  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
  News
  Summary
    YUM   CA50046B1067

KOMO PLANT BASED FOODS INC.

(YUM)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:08 2022-06-29 pm EDT
0.0400 CAD   +14.29%
05:42pKOMO PLANT BASED FOODS : CFO Certificate - Third quarter ended April 30, 2022
PU
05:22pKOMO PLANT BASED FOODS : CEO Certificate - Third quarter ended April 30, 2022
PU
05:22pKOMO PLANT BASED FOODS : Third quarter ended April 30, 2022
PU
Komo Plant Based Foods : CFO Certificate - Third quarter ended April 30, 2022

06/29/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Form 52-109FV2

Certification of Interim Filings

Venture Issuer Basic Certificate

I, Yucai (Rick) Huang, the Chief Financial Officer of Komo Plant Based Foods Inc., certify the following:

  1. Review: I have reviewed the interim financial report and interim MD&A (together, the "interim filings") of Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (the "issuer") for the interim period ended April 30, 2022.
  2. No misrepresentations: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim filings do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made, with respect to the period covered by the interim filings.
  3. Fair presentation: Based on my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the interim financial report together with the other financial information included in the interim filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance and cash flows of the issuer, as of the date of and for the periods presented in the interim filings.

Date: June 29, 2022

"Yucai (Rick) Huang"

Yucai (Rick) Huang

Chief Financial Officer

NOTE TO READER

In contrast to the certificate required for non-venture issuers under National Instrument 52-109Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (NI 52-109), this Venture Issuer Basic Certificate does not include representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures (DC&P) and internal control over financial reporting (ICFR), as defined in NI 52-109. In particular, the certifying officers filing this certificate are not making any representations relating to the establishment and maintenance of

  1. controls and other procedures designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed by the issuer in its annual filings, interim filings or other reports filed or submitted under securities legislation is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the time periods specified in securities legislation; and
  2. a process to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with the issuer's GAAP.

The issuer's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that processes are in place to provide them with sufficient knowledge to support the representations they are making in this certificate. Investors should be aware that inherent limitations on the ability of certifying officers of a venture issuer to design and implement on a cost effective basis DC&P and ICFR as defined in NI 52-109 may result in additional risks to the quality, reliability, transparency and timeliness of interim and annual filings and other reports provided under securities legislation.

Disclaimer

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 21:41:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,06  0,05  0,05 
Net income 2021 -6,47 M -5,02 M -5,02 M
Net cash 2021 0,23 M 0,18 M 0,18 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,40 M 2,63 M 2,63 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 118 693 642x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William White President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yu Cai Huang Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Kang Independent Director
Angelo Rajasooriar Independent Director
Melissa Vettoretti Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOMO PLANT BASED FOODS INC.-78.13%3
NESTLÉ S.A.-13.18%318 997
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.92%85 416
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-9.48%60 165
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY5.10%46 183
THE HERSHEY COMPANY14.21%44 908