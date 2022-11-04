Komori : 2Q ended Sep. 30, 2022

Komori Corporation

North America

In North America, economies remained on a recovery track thanks to the post-pandemic normalization of economic activities. On the other hand, businesses began to take a prudent stance toward undertaking capital expenditure in the second quarter of the fiscal year under review, due to steep inflation and interest rate hikes, the latter of which have been ongoing from the beginning of 2022. These factors, in turn, prompted some customers to postpone the placement of orders, with Komori's first-half net sales in this region declining 10.5% year on year to ¥3,388 million.

Europe

Komori saw a downturn in net sales in Europe during the first quarter of the fiscal year under review due to the impact of adjustments of the fiscal period that took place in the previous fiscal year for the MBO Group, which manufactures and markets post-press processing equipment. However, in terms of first-half operating results, Komori benefitted from post-pandemic recovery in business sentiment in favor of undertaking capital expenditure, which resulted in significant growth in sales in France and Italy as well as robust sales of security printing presses in the European market as a whole, despite the negative effect of geopolitical risks and inflation. Taking these and other factors into account, overall net sales in this region increased 13.4% year on year to ¥11,131 million.

Greater China

In Greater China, economies stagnated due to the repercussions of China's "zero-COVID" policy aimed at countering resurgences of the pandemic, while some printing companies postponed capital expenditures due in part to fluctuations in exchange rates. With the Komori Group's sales activities and logistics operations being affected by lockdowns, overall net sales in this region declined 13.5% year on year to ¥9,696 million. This decline also reflects a recoil from first-half operating results in the previous fiscal year, which included the sales effect arising from Komori's participation in a major exhibition held in June 2021.

Other Regions

Other Regions include ASEAN, India and Oceania as well as Central and South America. Komori has seen a considerable and ongoing increase in the volume of orders received in these regions thanks to recovery in demand from previous stagnation under the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, although sales of security printing presses in

(English translation of "KESSAN TANSHIN" originally issued in Japanese.)