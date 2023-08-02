Komori Corporation

spread of COVID-19 infections resulted in recovery in personal consumption and inbound tourism demand, leading to modest yet constant economic recovery. Amidst these circumstances, there has been an ongoing trend toward executing investment aimed at improving productivity, enhancing efficiency and otherwise streamlining printing operations in light of surging labor costs, worker shortages, constantly high energy prices and rising prices of printing supplies. To accommodate this trend, Komori engaged in marketing activities focused on delivering proposals designed to enhance ROI via the use of "advance" models. As a result, the volume of orders received for sheet-fed offset presses remained robust, with domestic sales increasing 11.6% year on year to ¥5,243 million.

North America

In North America, the pace of economic recovery was dragged down by steep inflation and high interest rates. However, on the back of ongoing improvement in employment and strong demand associated with capital expenditure, net sales in this region amounted to ¥1,764 million, an increase of 3.8% from the same period of the previous fiscal year.

Europe

In Europe, the volume of orders received remained robust despite the prolongation of the Ukraine situation and ongoing fallout from inflation. However, sales recorded for products delivered in the first three months were lower than those recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year. With the schedule for product delivery concentrated in the second quarter, first-quarter net sales in this region decreased 13.9% year on year to ¥3,979 million.

Greater China

In Greater China, personal consumption continued to recover after the lifting of the "zero- COVID" policy. Having participated in Print China 2023 (5th International Printing Technology Exhibition of China) held in April in Guangdong, Komori was able to confirm the robustness of printing machinery demand. On the other hand, there is a trend toward postponing capital expenditure as the economic recovery that began in January 2023 has been halted by supply chain reorganization undertaken by overseas corporations, unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations and the resulting depreciation of Chinese yuan. Consequentially, net sales in this region decreased 4.5% year on year to ¥4,495 million.

(English translation of "KESSAN TANSHIN" originally issued in Japanese.)