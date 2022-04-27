Komori : Posting of Non-Operating Income (Foreign Exchange Gain) and the Revision for Consolidated Operating Results Forecasts

April 27, 2022

Name of company: Komori Corporation Representative: Mr. Satoshi Mochida Representative Director, President and CEO Securities code: 6349 (Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange） Contact: Mr. Iwao Hashimoto Operating Officer, Administration Group Phone: (81)-3-5608-7826

Posting of Non-Operating Income (Foreign Exchange Gain)

and the Revision for Consolidated Operating Results Forecasts

Komori Corporation ("Komori" or "the Company") today announces the posting of non-operating income as part of operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, in addition to revising its forecasts for full-year consolidated operating results for said fiscal year, as detailed below, from the previous forecasts disclosed on January 26, 2022.

1. Posting of Non-Operating Income (Foreign Exchange Gain)

In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the Company is expected to record non-operating income (foreign exchange gain) of 656 million yen due to the depreciation of the yen in the foreign exchange market. This is primarily due to foreign currency denominated assets and liabilities held by the Company and its subsidiaries.

2.

Revision for Consolidated Operating Results Forecasts

(1) Consolidated Operating Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Millions of yen)

Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent Basic Earnings per Share (Yen) Previous Forecasts (A) 86,000 1,500 1,800 3,900 69.77 Revised Forecasts (B) 87,600 2,300 3,400 6,400 117.37 Difference (B - A) 1,600 800 1,600 2,500 Difference (%) 1.9 53.3 88.9 64.1 (Reference) Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 71,825 (2,332) (1,149) (2,068) (36.99)

(2)Reasons for Revising Forecasts

In the consolidated operating forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the company anticipates an increase in operating income due to an increase in sales and lower selling expenses than expected. Addition to the increase in operating income, the expected effect of thedepreciation of the yen exceeding the Company's estimates. As a result, the company anticipates ordinary profit exceeding the previous forecast by 88.9%. Profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to exceed the previous forecast by 2,500 million yen due to an increase in ordinary income and a decrease in tax expenses.

Note: The forecasts above are based on currently available information, and accrual result may differ form the forecast due to subsequent various factors.

