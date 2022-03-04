Log in
    6301   JP3304200003

KOMATSU LTD.

(6301)
  Report
Komatsu : shipments to Russia

03/04/2022 | 05:16am EST
Komatsu's shipments to Russia

Mar. 04, 2022

Due to the situation in Ukraine, the disruption in the supply chain surrounding Komatsu has become extremely difficult and the impact on the financial and economic situation remains uncertain. In line with its crisis management policy, Komatsu has set up an emergency task force headed by its President and CEO Hiroyuki Ogawa, in which information is being gathered and analyzed, and future measures are being discussed.

Due to the current supply chain disruption and the uncertainty of the financial and economic situation, the company has decided to suspend shipments to Russia for the time being.

The Komatsu Group's top priority is the safety and health of all stakeholders, including its employees and their families, customers and suppliers, and the many global communities in which the company does business. Komatsu is deeply concerned about the current situation in Ukraine and is closely monitoring developments. The company sincerely hopes that the situation is settled peacefully as soon as possible.

No.0097(3112)
Corporate Communications Department
Sustainability Promotion Division
Komatsu Ltd.
tel: +81-(0)3-5561-2616
mail: JP00MB_cc_department@global.komatsu

*The information may be subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 731 B 23 618 M 23 618 M
Net income 2022 203 B 1 758 M 1 758 M
Net Debt 2022 690 B 5 963 M 5 963 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 2 529 B 21 869 M 21 869 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 61 564
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 2 675,00 JPY
Average target price 3 546,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroyuki Ogawa Manager-Osaka Plant Management
Takeshi Horikoshi CFO & Managing Executive Officer
Tetsuji Ohashi Manager-Awazu Factory Management
Yuichi Iwamoto Chief Technology Officer, Head-R&D
Hiroshi Makabe Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOMATSU LTD.-0.69%21 869
PACCAR, INC.3.85%31 858
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-9.36%22 368
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-21.60%21 136
KUBOTA CORPORATION-21.42%20 822
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-15.04%19 528