    6349   JP3305800009

KOMORI CORPORATION

(6349)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Komori : Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Summary Result Presentation

02/08/2022 | 03:12am EST
Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Summary Result Presentation

Komori Corporation

P/L

100 million ¥

Nine Month Results

FY2022

FY2021

Change

vs.

3Q

3Q

FY2021 3Q

Order intake

756

496

259

152%

Net sales

635

513

122

124%

Operating income

12

-19

31

-

Ordinary income

19

-14

33

-

Profit attributable to

44

-9

53

-

owners of parent

FOREX :

USD

111.38

105.87

Average (Yen)

EUR

130.85

122.30

FOREX :

USD

115.02

103.50

End of term (Yen)

EUR

130.51

126.95

2

Major Assets and Liabilities

100 million ¥

Dec. 31,

2021

Mar. 31, 2021

Change

Cash and deposits

456

469

-12

Notes and account receivabletrade

153

159

-7

Short-term investment securities

148

85

63

Inventories

337

318

19

Breakdown: Merchandise and finished goods

150

138

12

Property, plant and equipment

164

163

1

Intangible assets

40

45

-5

Notes and account payabletrade

169

125

44

Short-term loans payable

5

9

-4

Bonds payable

100

100

0

Long-term loans payable

4

4

-1

Shareholders' equity

983

956

27

Total assets

1,522

1,444

77

3

Net Sales, Operating Income and Profit attributable to owners of parent

Net sales (left axis)

Operating income (right axis) Profit attributable to owners of parent (right axis)

100 million ¥

100 million ¥

500

400

300

200

100

0

303

298

267

211

243

234

217

234

215

202

202

205

177

186

160

174

161

149

137

37

24

25

22

13

16

14

11

10

9

9

5

4

6

7

8

-1

-1

-2

-1

-5

-1

-5

-7

-7

-4

-8

-10

-8

-13-12

-9

-9

-16

-15

-9

-12

100

80

60

40

20

0

-20

-250

-235

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

2018/3

2019/3

2020/3

2021/3

2022/3

4

Order Intake by Region

100 million ¥

Nine Month Results

FY2022

FY2021

vs.

3Q

3Q

FY2021 3Q

Japan

229

173

133%

North-America

59

44

135%

(million USD)

(53)

(42)

(128%)

Europe

162

99

164%

(million EUR)

(124)

(81)

(153%)

Greater China

196

128

153%

Other Regions

109

52

207%

Total

756

496

152%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Komori Corporation published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 08:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
