Komo Plant Based Foods : Five healthy alternatives for when you're craving sugar

Dried fruit and nuts

Trail mix or other dried fruit and nut combinations are a great, healthy snack which provide plenty of nutrition and may help satisfy sugar cravings. Be sure to opt for varieties without added salt or sugar though, as many seemingly healthy mixes are actually not so.

Dried apricots are a brilliant choice for their natural sweetness and high fibre content, which give a quick fix when you want something sweet. Paired with a handful of nuts, you've got a balanced and satisfying snack that will keep you satiated for longer than the fruit would alone. This is because the fruit

provides quick release energy and the nuts digest slowly to keep your cravings at bay and provide slow-release energy.

Water

Dehydration can cause false hunger and cravings, so it's worth trying a glass of water to see if that fixes your want for sugar. For a naturally sweet and refreshing drink, try water infused with berries, orange slices or lemon wedge. If you are trying to reduce your intake of soda, which contains huge amounts of sugar, switching to sparkling water can help to end cravings and satisfy the "soda need"

Distraction

If you find you're eating out of boredom rather than actual hunger, you may want to distract yourself until your cravings pass. Exercising or doing something highly focused and away from the kitchen may be all you need to overcome your cravings and forget about them altogether. Once the moment has passed and you feel more in control, opt for a healthy and balanced snack or meal to ensure you help keep urges for sugar at bay.

Keep it steady

We may experience acute sugar cravings when our blood sugar levels drop too low, and our bodies essentially panic and want to urgently rebalance their levels. Sugar is the fastest way to provide your body with energy, and it knows this. To avoid falling into the trap of feeling like you desperately need sugar, try to eat balanced meals with the right amount of fat and protein regularly. These slow-release fuels will help keep you fuller for longer and reduce the fluctuation of your blood sugar levels, hopefully avoiding any cravings.

Jody Peters

As a passionate health addict, Jody enjoys helping others find new ways to overcome their food addictions and enjoy a more fulfilling lifestyle.