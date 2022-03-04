Komatsu : shipments to Russia

Komatsu's shipments to Russia

Mar. 04, 2022

Due to the situation in Ukraine, the disruption in the supply chain surrounding Komatsu has become extremely difficult and the impact on the financial and economic situation remains uncertain. In line with its crisis management policy, Komatsu has set up an emergency task force headed by its President and CEO Hiroyuki Ogawa, in which information is being gathered and analyzed, and future measures are being discussed.

Due to the current supply chain disruption and the uncertainty of the financial and economic situation, the company has decided to suspend shipments to Russia for the time being.

The Komatsu Group's top priority is the safety and health of all stakeholders, including its employees and their families, customers and suppliers, and the many global communities in which the company does business. Komatsu is deeply concerned about the current situation in Ukraine and is closely monitoring developments. The company sincerely hopes that the situation is settled peacefully as soon as possible.

No.0097(3112)

Corporate Communications Department

Sustainability Promotion Division

Komatsu Ltd.

tel: +81-(0)3-5561-2616

mail: JP00MB_cc_department@global.komatsu



*The information may be subject to change without notice.