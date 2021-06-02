Komori : (Delayed) Komori Corporation Revises Its Sixth Medium-Term Management Plan

Adapting to the post-pandemic business environment is currently the most significant challenge confronting Komori. Due to fallout from the pandemic, printing companies, especially in developed countries, are actively reorganizing, consolidating and taking other steps to streamline their facilities. In step with this trend, there are growing needs for solutions to help improve productivity and profitability, enabling printing companies to counter human resource shortages. In anticipation of the coming era of ESG-oriented corporate management, needs are also becoming stronger for printing facilities designed to accommodate environmental concerns along with solutions that digitize printing production process. In the wake of radical changes in the socio-economic environment, printing companies are thus paying closer attention than ever to universal issues

In light of the most recent business environment and consolidated operating results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, Komori hereby announces the revision of the plan's numerical targets as detailed below.

In April 2020, Komori issued a notice concerning the implementation of its Sixth Medium-Term Management Plan, which was announced on November 12, 2019 and is set to run until the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. In the April notice, Komori announced a temporary shift in its strategic focus in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic as well as its intention to update stakeholders on future policies related to the management plan as soon as pandemic-induced economic uncertainty subsides.

confronting the industry, namely, how to raise productivity and secure profit as they operate amid the market environment under the influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic. To help them address these issues, Komori promoted Connected Automation, a solution concept supporting the automation of production frontlines, while unveiling the LITHRONE GL/GLX advance in August 2020. In addition to offering the realization of a world-leading level of ROI, these offset printing presses are highly compatible with KP-Connect, our cloud-based solution. Taking full advantage of this combination, Komori is currently engaged in solution proposals centered on helping customers upgrade their printing lines into a "smart factory." Through a shift to these proposals, Komori aims to deliver products and services with even greater added value, thereby improving profitability.

In light of the significant changes affecting the external environment discussed above, Komori reviewed its Sixth Medium-Term Management Plan, which is focused on "Improving profitability and building foundations for growth businesses," and thus decided to revise the numerical targets under the plan based on its assessment of fallout from the pandemic and the most recent business conditions.

With regard to the Company's policy on shareholder returns, Komori intends to maintain its goal of achieving a total shareholder return ratio of 80% or more. However, in the future, if an extraordinary profit or loss is unexpectedly recorded, Komori may determine the volume of funds to be used for shareholder returns by making case-by-case judgments that involve the analysis of such factors as the reasons behind the profit or loss.

In addition, although the content of key initiatives under the Sixth Medium-Term Management Plan is largely unchanged as the following list indicates, the Company also intends to launch an additional initiative, which is described in section IV below.

Clarify roles of each business and steadily implement measures aimed at achieving the plan's goals

Improve the profitability of core businesses (offset printing presses and security printing presses) Focus investment resources on expansion into package printing markets and Asian markets as well as the popularization of Connected Automation Stabilize profit by strategically differentiating Komori products from competitors in the security printing press business targeting overseas customers while strengthening service businesses Enhance competitiveness by re-positioning each product in light of its ability to help customers improve their ROI Secure long-term competitive advantages by adopting standardized product features and realizing mass-customization via the practice of module design and the development of a unit production structure Get the DPS business on a profitable track and secure and expand recurring income Strengthen sales capabilities by taking advantage of Komori's unique business model that employs a combination of offset printing presses and digital printing systems Help customers realize "Connected Automation" supported by KP-Connect Commercialize Impremia NS40, a 40-inch size sheet-fed printing system that employs the Nanographic Printing® process Secure a stable stream of profit supported by greater recurring income arising

