Komercijalna banka : Annual Report for 2021 - Komercijalna banka a.d. , Beograd
KOMERCIJALNA BANKA AD BEOGRAD
NLB GROUP
Belgrade, April 2022
Annual Report of a Public Company for the year 2021
1. PUBLIC COMPANY'S FINANCIAL STATEMENT
Balance- sheet
Income Statement
Report on other results
Cash flow statement
Statement of changes in equity
Notes to the Financial Statements
2. AUDITOR'S OPINION
3. ANNUAL REPORT ON BANKS OPERATION
Key performance ratios of the Bank Macroeconomic operating conditions
Banking sector and the financial position of the Bank
Description of business activities, organizational structure and Bank ' s bodies Corporate governace
Balance sheet as of 31.12.2021
Financial instruments significant for assesment of financial position P&L for the period from 01.01. to 31.12.2021
Development, financial position and result s of Bank ' s operation in 2021. Risk management
Non-financial information
Plan of the future development of the Bank Important events after the end of fiscal year Performance of the Bank ' s business plan for 2021.
4. STATEMENT BY PERSONS RESPONSIBLE FOR PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Appendix:
1. DECISION ON ADOPTION OF THE ANNUAL REPORT OF KOMERCIJALNA BANKA AD
BEOGRAD AND REGULAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR 2021. WITH OPINION OF EXTERNAL AUDITOR
2.
DECISION ON DISTRIBUTION OF PROFIT FROM THE YEAR 2021. AND RETAINED EARNINGS FROM PREVIOUS YEARS
Komercijalna banka AD Beograd
NLB Group
To be filled out by the bank
Registration number: 0 7 7 3 7 0 6 8
Activity code: 6 4 1 9
Tax identification number: 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3 1
Name of the Bank: KOMERCIJALNA BANKA AD BEOGRAD
Bank's registered office: Beograd, 14, Svetog Save Street
BALANCE SHEET
as of 31.12.2021.
(in RSD thousand)
Group of accounts, account
I T E M
ADP code
Remark number
Current year amount
Previous year amount
Closing balance
Opening balance
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
00 without 002, 010, 025, 05 (exept 050, 052 and part of
059), 060, 07, 085, 196, 296
and parts of 009, 019, 029,
069, 089, 199 and 299
ASSETS
Cash and assets held with central bank
0
0
0
1
3k; 21.
82.055.481
80.045.107
67.558.219
Pledged financial assets
0
0
0
2
-
-
-
120, 125
Receivables from derivatives
0
0
0
3
-
-
-
120, 122, 124, 220, 222, 224, 129, 229
Securities
0
0
0
4
3j; 22.
149.588.755
153.776.323
138.469.551
002, 01 (except 010 and part of
019), parts of 020, 028, 050,
052, 06 (except 060 and part of
069), parts of 080, 088, 10, 11,
16, 20, 21, 26, 190, 191, 290,
291, parts of 493 and 593 as deductible items (SSKR - SS code 1 (except code 17), code
70 and parts of codes 71 and
74) and parts of 009, 029, 059,
089, 199 and 299
Loans and receivables due from banks and other financial institutions
0
0
0
5
3j; 23.
29.114.381
18.142.070
24.733.958
01 (except 010 and part of
019), parts of 020, 028, 06 (except 060 and part of 069),
080, 088, 10, 11, 16, 20, 21,
26, 190, 191, 290, 291, parts of
493 and 593 as deductible items (SSKR - SS code 17 and all other codes except the code
70 and parts of codes 71 and
74) and parts of 029, 069, 089,
199 and 299
Loans and receivables due from customers
0
0
0
6
3j; 24
209.044.942
189.296.089
180.852.563
123, 223
Changes in fair value of items that are the subject of hedging
0
0
0
7
-
-
-
126, 226
Receivables from derivatives held for hedging
0
0
0
8
-
-
-
130, 131, 230, 231, part of 139 and 239
Investments in associates and joint ventures
0
0
0
9
3j; 25
1.488.063
-
-
132, 232, part of 139 and 239
Investments in subsidiaries
0
0
1
0
3j; 26
140.000
3.433.697
3.433.697
33
Intangible assets
0
0
1
1
3lj; 27.
582.101
510.669
665.735
34
Property, plant and equipment
0
0
1
2
3l; 28.
8.755.659
6.045.330
6.437.937
35
Investment property
0
0
1
3
3m; 2.5.1; 29.
2.610.531
2.393.183
2.825.930
034 and part of 039
Current tax assets
0
0
1
4
20.1.
18.911
12.237
-
37
Deferred tax assets
0
0
1
5
20.4.3.
509.242
-
1.074.197
36
Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations
0
0
1
6
30.
101.614
130.426
196.300
021, 022, 024, 027, 03 (except
034 and part of 039), 081, 082,
084, 087, 09, 134,192, 194,
195, 234, 292, 294, 295, 30, 38
and parts of 029, 089, 139,
199, 239 and 299
Other assets
0
0
1
7
3j; 31.
5.430.725
6.216.268
7.100.359
TOTAL ASSETS (from 0001 to 0017)
0
0
1
8
489.440.405
460.001.399
433.348.446
Group of accounts, account
1
411, 511
parts of 40, 420, 421, 490, 50, 520, 521, 590, and parts of 193 and 293 as deductible items (SSKR - SS code 1 (without code 17) and code 70 and parts of codes 71 and 74)
I T E M
2
LIABILITIES
Liabilities from derivatives Deposits and other liabilities due to banks, other financial institutions and the central bank
parts of 40, 420, 421, 490, 50,
520, 521, 590, and parts of 193 and 293 as deductible items
(SSKR - SS code 17 and all
other codes, except for code 70
and parts of codes 71 and 74)
Deposits and other liabilities due to other customers
417, 517
Liabilities from derivatives held for hedging
418, 518
Changes in fair value of items that are the subject of hedging
410, 412, 415, 423, 496, 510, 512, 515, 523, 596 and 127 and 227 as deductible items
Liabilities from securities
424, 425, 482, 497, 524, 525, 582, 597 and parts of 193 and 293 as deductible items
Subordinated liabilities
450, 451, 452, 453, 454
Provisions
46
Liabilities from non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations
455 47
Current tax liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
426, 427, 43, 44, 456, 457, 491, 492, 494, 495, 526, 527, 53, 591, 592, 594 and 595
Other liabilities
80
128
83 84
TOTAL LIABILITIES (from 0401 to 0412)
EQUITY
Equity
Own shares Profit
Loss
81, 82 - credit balance 81, 82 - debit balance
Reserves
Unrealized losses
Non-controlling interest
TOTAL EQUITY
(0414 - 0415 + 0416 - 0417 + 0418 - 0419 + 0420) ≥ 0
TOTAL DEFICIENCY OF CAPITAL (0414 - 0415 + 0416 - 0417 + 0418 - 0419 + 0420) < 0
TOTAL LIABILITIES (0413 + 0421 - 0422)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0 0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
ADP code
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
4 4
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
4
3
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1 1
1
1
1
2
2
2
2
0
1
1
1
1
1
7
8
3p; 34.
9
0
1
20.4.3.
2
3о; 35.
3
4
3t; 36
-
-
-
2.134.969
4.989.315
5.021.756
403.286.418
372.699.401
335.317.154
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4.233.853
2.529.268
2.328.130
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
147.400
-
4.142.443
4.975.476
13.861.230
413.797.683
385.340.860
356.528.270
40.034.550
40.034.550
40.034.550
-
-
-
9.573.620
5.893.027
11.393.901
-
-
-
26.034.552
28.732.962
25.391.725
-
-
-
-
-
-
1
75.642.722
74.660.539
76.820.176
2
-
-
-
3
489.440.405
460.001.399
433.348.446
3t; 2.5.1; 36.
1
2
3
4
5
6
Remark number
3o; 32.
3о; 33.
3t; 36.
4
Current year
5
In Belgrade,
on 3.3.2022.
Legal representative of the bank
Interno
INCOME STATEMENT in period from January 1 st to December 31 st , 2021.
(in RSD thousand)
Group of accounts, account
I TE M
ADP code
Remark number
Current year
Previous year
1
2
3
4
5
6
70
Interest income
1
0
0
1
3c; 8.
13.103.701
13.201.267
60
Interest expenses
1
0
0
2
3c; 8.
958.592
1.131.977
Net interest income (1001-1002)
1
0
0
3
12.145.109
12.069.290
Net interest expenses (1002-1001)
1
0
0
4
-
-
71
Fee and commission income
1
0
0
5
3d; 9
7.647.524
6.696.915
61
Fee and commission expenses
1
0
0
6
3d; 9
1.910.160
1.821.507
Net fee and commission income (1005 - 1006)
1
0
0
7
5.737.364
4.875.408
Net fee and commission expenses (1006 - 1005)
1
0
0
8
-
-
774-674+776-676+777-677
Net gains from changes in fair value of financial instruments
1
0
0
9
3e; 10.
4.823
95.629
674-774+676-776+677-777
Net losses from changes in fair value of financial instruments
1
0
1
0
-
-
727-627+728-628
Net gains on reclassification of financial instruments
1
0
1
1
-
-
627-727+628-728
Net losses on reclassification of financial instruments
1
0
1
2
-
-
720-620+721-621
Net gains based on derecognition of financial instruments valued at fair value
1
0
1
3
3f; 11.
197.243
157.796
620-720+621-721
Net losses based on derecognition of financial instruments valued at fair value
1
0
1
4
-
-
775-675+770-670
Net gains based on hedging
1
0
1
5
-
-
675-775+670-770
Net losses based on hedging
1
0
1
6
-
-
78-68
Net income from foreign exchange differences and the effects of contracted foreign currency clause
1
0
1
7
3b; 12.
53.070
4.404
68-78
Net expenses from foreign exchange differences and the effects of contracted foreign currency clause
1
0
1
8
-
-
750-650+751-651+756-656+760-660+729-629
Net income from reversal of impairment of financial assets that are not valued at fair value through profit and loss
1
0
1
9
3ј; 13.
15.772
-
650-750+651-751+656-756+660-760+629-729
Net impairment losses of financial assets that are not valued at fair value through profit and loss
1
0
2
0
3j; 13.
-
1.072.032
726-626
Net gains based on derecognition of financial instruments valued at amortised cost
1
0
2
1
-
-
626-726
Net losses based on derecognition of financial instruments valued at amortised cost
1
0
2
2
-
-
723-623
Net gains based on derecognition of investments in associates and joint ventures
1
0
2
3
14
563
-
623-723
Net losses based on derecognition of investments in associates and joint ventures
1
0
2
4
-
-
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Komercijalna banka AD Beograd published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 12:11:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
