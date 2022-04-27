Log in
    6349   JP3305800009

KOMORI CORPORATION

(6349)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/27 02:00:00 am EDT
692.00 JPY   -2.26%
03:35aKOMORI : Posting of Non-Operating Income (Foreign Exchange Gain) and the Revision for Consolidated Operating Results Forecasts
PU
02:15aKOMORI : Notice Regarding Cancellation of Own Shares
PU
04/18Brandes Investment Partners Submits Shareholder Proposal to Komori
CI
Komori : Posting of Non-Operating Income (Foreign Exchange Gain) and the Revision for Consolidated Operating Results Forecasts

04/27/2022 | 03:35am EDT
April 27, 2022

Name of company:

Komori Corporation

Representative:

Mr. Satoshi Mochida

Representative Director, President and CEO

Securities code:

6349 (Prime Market, Tokyo Stock Exchange

Contact:

Mr. Iwao Hashimoto

Operating Officer, Administration Group

Phone: (81)-3-5608-7826

Posting of Non-Operating Income (Foreign Exchange Gain)

and the Revision for Consolidated Operating Results Forecasts

Komori Corporation ("Komori" or "the Company") today announces the posting of non-operating income as part of operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, in addition to revising its forecasts for full-year consolidated operating results for said fiscal year, as detailed below, from the previous forecasts disclosed on January 26, 2022.

1. Posting of Non-Operating Income (Foreign Exchange Gain)

In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the Company is expected to record non-operating income (foreign exchange gain) of 656 million yen due to the depreciation of the yen in the foreign exchange market. This is primarily due to foreign currency denominated assets and liabilities held by the Company and its subsidiaries.

2.

Revision for Consolidated Operating Results Forecasts

(1) Consolidated Operating Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Millions of yen)

Net Sales

Operating

Income

Ordinary

Income

Profit Attributable to Owners of

Parent

Basic Earnings per Share (Yen)

Previous Forecasts (A)

86,000

1,500

1,800

3,900

69.77

Revised Forecasts (B)

87,600

2,300

3,400

6,400

117.37

Difference (B - A)

1,600

800

1,600

2,500

Difference (%)

1.9

53.3

88.9

64.1

(Reference) Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021

71,825

(2,332)

(1,149)

(2,068)

(36.99)

(2)Reasons for Revising Forecasts

In the consolidated operating forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the company anticipates an increase in operating income due to an increase in sales and lower selling expenses than expected. Addition to the increase in operating income, the expected effect of thedepreciation of the yen exceeding the Company's estimates. As a result, the company anticipates ordinary profit exceeding the previous forecast by 88.9%. Profit attributable to owners of the parent is expected to exceed the previous forecast by 2,500 million yen due to an increase in ordinary income and a decrease in tax expenses.

Note: The forecasts above are based on currently available information, and accrual result may differ form the forecast due to subsequent various factors.

End of Document

Disclaimer

Komori Corporation published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 07:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
