Expert
Skilled employee
TQM (QC) training
Skilled
Skilled employee /
Admin. / All employees
Engineer
Executive
New Executive Officer's
Program
officer
Global Management Seminar
Executive
Manager Refreshment Training
Dept.
Supreme
Global Management
K-Way Leadership
TQM Training for Global Assignment
master
GM
mechanic
Development Program
Development Program
Section
Chief
Diversity & Inclusion
Middle Management
Industrial-
TQM Instructor Development Program
Strategy Program
manager
master
Development Seminar
Training
mechanic
Resource
Resource
Cross
activities(administrative departments)
Intermediate
New Manager Training
TQM Training for Managers
Assistant
Master
Study Abroad
Meister Training
Education
Education
QC presentation by functionjob
All Komatsu QCConvention
manager
mechanic
New Assistant Manager Training
Global Training
Foremen
QC Circle
TQM Advanced
DXHuman
AIHuman
Institute
Training by job function
Training
Promoter Training
Less-experienced
Advanced Technic
Technical
All Komatsu
Assistant
QC Circle
Quality Engineering
Woman Career Training
Contest
Institute
Technology
Foremen
Leader Training
3rd and 7th Year Training
Olympics
Training
TQM Intermediate
KOMATSU COLLEGE
Mid-Level
New
Experienced Employee Training
Techno Service
Komatsu
OF INDUSTRIAL
Employee
Philippines
TECHNOLOGY
Training
TQM Basic
KMPI
employee
New Employee Training
School
- In 2019 Komatsu Human Resources & Development Center became Komatsu Philippines Corporation as a 100% affiliate of Komatsu Ltd.
Development of digital and open innovation-driven human resources
As to the cultivation of personnel with digital knowledge and technologies, we launched the program for developing AI engineers in FY2019 and initiated DX personnel education program in Japan in FY2022. This program promotes the cultivation of human resources with curriculums for attaining knowledge at every stage, from entry level for basic knowledge to practical education that covers problem solving in the context of real-life business operations and projects. In regard to fostering human resources with open innovation skills, we are conducting and utilizing both internal and
external programs in order to accelerate collaboration with government and academic institutions. In FY2023, we are planning Inovator's Program on a global scale aimed at cultivating human resources able to learn and utilize Design Thinking processes that are potent for creating innovation and businesses. Such programs for fostering the human resources needed to supply customers with DANTOTSU Products, DANTOTSU Services, and DANTOTSU Solutions will be conducted continuously.
Business and human rights
Komatsu established its Human Rights Policy in September 2019, thereby declaring its commitment to conducting its business in a manner that is compliant with internationally accepted standards pertaining to respect for human rights throughout its global organization. Based on this policy, processes have been established to prevent or mitigate negative impacts on human rights and to allow for corrective measures to be instituted should it be found that the Company was directly or indirectly involved in activities that had a negative impact on human rights. Reports on such activities are issued to the Sustainability Promotion Committee, which is chaired by the president and membered by the heads of relevant divisions, to build a deeper understanding of our response toward human rights issues. The Company is committed to ongoing efforts to continue identifying priority issues, defining clear policies for responding to these issues, and establishing action plans for use in work processes.
Human rights policy
https://komatsu.disclosure.site/en/themes/192
Komatsu group human rights management system
Human rights due diligence
Formulation of
Integration into internal divisions
Establishment of
remediation and
human rights
Assessment of human rights risks
and procedures,
govrernance
policy
and appropriate measures
mechanisms
Information disclosure
Follow-up survey
(Monitoring)
Stakeholder engagement
With the assistance of external specialist Business for Social Responsibility (BSR), assessments were con-
2014
ducted to evaluate human rights risks pertaining to the construction equipment, mining equipment, and for-
estry machinery businesses being developed on a global scale.
The aid of BSR was once again enlisted for our second human rights assessment, which was carried out while
2017
referencing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business
and Human Rights.
With support from external specialist CSR Europe, a systematic human rights risk assessment of our global
operations was conducted covering downstream areas of our construction equipment, mining equipment, and
2020
forestry machinery businesses (equipment and replacement parts sales). Given the characteristics of
Komatsu's businesses, relevant issues pertaining to discrimination based on ethnicity, race, or national origin;
compulsory labor; freedom of association; and fair work conditions were assessed, and potential risks and
priorities were identified by business and by region.
The Sustainability Promotion Committee approved plans to prioritize the human rights issues facing Komatsu,
2021
administer questionnaires to Komatsu Group companies and suppliers, and perform on-site impact assess-
ments of downstream operations.
The support of external consultations was enlisted to conduct online human rights surveys of Komatsu Group
2022
companies and major suppliers. In addition, aid was received from CSR Europe to perform on-site impact
assessments of downstream businesses in South Africa.
For more information on our business and human rights activities, please refer to our corporate website:
https://komatsu.disclosure.site/en/themes/193
With business
Undertaking social contribution activities in the communities where we operate is one of our important corporate responsibili- ties. We recognize and position social contribution activities as activities that are in alignment with the Sustainability Policy and do not directly generate earnings. Leveraging our strengths as a business, we seek to give back to the community and society in general.
Social contribution activities in FY2022
The following chart shows the expenditure for social contribution activities by the Komatsu Group, aggregated based on six general categories.
Relief aid to earthquake damages in Turkey and Syria
Komatsu has provided relief aid to the areas affected by the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria in February 2023. In cooperation with its local distributor Marubeni Dağıtım ve Servis A.Ş. (MDS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, Komatsu lent construction equipment needed for relief efforts to the affected areas free of charge and dispatched operators and service mechanics to assist in the relief efforts. In terms of expenses, these efforts equate to ¥20 million worth of support. In addition, Komatsu donated ¥10 million through the Japanese Red Cross Society, making for a total relief aid package of ¥30 million.
Since establishing an office in Turkey in 1975, Komatsu has been developing a locally anchored business in Turkey, a major market in the Middle East region. Komatsu will continue to provide material assistance to help the affected areas recover as quickly as possible while monitoring the conditions with MDS.
Academic and Industry- Academia Collaborations 20 %
Culture & Sports 22 %
Disaster Relief 13 %
Human Resource
20 %
FY2022
Development
Social
Local Community
22 %
Contribution
Expenditure
Support
(Consolidated)
¥ 2,038
Environment
3 %
million
One World One Komatsu employee-driven social contribution project
The Komatsu Group launched the One World One Komatsu employee-driven social contribution project as a new initiative in 2021 in conjunction with its 100th anniversary. Based on themes pertaining to the environment and sustainability, which are
shared global issues that are highly related to our business, the One World One Komatsu project encourages employees to take close-at-home action in their daily
Break down of social contribution expenditure
Cash contributions
Employee
Expense related to
Expense related to
Total
dispatchment and
providing own facili-
events for the
¥767 million
time contributions
ties for public use
community
¥2,038 million
¥340 million
¥209 million
¥722 million
Clearing landmines and making the land safe
In the areas afflicted by anti-personnel landmines, Komatsu has engaged in activities to support community development throughout the process from demining to reconstruction. Utilizing Komatsu's demining machines and construction equipment, developed by combining its technical expertise and knowledge in manufacturing, Komatsu started its project in
lives, such as cutting back on water use and turning off lights in unoccupied rooms. As part of this project, the One World One Komatsu Contest was held in 2021.
Applications were received by more than 200 employees from around the world, and winners were chosen from each of the 10 award categories. Five of the winners were invited to receive trophies from President Hiroyuki Ogawa at an award ceremony held in Tokyo in November 2022.
Furthermore, employees are encouraged to engage in environmentally themed volunteer activities in conjunction with Earth Day on April 22 each year. Videos are prepared showing the volunteer activities performed by Komatsu employees around
the world and broadcast through global watch parties, virtual gatherings arranged through a dedicated website.
To view videos from the June 2023 global watch party, please refer to the following website.
https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLl09JNAS3JlHjiRio50EDhJ-s7eAJJ1K0
Cambodia in 2008 partnering with the authorized NPO "Japan Mine Action Service" (JMAS) and another project in Laos in 2016.
As part of its community reconstruction efforts, Komatsu also has been supporting initiatives to develop farmlands on former landmine field sites and build roads, bridges, elementary schools., and other facilities. In
2022, we expanded these efforts to our 10th school in Cambodia.Demining machine Approximately 800 students are now learning at these 10 schools.
"I used to be very afraid of mines. Thanks
"Demining, infrastructure, agricultural
"I am very happy to have a new school.
to demining and development, I can live
work, if all these are pursued as one set
My dream is to become a doctor. When
free from that worry."
of measures, the people who grow the
my parents or villagers get sick, I want
Mr. Pho
rice enjoy the benefits."
to be able to heal them."
Mr. Nobuyoshi Shimozono
Maria
Resident of Roung Village
JMAS Technical Advisor
Student at KOMATSU
SAFETY Primary School
For more information on the Demining and Reconstruction Project, please refer to the following video.
https://youtu.be/8zlmCv6PTaE?feature=shared
Together, to "The Next"
Sustainable society built by small efforts of all
I bought a 200-liter barrel to store rainwater and water from my washing machine] and built a plumbing system that channels water directly into this barrel. I then used accumulated rainwater that is used to wash the floors in my house. Reducing the number of times one does laundry from twice a week to once a week can save around 3,100 liters of water a year. Also, for at least two out of every three times I bathe, I try to take only a quick shower. This saves more than 1,800 liters of water a year. And not leaving the water running while I brush my teeth saves another 730 liters a year.
Working toward sustainability does not mean you have to fundamentally change your life. If everyone tries to cut back on what they use, it is sure to leave a better future for our children and our children's children. There is so much we can do for nature and the environment if we have the desire and the commitment.
Wesley dos Santos Gomes, Komatsu do Brasil Ltda. One World One Komatsu contest award winner (Award Category: Water Wise)
For a list of all One World One Komatsu contest award winners, please refer to the following website.
https://komatsu.disclosure.site/en/themes/197
With the planet
We, at the Komatsu Group clearly defines the basic policies of environmental conservation, which will be the guidelines of business activities, when engaging in business activities while working to realize a sustainable society, and promotes environmental conservation activities.
Komatsu Earth and Environment Policy
https://komatsu.disclosure.site/en/themes/199
Disclosure based on TCFD recommendations
Komatsu established the Komatsu Earth Environment Charter (currently known as the Komatsu Earth and Environment Policy) in 1992, launching proactive initiatives for addressing climate change and other environmental issues a step ahead of its peers. In April 2019, Komatsu announced its endorsement of the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). We advance climate change response measures through climate change risk and opportunity assessments
2 Strategies
Risk and opportunity identification
In identifying climate change-related risks and opportunities pertaining to the Komatsu Group's business, we referenced the risk and opportunity examples described in Final Report: Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures to determine 16 risks and opportunities with the potential to impact the construction and mining equipment business. We next assessed the internal factors and external factors predicted by the chosen scenarios that may impact earnings to group the identified risks and opportunities into the four major themes of "changes in resource demand," "transition to low- carbon products," "manufacturing costs," and "natural disasters."
Risks and opportunities and groupings
and scenario analyses based on these recommendations as well as through a healthy dialogue with stakeholders.
At the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference held in the United Kingdom (COP26) in November 2021, an agreement was reached to work toward limiting the average rise in global temperatures to 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels. Furthermore, at the G7 Ministers' Meeting on Climate, Energy and Environment held in Sapporo, Japan, in April 2023, a call was made for the G7 to commit to playing a leadership role in working toward the goal of limiting the average rise in global temperatures to 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels and in strengthening society's resilience to the impacts of climate change and for all companies and organizations to collaborate toward transforming our economy over the next decade.
Komatsu has previously conducted scenario analyses based on scenarios projecting average rises of 2ºC or 4ºC. However, in light of these global trends and following discussions by the Sustainability Promotion Committee and the Strategy Review Committee, with reports to the Board of Directors, it was decided that the Company would also perform analyses of a scenario projecting rises of 1.5ºC beginning in FY2022. The results of these analyses have been disclosed.
1 Governance
The Komatsu Group views climate change as an important management issue, and targets for combating climate change have been incorporated into its business strategies.
A framework for appropriate oversight of our climate change response has been implemented whereby the Sustainability Promotion Committee and the Risk Management Committee discuss climate change-related matters and make suggestions to the Strategy Review Committee and issue reports to the Board of Directors. Meanwhile, the Executive Officer Meeting fulfills the function of managing progress toward targets.
Climate change-related reporting and deliberation system
Board of Directors
Report
Strategy Review Committee
• Sustainability Promotion Committee
Suggest
• Risk Management Committee
Executive Officer Meeting
Major discussion items related to climate change
16 risks and opportunities
Coal demand fluctuations
Changes in reputation among customers and investors
Environmental regulations
Trend toward electric equipment
Subsidiaries for renewable energy and energy conservation projects
Substitute fuel technologies Next-generation technical services (new market)
Carbon prices
Popularization of renewable energy technologies
Raw material prices
Energy prices Recycling
More frequent abnormal weather events
Increased precipitation amounts and weather patterns
Higher average temperatures Rising sea levels
Four major themes
Changes in
Reduced coal demand
resource
Increased resource demand related
demand
to electric equipment
Transition to
More stringent fuel regulations
low-carbon
Progress in electrification and next-
products
generation technologies
Manufacturing
Rising manufacturing costs due to
higher carbon prices*
costs
* CO2 taxation measures for reducing emissions
Natural
Increased precipitation amounts and
flood risks due to abnormal weather
disasters
Higher demand in conjunction with
national resilience plans
Body
Chairperson
Board of Directors
Chairman of the Board
Strategy Review Committee
President
The Executive Officer Meeting
President
Body
Chairperson
Sustainability Promotion
President
Committee
Major discussion items related to climate change
Discussions regarding goal of achieving carbon
Reports from research, development, and
neutrality by 2050
product planning divisions and the Chief
Establishment of Sustainability Policy
Technology Officer
Formulation of new mid-term management plan
Reports from production and procurement
Reports from the Sustainability Promotion
divisions
Committee
Mid-term management plan progress report
Low-carbon product development strategies
Growth strategies for major production bases
Mining business growth strategies
Reports from the Sustainability Promotion
Forestry machinery business growth strategies
Committee
Smart Construction growth strategies
Reports from the Risk Management Committee
Progress in product development (including climate change-related KPIs)
Major discussion items related to climate change
Initiatives for addressing ESG issues
Deliberations and reports regarding important
CSR activity reports
environmental matters and key performance
Revision of environmental policies
indicators (KPIs)
To gauge the potential impacts of climate change-related risks and opportunities on the Komatsu Group's business, we performed scenario analyses of the aforementioned four major risk and opportunity themes. For these scenario analyses, we selected a 1.5°C scenario, a 2°C scenario, and a 4°C scenario based on the Fifth Assessment Report (Representative Concentration Pathways 2.6 and 8.5) and the Sixth Assessment Report (Shared Socioeconomic Pathways 5-8.5) of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and the Sustainable Development Scenario, the Stated Policies Scenario, and the Net Zero by 2050 scenario of the International Energy Agency (IEA).
The risks and opportunities associated with changes in resource demand, the transition to low-carbon products, and manufacturing costs were the greatest in the 1.5°C and 2°C scenarios whereas the risks and opportunities associated with natural disasters were the greatest in the 4°C scenario. Information on the risks and opportunities related to each of the four major themes, as well as Komatsu's response to these risks and opportunities, is displayed on the following page.
Executive officer
Risk Management Committee supervising general Reports on responses to natural disaster risks affairs
