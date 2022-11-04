Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Komori Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6349   JP3305800009

KOMORI CORPORATION

(6349)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-11-04 am EDT
837.00 JPY   +2.07%
05:16aKomori : 2Q ended Sep. 30, 2022
PU
11/02Komori : (Delayed) Komori Corporation Announces the Revised Forecasts for Operating Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
11/02Komori Corporation Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Full Year of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Komori : 2Q ended Sep. 30, 2022

11/04/2022 | 05:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Consolidated Business Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 REPORTED BY KOMORI CORPORATION (Japanese GAAP)

October 28, 2022

Company name:

KOMORI CORPORATION

Representative:

Mr. Satoshi Mochida

Representative Director, President and CEO

Securities code:

6349 (Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Mr. Iwao Hashimoto

Director and Operating Officer, Administration Group

Phone: (81)-3-5608-7826

URL (https://www.komori.com)

Preparation of supplementary materials for quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of presentation meeting for quarterly financial results: Yes (for financial analysts/investors)

1. Consolidated Business Results for the Second Quarter (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Results of operations

(In millions of yen, rounded down)

Six months ended

%

Six months ended

%

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Net sales

46,097

14.8

40,143

18.4

Operating income

2,726

434.8

509

-

Ordinary income

4,097

354.5

901

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,268

(8.9)

3,588

-

(Yen)

Basic earnings per share

59.95

64.17

Diluted earnings per share

-

-

Notes:

1. Comprehensive income:

Six months ended September 30, 2022:

3,948 million ye

(2.4) %

Six months ended September 30, 2021:

4,045 million ye

- %

2. Percentage figures accompanying consolidated net sales indicate the percentage increase/decrease from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Financial position

(In millions of yen, rounded down)

September 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

Total assets

159,288

157,081

Total net assets

105,084

103,382

Equity ratio (%)

65.9

65.8

Reference:

104,938 million yen

Equity as of:

September 30, 2022:

March 31, 2022 :

103,286 million yen

2. Dividends

(Yen)

Fiscal year ended

Fiscal year ending

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

(Forecast)

Cash dividends per share

First quarter period-end dividends

-

-

-

Second quarter period-end dividends

15.00

15.00

-

Third quarter period-end dividends

-

-

-

Year-end dividends

41.00

-

15.00

Annual cash dividends

56.00

-

30.00

Note: Revision to the latest dividend forecast announced in May 2022: None

(English translation of "KESSAN TANSHIN" originally issued in Japanese.)

1

Komori Corporation

3. Forecast of Consolidated Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(In millions of yen, rounded down)

Fiscal year ending

%

March 31, 2023

Net sales

98,000

11.8

Operating income

4,400

94.0

Ordinary income

5,400

58.4

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,200

(31.8)

(Yen)

Basic earnings per share

77.03

Notes:

  1. Revision to the latest forecast of consolidated business results announced in October 2022: No
  2. Percentage figures in the above table indicate the percentage increase/decrease from the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

*Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review: No

Note: Indicates changes in the scope of consolidation accompanying changes in specified subsidiaries during the period under review

  1. Adoption of the simplified accounting and special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies; changes in accounting estimates; restatements

1.

Changes in accounting policies accompanying revisions to accounting standards:

Yes

2.

Changes other than those in item 1. above:

No

3.

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

4.

Restatements:

No

  1. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

1. Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) as of:

September 30, 2022:

56,890,740 shares

March 31, 2022:

58,292,340 shares

2. Number of treasury shares as of:

September 30, 2022:

2,368,741 shares

March 31, 2022:

3,768,240 shares

3. Average number of shares during the period

Six months ended September 30, 2022: 54,522,332 shares

Six months ended September 30, 2021: 55,923,987 shares

  • This quarterly financial flash report (KESSAN TANSHIN) is not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or auditing firms as specified under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law of Japan.
  • Disclaimer regarding the appropriate use of performance forecasts and other remarks

The aforementioned forecasts are based on management's assumptions and beliefs held in light of information currently available to it and accordingly involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forecasts. These uncertainties include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions, market trends, changes in foreign currency exchange rates and other factors.

Materials for the summary result presentation in Japanese will be disclosed through the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Timely Disclosure Network, known as TDnet, on November 7, 2022. The same materials will be posted on Komori's website. Also, English translations of these materials will be posted on the Company's website at https://www.komori.com/ir/en/

(English translation of "KESSAN TANSHIN" originally issued in Japanese.)

2

Komori Corporation

Index

1. Qualitative Information Regarding the Quarterly Financial Results

P. 4

(1)

Overview of Consolidated Business Results

P. 4

(2)

Financial Condition

P. 7

(3)

Consolidated Operating Results Forecasts and Other Information

P. 7

on the Future Outlook

2. Consolidated Financial Statements

P. 8

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

P. 8

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements

P. 10

of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Statements of Income

P. 10

For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

P. 11

For the six months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021

(3)

Notes Regarding Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

P. 12

(Notes on Premise as a Going Concern)

P. 12

(Notes in the Case of a Significant Change in Shareholders' Equity)

P. 12

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

P. 12

(English translation of "KESSAN TANSHIN" originally issued in Japanese.)

3

Komori Corporation

1. Qualitative Information Regarding the Quarterly Financial Results

(1) Overview of Consolidated Business Results

Consolidated net sales during the first six months of the fiscal year under review amounted to ¥46,097 million, representing a 14.8% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year. This was despite ongoing uncertainty regarding the global economic outlook due to steep inflation triggered by growing geopolitical risks as well as repercussions of China's "zero-COVID" policy, and the widespread shortages of semiconductor and other parts supply resulting from the concentration of demand on the back of the normalization of economic activities in many countries. An overview of consolidated net sales by region is set out below.

Overview of Consolidated Net Sales by Region

(In millions of yen)

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended

Increase /

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2022

(Decrease)

(%)

Net sales

40,143

46,097

14.8%

Japan

10,476

14,430

37.7%

Breakdown

North America

3,787

3,388

(10.5%)

Europe

9,815

11,131

13.4%

Greater China

11,203

9,696

(13.5%)

Other Regions

4,860

7,449

53.3%

Domestic Sales

In the domestic market, economic activities have been normalized in step with the gradual relaxation of movement restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Against this backdrop, printing companies have become active in executing investment for the purpose of improving productivity, increasing efficiency and otherwise rationalizing their operations in order to counter current surges in energy costs and rises in prices of printing supplies. Komori saw a major increase in the volume of orders received for sheet-fed offset presses thanks to the positive effect of its marketing activities focused on delivering proposals designed to enhance ROI via the use of "advance" models. Moreover, the Company secured a growing volume of orders for web offset and security printing presses. In addition, Komori recorded higher sales from maintenance, facility improvement and other services as its solutions proposals attracted immense customer interest. Consequentially, domestic sales increased 37.7% year on year to ¥14,430 million.

(English translation of "KESSAN TANSHIN" originally issued in Japanese.)

4

Komori Corporation

North America

In North America, economies remained on a recovery track thanks to the post-pandemic normalization of economic activities. On the other hand, businesses began to take a prudent stance toward undertaking capital expenditure in the second quarter of the fiscal year under review, due to steep inflation and interest rate hikes, the latter of which have been ongoing from the beginning of 2022. These factors, in turn, prompted some customers to postpone the placement of orders, with Komori's first-half net sales in this region declining 10.5% year on year to ¥3,388 million.

Europe

Komori saw a downturn in net sales in Europe during the first quarter of the fiscal year under review due to the impact of adjustments of the fiscal period that took place in the previous fiscal year for the MBO Group, which manufactures and markets post-press processing equipment. However, in terms of first-half operating results, Komori benefitted from post-pandemic recovery in business sentiment in favor of undertaking capital expenditure, which resulted in significant growth in sales in France and Italy as well as robust sales of security printing presses in the European market as a whole, despite the negative effect of geopolitical risks and inflation. Taking these and other factors into account, overall net sales in this region increased 13.4% year on year to ¥11,131 million.

Greater China

In Greater China, economies stagnated due to the repercussions of China's "zero-COVID" policy aimed at countering resurgences of the pandemic, while some printing companies postponed capital expenditures due in part to fluctuations in exchange rates. With the Komori Group's sales activities and logistics operations being affected by lockdowns, overall net sales in this region declined 13.5% year on year to ¥9,696 million. This decline also reflects a recoil from first-half operating results in the previous fiscal year, which included the sales effect arising from Komori's participation in a major exhibition held in June 2021.

Other Regions

Other Regions include ASEAN, India and Oceania as well as Central and South America. Komori has seen a considerable and ongoing increase in the volume of orders received in these regions thanks to recovery in demand from previous stagnation under the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, although sales of security printing presses in

(English translation of "KESSAN TANSHIN" originally issued in Japanese.)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Komori Corporation published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 09:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KOMORI CORPORATION
05:16aKomori : 2Q ended Sep. 30, 2022
PU
11/02Komori : (Delayed) Komori Corporation Announces the Revised Forecasts for Operating Result..
PU
11/02Komori Corporation Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First Half and Full Y..
CI
10/05Komori : Financial Report 2022
PU
09/29KOMORI CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/04Komori : (Delayed) First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Summary Result Presentation
PU
08/04Komori : (Delayed) Consolidated Business Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 ..
PU
08/04Komori : 1Q ended June. 30, 2022
PU
08/04Komori : Summary Result
PU
08/04Komori Corporation Announces Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year En..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 87 623 M 591 M 591 M
Net income 2022 6 158 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
Net cash 2022 52 711 M 355 M 355 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,57x
Yield 2022 7,70%
Capitalization 44 708 M 301 M 301 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,03x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 613
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart KOMORI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Komori Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KOMORI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Satoshi Mochida President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshiharu Komori Chairman
Isao Funabashi Director & Senior Manager-Technology
Iwao Hashimoto Executive Officer & General Manager-Administration
Harunobu Kameyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOMORI CORPORATION19.36%301
NORDSON CORPORATION-14.60%12 664
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.24.18%11 498
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-30.99%10 949
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-47.94%4 672
VALMET OYJ-38.84%4 191