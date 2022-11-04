Komori : 2Q ended Sep. 30, 2022

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes
1. Consolidated Business Results for the Second Quarter (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Results of operations
(In millions of yen, rounded down)
Six months ended
%
Six months ended
%
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Net sales
46,097
14.8
40,143
18.4
Operating income
2,726
434.8
509
-
Ordinary income
4,097
354.5
901
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,268
(8.9)
3,588
-
(Yen)
Basic earnings per share
59.95
64.17
Diluted earnings per share
-
-
Notes:
1. Comprehensive income:
Six months ended September 30, 2022:
3,948 million ye
(2.4) %
Six months ended September 30, 2021:
4,045 million ye
- %
2. Percentage figures accompanying consolidated net sales indicate the percentage increase/decrease from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Financial position
(In millions of yen, rounded down)
September 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
Total assets
159,288
157,081
Total net assets
105,084
103,382
Equity ratio (%)
65.9
65.8
Reference:
104,938 million yen
Equity as of:
September 30, 2022:
March 31, 2022 :
103,286 million yen
2. Dividends
(Yen)
Fiscal year ended
Fiscal year ending
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
(Forecast)
Cash dividends per share
First quarter period-end dividends
-
-
-
Second quarter period-end dividends
15.00
15.00
-
Third quarter period-end dividends
-
-
-
Year-end dividends
41.00
-
15.00
Annual cash dividends
56.00
-
30.00
Note: Revision to the latest dividend forecast announced in May 2022: None
3. Forecast of Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(In millions of yen, rounded down)
Fiscal year ending
%
March 31, 2023
Net sales
98,000
11.8
Operating income
4,400
94.0
Ordinary income
5,400
58.4
Profit attributable to owners of parent
4,200
(31.8)
(Yen)
Basic earnings per share
77.03
Notes:
Revision to the latest forecast of consolidated business results announced in October 2022: No
Percentage figures in the above table indicate the percentage increase/decrease from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.
*Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review: No
Note: Indicates changes in the scope of consolidation accompanying changes in specified subsidiaries during the period under review
Adoption of the simplified accounting and special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies; changes in accounting estimates; restatements
1.
Changes in accounting policies accompanying revisions to accounting standards:
Yes
2.
Changes other than those in item 1. above:
No
3.
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
4.
Restatements:
No
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
1. Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) as of:
September 30, 2022:
56,890,740 shares
March 31, 2022:
58,292,340 shares
2. Number of treasury shares as of:
September 30, 2022:
2,368,741 shares
March 31, 2022:
3,768,240 shares
3. Average number of shares during the period
Six months ended September 30, 2022: 54,522,332 shares
Six months ended September 30, 2021: 55,923,987 shares
This quarterly financial flash report (KESSAN TANSHIN) is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms as specified under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan.
Disclaimer regarding the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other remarks
The aforementioned forecasts are based on management's assumptions and beliefs held in light of information currently available to it and accordingly involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forecasts. These uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions, market trends, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and other factors.
Materials for the summary result presentation in Japanese will be disclosed through the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Timely Disclosure Network, known as TDnet, on November 7, 2022. The same materials will be posted on Komori's website. Also, English translations of these materials will be posted on the Company's website at https://www.komori.com/ir/en/
Index
1. Qualitative Information Regarding the Quarterly Financial Results
P. 4
(1)
Overview of Consolidated Business Results
P. 4
(2)
Financial Condition
P. 7
(3)
Consolidated Operating Results Forecasts and Other Information
P. 7
on the Future Outlook
2. Consolidated Financial Statements
P. 8
(1)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
P. 8
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements
P. 10
of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Statements of Income
P. 10
For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
P. 11
For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
(Notes in the Case of a Significant Change in Shareholders' Equity)
P. 12
(Changes in Accounting Policies)
P. 12
1. Qualitative Information Regarding the Quarterly Financial Results
(1) Overview of Consolidated Business Results
Consolidated net sales during the first six months of the fiscal year under review amounted to ¥46,097 million, representing a 14.8% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year. This was despite ongoing uncertainty regarding the global economic outlook due to steep inflation triggered by growing geopolitical risks as well as repercussions of China's "zero-COVID" policy, and the widespread shortages of semiconductor and other parts supply resulting from the concentration of demand on the back of the normalization of economic activities in many countries. An overview of consolidated net sales by region is set out below.
Overview of Consolidated Net Sales by Region
(In millions of yen)
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Increase /
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2022
(Decrease)
(%)
Net sales
40,143
46,097
14.8%
Japan
10,476
14,430
37.7%
Breakdown
North America
3,787
3,388
(10.5%)
Europe
9,815
11,131
13.4%
Greater China
11,203
9,696
(13.5%)
Other Regions
4,860
7,449
53.3%
Domestic Sales
In the domestic market, economic activities have been normalized in step with the gradual relaxation of movement restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Against this backdrop, printing companies have become active in executing investment for the purpose of improving productivity, increasing efficiency and otherwise rationalizing their operations in order to counter current surges in energy costs and rises in prices of printing supplies. Komori saw a major increase in the volume of orders received for sheet-fed offset presses thanks to the positive effect of its marketing activities focused on delivering proposals designed to enhance ROI via the use of "advance" models. Moreover, the Company secured a growing volume of orders for web offset and security printing presses. In addition, Komori recorded higher sales from maintenance, facility improvement and other services as its solutions proposals attracted immense customer interest. Consequentially, domestic sales increased 37.7% year on year to ¥14,430 million.
North America
In North America, economies remained on a recovery track thanks to the post-pandemic normalization of economic activities. On the other hand, businesses began to take a prudent stance toward undertaking capital expenditure in the second quarter of the fiscal year under review, due to steep inflation and interest rate hikes, the latter of which have been ongoing from the beginning of 2022. These factors, in turn, prompted some customers to postpone the placement of orders, with Komori's first-half net sales in this region declining 10.5% year on year to ¥3,388 million.
Europe
Komori saw a downturn in net sales in Europe during the first quarter of the fiscal year under review due to the impact of adjustments of the fiscal period that took place in the previous fiscal year for the MBO Group, which manufactures and markets post-press processing equipment. However, in terms of first-half operating results, Komori benefitted from post-pandemic recovery in business sentiment in favor of undertaking capital expenditure, which resulted in significant growth in sales in France and Italy as well as robust sales of security printing presses in the European market as a whole, despite the negative effect of geopolitical risks and inflation. Taking these and other factors into account, overall net sales in this region increased 13.4% year on year to ¥11,131 million.
Greater China
In Greater China, economies stagnated due to the repercussions of China's "zero-COVID" policy aimed at countering resurgences of the pandemic, while some printing companies postponed capital expenditures due in part to fluctuations in exchange rates. With the Komori Group's sales activities and logistics operations being affected by lockdowns, overall net sales in this region declined 13.5% year on year to ¥9,696 million. This decline also reflects a recoil from first-half operating results in the previous fiscal year, which included the sales effect arising from Komori's participation in a major exhibition held in June 2021.
Other Regions
Other Regions include ASEAN, India and Oceania as well as Central and South America. Komori has seen a considerable and ongoing increase in the volume of orders received in these regions thanks to recovery in demand from previous stagnation under the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, although sales of security printing presses in
