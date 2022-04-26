Komercijalna banka : Annual Report for 2021 - Komercijalna banka a.d. , Beograd

KOMERCIJALNA BANKA AD BEOGRAD

NLB GROUP

Belgrade, April 2022

Annual Report of a Public Company for the year 2021

1. PUBLIC COMPANY'S FINANCIAL STATEMENT Balance- sheet Income Statement Report on other results Cash flow statement Statement of changes in equity Notes to the Financial Statements

2. AUDITOR'S OPINION

3. ANNUAL REPORT ON BANKS OPERATION Key performance ratios of the Bank Macroeconomic operating conditions Banking sector and the financial position of the Bank Description of business activities, organizational structure and Bank's bodies Corporate governace Balance sheet as of 31.12.2021 Financial instruments significant for assesment of financial position P&L for the period from 01.01. to 31.12.2021 Development, financial position and results of Bank's operation in 2021. Risk management Non-financial information Plan of the future development of the Bank Important events after the end of fiscal year Performance of the Bank's business plan for 2021.

4. STATEMENT BY PERSONS RESPONSIBLE FOR PREPARATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Appendix:

1. DECISION ON ADOPTION OF THE ANNUAL REPORT OF KOMERCIJALNA BANKA AD

BEOGRAD AND REGULAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR 2021. WITH OPINION OF EXTERNAL AUDITOR

DECISION ON DISTRIBUTION OF PROFIT FROM THE YEAR 2021. AND RETAINED EARNINGS FROM PREVIOUS YEARS

Komercijalna banka AD Beograd

NLB Group

Registration number: 0 7 7 3 7 0 6 8

Activity code: 6 4 1 9

Tax identification number: 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3 1

Name of the Bank: KOMERCIJALNA BANKA AD BEOGRAD

Bank's registered office: Beograd, 14, Svetog Save Street

BALANCE SHEET

as of 31.12.2021.

(in RSD thousand)

Group of accounts, account I T E M ADP code Remark number Current year amount Previous year amount Closing balance Opening balance 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 00 without 002, 010, 025, 05 (exept 050, 052 and part of 059), 060, 07, 085, 196, 296 and parts of 009, 019, 029, 069, 089, 199 and 299 ASSETS Cash and assets held with central bank 0 0 0 1 3k; 21. 82.055.481 80.045.107 67.558.219 Pledged financial assets 0 0 0 2 - - - 120, 125 Receivables from derivatives 0 0 0 3 - - - 120, 122, 124, 220, 222, 224, 129, 229 Securities 0 0 0 4 3j; 22. 149.588.755 153.776.323 138.469.551 002, 01 (except 010 and part of 019), parts of 020, 028, 050, 052, 06 (except 060 and part of 069), parts of 080, 088, 10, 11, 16, 20, 21, 26, 190, 191, 290, 291, parts of 493 and 593 as deductible items (SSKR - SS code 1 (except code 17), code 70 and parts of codes 71 and 74) and parts of 009, 029, 059, 089, 199 and 299 Loans and receivables due from banks and other financial institutions 0 0 0 5 3j; 23. 29.114.381 18.142.070 24.733.958 01 (except 010 and part of 019), parts of 020, 028, 06 (except 060 and part of 069), 080, 088, 10, 11, 16, 20, 21, 26, 190, 191, 290, 291, parts of 493 and 593 as deductible items (SSKR - SS code 17 and all other codes except the code 70 and parts of codes 71 and 74) and parts of 029, 069, 089, 199 and 299 Loans and receivables due from customers 0 0 0 6 3j; 24 209.044.942 189.296.089 180.852.563 123, 223 Changes in fair value of items that are the subject of hedging 0 0 0 7 - - - 126, 226 Receivables from derivatives held for hedging 0 0 0 8 - - - 130, 131, 230, 231, part of 139 and 239 Investments in associates and joint ventures 0 0 0 9 3j; 25 1.488.063 - - 132, 232, part of 139 and 239 Investments in subsidiaries 0 0 1 0 3j; 26 140.000 3.433.697 3.433.697 33 Intangible assets 0 0 1 1 3lj; 27. 582.101 510.669 665.735 34 Property, plant and equipment 0 0 1 2 3l; 28. 8.755.659 6.045.330 6.437.937 35 Investment property 0 0 1 3 3m; 2.5.1; 29. 2.610.531 2.393.183 2.825.930 034 and part of 039 Current tax assets 0 0 1 4 20.1. 18.911 12.237 - 37 Deferred tax assets 0 0 1 5 20.4.3. 509.242 - 1.074.197 36 Non-current assets held for sale and discontinued operations 0 0 1 6 30. 101.614 130.426 196.300 021, 022, 024, 027, 03 (except 034 and part of 039), 081, 082, 084, 087, 09, 134,192, 194, 195, 234, 292, 294, 295, 30, 38 and parts of 029, 089, 139, 199, 239 and 299 Other assets 0 0 1 7 3j; 31. 5.430.725 6.216.268 7.100.359 TOTAL ASSETS (from 0001 to 0017) 0 0 1 8 489.440.405 460.001.399 433.348.446

7 8 3p; 34. 9 0 1 20.4.3. 2 3о; 35. 3 4 3t; 36 5 6 7 8 9 0 - - - 2.134.969 4.989.315 5.021.756 403.286.418 372.699.401 335.317.154 - - - - - - - - - - - - 4.233.853 2.529.268 2.328.130 - - - - - - - 147.400 - 4.142.443 4.975.476 13.861.230 413.797.683 385.340.860 356.528.270 40.034.550 40.034.550 40.034.550 - - - 9.573.620 5.893.027 11.393.901 - - - 26.034.552 28.732.962 25.391.725 - - - - - - 1 75.642.722 74.660.539 76.820.176 2 - - - 3 489.440.405 460.001.399 433.348.446 3t; 2.5.1; 36.

In Belgrade,

on 3.3.2022.

Legal representative of the bank

INCOME STATEMENT in period from January 1st to December 31st, 2021.

(in RSD thousand)