Komercni Banka a.s. is one of the largest Czech banking groups. Net interest income breaks down by activity as follows: - retail bank (59.1%): sale of classic and specialized banking products and services (leasing, consumer loan, retirement funds management, insurance, etc.); - business bank (33.1%); - investment and market bank (5%): investment funds management, financial intermediation, etc.; - other (2.8%). At the end of 2021, the group had CZK 948.6 billion in current deposits and CZK 738.9 billion in current loans. Products and services are ensured through a network of 242 branches located in Czech Republic.

Sector Banks