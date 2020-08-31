Special Feature 2: Value Creation Story (SMARTCONSTRUCTION and Forestry Machinery Business) (4,700 KB)

Komatsu's Growth Strategies

KOMATSU offers SMARTCONSTRUCTION in the USA and four countries in Europe.

(United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Denmark)

A video of the presentation by Rod Schrader, Chairman & CEO of Komatsu America Corp., at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020, a construction equipment tradeshow held in Las Vegas in March 2020, can be found below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dd7oeh6MkCM&t=23s

Realization of the Safe, Highly Productive, Smart, and Clean Workplaces of the Future

Launch of "SMARTCONSTRUCTION Digital Transformation"

Komatsu launched "SMARTCONSTRUCTION DigitalTransformation," a solution comprising four new IoT devices and eight new applications that accelerate digital transformations through SMARTCONSTRUCTION, in April 2020.

While the previous version of SMARTCONSTRUCTION only digitized part of the construction process ("vertical digi- tization"), these new IoT devices and applications will allow for digitization of the entire process ("horizontal digitiza- tion").This will enable worksite operations to be optimized by synchronizing the real workplace with its digital twin, thereby realizing drastic improvement in the safety, productivity, and environmental performance of the entire worksite.

Customer Construction Process

Surveying Planning Construction Inspection

Traditional

Analog Process

"Vertical digitization": Digitization of individual construction processes (previous SMARTCONSTRUCTION)

Drone 3D Construction 3D construction / management with Drone 3D measurement / simulation / ICT-intensive finished landform Digital visualization digital task preparation equipment and apps inspection Transformation Solution "DX" Digital Process

"Horizontal digitization": Digitization and connection of all processes to optimize entire construction process

Digital transformation of construction

("SMARTCONSTRUCTION Digital Transformation")