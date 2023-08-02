Net Sales, Operating Income and Profit attributable to owners of parent
■
Net sales (left axis)
■ Operating income (right axis)
■ Profit attributable to owners of parent (right axis)
（100 million ¥）
（100 million ¥）
400
80
314
300
234
217
234
241
269
60
202
205
215
192
204
194
177
174
186
200
40
149
137
37
31
29
25
23
100
18
20
6
9
7
8
11
10
0
3
0
0
-1
-1-2-1
-1
-1
-9-8
-10
-9
-8-7
-5
-4
-4
-7
-12
-20
-16
-15
-
1Q
2Q
3Q
-235
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
-250
4Q
2020/3
2021/3
2022/3
2023/3
2024/3
4
Order Intake by Region
（100 million ¥）
FY2024
FY2023
vs.
1Q
1Q
FY2023 1Q
Japan
112
114
99%
North-America
23
31
73%
(million USD)
(16)
(24)
(68%)
Europe
34
54
62%
(million EUR)
(22)
(39)
(57%)
Greater China
33
49
68%
Other Regions
53
37
145%
Total
255
284
90%
5
Komori Corporation published this content on 02 August 2023
KOMORI CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of printing equipment, as well as the provision of related materials, finance services and real estate management services. The Company operates in three regional segments. The Japan segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of securities printing equipment and other printing equipment in Japan, Latin America and Asia, as well as the purchase and sale of small printing equipment, the provision of inks, paper, folding machines, electrical equipment and other equipment parts and printing materials. The North America segment is mainly engaged in the sale of printing equipment in the United States. The Europe segment is mainly engaged in the sale of printing equipment in Western Europe, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, as well as the manufacture and sale of paper printing equipment . The Company also operates in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and India.