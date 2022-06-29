Komo Plant Based Foods : Third quarter ended April 30, 2022

This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") relates to the consolidated financial position and financial performance of Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (formerly Fasttask Technologies Inc.) ("Komo Foods" or the "Company") and our 100% owned subsidiaries and Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc., for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021. All references to "us" "we" and "our" refer to the Company. All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated.

Except where otherwise indicated, the financial information contained in this MD&A was prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with our audited annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 and condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (collectively referred to as the "Financial Statements").

Financial information contained in this MD&A has been prepared on the basis that we will continue as a going concern, which assumes that we will be able to realize our assets and satisfy our liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. Management is aware, in making its going concern assessment, of material uncertainties related to events and conditions that may cast significant doubt upon our ability to continue as a going concern. We have incurred a loss from continuing operations of $3,697,729 and incurred negative cash flows in operating activities from continuing operations of $2,496,458 during the nine months ended April 30, 2022 and we have an accumulated deficit of $15,286,162 as at April 30, 2022. Our continued operations are dependent on future profitable operations, management's ability to manage costs and the future availability of equity or debt financing. Whether and when we can generate sufficient operating cash flows to pay for our expenditures and settle our obligations as they fall due is uncertain. The financial statements do not reflect the adjustments to the carrying values of assets and liabilities and the reported expenses and statement of financial position classifications that would be necessary were the going concern assumption inappropriate. These adjustments could be material.

The outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020, has led to adverse impacts on the Canadian and global economies, disruptions of financial markets, and created uncertainty regarding potential impacts to our supply chain and operations. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted and could further impact our operations and the operations of our suppliers and vendors as a result of quarantines, facility closures, and travel and logistics restrictions. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts our business, results of operations and financial condition will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including, but not limited to the duration, spread, severity, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our suppliers and vendors and the remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by local and federal governments; and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume. The management team is closely following the progression of COVID-19 and its potential impact on the Company. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, the Company may experience adverse impacts to its business as a result of any economic recession or depression that has occurred or may occur in the future. Therefore, the Company cannot reasonably estimate the impact at this time our business, liquidity, capital resources and financial results.

OUR BUSINESS

Komo Foods is an emerging plant-based food company engaged in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of a variety of premium plant-based meals. Our products are plant-based versions of classic favourites that are traditionally meat and dairy-centric. By incorporating only wholesome, plant-based ingredients, we aim to create the same satisfying experience without compromise. We launched our flagship product line on our direct- to-consumere-commerce platform in March 2021. These products became available through retail distribution partners soon after.

We are targeting multi-serveplant-based meals and entrees with our Ready-to-Bake Classics and our Plant-Based Meal Helpers™. All our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, frozen for freshness and have a one-year frozen shelf life. Our products, which include Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie, Chickenless Pot Pie, Bolognese Sauce, BBQ Pulled Mushroom & Lentils, Mac & Greens, and Vegan Sea Salt

