Tokyo's new see-through toilets aim to enhance public spaces

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Public toilets are usually a
welcome sight to anyone who has had too much to drink, but some
might do a double take when they come across the ones that have
just opened in a Tokyo park.
Made of special glass, the cubicles become opaque when the
lock is turned, but are otherwise completely see-through, with
sinks, urinals and toilet bowls in full view.
The toilets were designed by architect Shigeru Ban as part
of the Tokyo Toilet Project, which is backed by The Nippon
Foundation, a non-profit organization.
By installing stylish toilets in public spaces the project
hopes to change the common view that such facilities are dark
and dirty places.
"It would be great to see the Tokyo Toilets become a model
for toilets not just in Japan but across the world," Nippon
Foundation Program Director Hayato Hanaoka said.
Passers-by had mixed reactions.
"It's really cool, but it wasn't very relaxing," said
28-year-old Arisa Komori, who was visiting the park with her
friend and had used the toilet. "But it's also pretty," she
added with a laugh.
Some said that being able to see inside the toilets first
made them feel safer about using them.
"You can see straightaway that there aren't any suspicious
people lurking in the toilets, so I appreciate that I feel safer
about letting my children use the toilets," said Chieri
Kurokawa, 36, who lives nearby and had brought her two young
sons to play in the park.
As part of the project, a total of 17 public toilets will be
redesigned by renowned architects and designers, including
Pritzker Prize winning Tadao Ando and Kengo Kuma.
(Reporting by Akira Tomoshige; Writing by Sakura Murakami;
Editing by Giles Elgood)