Our Joint Efforts to Remove Anti-Personnel Landmines to Be Introduced at Side Event Space of the 19th Meeting of the States Parties of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention

Nov. 08, 2021





Komatsu Ltd. (President and CEO: Hiroyuki Ogawa) (hereafter "Komatsu") announces today that its joint efforts to remove anti-personnel landmines in Cambodia and Laos with Japan Mine Action Service (President: Kimihiko Kishikawa) (hereafter "JMAS"), a certified specific non-profit organization, supported by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be introduced at a side event space of the 19th Meeting of the States Parties of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention in the Hague, the Netherlands from November 15 to 19, 2021.

This is an international conference held by 164 member countries of the Convention and is participated in by government organizations and NGOs worldwide to discuss problems of undisposed landmines.

Since 2008, Komatsu and JMAS have cooperated, removing landmines in anti-personnel landmine-contaminated areas, disposing unexploded ordnance (UXO), and developing communities to full recovery. As of September 30, 2021, Komatsu and JMAS had disposed of a total of over 8,000 anti-personnel landmines and unexploded cluster bomb submunitions on a cumulative basis, built 10 elementary schools, and built/repaired roads which add up to 90 km long. In 2020, the two partners began supporting rice cultivation, for example, by leveling the rice fields with ICT-intensive bulldozers equipped with the automatic control function (laser machine control) of adjusting its blade edge from the soil.

Komatsu will continue to support the removal of anti-personnel landmines, the disposal of UXO, and local community development projects in Cambodia and Laos.



No : 0064(3079)

Corporate Communications Department

Sustainability Promotion Division

Komatsu Ltd.

tel: +81-(0)3-5561-2616

mail: JP00MB_cc_department@global.komatsu



*The information may be subject to change without notice.