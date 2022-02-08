Komori : Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Summary Result Presentation

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022
Summary Result Presentation
Komori Corporation
P/L
（100 million ¥）
Nine Month Results
FY2022
FY2021
Change
vs.
3Q
FY2021 3Q
Order intake
756
496
259
152%
Net sales
635
513
122
124%
Operating income
12
-19
31
-
Ordinary income
19
-14
33
Profit attributable to
44
-9
53
owners of parent
FOREX :
USD
111.38
105.87
Average (Yen)
EUR
130.85
122.30
115.02
103.50
End of term (Yen)
130.51
126.95
2
Major Assets and Liabilities
Dec. 31,
2021
Mar. 31, 2021
Cash and deposits
456
469
-12
Notes and account receivable－trade
153
159
-7
Short-term investment securities
148
85
63
Inventories
337
318
Breakdown: Merchandise and finished goods
150
138
Property, plant and equipment
164
163
1
Intangible assets
40
45
-5
Notes and account payable－trade
169
125
Short-term loans payable
5
9
-4
Bonds payable
100
0
Long-term loans payable
4
-1
Shareholders' equity
983
956
27
Total assets
1,522
1,444
77
3
Net Sales, Operating Income and Profit attributable to owners of parent
■
Net sales (left axis)
■ Operating income (right axis) ■ Profit attributable to owners of parent (right axis)
（100 million ¥）
500
400
300
200
100
0
303
298
267
211
243
234
217
215
202
205
177
186
160
174
161
149
137
37
24
25
22
13
16
14
11
10
9
5
4
6
7
8
-1
-2
-5
-7
-4
-8
-10
-13-12
-9
-16
-15
-12
80
60
40
20
-20
-250
-235
1Q
2Q
4Q
2018/3
2019/3
2020/3
2021/3
2022/3
4
Order Intake by Region
Japan
229
173
133%
North-America
59
135%
(million USD)
(53)
(42)
(128%)
Europe
162
99
164%
(million EUR)
(124)
(81)
(153%)
Greater China
196
128
153%
Other Regions
109
52
207%
Total
5
