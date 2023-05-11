Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Canadian Securities Exchange
  Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
  News
  Summary
    YUM   CA50046B2057

KOMO PLANT BASED FOODS INC.

(YUM)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  12:43:26 2023-05-11 pm EDT
0.1400 CAD    0.00%
Komo Plant Based Foods : Five healthy alternatives for when you're craving sugar

05/11/2023 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dried fruit and nuts

Trail mix or other dried fruit and nut combinations are a great, healthy snack which provide plenty of nutrition and may help satisfy sugar cravings. Be sure to opt for varieties without added salt or sugar though, as many seemingly healthy mixes are actually not so.

Dried apricots are a brilliant choice for their natural sweetness and high fibre content, which give a quick fix when you want something sweet. Paired with a handful of nuts, you've got a balanced and satisfying snack that will keep you satiated for longer than the fruit would alone. This is because the fruit

provides quick release energy and the nuts digest slowly to keep your cravings at bay and provide slow-release energy.

Water

Dehydration can cause false hunger and cravings, so it's worth trying a glass of water to see if that fixes your want for sugar. For a naturally sweet and refreshing drink, try water infused with berries, orange slices or lemon wedge. If you are trying to reduce your intake of soda, which contains huge amounts of sugar, switching to sparkling water can help to end cravings and satisfy the "soda need"

Distraction

If you find you're eating out of boredom rather than actual hunger, you may want to distract yourself until your cravings pass. Exercising or doing something highly focused and away from the kitchen may be all you need to overcome your cravings and forget about them altogether. Once the moment has passed and you feel more in control, opt for a healthy and balanced snack or meal to ensure you help keep urges for sugar at bay.

Keep it steady

We may experience acute sugar cravings when our blood sugar levels drop too low, and our bodies essentially panic and want to urgently rebalance their levels. Sugar is the fastest way to provide your body with energy, and it knows this. To avoid falling into the trap of feeling like you desperately need sugar, try to eat balanced meals with the right amount of fat and protein regularly. These slow-release fuels will help keep you fuller for longer and reduce the fluctuation of your blood sugar levels, hopefully avoiding any cravings.

Jody Peters
As a passionate health addict, Jody enjoys helping others find new ways to overcome their food addictions and enjoy a more fulfilling lifestyle.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 18:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 0,65 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
Net income 2022 -4,60 M -3,41 M -3,41 M
Net Debt 2022 0,98 M 0,73 M 0,73 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1,63 M 1,22 M 1,21 M
EV / Sales 2021 119x
EV / Sales 2022 7,48x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 8,03%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William White President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yu Cai Huang Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Kang Independent Director
Angelo Rajasooriar Independent Director
Heather Barry Whittier Sales Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOMO PLANT BASED FOODS INC.-53.33%1
NESTLÉ S.A.6.94%343 300
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.16.86%106 075
THE HERSHEY COMPANY18.36%56 030
GENERAL MILLS, INC.6.82%52 609
KRAFT HEINZ-0.07%49 924
