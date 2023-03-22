Komplett Bank : Risk and capital management

1 INTRODUCTION

Komplett Bank ASA ("the Bank") is a specialized consumer finance bank with an ambition for long- term value creation, offering consumer loans and credit cards in Norway, Sweden and Finland, and high-interest accounts to private individuals in Norway, Sweden and Germany. The Bank also offers point of sales finance products in Norway and Sweden in collaboration with the Komplett Group.

The Bank is headquartered at Vollsveien 2, 1366 Lysaker, Norway.

Komplett Bank ASA's report on risk and capital management (Pillar 3) has been prepared to provide information about risk management, risk measurement and capital adequacy in accordance with the disclosure requirements under "Regulation on capital requirements and national adaption of CRR/CRD IV" and the guidelines issued by the European Banking Authority (EBA) in "Final report on the disclosure requirements Guidelines under Part Eight of Regulation 575 2013 (EBA-GL-2016-11)". The report is updated at least annually. Information about capital adequacy and the minimum requirements for own funds will be updated quarterly and published in a separate appendix to the report (Pillar 3 Appendix). The methods used to calculate capital requirements as well as information about the Bank's internal risk measurement and management are explained in the report. See the tables in the Pillar 3 Appendix for additional quantitative information. The Risk and Capital Management report provides a good and accurate description of the risk situation in Komplett Bank. It outlines how risk is measured, managed, and reported in the Bank.

The methods used to calculate capital requirements are shown in the table below.

Risk type Reporting method Credit risk Standardized approach Counterparty risk Market value approach Operational risk Standardized approach Market risk N/A Risk of credit valuation adjustment (CVA) Standardized approach

The Bank has no trading portfolio or exposure requiring the Bank to include a capital requirement for market risk.

