Komatsu : to Highlight Scalable, Sustainable Mining Solutions for Customers at MINExpo 2021

New offerings to leverage digitalization, electrification and automation for next generation

To help support its customers’ sustainability targets while prioritizing safety and productivity, Komatsu will focus on “creating value together” in its 48,000-square-foot booth at MINExpo 2021, where the company plans to unveil its latest solutions for surface and underground mining operations.

Komatsu's new WE1850 Gen 3 surface wheel loader with proven switched reluctance hybrid drive technology is pictured at its manufacturing facility in Longview, Texas. The company plans to have the machine on display at its booth at MINExpo 2021 on Sept. 13-15 in Las Vegas. (Photo: Business Wire)

“MINExpo provides the perfect opportunity for industry leaders to collaborate on new ways to extract essential minerals at this critical time for our society,” said Jeff Dawes, President and CEO of Komatsu Mining Corp. and chairperson of MINExpo 2021. “Supporting our customers’ path forward with new solutions that leverage digitalization, electrification and automation is crucial to our role as an essential provider to the industry, and we look forward to sharing these innovations developed in partnership with today’s mines.”

The company’s latest haulage concepts, designed to prioritize customers’ desire to reduce emissions and for autonomous haulage solutions, will be on display; revealing Komatsu’s future vision for power agnostic dump trucks and autonomous haulage retrofits for existing equipment. Komatsu will also preview future capabilities for remote operation of equipment featuring hydraulic excavators and autonomous haulage.

Other new Komatsu solutions designed to advance more sustainable mining methods that will be on display include:

WE1850 Gen 3 surface wheel loader with proven SR (Switched Reluctance) hybrid drive technology

ZR122 surface blasthole drill with automated features

Battery hauler for underground mining powered by lithium-ion battery technology

Battery-tram powered ZJ32Bi jumbo drill for underground hard rock mining

Underground hard rock drilling and bolting retrofits compatible with all major and most other OEMs

Created with input from customers around the world, the company’s latest equipment, service and technology solutions are designed to simplify tasks, streamline processes and - ultimately – help optimize customers’ entire enterprise. Recognizing that the path forward will not look the same for every operation, Komatsu is here to support customers at each stage of their journey toward a more sustainable future. Company representatives will be available in the booth to consult with attendees and collaborate on new solutions.

Located in Central Hall C3, the Komatsu booth (#7027) will debut the company’s unified and expanded mining offerings, with additional solutions highlighted at neighboring booths for Modular Mining (Booth #7671), a Komatsu technology brand, and Immersive Technologies (Booth #7583) and Hensley Industries (Booth #5401), Komatsu subsidiaries.

