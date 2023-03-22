Komplett Bank : Risk and capital management

Komplett Bank ASA ("the Bank") is a specialized consumer finance bank with an ambition for long- term value creation, offering consumer loans and credit cards in Norway, Sweden and Finland, and high-interest accounts to private individuals in Norway, Sweden and Germany. The Bank also offers point of sales finance products in Norway and Sweden in collaboration with the Komplett Group.
The Bank is headquartered at Vollsveien 2, 1366 Lysaker, Norway.
Komplett Bank ASA's report on risk and capital management (Pillar 3) has been prepared to provide information about risk management, risk measurement and capital adequacy in accordance with the disclosure requirements under "Regulation on capital requirements and national adaption of CRR/CRD IV" and the guidelines issued by the European Banking Authority (EBA) in "Final report on the disclosure requirements Guidelines under Part Eight of Regulation 575 2013 (EBA-GL-2016-11)". The report is updated at least annually. Information about capital adequacy and the minimum requirements for own funds will be updated quarterly and published in a separate appendix to the report (Pillar 3 Appendix). The methods used to calculate capital requirements as well as information about the Bank's internal risk measurement and management are explained in the report. See the tables in the Pillar 3 Appendix for additional quantitative information. The Risk and Capital Management report provides a good and accurate description of the risk situation in Komplett Bank. It outlines how risk is measured, managed, and reported in the Bank.
The methods used to calculate capital requirements are shown in the table below.
Risk type
Reporting method
Credit risk
Standardized approach
Counterparty risk
Market value approach
Operational risk
Standardized approach
Market risk
N/A
Risk of credit valuation adjustment (CVA)
Standardized approach
The Bank has no trading portfolio or exposure requiring the Bank to include a capital requirement for market risk.
2 CAPITAL ADEQUACY AND ADAPTION TO THE CAPTIAL ADEQUACY REGULATIONS
2.1. Regulatory matters and Capital requirements
Capital adequacy is calculated in accordance with the EU capital adequacy regulations for banks and investment firms (CRR/CRD IV), which was implemented in Norway from 31 December 2019.
Under the capital requirements regulations, the Bank must meet Pillar 1 requirements, buffer requirements and Pillar 2 requirements. The minimum requirement for capital adequacy under Pillar 1 is that primary capital constitutes at least 8.0 per cent of the institution's risk weighted assets (RWA). The capital adequacy requirement must be fulfilled by at least 4.5 per cent common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital and at least 6.0 per cent Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1). The rest can be fulfilled by Tier 2 capital (T2). In addition to the minimum requirements for own funds, the Bank must have capital buffers consisting of CET1 capital.
Pillar 1 req.
31.12.2022
CET1
4.5%
AT1
1.5%
T2
2.0%
Buffers
6.6%
Total
14.6%
Table 1: Pillar 1 requirements
Buffer req.
31.12.2022
Countercyclical *
1.1%
Capital conservation
2.5%
Systemic risk **
3.0%
Regulatory buffers
6.6%
Management buffer
1.0%
Table 2: Buffer requirements
The countercyclical capital buffer requirement will vary according to the proportion of loans to Norwegian, Finnish and Swedish customers. The Norwegian authorities have increased the countercyclical capital requirement from 1.5% to 2.0% from 30 December 2022 while the Swedish authorities have increased the countercyclical capital requirement from 0.0% to 1.0% as of 28 September 2022. The Finnish authorities have kept the countercyclical capital buffer stable of 0,0 % through 2022. In 2023 the authorities have notified increase in the countercyclical risk buffer to 2.5% and 2.0%, for Norwegian of Swedish exposures respectively.
On December 16, 2022, the Ministry of Finance decided to postpone the implementation of EU-harmonized capital adequacy requirements, which were expected to take effect from December 31, 2022, by one year. As a result of this postponement, the system risk capital buffer requirement was kept at 3.0% for exposures in all countries, while banks in other EU countries have a 0% requirement for exposures to Swedish and Finnish customers. Overall, this gives the Bank higher capital adequacy requirements in 2023 than if the implementation had not been postponed. The Bank assumes that Norwegian authorities will harmonize Norwegian requirements with European requirements from 2024.
The table shows the various elements that together constitute the capital adequacy requirements for Komplett Bank. Komplett Bank should have a margin of at least 1.0 %-point to the overall regulatory requirement for total capital requirement (management buffer). The objective of the management buffer is to cushion fluctuations in risk-weighted assets and earnings that could arise from changes in exchange rates or credit spreads, to enable the Bank to maintain a normal balance growth.
The Pillar 2 requirement is established on the basis of Komplett Bank ASA's own risk and capital needs assessment referred to as the Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP ), and the discretionary assessments with support for methodology in accordance with the Financial Supervisory
Authority of Norway (NFSA) circular 12/2016 and on the basis of an overall assessment of the Bank's risk and capital conditions, through the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway.
The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway determined in their SREP dated 7 May 2019, that Komplett Bank shall have a Pillar 2 requirement in addition to the minimum and buffer requirements, which constitute 6.5 % of the basis of calculation, with a minimum of NOK 331 million. The requirement of 6.5 % was determined after a comprehensive assessment of Komplett Bank's risks, in particular related to credit risk, concentration risk, business and strategic risk, as well as operational risk and reputation risk. The Pillar 2 requirement came into effect 30 June 2019. As a consequence of the pandemic, the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway notified a general delay in SREPs, but it is expected that Komplett Bank will receive an updated SREP in 2023.
The requirement is intended to cover the risks the enterprise is exposed to, and which is not, or only partially, covered by the minimum requirement under Pillar 1. The Pillar 2 requirement must be covered by CET1 capital.
Total capital requirement
31.12.2022
CET1
4.5%
AT1
1.5%
T2
2.0%
Regulatory buffers
6.6%
Total Pillar 1 req
14.6%
Pillar 2 requirement
6.5%
Total capital requirement
21.1%
Management buffer
1.0%
Total capital target
22.1%
Table 3: Total capital requirements
CET1 capital requirement
31.12.2022
CET1
4.5%
AT1
-
T2
-
Regulatory buffers
6.6%
Total Pillar 1 req
11.1%
Pillar 2 requirement
6.5%
CET1 capital requirement
17.6%
Management buffer
1.0%
CET1 capital target
18.6%
At the end of 2022, the Bank's total regulatory requirement for common equity Tier 1 was approximately 17.6 percent. (11.1 percent pillar 1 requirement plus 6.5 percent pillar 2 requirement). The requirement will vary due to the countercyclical buffer determined by the magnitude of exposure per country.