Komax : Invitation (including explanations on the planned quasi-merger with Schleuniger AG)

The book-to-bill ratio was 1.15 at the end of 2021, leaving Komax with strong order books at year-end. In the previous year, the situation had been less favorable, and Komax accordingly got off to a modest start in 2021. As a result, revenues in the second half of the year (namely CHF 237.8 million) significantly exceeded those recorded in the first half (CHF 183.3 mil- lion). The product mix also improved as the year progressed, which in turn had a positive impact on operating profit (EBIT). Overall, EBIT amounted to CHF 44.8 million (2020: CHF 11.3 million), with the EBIT margin coming in at 10.6% (2020: 3.4%). Komax recorded EBIT of CHF 14.1 million in the first half of

The need for automation solutions increased continuously over the year, resulting in a high order intake of CHF 482.4 million (2020: CHF 345.3 million) for the company. Komax thus received 39.7% more orders than in 2020, and only 2.9% fewer than in the record year of 2018, for which the company registered an order intake of CHF 496.7 million. As Komax coped well with the significant supply chain challenges and for the most part maintained the accustomed level of reliability on deliveries, it did not record substantial drops in reve- nues. Komax posted revenues of CHF 421.1 million, 28.5% higher than in the previous year (CHF 327.6 million).

The Komax Group gradually found its way back to "normal- ity" in 2021, and significantly surpassed the results of the challenging previous year in respect of order intake, reve- nues, and EBIT. In order to secure competitiveness in the long term, Komax Holding AG and Schleuniger AG are planning a quasi-merger. To this end, the Board of Directors is proposing to the Annual General Meeting an authorized increase of its share capital.

ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2022

INVITATION

2021, and of CHF 30.7 million in the second half. In addition to the changed product mix, the cost-saving measures implemented in the previous year also contributed to the sharp rise in EBIT in 2021. Group earnings after taxes (EAT) likewise increased significantly, rising to CHF 30.4 million (2020: CHF -1.3 mil- lion).

In order to allow shareholders to participate in the successful 2021 financial year, the Board of Directors is proposing to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a dividend of CHF 4.50.

Quasi-merger of Komax and Schleuniger

The 2021 financial year showed clearly that the automated wire processing market offers many opportunities. In order to exploit these and be in a position to meet customer needs with sufficient speed across the necessary breadth, a high level of investment and personnel resources is required. Komax and Schleuniger are therefore seeking a quasi-merger so that they can consistently drive forward the global automation of wire processing through their combined innovative strength.

To implement the combination, Komax will propose to the Annual General Meeting of 13 April 2022 the creation of an authorized capital increase to issue 1⁜283⁜333 new shares. These will be allocated to Metall Zug AG in exchange for the shares of Schleuniger AG. Metall Zug AG, the current owner of Schleuniger AG, will subsequently hold a 25% stake in Komax Holding AG. In addition, the Annual General Meeting will be asked to abolish the 15% restrictions on registration and voting rights and elect as an additional member of the Board of Directors Dr. Jürg Werner, the current Chairman of the Schleuniger AG Board of Directors. Completion of the quasi-merger is subject to the approval by the Annual General Meeting and the relevant competition authorities.

You can find more detailed information on the planned quasi- merger from page 10 onwards.

This combination is a crucial step for Komax to ensure a sustainably successful future. We thank you for your trust and your support as we work towards this key milestone in our corporate history.

­Komax Holding AG

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Dr. Beat Kälin

Chairman

Dierikon, 14 March 2022