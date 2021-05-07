Komori : (Delayed) Komori Announces Extraordinary Income and Loss, Revised Consolidated Results Forecasts, and Non-Consolidated Results Forecasts

April 27, 2021 Name of Listed Company: KOMORI CORPORATION Representative: Mr. Satoshi Mochida Representative Director, President and CEO Securities Code: 6349 (First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Mr. Koichi Matsuno Director, Operating Officer Phone: (81)-3-5608-7826

Komori Corporation Announces the Posting of Extraordinary Income and Loss, the Revision of Forecasts for Full-Year Consolidated Operating Results and the Disclosure of Non-Consolidated Operating Results Forecasts

Komori hereby announces the posting of extraordinary income (gains on negative goodwill) and extraordinary loss (impairment loss) as part of operating results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, in addition to revising its forecasts for full-year consolidated operating results for said fiscal year, as detailed below, from the previous forecasts disclosed on October 27, 2020. In addition, although Komori had previously opted to omit the disclosure of non-consolidated operating results forecasts, the Company hereby discloses such forecasts as differences between the forecasts for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and results for the previous fiscal year are expected to reach the threshold defined by Tokyo Stock Exchange's timely disclosure rules.

1. Posting of Extraordinary Income (gains on negative goodwill)

In April 2020, Komori acquired 100% equity stake in Maschinenbau Oppenweiler Binder GmbH & Co. KG (currently MBO Postpress Solutions GmbH), the main company of the Germany-based MBO Group, through Komori Germany GmbH, which is a Komori subsidiary. Reflecting this, Komori included the acquired company and its six subsidiaries into the scope of consolidation from the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. This inclusion resulted in the posting of gains on negative goodwill of ¥637 million based on provisional calculation at the time of acquisition. Having completed the allocation of acquisition costs at the close of said fiscal year, Komori finalized the amount of gains on negative goodwill associated with this acquisition and thus recorded an additional ¥264 million. Taking these into account, gains on negative goodwill are expected to total ¥901 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

2. Posting of Extraordinary Loss (impairment loss)

Komori Machinery Co., Ltd. (Takahata-machi, Yamagata Prefecture), a consolidated subsidiary tasked mainly with the production of small-sizesheet-fed offset printing presses, is expected to record an impairment loss of ¥1,179 million based on the careful assessment of the future recoverability of its business assets in light of recently stagnant market demand and the resulting likelihood of a decline in profitability.

