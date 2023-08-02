First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

Summary Result Presentation

Komori Corporation

P/L

100 million ¥）

Budget FY2024

FY2024

FY2023

Change

vs.

1Q

1Q

FY2023 1Q

1H

2H

Year Total

Order intake

255

284

-30

90%

515

495

1,010

Net sales

194

192

2

101%

490

530

1,020

Operating income

-7

3

-9

-

3

30

33

Ordinary income

5

13

-8

41%

3

32

35

Profit attributable to

0

10

-10

2%

1

25

26

owners of parent

FOREX :

USD

138.11

129.04

125.00

125.00

125.00

Average (Yen)

EUR

150.35

138.24

135.00

135.00

135.00

FOREX :

USD

144.99

136.68

125.00

125.00

125.00

End of term (Yen)

EUR

157.60

142.67

135.00

135.00

135.00

2

Major Assets and Liabilities

100 million ¥）

June. 30,

Mar. 31,

Change

2023

2023

Cash, deposits and securities

570

634

-63

Notes and account receivabletrade

172

196

-24

Inventories

440

374

66

Breakdown: Merchandise and finished goods

212

164

48

Property, plant and equipment

183

180

2

Intangible assets

33

33

0

Other assets

264

238

26

Total assets

1,662

1,655

7

Notes and account payabletrade

210

208

2

Short-term loans payable

2

4

-2

Bonds payable

100

100

0

Long-term loans payable

2

2

0

Other liabilities

284

269

15

Total liabilities

599

584

15

Net assets

1,063

1,071

-8

Total liabilities and net assets

1,662

1,655

7

3

Net Sales, Operating Income and Profit attributable to owners of parent

Net sales (left axis)

Operating income (right axis)

Profit attributable to owners of parent (right axis)

100 million ¥）

100 million ¥）

400

80

314

300

234

217

234

241

269

60

202

205

215

192

204

194

177

174

186

200

40

149

137

37

31

29

25

23

100

18

20

6

9

7

8

11

10

0

3

0

0

-1

-1-2-1

-1

-1

-9-8

-10

-9

-8-7

-5

-4

-4

-7

-12

-20

-16

-15

-

1Q

2Q

3Q

-235

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

-250

4Q

2020/3

2021/3

2022/3

2023/3

2024/3

4

Order Intake by Region

100 million ¥）

FY2024

FY2023

vs.

1Q

1Q

FY2023 1Q

Japan

112

114

99%

North-America

23

31

73%

(million USD)

(16)

(24)

(68%)

Europe

34

54

62%

(million EUR)

(22)

(39)

(57%)

Greater China

33

49

68%

Other Regions

53

37

145%

Total

255

284

90%

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Komori Corporation published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 08:10:04 UTC.