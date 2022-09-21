Advanced search
    6301   JP3304200003

KOMATSU LTD.

(6301)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-21 am EDT
2777.00 JPY   -1.31%
02:20aKOMATSU : Sustainable growth through structural reform- Komatsu sells 4 production facilities in China
PU
09/15'IT FELT LIKE STAR WARS' : hoverbike makes U.S. debut
RE
09/14KOMATSU SUCCESSFULLY CONVERTS BIOMASS COMBUSTION ASH INTO FERTILIZER AT ITS AWAZU PLANT : Contributing to the reduction of industrial waste by recycling forest resources in the Kaga area of Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan
PU
Komatsu : Sustainable growth through structural reform- Komatsu sells 4 production facilities in China

09/21/2022 | 02:20am EDT
- Sustainable growth through structural reform- Komatsu sells 4 production facilities in China

Sep. 21, 2022

　Komatsu Ltd. (hereafter "Komatsu") (President & CEO: Hiroyuki Ogawa) through its subsidiary, Komatsu Mining Corp. (President & CEO: Peter Salditt) today announced the sale of four facilities which are a part of its underground soft rock business mining equipment in China. The facilities in Qingdao City, Shandong; Huainan City, Anhui; and Jixi City and Jiamusi City, Heilongjiang; were purchased by Jixi Gengchen Motor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Heilongjiang) and Nanjing Luhe Coal Mine Machinery Co., Ltd. (Jiangsu).
　With this divestment there is no impact on the supply and servicing of underground soft rock products for customers in China. Komatsu estimates this transaction will have minimal effect on its consolidated business results.

The buyers for the four sold properties are both Chinese companies that manufacture and sell equipment and electronic components for mining of underground coal. Through this purchase, the two companies aim to further expand their business in China.

Komatsu is working to provide its customers increasingly sustainable ways to extract essential minerals worldwide. The company has continued to adjust its business portfolio flexibly in response to changes in operating environments and market trends. With this sale supporting ongoing structural reforms, Komatsu continues to build on a sustainably profitable product portfolio, as well as continued focus on growth.

No : 0046（3166）
Corporate Communications Department
Sustainability Promotion Division
Komatsu Ltd.
tel: +81-(0)3-5561-2616
mail: JP00MB_cc_department@global.komatsu

*The information may be subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 06:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
