KOMORI CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of printing equipment, as well as the provision of related materials, finance services and real estate management services. The Company operates in three regional segments. The Japan segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of securities printing equipment and other printing equipment in Japan, Latin America and Asia, as well as the purchase and sale of small printing equipment, the provision of inks, paper, folding machines, electrical equipment and other equipment parts and printing materials. The North America segment is mainly engaged in the sale of printing equipment in the United States. The Europe segment is mainly engaged in the sale of printing equipment in Western Europe, Eastern Europe and the Middle East, as well as the manufacture and sale of paper printing equipment . The Company also operates in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia and India.