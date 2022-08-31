Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Komax Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KOMN   CH0010702154

KOMAX HOLDING AG

(KOMN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-08-30 am EDT
254.50 CHF    0.00%
12:46aMetall Zug's Wire Processing Division Closes Komax Merger
MT
12:33aCombination of Komax and Schleuniger completed
EQ
08/30Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on Komax, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Combination of Komax and Schleuniger completed

08/31/2022 | 12:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KOMAX Holding AG / Key word(s): Merger
Combination of Komax and Schleuniger completed

31-Aug-2022 / 06:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dierikon, 31 August 2022

Media release
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The Schleuniger Group is now part of the Komax Group: the combination of Komax Holding AG and Schleuniger AG was completed on 30 August 2022. The Schleuniger Group will be consolidated as of 1 September 2022. The Komax Group expects to generate revenues of CHF 560 to 580 million and an EBIT margin of around 11% in the 2022 financial year.

The combination of Komax Holding AG and Schleuniger AG was completed on 30 August 2022 along with the associated capital increase. The 1,283,333 newly issued registered shares were allocated to Metall Zug AG in exchange for 100% of the Schleuniger shares. The new shares will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange as of 31 August 2022, thus increasing the number of listed registered shares of Komax Holding AG to 5,133,333. Metall Zug AG, the former owner of Schleuniger AG, now holds a 25% stake in Komax Holding AG.

Capital contribution reserves stand at a good CHF 200 million
As a result of the combination, Komax’s capital contribution reserves have risen from CHF 0.8 million to a good CHF 200 million. In the next few years, this will give Komax the opportunity to distribute half of the dividend tax-free to Swiss residents who hold their shares as private assets.

On completion of the transaction, i.e., as of 30 August 2022, Dr. Jürg Werner became a member of the Board of Directors of Komax Holding AG and the restrictions on registration and voting rights (15%) previously applicable to the shares of Komax Holding AG were abolished without replacement.

Outlook for 2022 financial year
The Komax Group, which now has more than 3,300 employees worldwide, expects a successful 2022 financial year. The Schleuniger Group, which will be consolidated as of 1 September 2022, will also contribute to this. The Komax Group expects to generate revenues of CHF 560 to 580 million and to post an EBIT margin of around 11% in 2022. This margin already includes the consolidation effects arising in connection with the revaluation. The capitalization of the semi-finished and finished products included in the Schleuniger balance sheet as of 31 August 2022 is expected to have the biggest negative impact on the EBIT margin. Although these capitalized products are reflected in revenues following delivery, they generate only minimal EBIT (operating result).  

Development of new strategy
Komax will now analyze the post-merger situation in detail and develop new targets and an associated strategy. In this context, Komax will define new mid-term financial targets, which are expected to be communicated during the second half of 2023.

Contact
Roger Müller
Vice President Investor Relations / Corporate Communications
Phone +41 41 455 06 16
roger.mueller@komaxgroup.com
 

Komax is a globally active technology company that focuses on markets in the automation sector. As a leading manufacturer of innovative and high-quality solutions for the wire processing industry, the Komax Group helps its customers implement economical and safe manufacturing processes, especially in the automotive supply sector. The Komax Group employs more than 3300 people worldwide and provides sales and service support via subsidiaries and independent agents in more than 60 countries.

Komax News Portal
Topics and insights from the world of automated wire processing: https://newsportal.komaxgroup.com/en

Komax Holding AG, Industriestrasse 6, 6036 Dierikon, Switzerland
Phone +41 41 455 04 55, komaxgroup.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: KOMAX Holding AG
Industriestrasse 6
6036 Dierikon
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0010702154
Valor: 907324
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1431789

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1431789  31-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1431789&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about KOMAX HOLDING AG
12:46aMetall Zug's Wire Processing Division Closes Komax Merger
MT
12:33aCombination of Komax and Schleuniger completed
EQ
08/30Kepler Cheuvreux Lifts Price Target on Komax, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
08/17Komax Holding AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/17KOMAX : Half-year results 2022 (17 August 2022)
PU
08/17Komax's H1 Profit Soars Amid High Demand For Automation
MT
08/17Komax receives numerous orders and increases profitability significantly
EQ
08/17Komax Holding AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Half of 2022
CI
07/27Komax Wins Regulatory Nod For Merger With Metall Zug's Wire Processing Unit
MT
07/27Competition authorities grant clearance for combination of Komax and Schleuniger
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on KOMAX HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 560 M 576 M 576 M
Net income 2022 45,2 M 46,5 M 46,5 M
Net Debt 2022 74,2 M 76,3 M 76,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,7x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 1 304 M 1 341 M 1 341 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 2 235
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart KOMAX HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Komax Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOMAX HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 254,50 CHF
Average target price 307,33 CHF
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matijas Meyer Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Wolfisberg Chief Financial Officer
Beat Kälin Chief Operating Officer
Kurt Haerri Independent Non-Executive Director
Roland Yves Siegwart Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOMAX HOLDING AG0.59%1 341
ATLAS COPCO AB-29.05%48 861
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-15.25%35 095
FANUC CORPORATION-7.94%30 973
FORTIVE CORPORATION-16.61%22 833
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-39.88%21 814