Komax : Invitation (including explanations on the planned quasi-merger with Schleuniger AG)

ORDINARY ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2022
INVITATION
4.2 Re-elections to the Remuneration Committee
The Board of Directors proposes in individual votes the re-election of - Dr. Andreas Häberli as member of the Remuneration Committee - Dr. Beat Kälin as member of the Remuneration Committee
- Prof琀 . Dr. Roland Siegwart as member of the Remuneration Committee
for a period of office extending until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.
The Board of Directors intends to appoint Prof. Dr. Roland Siegwart as chair of the Remuneration Com- mittee.
4.3 Re-election of the independent proxy
The Board of Directors proposes the re-election of the law firm Tschümperlin Lötscher Schwarz AG, Lucerne, as independent proxy until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting.
Tschümperlin Lötscher Schwarz AG is represented by Thomas Tschümperlin (born 1956), lawyer and notary, Lucerne. Neither Thomas Tschümperlin nor any lawyers working at Tschümperlin Lötscher Schwarz AG maintain any close relationships with management bodies or significant shareholders of Komax Holding AG, nor do they have any significant commercial relationships with Komax Holding AG that go beyond the mandate of acting as independent proxy.
4.4 Re-election of the external auditors
The Board of Directors proposes that PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Basel, be elected auditors for a period of one year.
PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Basel, have been statutory auditors to Komax Holding AG and auditors of the Komax Group's consolidated financial statements since 1994. Komax Holding AG put its audit mandate back out to tender in 2021, and following detailed analysis decided not to change its auditor. The mandate will be put out to tender again in five years' time at the latest.
PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Basel, have confirmed to the Board of Directors of Komax Holding AG that they have the required independence to carry out such a mandate.
5. Compensation
5.1 Advisory vote on the Compensation Report for the 2021 financial year
The Board of Directors proposes that the Compensation Report for the 2021 financial year be approved in a non-binding advisory vote.
Notes on the proposal
The Compensation Report provides an overview of the compensation principles and programs applicable to the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee of Komax, as well as details related to the compensation awarded to these two bodies for the 2021 financial year. The vote on the Compensation Report 2021 is consultative and is conducted in line with the recommendations of the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance.
The Compensation Report can be found as a separate chapter in the 2021 Annual Report and online at www.komaxgroup.com/annual-report.