    6301   JP3304200003

KOMATSU LTD.

(6301)
Komatsu : Annual Securities Report from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021

06/25/2021 | 06:37pm BST
(Translation)

This document has been translated from the Japanese original for the convenience of overseas stakeholders. In the event of any discrepancy between this document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Annual Securities Report

From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021

(The 152nd Fiscal Year)

KOMATSU LTD.

E01532

The 152nd Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Annual Securities Report

  1. This is an English translation of the Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken Hokokusho") filed via the Electronic Disclosure for Investors' Network ("EDINET") system as set forth in Article 27-30-2 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. The translation includes a table of contents and pagination that are not included in the electronic filing.
  2. Appended to the back of this document, are English translations of the auditors' report that was attached to the Annual Securities Report when it was filed using the aforementioned method, and the internal control report and confirmation letter that were filed at the same time as the Annual Securities Report.

Certain References and Information

This report is prepared for overseas investors and compiled based on contents of the Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken Hokokusho") of Komatsu Ltd. filed with the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau of Japan on June 17, 2021.

In this report, Komatsu Ltd. is hereinafter referred to as the "Company" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries as "Komatsu."

Cautionary Statement with respect to forward-looking statements:

This report contains forward-looking statements that reflect managements' views and assumptions in the light of information currently available with respect to certain future events, including expected financial position, operating results and business strategies. These statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "will," "believes," "should," "projects," "plans," "expects" and similar terms and expressions that identify future events or expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, and the events and results of such forward- looking assumptions cannot be assured. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report, and the Company assumes no duty to update such statements.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, unanticipated changes in demand for Komatsu's principal products, owing to changes in the economic conditions in Komatsu's principal markets; changes in exchange rates or the impact of increased competition; unanticipated costs or delays encountered in achieving Komatsu's objectives with respect to globalized product sourcing and new information technology tools; uncertainties as to the results of Komatsu's research and development efforts and its ability to access and protect certain intellectual property rights; the impact of regulatory changes and accounting principles and practices; and the introduction, success and timing of business initiatives and strategies.

Contents

Cover ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………. 1

Part I Company Information …………………………………………………………………………………….. 2

Item 1. Overview of the Company and Its Consolidated Subsidiaries …………………………………….. 2

  1. Summary of Business Results ……………………………………………………………………... 2
  2. History ……………………………………………………………………………………………... 5
  3. Description of Business ……………………………………………………………………………. 6
  4. Overview of Subsidiaries and Affiliates …………………………………………………………... 9
  5. Employees …………………………………………………………………………………………. 16 Item 2. Business Overview ………………………………………………………………………………… 17
  1. Management Policy, Business Environment and Tasks Ahead, etc. ………………………………. 17
  2. Risk Factors ………………………………………………………………………………………... 23

3. Analyses of Consolidated Financial Position, Operating Results and Cash Flows from the

26

management's perspective …………………………………………………………………………

  1. Material Agreements, etc. …………………………………………………………………………. 39
  2. Research and Development Activities …………………………………………………………….. 40 Item 3. Property, Plants and Equipment …………………………………………………………………… 42
  1. Overview of Capital Investments ………………………………………………………………….. 42
  2. Major Facilities ……………………………………………………………………………………. 43
  3. Plans for Capital Investment, Disposal of Property, Plants and Equipment, etc. …………………. 48 Item 4. Information on the Company ……………………………………………………………………… 49
  1. Information on the Company's Share, etc. ………………………………………………………… 49
  1. Total number of shares, etc. ……………………………………………………………………... 49
  2. Stock acquisition rights, etc. …………………………………………………………………….. 50
  3. Exercises, etc., of moving strike convertible bonds, etc. ………………………………………... 71

(4) Changes in number of issued shares, capital stock, etc. ………………………………………… 72

  1. Shareholding by shareholder category ………………………………………………………….. 73
  2. Major shareholders ……………………………………………………………………………… 74
  3. Voting rights …………………………………………………………………………………….. 77
  1. Acquisitions, etc. of Treasury Stock ………………………………………………………………. 79
  2. Dividend Policy ……………………………………………………………………………………. 81
  3. Corporate Governance, etc. ………………………………………………………………………... 82
  1. Overview of corporate governance ……………………………………………………………… 82
  2. Board of Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members …………………………………. 89
  3. Conditions of Audits …………………………………………………………………………….. 110
  4. Compensation …………………………………………………………………………………… 114
  5. Shareholdings …………………………………………………………………………………… 122 Item 5. Financial Information ……………………………………………………………………………… 123
  1. Consolidated Financial Statements, etc. …………………………………………………………… 124
  1. Consolidated Financial Statements ……………………………………………………………… 124
  2. Others ……………………………………………………………………………………………. 186
  1. Non-ConsolidatedFinancial Statements, etc. ……………………………………………………… 187
  1. Non-ConsolidatedFinancial Statements ………………………………………………………… 187
  2. Primary assets and liabilities ……………………………………………………………………. 208
  3. Others ……………………………………………………………………………………………. 208 Item 6. Stock-Related Administration for the Company …………………………………………………... 209 Item 7. Reference Information on the Company …………………………………………………………... 210
  1. Information on the Parent Company ………………………………………………………………. 210
  2. Other Reference Information ………………………………………………………………………. 210

Part II Information on Guarantors, etc., for the Company ……………………………………………………… 210

[Independent Auditors' Report]

[Internal Control Report]

[Confirmation Letter]

Cover

Document title

Annual Securities Report ("Yukashoken Hokokusho")

Clause of stipulation

Article 24, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange

Act of Japan

Place of filing

Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau

Filing date

June 17, 2021

Fiscal year

The 152nd Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Company name

Kabushiki Kaisha Komatsu Seisakusho

Company name in English

KOMATSU LTD.

Title and name of representative

Hiroyuki Ogawa, President and Representative Director

Address of registered head office

2-3-6, Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Telephone number

+81 (0)3 5561-2604

Name of contact person

Kazuhiro Yokoo, General Manager of Corporate Controlling

Department

Nearest place of contact

2-3-6, Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Telephone number

+81 (0)3 5561-2604

Name of contact person

Kazuhiro Yokoo, General Manager of Corporate Controlling

Department

Place for public inspection

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

(2-1, Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan)

- 1 -

Disclaimer

Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
