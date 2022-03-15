Log in
    KOMN   CH0010702154

KOMAX HOLDING AG

(KOMN)
Komax : Invitation (including explanations on the planned quasi-merger with Schleuniger AG)

03/15/2022 | 05:00am EDT
WEDNESDAY 13 APRIL 2022 4:00 P.M.

Culture and Convention Centre Lucerne Europaplatz 1, 6005 Lucerne

Doors open at 3:00 p.m.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2022 is also available in German. The original German-language version is the only binding version.

Enclosures

- Agenda items of the Annual General Meeting, including explanations on the planned quasi-merger with Schleuniger AG

- Registration form/power of attorney (with instruction sheet on the reverse) and login details for ordering admission tickets electronically as well as issuing power of attorney for proxy voting issuing instructions for the exercising of voting rights online

- Short Report for the 2021 financial year - Reply envelope

The detailed Annual Report comprising - Review of 2021

- 2021 Financial Statements of Komax Holding AG with Auditor's Report and recommendations

- 2021 Consolidated Financial Statements with Auditor's Report and recommendations

- 2021 Compensation Report with Auditor's Report can be found at www.komaxgroup.com/annual-report.

DEAR SHAREHOLDER

The Komax Group gradually found its way back to "normal- ity" in 2021, and significantly surpassed the results of the challenging previous year in respect of order intake, reve- nues, and EBIT. In order to secure competitiveness in the long term, Komax Holding AG and Schleuniger AG are planning a quasi-merger. To this end, the Board of Directors is proposing to the Annual General Meeting an authorized increase of its share capital.

The need for automation solutions increased continuously over the year, resulting in a high order intake of CHF 482.4 million (2020: CHF 345.3 million) for the company. Komax thus received 39.7% more orders than in 2020, and only 2.9% fewer than in the record year of 2018, for which the company registered an order intake of CHF 496.7 million. As Komax coped well with the significant supply chain challenges and for the most part maintained the accustomed level of reliability on deliveries, it did not record substantial drops in reve- nues. Komax posted revenues of CHF 421.1 million, 28.5% higher than in the previous year (CHF 327.6 million).

Sharp improvement in profitability

The book-to-bill ratio was 1.15 at the end of 2021, leaving Komax with strong order books at year-end. In the previous year, the situation had been less favorable, and Komax accordingly got off to a modest start in 2021. As a result, revenues in the second half of the year (namely CHF 237.8 million) significantly exceeded those recorded in the first half (CHF 183.3 mil- lion). The product mix also improved as the year progressed, which in turn had a positive impact on operating profit (EBIT). Overall, EBIT amounted to CHF 44.8 million (2020: CHF 11.3 million), with the EBIT margin coming in at 10.6% (2020: 3.4%). Komax recorded EBIT of CHF 14.1 million in the first half of

ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING  2022

INVITATION

2021, and of CHF 30.7 million in the second half. In addition to the changed product mix, the cost-saving measures implemented in the previous year also contributed to the sharp rise in EBIT in 2021. Group earnings after taxes (EAT) likewise increased significantly, rising to CHF 30.4 million (2020: CHF -1.3 mil- lion).

In order to allow shareholders to participate in the successful 2021 financial year, the Board of Directors is proposing to the Annual General Meeting the distribution of a dividend of CHF 4.50.

Quasi-merger of Komax and Schleuniger

The 2021 financial year showed clearly that the automated wire processing market offers many opportunities. In order to exploit these and be in a position to meet customer needs with sufficient speed across the necessary breadth, a high level of investment and personnel resources is required. Komax and Schleuniger are therefore seeking a quasi-merger so that they can consistently drive forward the global automation of wire processing through their combined innovative strength.

To implement the combination, Komax will propose to the Annual General Meeting of 13 April 2022 the creation of an authorized capital increase to issue 1⁜283⁜333 new shares. These will be allocated to Metall Zug AG in exchange for the shares of Schleuniger AG. Metall Zug AG, the current owner of Schleuniger AG, will subsequently hold a 25% stake in Komax Holding AG. In addition, the Annual General Meeting will be asked to abolish the 15% restrictions on registration and voting rights and elect as an additional member of the Board of Directors Dr. Jürg Werner, the current Chairman of the Schleuniger AG Board of Directors. Completion of the quasi-merger is subject to the approval by the Annual General Meeting and the relevant competition authorities.

You can find more detailed information on the planned quasi- merger from page 10 onwards.

This combination is a crucial step for Komax to ensure a sustainably successful future. We thank you for your trust and your support as we work towards this key milestone in our corporate history.

­Komax Holding AG

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Dr. Beat Kälin

Chairman

Dierikon, 14 March 2022

03

ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING  2022

INVITATION

ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF KOMAX HOLDING AG

Agenda and proposals of the Board of Directors

1. Approval琀 of the Annual Report as well as the financial statements of

Komax Holding AG and consolidated financial statements for the 2021 financial year

The Board of Directors proposes approval.

PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, as auditor of Komax Holding AG, recommends without reservation in its reports to the Annual General Meeting that the consolidated financial statements and annual financial statements of Komax Holding AG be approved.

2. Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee

The Board of Directors proposes that discharge be granted to its members as well as the members of the Executive Committee for their activities in the 2021 financial year (in a single vote for all members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee).

3. Appropriation of profit for the 2021 financial year

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting the following appropriation of profit:

in CHF

Balance carried forward from previous year

124⁜104

Earnings after taxes

−5⁜905⁜071

Release of free reserves

23⁜105⁜967

Total at the disposal of the Annual General Meeting

17⁜325⁜000

Dividend of CHF 4.50 gross per registered share1

17⁜325⁜000

Allocation to free reserves

0

Profit carried forward

0

Total

17⁜325⁜000

1 The distribution requirement applies to all outstanding registered shares.

If the proposal is approved, a distribution of CHF 4.50 per dividend-entitled share will be paid out on Thursday, 21 April 2022.

4. Elections

4.1 Re-elections to the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors proposes in individual votes the re-election of - Dr琀 . Beat Kälin as Chairman of the Board of Directors

- David Dean as member of the Board of Directors

- Dr. Andreas Häberli as member of the Board of Directors - Kurt Haerri as member of the Board of Directors

- Dr. Mariel Hoch as member of the Board of Directors

- Prof琀 . Dr. Roland Siegwart as member of the Board of Directors

for a period of office extending until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

04

ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING  2022

INVITATION

4.2 Re-elections to the Remuneration Committee

The Board of Directors proposes in individual votes the re-election of - Dr. Andreas Häberli as member of the Remuneration Committee - Dr. Beat Kälin as member of the Remuneration Committee

- Prof琀 . Dr. Roland Siegwart as member of the Remuneration Committee

for a period of office extending until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors intends to appoint Prof. Dr. Roland Siegwart as chair of the Remuneration Com- mittee.

4.3 Re-election of the independent proxy

The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of the law firm Tschümperlin Lötscher Schwarz AG, Lucerne, as independent proxy until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.

Tschümperlin Lötscher Schwarz AG is represented by Thomas Tschümperlin (born 1956), lawyer and notary, Lucerne. Neither Thomas Tschümperlin nor any lawyers working at Tschümperlin Lötscher Schwarz AG maintain any close relationships with management bodies or significant shareholders of Komax Holding AG, nor do they have any significant commercial relationships with Komax Holding AG that go beyond the mandate of acting as independent proxy.

4.4 Re-election of the external auditors

The Board of Directors proposes that PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Basel, be elected auditors for a period of one year.

PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Basel, have been statutory auditors to Komax Holding AG and auditors of the Komax Group's consolidated financial statements since 1994. Komax Holding AG put its audit mandate back out to tender in 2021, and following detailed analysis decided not to change its auditor. The mandate will be put out to tender again in five years' time at the latest.

PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Basel, have confirmed to the Board of Directors of Komax Holding AG that they have the required independence to carry out such a mandate.

5. Compensation

5.1 Advisory vote on the Compensation Report for the 2021 financial year

The Board of Directors proposes that the Compensation Report for the 2021 financial year be approved in a non-binding advisory vote.

Notes on the proposal

The Compensation Report provides an overview of the compensation principles and programs applicable to the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee of Komax, as well as details related to the compensation awarded to these two bodies for the 2021 financial year. The vote on the Compensation Report 2021 is consultative and is conducted in line with the recommendations of the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance.

The Compensation Report can be found as a separate chapter in the 2021 Annual Report and online at www.komaxgroup.com/annual-report.

05

Disclaimer

Komax Holding AG published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 08:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
