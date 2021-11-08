Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Komatsu Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6301   JP3304200003

KOMATSU LTD.

(6301)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Our Joint Efforts to Remove Anti-Personnel Landmines to Be Introduced at Side Event Space of the 19th Meeting of the States Parties of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention

11/08/2021 | 01:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Our Joint Efforts to Remove Anti-Personnel Landmines to Be Introduced at Side Event Space of the 19th Meeting of the States Parties of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention

Nov. 08, 2021

Komatsu Ltd. (President and CEO: Hiroyuki Ogawa) (hereafter "Komatsu") announces today that its joint efforts to remove anti-personnel landmines in Cambodia and Laos with Japan Mine Action Service (President: Kimihiko Kishikawa) (hereafter "JMAS"), a certified specific non-profit organization, supported by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will be introduced at a side event space of the 19th Meeting of the States Parties of the Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention in the Hague, the Netherlands from November 15 to 19, 2021.

This is an international conference held by 164 member countries of the Convention and is participated in by government organizations and NGOs worldwide to discuss problems of undisposed landmines.

Since 2008, Komatsu and JMAS have cooperated, removing landmines in anti-personnel landmine-contaminated areas, disposing unexploded ordnance (UXO), and developing communities to full recovery. As of September 30, 2021, Komatsu and JMAS had disposed of a total of over 8,000 anti-personnel landmines and unexploded cluster bomb submunitions on a cumulative basis, built 10 elementary schools, and built/repaired roads which add up to 90 km long. In 2020, the two partners began supporting rice cultivation, for example, by leveling the rice fields with ICT-intensive bulldozers equipped with the automatic control function (laser machine control) of adjusting its blade edge from the soil.

Komatsu will continue to support the removal of anti-personnel landmines, the disposal of UXO, and local community development projects in Cambodia and Laos.

No : 0064(3079)
Corporate Communications Department
Sustainability Promotion Division
Komatsu Ltd.
tel: +81-(0)3-5561-2616
mail: JP00MB_cc_department@global.komatsu

*The information may be subject to change without notice.

Disclaimer

Komatsu Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 06:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KOMATSU LTD.
01:08aOur Joint Efforts to Remove Anti-Personnel Landmines to Be Introduced at Side Event Spa..
PU
11/01Hillgrove Resources Begins Development of Underground Decline at Kanmantoo Project
MT
10/29PRODUCTION START -UP AT NEW SEAL RIN : -Promoting Production Reforms to Improve the Perfor..
PU
10/28Komatsu Agrees to Dissolve Shantui Construction Machinery's Equity Participation in Kom..
PU
10/28NOTICE : Dividends from Retained Earnings
PU
10/28Consolidated Business Results for Six Months of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (..
PU
10/28Announcement Concerning the Revision of Projected Business Results and Cash Dividend
PU
10/28> FY2021 Six months
PU
10/28Komatsu Ltd. Decides to Pay Dividend, Effective Date December 1, 2021
CI
10/28Komatsu Ltd. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 644 B 23 253 M 23 253 M
Net income 2022 186 B 1 634 M 1 634 M
Net Debt 2022 642 B 5 647 M 5 647 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 2 888 B 25 459 M 25 400 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 61 564
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart KOMATSU LTD.
Duration : Period :
Komatsu Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOMATSU LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 3 055,00 JPY
Average target price 3 500,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroyuki Ogawa President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Horikoshi CFO, Director & Managing Executive Officer
Tetsuji Ohashi Chairman
Yuichi Iwamoto Chief Technology Officer, Head-R&D
Hiroshi Makabe Head-Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOMATSU LTD.8.43%25 459
PACCAR, INC.4.31%31 246
EPIROC AB (PUBL)195.36%29 667
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.17%26 716
KUBOTA CORPORATION10.73%26 547
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.37.62%23 929