Komo Plant Based Foods : Third quarter ended April 30, 2022
06/29/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
KOMO PLANT BASED FOODS INC.
change can start with a single biteTM
Management's Discussion & Analysis
For the Three and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
June 29, 2022
TABLE OF CONTENTS
OUR BUSINESS
3
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
4
OUR BUSINESS MODEL
4
OUR STRATEGY
5
STRATEGY UPDATE
5
Omnichannel Revenue Model
5
Asset Light and Scalable Production Capacity
8
Plant-based Innovation
8
Brand Awareness
9
OUTLOOK
9
OVERALL PERFORMANCE
10
SELECTED ANNUAL INFORMATION
10
DISCUSSION ON OPERATIONS
11
SEGMENTED INFORMATION
14
SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY RESULTS
15
LIQUIDITY
15
CAPITAL RESOURCES AND MANAGEMENT
15
OUTSTANDING SHARE INFORMATION
16
OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS
16
TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES
16
CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGEMENTS
16
FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS AND RISK MANAGEMENT
17
DISCLOSURE
19
SUBSEQUENT EVENT
19
2
This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") relates to the consolidated financial position and financial performance of Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (formerly Fasttask Technologies Inc.) ("Komo Foods" or the "Company") and our 100% owned subsidiaries and Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods Inc., for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021. All references to "us" "we" and "our" refer to the Company. All intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated.
Except where otherwise indicated, the financial information contained in this MD&A was prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This MD&A should be read in conjunction with our audited annual consolidated financial statements for the years ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 and condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 (collectively referred to as the "Financial Statements").
Financial information contained in this MD&A has been prepared on the basis that we will continue as a going concern, which assumes that we will be able to realize our assets and satisfy our liabilities in the normal course of business for the foreseeable future. Management is aware, in making its going concern assessment, of material uncertainties related to events and conditions that may cast significant doubt upon our ability to continue as a going concern. We have incurred a loss from continuing operations of $3,697,729 and incurred negative cash flows in operating activities from continuing operations of $2,496,458 during the nine months ended April 30, 2022 and we have an accumulated deficit of $15,286,162 as at April 30, 2022. Our continued operations are dependent on future profitable operations, management's ability to manage costs and the future availability of equity or debt financing. Whether and when we can generate sufficient operating cash flows to pay for our expenditures and settle our obligations as they fall due is uncertain. The financial statements do not reflect the adjustments to the carrying values of assets and liabilities and the reported expenses and statement of financial position classifications that would be necessary were the going concern assumption inappropriate. These adjustments could be material.
The outbreak of the coronavirus COVID-19, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020, has led to adverse impacts on the Canadian and global economies, disruptions of financial markets, and created uncertainty regarding potential impacts to our supply chain and operations. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted and could further impact our operations and the operations of our suppliers and vendors as a result of quarantines, facility closures, and travel and logistics restrictions. The extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts our business, results of operations and financial condition will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including, but not limited to the duration, spread, severity, and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our suppliers and vendors and the remedial actions and stimulus measures adopted by local and federal governments; and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume. The management team is closely following the progression of COVID-19 and its potential impact on the Company. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, the Company may experience adverse impacts to its business as a result of any economic recession or depression that has occurred or may occur in the future. Therefore, the Company cannot reasonably estimate the impact at this time our business, liquidity, capital resources and financial results.
OUR BUSINESS
Komo Foods is an emerging plant-based food company engaged in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of a variety of premium plant-based meals. Our products are plant-based versions of classic favourites that are traditionally meat and dairy-centric. By incorporating only wholesome, plant-based ingredients, we aim to create the same satisfying experience without compromise. We launched our flagship product line on our direct- to-consumere-commerce platform in March 2021. These products became available through retail distribution partners soon after.
We are targeting multi-serveplant-based meals and entrees with our Ready-to-Bake Classics and our Plant-Based Meal Helpers™. All our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, frozen for freshness and have a one-year frozen shelf life. Our products, which include Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie, Chickenless Pot Pie, Bolognese Sauce, BBQ Pulled Mushroom & Lentils, Mac & Greens, and Vegan Sea Salt
3
Chocolate Cookies, have garnered excellent consumer reviews, with over 300 5-star reviews from verified buyers on our eCommerce website.
The demand for plant-based alternatives is growing. This is driven by consumer awareness of major issues with animal protein diets, including health, sustainability, and animal welfare. In recent years, there has been a rise in meat and dairy alternative products into the market as plant-based eating becomes more mainstream.
As the plant-based food market grows, consumers have increasing scrutiny for the ingredients in plant-based alternatives. There is a preference towards more real food ingredients, yet consumers may not be willing to sacrifice familiar food experiences and convenience. A key differentiator for our plant-based products is our flavor- forward, wholesome comfort meals that help make plant-based eating easy. Our product development is focused on bringing back the nostalgic feelings of comfort and family for both plant-based consumers and plant-based explorers alike. Our products will always be wholesome, hearty and shareworthy to makeplant-basedeating easier for our consumers. At Komo Foods, we take comfort favourites and make them 100%plant-based.
CORPORATE OVERVIEW
At Komo Foods, we believe plant-based eating is the future and change can start with a single biteTM. Our mission is to make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet.
OUR BUSINESS MODEL
Our strategy is to continually expand our innovation product portfolio with a focus on both the frozen plant-based food category and comfort foods. As of the date of this MD&A, our frozen product portfolio consisted of 10 product SKUs:
Plant-BasedLasagna, full size (5-6 servings)
Plant-BasedLasagna, 2 servings
Plant-BasedShepherd's Pie, full size (5-6 servings)
Vegan Sea Salt Chocolate Cookies, (6 per unit) (New launch in June 2022)
Our goal is to share the love of plant-based foods through different means and reach consumers across various channels. We distribute and sell our products through an omnichannel business model:
Wholesale through online and brick-and-mortar retailers; and
Direct-to-Consumerthrough our own eCommerce platform and through local markets;
Wholesale
We are continuing our wholesale expansion across Canada and into the US with a focus on the natural grocery channel, building Komo Foods as a natural plant-based food brand. This channel will be Komo's key focus to meet consumers at the places they are looking for easy meal options.
4
Currently, our products are available through 300 distribution points across Canada including Nesters, Choices, IGA, Whole Foods, Your Independent Grocers, Thrifty Foods, Safeway, Metro, and other independent grocers.
Through wholesale, we partner with various distribution partners to distribute our products across Canada. Retailers order directly from these distributors in case quantities. In our local region, we also have accounts which we deliver directly and these are mainly smaller independent stores.
In 2022, we plan to continue expanding our wholesale distribution across Canada and into the US.
eCommerce
Our eCommerce website sells our product assortment individually and in bundles. Consumers order through our website for weekly deliveries or pick-up. We currently operate this model in Metro Vancouver. Our products can also be ordered and delivered nationally through two eCommerce platforms, and Vejii (Canada).
The eCommerce channel locally in Metro Vancouver provides us direct communication with our consumer base. A relationship with early adopters of our products, provides an avenue to gather feedback to continuously improve our products and messaging. We aim to continue using this channel to test new products with speed and purpose.
We introduced Komo's frozen Mac & Greens product through our eCommerce platform after identifying this as a consumer favourite through our food delivery platform, Komo Eats. We are in the process of further commercializing this product for retail through our co-packer.
OUR STRATEGY
Our Strategy is grounded in our vision to become the answer to our consumer's everyday question of "What's for Dinner?". We aim to develop long-lasting and meaningful relationships with our customers through our innovative products that make plant-based eating easy, yet wholesome and incredibly hearty. As a young brand, we are focused on creating customer awareness, scaling production, and expanding both our geographic reach and product portfolio to fulfill our plant-based mission.
Scale
Launch New
Build Brand
Build an
Awareness to
Distribution &
Innovation with
Omnichannel
Become a Top-
Production
Speed into New
Revenue Model
Of-Mind Plant-
Capacity
Categories
Based Brand
STRATEGY UPDATE
Omnichannel Revenue Model
Wholesale Distribution
Wholesale distribution expansion is the focus for the company in the short and long term. Komo specializes in frozen food entrees and ensuring the cold chain is maintained is integral for both food quality and safety. We
5
