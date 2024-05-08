Diversification Efforts Enrich Company's Distribution Portfolio with Multiple New Products

MELBOURNE, Fla., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. (OTCPK: KGKG), a leading holding company specializing in innovative product development within the better-for-you and functional beverage sector, proudly announces April revenues totaling over $586,000, further solidifying its position in the market with the addition of newly introduced beverage products to its already impressive portfolio.

In a remarkable start to Q2, Covert LLC contributed significantly to the company's success by posting April revenue totaling over $376,000, signaling a continued upward trend in the market. Anticipation mounts as Covert LLC eagerly awaits the release of multiple new products, alongside the highly anticipated launch of its e-commerce site.

Additionally, company subsidiaries have shown exceptional performance, with Surge Distribution reporting revenue exceeding $210,000 in April. This robust performance underscores the effectiveness of the company's diversified business strategy.

"We are excited to introduce three new lines of beverages, expanding our product offerings to meet the evolving demands of consumers," said Brandon White, Chairman of Kona Gold Beverages, Inc. "Our commitment to innovation and quality is reflected in the introduction of Botanical Brewing Co, Milonga – Yerba Mate, and Guayaki – Yerba Mate."

In anticipation of the eagerly awaited first production run of HighDrate D9 Drinks, scheduled for this month, revenues are expected to increase substantially. The introduction of HighDrate D9 Drinks marks a significant milestone for Kona Gold, as the company expands its offerings with these innovative beverages. Crafted to cater to health-conscious consumers, the HighDrate D9 Drinks will debut in two enticing flavors Watermelon and Blueberry/Lemonade, offering a refreshing and revitalizing drink experience. This strategic move further underscores Kona Gold's commitment to meeting the evolving preferences of its customer base while driving sustained growth and value for its stakeholders.

Botanical Brewing Co offers a diverse range of beverages, including their popular D9 and D8 energy drinks, as well as Kava, Kratom, and Kanna drinks. Recognized as the 2023 IAA Manufacturer of the Year by the Horizon Foundation, Horizon Council, and Lee County Economic Development, Botanical Brewing Co sets the standard for excellence in beverage manufacturing.

Milonga – Yerba Mate, cultivated exclusively in the rich, fertile heartlands of subtropical South America, brings a superfood-classified herb that invigorates millions worldwide. Its harmonious integration with Cannabis further enhances its appeal.

Guayaki offers a variety of delicious flavors, including Berry Lemonade, Peach, and Tropical Uprising, along with sparkling options and an assortment of teas. Brewed naturally with caffeinated leaves, Guayaki products provide a smooth energy boost, enhancing focus and delivering a unique combination of caffeine, theobromine, and polyphenols.

"We're thrilled to expand our portfolio with these new beverages and products, complementing our existing offerings within the Surge Catalog," added Brandon White. "As we continue to observe remarkable growth in the beverage category, we remain committed to meeting consumer preferences and driving value for our stakeholders."

The Company also recently announced that its board of directors and majority shareholders have approved a name change for the company. The process to change the company's name to NuVibe, Inc. and apply for the new ticker symbol VIBE has commenced following approval by the board of directors and majority of shareholders.

For more information regarding Surge Distribution Company, please visit: https://surgedist.com/

About Kona Gold Beverage, Inc.:

Kona Gold Beverage, Inc., operates as a holding company in the beverage industry. Through its subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC and Covert LLC, it offers a diverse range of healthy energy drinks and products. Kona Gold's premium line of energy drinks caters to health-conscious consumers, alongside its innovative HighDrate D9 Drinks. Covert LLC specializes in high-quality products, including Delta-8, THCa, THC-P, and Kratom. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. is actively engaged in expanding its market presence through strategic acquisitions.

For more information regarding Kona Gold Beverage, please visit: https://konagoldbeverage.com/

Investor Relations Contact:

Phone: 844-714-2224

Email: investorrelations@konagoldbeverage.com

