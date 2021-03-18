Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Komatsu Ltd.    6301   JP3304200003

KOMATSU LTD.

(6301)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Komatsu : Adapting Longwall Business to Best Meet Customer Needs

03/18/2021 | 11:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Joy Powered Roof Support solutions to be manufactured through partnerships

Adapting its longwall mining equipment business to best meet customer needs to reduce costs and maximize performance, Komatsu today announced it will provide Joy engineered Powered Roof Support (PRS) solutions through partnerships with PRS manufacturers.

“As customers look to cut costs in the evolving coal market, we want to help provide flexibility while continuing to offer the core competencies we are known for in this space: Joy custom-engineered PRS solutions,” said Jason Savage, senior vice president Joy underground soft rock for Komatsu Mining Corp. “We will continue to provide, and further develop, the design and technical support of engineered PRS solutions to help our customers mine efficiently and safely while enabling access to lower cost manufacturing sources to reduce up-front investment.”

The company remains fully committed to supporting and serving the global longwall market by providing Joy engineered PRS solutions; designing bespoke roof supports; continuing to design and manufacture its Joy armoured face conveyors, shearers and longwall controls (including PRS controls); and providing project management, quality and integration services for longwall systems.

There are no expected disruptions to existing order fulfillment as part of the changes announced today. The company will continue to service and support all Joy longwall products including PRS through its global service network and will fully support existing customers for the lifetime of their operations.

There may be changes to the company’s manufacturing footprint as a result of this shift, impacting Komatsu’s Manchester and Worcester facilities in the United Kingdom, but no immediate changes have been announced and there are no further details available at this time.

“We are focused on working with our employees and our customers to make this transition as smooth as possible and empower the global mining market with the highest levels of longwall automation, remote operation, safety and productivity,” Savage said.

About Komatsu

Komatsu is an industry-leading manufacturer and supplier of equipment, technologies and services for the construction, forklift, mining, industrial and forestry markets. For nearly a century, Komatsu equipment and services have been used by companies worldwide to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, maintain forests and create technology and consumer products. The company’s global service and distributor networks support customer operations, tapping into the power of data and technology to enhance safety and productivity while optimizing performance.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about KOMATSU LTD.
03/18KOMATSU  : Adapting Longwall Business to Best Meet Customer Needs
BU
03/16KOMATSU  : ―Reduction of CO2 emissions and reinforcement of Reman componen..
PU
03/11KOMATSU- RIO TINTO SCHOLARSHIP FOR R : Supported the future of studying for over..
PU
02/18CATERPILLAR INC.  : Files Form 10-K FYE December -3-
DJ
02/18CATERPILLAR INC. : Files Form 10-K FYE December -2-
DJ
02/15KOMATSU  : 3rd Quarter Report FY2020
PU
01/29KOMATSU  : FY2020 Nine months
PU
01/29KOMATSU  : Consolidated Business Results for Nine Months of the Fiscal Year Ende..
PU
01/29KOMATSU LTD.  : 3rd quarter results
CO
01/25JOINT POC VERIFICATION TESTS TO STAR : Announcing Collaboration with Proterra of..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 124 B 19 481 M 19 481 M
Net income 2021 98 416 M 903 M 903 M
Net Debt 2021 652 B 5 976 M 5 976 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,7x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 3 308 B 30 355 M 30 339 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 62 823
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart KOMATSU LTD.
Duration : Period :
Komatsu Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOMATSU LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3 200,67 JPY
Last Close Price 3 500,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 14,3%
Spread / Average Target -8,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hiroyuki Ogawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Horikoshi Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Tetsuji Ohashi Chairman
Yuichi Iwamoto Chief Technical Officer
Kazuhiro Yokoo Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KOMATSU LTD.24.22%30 075
PACCAR, INC.10.25%34 499
KUBOTA CORPORATION11.28%28 081
EPIROC AB (PUBL)24.22%25 607
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.22.51%20 891
KNORR-BREMSE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-6.91%20 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ