Komerční banka, a.s., with its registered office at Na Příkopě 33/969, 114 07 Prague 1, registration No. 45317054, entered in the register of companies maintained with the Metropolitan Court of Prague, section B, file No.1360 (hereinafter also Komerční banka or the Bank), announces that

Komerční banka has founded a new fully owned subsidiary, KB Poradenství, s.r.o. (hereinafter also KB Poradenství or the Company). The Company was established by registering in the register of companies on 27 June 2023.

KB Poradenství was founded in relation to the intended development of the distribution model of KB Group. The registered scope of business of the Company includes intermediation of consumer loans, intermediation of insurance and reinsurance, intermediation of supplementary pension savings and investment brokerage. In order to be authorised to conduct these business activities, the Company needs to obtain additional licenses.

KB Poradenství has a registered capital of CZK 100,000 and it has become a part of the regulatory consolidation group of Komerční banka (KB Group).