production of batteries. It is anticipated that there will be competition from across the industrial sector to acquire battery cells in the future. There is usually demand for about 300,000 construction and mining equipment units each year. The figure for demand for automobiles is two digits more. For this reason, if we want to be able to source battery cells reliably, we are going to need to form relationships with dedicated manufacturers possessing such advanced technologies. I used batteries as an example, but the truth is that we plan to use a combination of in-house production and partnerships with regard to other components as well. It will not be feasible to develop and produce all components entirely in-house. We may, therefore, adopt an approach of producing components for mainstay models with high sales volumes in-house to ensure that we can accommodate demand for after-sales services in aftermarket businesses, while also procuring from other compa- nies. Such model-specific component strategies might be one way we can change. Flexible component strategies will, of course, create new business opportunities for our partners. In cases when we are unable to use the insight gained through partnerships to conduct in-house production, it may be an option of transitioning to external procurement for components previously developed and produced in-house. Going forward, we should continue partnering with other companies while maintaining a healthy sense of tension, in order to drive growth for both partners and Komatsu. 2. Value chain strategies Komatsu is transitioning to a business model focused on combining solutions and products, but this change in approach will not change the fact that Komatsu's core offering-its source of earnings-is its products. We are working to improve the value of our products through means such as automation and elec- trification. However, if we are to ensure that customers can continue to use Komatsu products with peace of mind from the moment they purchase to the day they give away, we will need to develop value chain businesses in areas such as sales of parts for post-sale equipment and maintenance and repair services.

The next-generation Komtrax system, the latest iteration of the Komtrax system that has been standard on Komatsu products since 2001, allows for operating data on equipment and components to be acquired in essentially real time. This allows us to propose optimal preventive maintenance services based on the condition of each individual piece of equipment. This data-based business is only possible because Komatsu develops and produces Key Components in-house, which allows us to design these components with monitoring technologies in mind. Thinking about future value chain strategies thus also points to the importance of continuing our current component strategies. However, the technological strength of Komtrax is not the only asset Komatsu has for evolving its value chain businesses; we can also capitalize on the last-mile contact points with customers provided by our distributor network. To ensure that Komatsu can always be an indispensable partner to customers, capable of resolving their issues through open communication, it will be crucial for us to ramp up our efforts across the value chain. Role of the President in navigating uncertain waters to reach envisioned future Since I assumed the role of the President in 2019, we have continued to face unexpected contingency, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the materialization of geopolitical risks. In these uncertain situations, I have endeavored to quickly and flexibly judge the circumstances, make decisions, and then effectively explain these before enacting them and taking responsibility for creating results. This is the process I have emphasized in fulfilling my role as the President. The Komatsu Way, which describes the guiding principles for our actions at Komatsu, stresses the importance of an emphasis on workplaces to exercise good judgment based on the reality thereat. Komatsu has continued to grow by

capitalizing on the strength of its frontline capabilities, which enable us to identify issues, exercise good judgment based on reality, make decisions, and execute reforms based on these decisions. If I look back at my career thus far, I cannot help but see that my capacity for judgment, decision-making, and action needed in corporate management was honed through the wisdom I gained from experience and from action, by immersing myself in a given situation and truly engaging with the reality of its conditions. At the same time, the role of the President is not something I can carry out entirely on my own. Acting based on judgments and decisions requires that I comprehensively explain my reasons to the relevant parties. After the collapse of Japan's bubble economy, the decision was made to close a plant in response to the decline in demand in Japan and to transfer the production operations of this plant to another. I was the leader of this project. This gave me the opportunity to experience the perspectives of both those to be transferred and those at the plant set to receive this transfer. This experience taught me the true importance of thinking from the other party's perspective. I was later assigned to a position as the U.S. plant manager. In this position, I had to oversee all areas of management, not just the production technologies in which I specialized, but also tasks outside of my area of expertise like production, quality, and cost man- agement. As I spoke with employees with various areas of expertise, I was always careful to turn an attentive ear toward their input, sometimes prioritize the proposals of others above my own. Through this process, I sought to ensure that we could function as a healthy team and organization. As the President, I will seek to exercise flexible judgment and make quick decisions and to offer earnest explanations before moving to cooperative action, all while being mindful of the actual circumstances and taking responsibility for the results. This is how I will work to fulfill my role and ensure we can reach our envisioned future, even in the changing operating environment. People as the drivers of sustainable growth