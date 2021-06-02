Komori : (Delayed) Komori Corporation Revises Its Sixth Medium-Term Management Plan

|
May 24, 2021
Name of Listed Company: KOMORI CORPORATION
Representative:
Mr. Satoshi Mochida
|
Representative Director, President and CEO
Securities Code:
6349 (First Section, Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact:
Mr. Koichi Matsuno
|
Director, Operating Officer
Phone: (81)-3-5608-7826
Komori Corporation Revises Its Sixth Medium-Term Management Plan
In April 2020, Komori issued a notice concerning the implementation of its Sixth Medium-Term Management Plan, which was announced on November 12, 2019 and is set to run until the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. In the April notice, Komori announced a temporary shift in its strategic focus in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic as well as its intention to update stakeholders on future policies related to the management plan as soon as pandemic-induced economic uncertainty subsides.
In light of the most recent business environment and consolidated operating results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, Komori hereby announces the revision of the plan's numerical targets as detailed below.
1. Content of Revisions
Revisions of numerical targets (on a consolidated basis)
Initial targets:
Revised targets:
Year ending Mar. 31, 2024
Year ending Mar. 31, 2024
Net sales
¥116.0 billion
¥110.0 billion
Operating income
¥10.0 billion
¥7.7 billion
Operating
income
8.6%
7.0%
ratio
ROE
6.5%
5.3%
Assumed
exchange
¥105.00
¥105.00
rate: US$
Assumed
exchange
¥115.00
¥120.00
rate: EUR
2. Reasons for Revisions
Adapting to the post-pandemic business environment is currently the most significant challenge confronting Komori. Due to fallout from the pandemic, printing companies, especially in developed countries, are actively reorganizing, consolidating and taking other steps to streamline their facilities. In step with this trend, there are growing needs for solutions to help improve productivity and profitability, enabling printing companies to counter human resource shortages. In anticipation of the coming era of ESG-oriented corporate management, needs are also becoming stronger for printing facilities designed to accommodate environmental concerns along with solutions that digitize printing production process. In the wake of radical changes in the socio-economic environment, printing companies are thus paying closer attention than ever to universal issues
confronting the industry, namely, how to raise productivity and secure profit as they operate amid the market environment under the influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic. To help them address these issues, Komori promoted Connected Automation, a solution concept supporting the automation of production frontlines, while unveiling the LITHRONE GL/GLX advance in August 2020. In addition to offering the realization of a world-leading level of ROI, these offset printing presses are highly compatible with KP-Connect, our cloud-based solution. Taking full advantage of this combination, Komori is currently engaged in solution proposals centered on helping customers upgrade their printing lines into a "smart factory." Through a shift to these proposals, Komori aims to deliver products and services with even greater added value, thereby improving profitability.
In light of the significant changes affecting the external environment discussed above, Komori reviewed its Sixth Medium-Term Management Plan, which is focused on "Improving profitability and building foundations for growth businesses," and thus decided to revise the numerical targets under the plan based on its assessment of fallout from the pandemic and the most recent business conditions.
With regard to the Company's policy on shareholder returns, Komori intends to maintain its goal of achieving a total shareholder return ratio of 80% or more. However, in the future, if an extraordinary profit or loss is unexpectedly recorded, Komori may determine the volume of funds to be used for shareholder returns by making case-by-case judgments that involve the analysis of such factors as the reasons behind the profit or loss.
In addition, although the content of key initiatives under the Sixth Medium-Term Management Plan is largely unchanged as the following list indicates, the Company also intends to launch an additional initiative, which is described in section IV below.
Clarify roles of each business and steadily implement measures aimed at achieving the plan's goals
Improve the profitability of core businesses (offset printing presses and security printing presses)
Focus investment resources on expansion into package printing markets and Asian markets as well as the popularization of Connected Automation
Stabilize profit by strategically differentiating Komori products from competitors in the security printing press business targeting overseas customers while strengthening service businesses
Enhance competitiveness by re-positioning each product in light of its ability to help customers improve their ROI
Secure long-term competitive advantages by adopting standardized product features and realizing mass-customization via the practice of module design and the development of a unit production structure
Get the DPS business on a profitable track and secure and expand recurring income
Strengthen sales capabilities by taking advantage of Komori's unique business model that employs a combination of offset printing presses and digital printing systems
Help customers realize "Connected Automation" supported by KP-Connect
Commercialize Impremia NS40, a 40-inch size sheet-fed printing system that employs the Nanographic Printing® process
Secure a stable stream of profit supported by greater recurring income arising
from an increasing number of digital printing systems deployed at customer facilities
Take steps to secure future growth for the PE business
Strengthen manufacturing and sales structures in China
Develop and release unique products that can differentiate Komori from competitors in printed circuit board and electronics parts markets
Create new products employing innovative ultra-fine line circuit printing technologies, e.g. flexible hybrid electronics (FHE), to meet IoT-related demand
Push ahead with initiatives to increase recurring income from the PESP business
Expand operations capable of securing stable profit from the marketing of supplies, peripheral equipment and digital printing ink and the provision of maintenance services
Organizational and other measures to be undertaken to promote the new plan 1) Adopt an organizational management method that clarifies responsibilities to be borne by each business unit in terms of profitability as well as "Amoeba Management," a
profitability-oriented management system
2) Execute work style reforms to improve labor productivity
III Optimization of Komori's capital composition
Maintain financial soundness while securing fundraising capabilities and setting aside sufficient funds for risk countermeasures
Practice business management that is conscious of capital efficiency
Pursue the goal of achieving a total shareholder return ratio of 80% or more while placing emphasis on maintaining a stable stream of dividends (however, the Company may determine the volume of funds to be used for shareholder returns by making case-by-case judgments in cases where an extraordinary profit or loss is unexpectedly recorded)
IV Enhancement of information disclosure
Robustly disclose information regarding Komori's practice of a management approach highly conscious of ESG-related issues and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
Prepare and publicize an integrated report (from 2021 onward)
Disclaimer
Komori Corporation published this content on 02 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2021 05:02:04 UTC.