Special Feature 2: Value Creation Story (SMARTCONSTRUCTION and Forestry Machinery Business) (4,700 KB)

Realization of the Safe, Highly Productive, Smart, and Clean Workplaces of the Future
Launch of "SMARTCONSTRUCTION Digital Transformation"
Komatsu launched "SMARTCONSTRUCTION DigitalTransformation," a solution comprising four new IoT devices and eight new applications that accelerate digital transformations through SMARTCONSTRUCTION, in April 2020.
While the previous version of SMARTCONSTRUCTION only digitized part of the construction process ("vertical digi- tization"), these new IoT devices and applications will allow for digitization of the entire process ("horizontal digitiza- tion").This will enable worksite operations to be optimized by synchronizing the real workplace with its digital twin, thereby realizing drastic improvement in the safety, productivity, and environmental performance of the entire worksite.
Customer Construction Process
Surveying
Planning
Construction
Inspection
Traditional
Analog Process
"Vertical digitization": Digitization of individual construction processes (previous SMARTCONSTRUCTION)
Drone 3D
Construction
3D construction /
management with
Drone 3D
measurement /
simulation /
ICT-intensive
finished landform
Digital
visualization
digital task preparation
equipment and apps
inspection
Transformation
Solution
"DX"
Digital
Process
"Horizontal digitization": Digitization and connection of all processes to optimize entire construction process
Digital transformation of construction
("SMARTCONSTRUCTION Digital Transformation")
Rodney Schrader
コマツアメリカ（株）会長（兼）CEO
Senior Executive Officer
RodneyChairman & CEO,Schrader
Komatsu America Corp.
Optimization of construction through synchronization
between real workplace and its digital twin
SMART
CONSTRUCTION
Profitability and Growth
Compared with other industries, the construction industry is lacking in terms of safety and productivity and has significant room for improvement via digitization.
SMARTCONSTRUCTION is still in the early stages of its introduction. Nonetheless, we have verified its significant benefits for contributing to improved safety and productivity at adopting workplaces. We therefore anticipate that the use of this solution will spread steadily against the backdrop of labor shortfalls and aging workplace operators. The global COVID-19 pandemic also presents an opportunity in the form of potential for the rapid digitization of construction workplaces.
Since its introduction in February 2015, SMARTCONSTRUCTION has addressed the labor shortages facing the Japanese construction industry by realizing improved productivity and safety at customer worksites.This has been made possible by openly employing digital technologies in both Japan and overseas; domestically, these technologies have been introduced to more than 10,000 customer worksites. Komatsu is dedicated to contributing to the realization of the safe, highly productive, smart, and clean workplaces of the future by digitally transforming both products (automation and autonomation operation) and processes (optimization).
SMARTCONSTRUCTION promotional videos and introduction case studies can be found below.
Safety- and Productivity-Related Tasks
Diffusion of Innovation Curve and Earnings Growth
(as Projected by Komatsu)
More dangerous than other industries
• The digitization of construction workplaces is projected to advance more swiftly
No. of deaths per 100,000 employees*1
Financial
0.4
than the popularization of enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, a similar
Safety
solution launched in the 1980s, due to the current availability of sophisticated and
Information &
1.2
communications
1.9
affordable technologies.
Retail
• The global COVID-19 pandemic is expected to further accelerate this digitization trend.
*1 Source: National Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries in 2018, U.S. BUREAU OF LABOR
Time
STATISTICS
FY2020 N years N+4 years
*2 Source: Labor Productivity Trends in Major Industries, JAPAN PRODUCTIVITY CENTER
By accelerating the digital transformation of
construction through both products (automa-
Workplaces of the future: Safe, highly productive, smart and clean
tion and autonomation operation) and pro-
cesses (optimization), we will realize the
Level 5
Contributions to Resolution of Environmental and Social Issues
workplaces of the future.
Optimization
Digital Transformation of Construction
of Construction
TOPICS
Processes: Optimization
• Automatic generation of daily tasks from daily
In addition to digitizing individual processes,
optimized construction plans
such as condition surveys by drones ("verti-
Level 4
• Collaboration and autonomous operation of
Launch of SMARTCONSTRUCTION Retrofit kit
cal digitization"), we will link the 3D work-
Construction)of
"Visualization" of workplace data
equipment on the workplace
surement, to conventional construction equipment in Japan in late April through LANDLOG Ltd. Currently, conventional construction equipment
mote the automation and optimization of
Automation of
place information gained from such
Construction
Provision of ICT Capabilities for Conventional Construction Equipment
digitized processes with our LANDLOG
Planning
Komatsu launched SMARTCONSTRUCTION Retrofit kit, the add-on kit to offer ICT capabilities, such as 3D machine guidance and payload mea-
platform ("horizontal digitization") to pro-
entire workplaces.
Level 3
Level
with no ICT capabilities accounts for over 98% of all construction equipment working at construction workplaces in Japan.
3-Dimensional
Products: Automation and Autonomation
Construction
(Optimization
Retrofit kit, Komatsu is going to promote digitization of conventional construction equipment and digital transformation of construction in order to
Level 2
Operation
Planning
To accelerate the pace of achieving digital transformation of construction workplace operations, the SMARTCONSTRUCTION Retrofit kit can
Realizing the safe, highly productive, smart,
be added on not only Komatsu-made models but also other models as long as they are hydraulic excavators. With the SMARTCONSTRUCTION
and clean workplaces of the future will
ICT Construction
require all construction equipment to work
3-Dimensional
Processes
• ICT-intensive
realize safe, highly productive, smart, and clean workplaces of the future soon.
autonomously while collaborating with other
Topographical
construction & machines
equipment at the workplace. At the same
Map
• Visualization of progress
• Utilization of
time, it will be crucial to enhance ICT-
topographical data
intensive equipment, specifically through
ICT-intensive
SMARTCONSTRUCTION
increased automation and through autonomy
Level 1
models
Retrofit kit
Non-ICT-intensive
achieved via communication and coordination
3-Dimensional
models
Design Data
Introduction of advanced ICT-intensive models
among equipment. Komatsu is moving
ahead with research and development on
3D construction based
3D construction:
3D construction:
3D construction:
Advanced
sophisticated automation and autonomy
Conventional
Products (Level of Automation and Autonomous Operation)
ICT-intensive equipment
on 3D design data
Impossible
Possible
Possible
technologies with an eye to the introduction
construction
Possible: Machine
Impossible: Limited
of 5G and other ultrahigh-speed mobile com-
3D control
Impossible
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Level 4
Level 5
control
to machined
munications systems and the utilization of
guidance
Limited Operation
Advanced Operation
Advanced Solo
Advanced
Advanced
high-precision global navigation satellite
Support
Support
Automation
Collaborative
Decision-making
Staking & assistant
Autonomous Operation
Autonomous Operation
Necessary
Unnecessary
Unnecessary
system technologies.
workers
3D construction
High-precision 3D
High-precision 3D
Impossible to obtain
data: Possible to
data: Possible to
records
obtain
obtain
Equipment with SMARTCONSTRUCTION
Retrofit
Kit (provisional name)
Forestry Machinery Business
Sustainable forestry is an undertaking with the potential to contribute to the accomplishment of the Sustainable
Profitability and Growth
Komatsu's forest machine business has continued to grow smoothly since the 2004 acquisition of Partek Forest AB (currently, Komatsu Forest AB) of Sweden. Looking ahead, economic growth in emerging countries is expected to drive rises in housing starts and pulp demand. In addition, we anticipate stable growth in timber production volumes as a substitute for plastic amid rising environmental awareness.
Development Goals (SDGs) advocated by the United Nations.These contributions include helping mitigate climate change by reducing the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere and preserving biodiversity and water resources. Komatsu regards a forestry business as an important industry that contributes toward the achievement of the SDGs. In forestry, it is important to contribute to realizing the forest management cycle of planting, cultivating, and harvesting trees, and it is required to operate in a way that places due consideration on forest environments. Komatsu operates a wide-ranging forestry machine business on a global basis to help increase safety and productivity in forestry operation.
Videos on forest machines, including a look at a forestry project adopting ICT in Sweden, can be found here.
Komatsu is working to mechanize forestry operation, including planting, cultivating, and harvesting trees, to contribute to sustainable forestry. In the realm of planting, we have developed subsoiling machines and automated tree planters based on our bull- dozers. These machines are currently being supplied to the Brazilian market.
Forest Machine Business Sales
(Billions of yen)
140
105
70
35
0
(FY)
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Global Timber Production Volumes
(Millions of m3)
2,400
1,800
1,200
600
0
2025 (FY)
2010
2015
2020
Total industrial timber
Sawtimber
Pulp materials
Source: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (Figures for 2019 forward are the Company's projections.)
Moreover, in the area of timber harvesting and extracting operations, where most forestry-related occupational accidents tend to occur, we are making progress in developing and selling forestry equipment that enables to harvest and extract trees in steep area without people having to descend to the forest floor.
TOPICS
Contributions to Resolution of Environmental and Social Issues
• Introduction of NewTree Planting
• Improvement of Harvesting and
Products
Extracting Productivity and Safety
Planting
Harvesting
Cultivating
D61EM-23M0 automated tree
Sustainable
PC130F Harvester
Forestry
planter
(forest machine based on hydraulic
Planting
Harvesting
excavators)
Land preparation
Extracting
D85EX subsoiling machine
Forwarder 895
Forest Forwarder Usable on Slopes
Smart Forestry Powered by ICT
We have been working on a smart forestry concept that makes it possible to visually monitor forestry supply chains. In Japan, we have been using drones to conduct tree planting and growth management surveys including forestry resource quantity estimates. This has enabled us to reduce the labor hours needed for surveys for felling from around five people per hectare per day to one person per hectare per day. Moreover, by using ICT-equipped harvesters for processing and soring logs, we have been able to reduce the labor hours needed from about 13 people per hectare per day to about 0.5 people per hectare per day. We are also focusing our efforts on developing applications that are capable of drawing on the accumulated log processing and timber transport data of the LANDLOG open platform. We will thereby contribute to streamlining operations in the future by sharing information with forestry business operators on lumber markets as well as lumber consumers.
Going forward, we hope to help promote cyclical forestry around the world by facilitating further safety and productivity improvements in forestry.
3D image
Through Komatsu's smart forestry solutions, drone photography can be utilized to prepare 3D images of forests, which can be used to automatically estimate the number of trees, diameters of trees, and the volume of timber to be produced, thereby contributing to higher levels of efficiency in pre-felling forest resource surveys.