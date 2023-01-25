Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YUM   CA50046B1067

KOMO PLANT BASED FOODS INC.

(YUM)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  11:25:16 2023-01-25 am EST
0.0300 CAD    0.00%
12:21pKomo Announces 10 : 1 consolidation | january 25, 2023
PU
01/12KFC franchisees in Russia ask govt to halt sale of stores to local operator - RIA
RE
2022Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended October 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

KOMO ANNOUNCES 10:1 CONSOLIDATION | JANUARY 25, 2023

01/25/2023 | 12:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
KOMO ANNOUNCES 10:1 CONSOLIDATION | JANUARY 25, 2023

Posted by Stephen Smithon January 25, 2023

Vancouver, B.C. - January 25, 2023: Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) ( the "Company", "Komo"), a premium plant‐based food company, announcesthat, effective at the opening of trading on January 30, 2023 (the "Effective Date") the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis, with one (1) post-consolidated Common Share outstanding for every ten (10) pre-consolidated Common Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.

As a result of the Consolidation, on the Effective Date, a total of approximately 9,709,102 Common Shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding, with approximately 7,276,992 Common Shares reserved for issuance. No fractional Common Shares will be issued, and any post-consolidated fraction of a Common Share will be rounded to the nearest whole number of Common Shares. The name of the Company has not been changed, and the trading symbol remains as "YUM". A new CUSIP number has been issued for the post-consolidated Common Shares, being 50046B205.

The exercise or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible instruments will be proportionately adjusted upon the effectiveness of the Consolidation. In accordance with the Company's Articles, the Consolidation does not require shareholder approval.

Shareholders of record as of the Effective Date who hold Common Shares represented by a DRS (direct registration system) statement will receive an updated DRS statement from the transfer agent for the Company, Endeavor Trust Corporation, representing Common Shares on a post-Consolidation basis.

The Consolidation is subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, the company's mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing the company's love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. The company believes plant-based eating is the future and that "Change can start with a single bite." The company's experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100 per cent plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through the company's e-commerce website, and a distribution network of on-line and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. The company's operating subsidiary, Komo Comfort Foods, launched in 2021 with the company's flagship products: plant-based lasagna, shepherd's pie and chickenless pot pie, and Komo Plant-Based Meal Helpers -- versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. Komo's newest product is Mac & Greens. All of the company's products are 100-per-cent plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have an 18-month frozen shelf life.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.

will@komoeats.com

+1 (236) 8000‐YUM / (236) 800‐0986

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward‐Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward‐looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward‐looking information and are based on Komo management's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's ability to retain key personnel, its projected revenues, its projected expenses, its ability to raise capital, and its expectation as to the continued increase in the number of retailers and consumers of its products constitute forward‐ looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward‐looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 17:20:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KOMO PLANT BASED FOODS INC.
12:21pKomo Announces 10 : 1 consolidation | january 25, 2023
PU
01/12KFC franchisees in Russia ask govt to halt sale of stores to local operator - RIA
RE
2022Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Octobe..
CI
2022Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2022Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended July 31, 2..
CI
2022Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Adds PSC Natural Foods to its Canadian Distribution Platfor..
CI
2022Komo Plant Based Foods Reaches 400 Distribution Points with Addition of 11 Grocery Chai..
CI
2022Komo Plant Based Food to Be Distributed by Coop Alentour
CI
20223,222,224 Common Shares of Fasttask Technologies Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreemen..
CI
2022Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Expands Distribution Through Quality Foods Grocery Chain
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,65 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
Net income 2022 -4,60 M -3,45 M -3,45 M
Net Debt 2022 0,98 M 0,73 M 0,73 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,91 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
EV / Sales 2021 119x
EV / Sales 2022 7,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart KOMO PLANT BASED FOODS INC.
Duration : Period :
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William White President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yu Cai Huang Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Kang Independent Director
Angelo Rajasooriar Independent Director
Heather Barry Whittier Sales Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOMO PLANT BASED FOODS INC.0.00%2
NESTLÉ S.A.5.06%336 587
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.72%88 547
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.0.18%54 479
KRAFT HEINZ-2.19%48 777
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-9.15%47 116