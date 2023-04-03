Komatsu to Rebuild Headquarters Building

Apr. 04, 2023

Komatsu Ltd. (President and CEO: Hiroyuki Ogawa) (hereafter "Komatsu") is going to rebuild its headquarters building in Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo, and to temporarily relocate during the rebuilding period, in order to "enhance corporate resilience", as stated in growth strategies of the mid-term management plan. Komatsu plans to start temporary relocation and demolition of the current building in January, 2024 with completion of the new building scheduled for September, 2026.

Completed in 1966, the Komatsu headquarters building has physically deteriorated and lost its functionality as an office building over the last 57 years. By positioning the new building, Komatsu plans to strengthen its hub function as Komatsu Group's global headquarters, and work to speed up the sharing of information, decision-making, and execution of business with Komatsu Group operations around the world. Komatsu will also ensure work space that can accommodate diverse work styles, such as remote work, which has taken root since the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, Komatsu will strengthen its functions of an innovation center by expanding industry-academia and private-sector collaborations as well as open innovation. Komatsu will also position its global headquarters as a key recruiting base to promote the recruitment of excellent personnel who will support sustainable growth. For example, Komatsu will expand and enhance opportunities for those interested in employment to experience Komatsu through real and online-combined recruitment events. Through these efforts, Komatsu will strive to build a resilient corporate structure, as it promotes diversity and inclusion, enhances its diverse human resource base by improving human resource engagement, and responds flexibly to changes in society and the external environment.

[Temporary relocation of headquarters]

(1) Location: Shiodome Building, 1-2-20, Kaigan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

(2) Relocation period: January, 2024 - December, 2026 (planned)

DANTOTSU Value is defined as customer value creation that generates a positive cycle of improvement of earnings and ESG resolutions in Komatsu's mid-term management plan, entitled "DANTOTSU Value - Together, to 'The Next'for sustainable growth". Through this DANTOTSU Value, Komatsu will strive to create new values in order to take steady steps forward to the next stage for the workplace of the future and pass on a sustainable future to the next generation.

[Features of Komatsu's new headquarters building]

1.To strengthen the hub function and corporate branding capabilities as a global headquarters

Komatsu will enhance the hub function of its global headquarters to speed up information- sharing, decision-making, and execution by creating an online environment that connects Komatsu Group bases around the world in real time. To improve communication with all stakeholders, Komatsu will also enhance its ability to communicate its corporate brand by holding events in a hybrid manner, i.e., real and online formats that will connect with its production sites in Japan and overseas, international trade fairs and other exhibitions.

2. To strengthen its function as an innovation center

In order to strengthen collaboration with universities, research institutes and start-ups under industry-academia and private-sector collaborations, Komatsu will establish an open innovation area as an environment where people can come together in real life. Komatsu will also create an environment where online connection is easily established with Komatsu bases around the world, in order to facilitate co-creation and collaboration, as participants experience Komatsu's initiatives in a hybrid manner.

3. To secure human resources

In order to secure talented personnel who will help Komatsu achieve sustainable growth, Komatsu positions its global headquarters as a key recruiting base and will expand opportunities for potential employees to experience and learn about Komatsu, including new recruiting events and internships that make full use of real and online resources.

4. To promote carbon neutrality through energy-saving and energy-creation initiatives

In its mid-term management plan, Komatsu has defined a 2030 target of reducing CO2 emissions by 50% from the 2010 level and the challenging target of becoming carbon neutral by 2050, when CO2 emissions will be virtually zero. For construction of its new headquarters building, Komatsu will adopt a design which considers CO2 emissions reduction, improve the building's environmental performance, and actively use wood to achieve the status of "ZEB Ready"*. Furthermore, by using renewable energy sources, such as solar power and geothermal energy, Komatsu will work to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Location: 2-3-6 Akasaka, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Total floor area: approx. 20,000 m2

Structure: Steel frame, 10 floors above ground and 2 floors below ground

Scheduled start of construction: January, 2024

Scheduled completion: September, 2026

*ZEB Ready: Abbreviation for Net Zero Energy Building, a building that is designed to offer a comfortable indoor environment, while aiming for a zero annual primary energy balance on the site (ZEB). Such a building is equipped with highly insulated exterior walls and high-efficiency energy-saving facilities and meets at least a 50% reduction from the standard primary energy consumption, excluding renewable energy.

