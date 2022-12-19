Advanced search
    6349   JP3305800009

KOMORI CORPORATION

(6349)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-19 am EST
824.00 JPY   -1.55%
Notice of temporary suspension of IR site due to network maintenance （Date and time 12/23 (Fri.) from 01:00 a.m. to 03:00 a.m.)

12/19/2022 | 04:23am EST
December 19, 2022

KOMORI CORPORATION

Phone: (81)-3-5608-7826

Notice of temporary suspension of IR site

due to network maintenance

During the following schedule, communication will be interrupted due to maintenance, so the IR site will not be available during this time.

We apologize for any inconvenience which is caused and thank you for your consideration.

Date and time

12/23 (Fri.) from 01:00 a.m. to 03:00 a.m.

(Japan time)

Disclaimer

Komori Corporation published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 87 623 M 641 M 641 M
Net income 2022 6 158 M 45,1 M 45,1 M
Net cash 2022 52 711 M 386 M 386 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,57x
Yield 2022 7,70%
Capitalization 45 635 M 334 M 334 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,03x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,14x
Nbr of Employees 2 613
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Satoshi Mochida President, CEO & Representative Director
Yoshiharu Komori Chairman
Isao Funabashi Director & Senior Manager-Technology
Iwao Hashimoto Executive Officer & General Manager-Administration
Harunobu Kameyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KOMORI CORPORATION21.83%334
NORDSON CORPORATION-7.23%13 549
SUZHOU MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.3.17%10 248
WUXI LEAD INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.-43.32%9 469
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA-42.21%5 434
VALMET OYJ-33.56%4 894