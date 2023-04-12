Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Komax Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOMN   CH0010702154

KOMAX HOLDING AG

(KOMN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30:45 2023-04-12 am EDT
239.50 CHF   -0.62%
02:16pAnnual General Meeting approves dividend increase
EQ
04/03Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on Komax, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
03/16Research Partners Lowers Price Target on Komax, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Annual General Meeting approves dividend increase

04/12/2023 | 02:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Annual General Meeting approves dividend increase

12.04.2023 / 20:13 CET/CEST

Dierikon, 12 April 2023

Media release

At the Annual General Meeting held on 12 April 2023 at the Culture and Convention Center Lucerne, the shareholders of Komax Holding AG approved all the proposals of the Board of Directors. Among other things, they confirmed all incumbent members of the Board of Directors for another term of office and approved a dividend of CHF 5.50 per share as well as the proposed amendment to the Articles of Association.

 

307 shareholders took part in the Annual General Meeting of Komax Holding AG at the Culture and Convention Center Lucerne. They approved all proposals of the Board of Directors by a significant majority. Overall, 70.8% of the share capital was represented.

 

The shareholders approved the proposed dividend increase to CHF 5.50 per share (previous year: CHF 4.50), corresponding to a payout ratio of 54.5%. Of this amount, CHF 2.75 will be distributed from capital contribution reserves, and will therefore be tax-free for natural persons domiciled in Switzerland who hold the shares as part of their private assets. The ex-date is Friday, 14 April 2023. The dividend will be paid on Tuesday, 18 April 2023.

 

The comprehensive amendment of the Articles of Association was also widely approved. Komax Holding AG can therefore comply with the requirements of the revised Swiss law on companies limited by shares, which entered into force on 1 January 2023, and also reflect current best practice in the area of corporate governance.

 

Finally, the shareholders re-elected all seven incumbent members of the Board of Directors for a further term of one year. These are Beat Kälin (Chairman), David Dean, Andreas Häberli, Kurt Haerri, Mariel Hoch, Roland Siegwart, and Jürg Werner. The shareholders elected Andreas Häberli, Beat Kälin, and Roland Siegwart to the Remuneration Committee.

 

The detailed voting results can be found in the appendix below.

Contact
Roger Müller
Vice President Investor Relations / Corporate Communications
Phone +41 41 455 06 16
roger.mueller@komaxgroup.com
 

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs about 3'400 employees worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.

Komax News Portal
Topics and insights from the world of automated wire processing: https://newsportal.komaxgroup.com/en

Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
Phone +41 41 455 04 55, komaxgroup.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: KOMAX Holding AG
Industriestrasse 6
6036 Dierikon
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0010702154
Valor: 907324
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1606335

 
End of News EQS News Service

1606335  12.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1606335&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about KOMAX HOLDING AG
02:16pAnnual General Meeting approves dividend increase
EQ
04/03Mirabaud Securities Lowers Price Target on Komax, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
03/16Research Partners Lowers Price Target on Komax, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
03/15Kepler Cheuvreux Lowers Price Target on Komax, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
03/14Komax Posts Higher FY22 Attributable Earnings
MT
03/14Komax : Notes on the amendments of the Articles of Association
PU
03/14Komax : Annual Report 2022 (short version)
PU
03/14Komax : 2022 results and outlook 2023 (14 March 2023)
PU
03/14The Komax Group posts a record result and looks to the future with confidence
EQ
03/13Komax Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOMAX HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 784 M 875 M 875 M
Net income 2023 71,8 M 80,1 M 80,1 M
Net Debt 2023 66,2 M 73,8 M 73,8 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,5x
Yield 2023 2,97%
Capitalization 1 236 M 1 368 M 1 378 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,66x
EV / Sales 2024 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 390
Free-Float 68,2%
Chart KOMAX HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Komax Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOMAX HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 241,00 CHF
Average target price 281,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matijas Meyer Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Wolfisberg Chief Financial Officer
Beat Kälin Chief Operating Officer
Kurt Haerri Independent Non-Executive Director
Roland Yves Siegwart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOMAX HOLDING AG-6.41%1 368
ATLAS COPCO AB4.39%58 056
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.27%40 786
FANUC CORPORATION13.34%32 066
SANDVIK AB14.65%25 921
FORTIVE CORPORATION1.25%22 976
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer